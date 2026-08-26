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Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, K

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George Kittle - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Targets

RotoBaller's early Week 1 fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE, D/ST, K) for Week 1 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections
Fantasy Football News and Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's almost time to set those Week 1 lineups, and we're here to help you visualize how your players are expected to perform with our early Week 1 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, check out the projected output for key players with Week 1 question marks, including Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden III, George Kittle, Patrick Mahomes, Tucker Kraft, Malik Willis, and more.

Our early Week 1 fantasy football projections are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the projections, you will see some key fantasy football outlooks and player news. Also, be sure to check out our fantasy football injury news.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards Pass TDs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 21.3 233.2 1.6 7.6 35.3 0.5 0 0 0
Josh Allen BUF QB 21 230.1 1.3 7.2 39.7 0.6 0 0 0
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 20.2 17.1 90.9 0.8 4 31.4 0.2
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 20 17.2 70.8 0.6 5.1 47.3 0.3
Baker Mayfield TB QB 19.5 265.2 1.8 4 21.7 0.1 0 0 0
Justin Herbert LAC QB 19.3 245 1.9 4.8 22.5 0.2 0 0 0
Joe Burrow CIN QB 19.2 287.8 2 2.6 5.4 0.1 0 0 0
Dak Prescott DAL QB 19.1 265.5 1.9 3.5 12.9 0.1 0 0 0
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 18.8 228.4 1.3 7.9 38.1 0.3
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 18.7 230.3 1.5 6.6 35.4 0.2 0 0 0
Caleb Williams CHI QB 18.6 248.5 1.7 4.3 21 0.2 0 0 0
Jaxson Dart NYG QB 18.4 226.6 1.4 6.1 30.8 0.3
Trevor Lawrence JAC QB 18.4 244.8 1.6 4.8 20.8 0.2 0 0 0
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 18.1 279.6 2 1.4 2.2 0 0 0 0
Kyler Murray MIN QB 17.8 237.6 1.3 6.3 31.1 0.2 0 0 0
Jared Goff DET QB 17.4 268.1 1.8 1.6 2.9 0 0 0 0
Tyler Shough NO QB 17.2 247.5 1.3 4.6 18.4 0.2 0 0 0
Bo Nix DEN QB 17.1 243.3 1.5 4.6 19.5 0.1 0 0 0
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 17 17.1 80.6 0.5 3.9 33.4 0.1
Drake Maye NE QB 17 237.2 1.3 5.6 25.3 0.2 0 0 0
Malik Willis MIA QB 16.9 215.6 1.1 6.9 36.6 0.2 0 0 0
Puka Nacua LAR WR 16.8 0.5 4 0 7.1 93.2 0.6
Brock Purdy SF QB 16.8 242.8 1.6 3.8 16.9 0.1 0 0 0
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 16.8 17.6 82 0.7 2.8 21.1 0.1
Daniel Jones IND QB 16.6 243.5 1.5 3.9 14.6 0.2 0 0 0
Jordan Love GB QB 16.5 244.3 1.5 3.1 10.9 0.1 0 0 0
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 16.5 18.4 84.6 0.7 2.6 19.1 0.1
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 16.4 236.9 1.5 3.2 16.6 0.1 0 0 0
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 16.2 6.8 89.5 0.6
Derrick Henry BAL RB 15.7 17.9 87.4 0.8 1.2 10 0.1
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 15.5 243.3 1.4 3.1 11.4 0.1
Sam Darnold SEA QB 15.5 244 1.5 2.6 8 0.1 0 0 0
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 15.5 17.5 77.7 0.6 2.4 19.5 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 15.1 223.1 1.3 3.8 16.2 0.1 0 0 0
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 15 0.3 1.5 0 6.7 82.3 0.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 14.9 0.4 2.6 0 6.2 85.5 0.5
Cam Ward TEN QB 14.9 227.2 1.3 2.9 11 0.1 0 0 0
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 14.8 220.6 1.3 3.5 15.9 0.1 0 0 0
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 14.6 230.4 1.5 1.1 5 0 0 0 0
Chase Brown CIN RB 14.6 14.4 62.4 0.5 3.1 25.7 0.2
James Cook III BUF RB 14.5 17.3 78.8 0.5 2.1 16.3 0.1
Chris Olave NO WR 14 6.6 80.9 0.4
Kirk Cousins LV QB 14 230.8 1.3 2.6 4.3 0 0 0 0
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 13.9 0 0 0 5.6 78.2 0.5
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 13.8 14.8 68.3 0.5 2.4 18.2 0.1
Bucky Irving TB RB 13.7 15.4 67.3 0.5 2.2 19.3 0.1
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 13.7 14.8 61.6 0.5 2.8 21 0.1
Josh Jacobs GB RB 13.6 14.9 61.6 0.6 2.5 20.1 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 13.5 5.6 72.3 0.6
Kyren Williams LAR RB 13.4 14.3 66.8 0.6 2 13.4 0.1
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 13.3 13.2 59 0.5 2.8 20.8 0.1
Geno Smith NYJ QB 13.1 223 1.2 3.2 9.4 0.1
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 13 0 0 0 5.8 77.2 0.4
De'Von Achane MIA RB 13 12.6 57.3 0.4 3.5 24.9 0.1
Javonte Williams DAL RB 12.9 15.2 68.2 0.6 1.9 11.3 0.1
Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB 12.8 13.7 56.6 0.4 3 22.4 0.1
Breece Hall NYJ RB 12.8 15.7 69.3 0.3 2.4 18.3 0.1
Drake London ATL WR 12.7 6.3 71.6 0.4
George Pickens DAL WR 12.5 0 0 0 4.9 69.6 0.5
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 12.5 15.3 63.9 0.4 2.3 16.1 0.1
Brock Bowers LV TE 12.5 6.2 68.8 0.4
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 12.4 222 1.2 0.7 2 0
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 12.3 0 0 0 5.3 69.8 0.4
Zay Flowers BAL WR 12.1 0.6 3.4 0 5.1 69.1 0.4
Nico Collins HOU WR 12.1 5.1 70.3 0.4
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 12 12.8 56.3 0.4 2.4 19 0.1
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 11.8 0 0 0 4.5 67 0.5
David Montgomery HOU RB 11.8 15 63.8 0.5 1.8 13.1 0.1
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 11.7 202.2 1 2.9 10.7 0.1 0 0 0
A.J. Brown NE WR 11.5 5.4 67.7 0.3
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 11.5 11.6 49.8 0.4 2.6 20.5 0.1
Rashee Rice KC WR 11.5 5.6 63.2 0.4
Davante Adams LAR WR 11.4 0 0 0 4.5 57.2 0.6
Jadarian Price SEA RB 11.3 13.2 55.4 0.4 1.9 14.1 0.1
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 11.3 0 0 0 5.3 66.4 0.3
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 11.3 12.8 56.6 0.6 1.4 10.5 0.1
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 11.1 0 0 0 5.2 58.9 0.4
Trey McBride ARI TE 11.1 5.9 58 0.4
Malik Nabers NYG WR 11 0 0 0 5 61.2 0.4
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 10.8 11.1 46.6 0.3 2.9 21.2 0.1
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 10.7 11.6 50 0.3 2.4 17.2 0.1
Tony Pollard TEN RB 10.7 14.2 60.5 0.4 1.7 12 0.1
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 10.6 11.8 53.2 0.3 2.4 15.6 0.1
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 10.6 4.8 61.1 0.4
Luther Burden III CHI WR 10.5 0.3 2.3 0 4.2 58.7 0.4
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 10.5 14.4 57.2 0.4 1.9 12.6 0.1
Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR 10.4 4.3 63.4 0.3
Bhayshul Tuten JAC RB 10.4 10.9 46.4 0.4 2.2 15.3 0.1
Terry McLaurin WAS WR 10.3 0 0 0 4.6 57.6 0.4
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 10.3 4.4 55.7 0.4
Parker Washington JAC WR 10.2 4.4 56.9 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 10.2 4.8 57.3 0.4
Rome Odunze CHI WR 10 0 0 0 4.1 55.8 0.4
Josh Downs IND WR 10 4.8 56.3 0.3
Mike Evans SF WR 9.9 4.2 55.5 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 9.8 0.5 3.5 0 3.7 54.2 0.3
Jalen Coker CAR WR 9.7 4.5 55.8 0.3
Christian Watson GB WR 9.7 0 0 0 3.9 55.8 0.4
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC RB 9.7 12.8 54 0.4 1.1 7.6 0.1
Brandon Aubrey DAL K 9.4
Colston Loveland CHI TE 9.3 0 0 0 4.2 49.3 0.4
DJ Moore BUF WR 9.3 4.3 52.4 0.3
Tyler Warren IND TE 9.3 0.5 2 0 4.5 45.6 0.4
Cameron Dicker LAC K 9.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 9.2 5.2 51 0.3
Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST 9.14
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.1 0 0 0 4.4 46.6 0.4
Dallas Goedert PHI TE 9.1 0 0 0 4.2 46.2 0.4
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9.1 4 51.7 0.3
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 9 4.5 51.1 0.3
Jake Bates DET K 9
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST 8.92
Juwan Johnson NO TE 8.9 4.7 49.4 0.3
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 8.9 0 0 0 4.4 47.4 0.3
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 8.9 3.7 46.8 0.4
DK Metcalf PIT WR 8.8 3.7 48.7 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 8.8 4.8 49.2 0.3
Michael Pittman Jr. PIT WR 8.7 4.1 46.2 0.3
Brian Thomas Jr. JAC WR 8.7 3.5 48.7 0.3
Michael Wilson ARI WR 8.6 3.9 49.5 0.3
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 8.6 7.4 30.8 0.2 2.6 20 0.1
Jason Myers SEA K 8.6
Tucker Kraft GB TE 8.5 0 0 0 3.7 46.4 0.3
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 8.5 8.9 37.6 0.2 2.3 17.4 0.1
Evan McPherson CIN K 8.5
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 8.48
Jayden Reed GB WR 8.4 0 0 0 3.7 46.5 0.3
Romeo Doubs NE WR 8.4 3.8 48.3 0.3
Mark Andrews BAL TE 8.4 4.1 39.6 0.4
Travis Kelce KC TE 8.4 4.3 41.6 0.3
Tyler Loop BAL K 8.4
Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K 8.4
Harrison Mevis LAR K 8.4
Chase McLaughlin TB K 8.4
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 8.3 5.3 23.2 0.2 2.9 25.1 0.2
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 8.3 8.7 36.8 0.2 2.1 15.9 0.1
Cairo Santos CHI K 8.3
Cam Little JAC K 8.3
Jordan Mason MIN RB 8.2 11.3 47.6 0.4 0.8 5.4 0
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 8.2 4.5 41.9 0.3
Alec Pierce IND WR 8.2 3.3 49.7 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAC WR 8.2 3.8 45.5 0.3
Chris Boswell PIT K 8.2
Eddy Pineiro SF K 8.2
Las Vegas Raiders LV DST 8.12
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 8 0.7 3.9 0 3.5 44.3 0.2
George Kittle SF TE 8 3.5 44.3 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 8 0 0 0 3.7 44.6 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 8 0.7 3.6 0 3.6 42.6 0.2
Harrison Butker KC K 8
Jake Elliott PHI K 8
Tennessee Titans TEN DST 7.98
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 7.9 1.4 6.7 0.1 3.3 40.1 0.2
Matthew Golden GB WR 7.8 0.9 5.3 0 3.1 40.6 0.3
Tyler Bass BUF K 7.8
Trey Smack GB K 7.8
Will Reichard MIN K 7.8
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST 7.8
Jordan Addison MIN WR 7.7 0 0 0 3.3 45 0.3
Rachaad White WAS RB 7.7 7.6 31 0.2 2.3 16.3 0.1
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 7.7 3.8 41.3 0.3
Keenan Allen IND WR 7.7 3.6 42.8 0.3
Matt Gay LV K 7.7
Denver Broncos DEN DST 7.68
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST 7.67
Blake Corum LAR RB 7.6 8.8 41.8 0.3 1 6.2 0
Blake Grupe IND K 7.6
Charlie Smyth NO K 7.6
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 7.5 3.8 41.4 0.2
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 7.5 8.2 34.9 0.3 1.2 9.6 0.1
Joey Slye TEN K 7.5
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 7.46
Xavier Worthy KC WR 7.4 3.4 42.9 0.2
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 7.33
Jonathon Brooks CAR RB 7.3 9.3 37.7 0.3 1.3 9.8 0.1
Carnell Tate TEN WR 7.3 3.4 40.6 0.3
Ryan Fitzgerald CAR K 7.3
Wil Lutz DEN K 7.3
Chicago Bears CHI DST 7.27
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 7.23
Jalen McMillan TB WR 7.2 0 0 0 3.1 42.2 0.2
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 7.2 9.4 38.5 0.3 1.3 9.2 0.1
RJ Harvey DEN RB 7.2 5.6 23.3 0.2 2.5 17.9 0.1
Andy Borregales NE K 7.2
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST 7.13
Terrance Ferguson LAR TE 7.1 0 0 0 3.1 40.9 0.2
Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 7.1 9.7 40.4 0.3 1 6.8 0
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 7.1 0 0 0 4 33.3 0.3
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 7.1 3.1 40.6 0.2
Jason Sanders NYJ K 7.1
Houston Texans HOU DST 7.05
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 7.01
Makai Lemon PHI WR 7 0 0 0 3.1 40.3 0.2
Jalen Nailor LV WR 7 3.2 40.3 0.2
Nick Folk ATL K 7
Detroit Lions DET DST 6.97
Drew Stevens WAS K 6.9
KC Concepcion CLE WR 6.8 3.5 39.1 0.2
Brenton Strange JAC TE 6.8 3.4 34.4 0.3
Dominic Zvada NYG K 6.8
Devaughn Vele NO WR 6.7 3.3 38.3 0.2
Hunter Henry NE TE 6.7 3.3 33.9 0.3
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 6.6 0 0 0 3.2 35.6 0.2
Woody Marks HOU RB 6.6 6.4 27.7 0.2 1.9 13.6 0.1
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST 6.54
AJ Barner SEA TE 6.5 0.5 2 0 3.3 31.2 0.2
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 6.5 1.1 5.6 0 2.6 32.1 0.2
Green Bay Packers GB DST 6.49
New York Jets NYJ DST 6.46
Miami Dolphins MIA DST 6.45
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 6.4 0 0 0 2.9 35.5 0.2
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 6.4 3.4 32.9 0.2
Chad Ryland ARI K 6.4
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 6.2 2.8 36.7 0.2
Riley Patterson MIA K 6.1
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 6 0 0 0 3.4 30.2 0.2
New England Patriots NE DST 5.98
Samaje Perine CIN RB 5.9 5.3 22.5 0.3 1.2 9.5 0.1
Evan Engram DEN TE 5.9 3.3 31.3 0.2
Andre Szmyt CLE K 5.9
San Francisco 49ers SF DST 5.83
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 5.76
New York Giants NYG DST 5.74
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST 5.71
De'Zhaun Stribling SF WR 5.7 2.7 33.6 0.2
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 5.7 0 0 0 2.5 32.1 0.2
Dylan Sampson CLE RB 5.7 4.8 18.3 0.1 2.4 16.9 0.1
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 5.7 4.8 22.3 0.2 1.5 12.6 0.1
Cleveland Browns CLE DST 5.61
George Holani SEA RB 5.6 6.1 26.1 0.1 1.4 10 0.1
Malik Washington MIA WR 5.6 0.8 4.3 0 2.9 26.7 0.2
Indianapolis Colts IND DST 5.56
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.5 2.5 30.2 0.2
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 5.5 0 0 0 2.4 33.5 0.2
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 5.5 2.8 28.8 0.2
Denzel Boston CLE WR 5.5 2.7 31.7 0.2
Isiah Pacheco DET RB 5.4 6.4 28 0.2 0.9 6.1 0
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 5.4 0 0 0 3.1 29.1 0.2
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 5.4 2.7 30.5 0.2
Washington Commanders WAS DST 5.38
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST 5.33
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 5.3 2.7 25.9 0.2
Cade Otton TB TE 5.1 0 0 0 2.8 26.1 0.2
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 5.1 0 0 0 2.4 25.9 0.2
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 5.1 0 0 0 2.5 29.1 0.2
Darnell Washington PIT TE 5.1 2.6 25.3 0.2
Michael Mayer LV TE 5.1 2.6 26.7 0.2
Tank Bigsby PHI RB 5 5.7 26.4 0.2 0.8 6.1 0
Pat Bryant DEN WR 5 2.3 28.5 0.2
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 4.9 6.8 27.2 0.2 0.8 4.4 0
Carolina Panthers CAR DST 4.87
Jake Tonges SF TE 4.8 2.4 25.6 0.2
Malachi Fields NYG WR 4.8 0 0 0 2.1 26.2 0.2
Tre Harris LAC WR 4.8 2.2 27.4 0.2
Chris Bell MIA WR 4.7 2.1 27.4 0.2
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 4.7 2.1 24.2 0.2
Xavier Legette CAR WR 4.6 2.4 25.2 0.1
Cole Kmet CHI TE 4.6 0 0 0 2 26.6 0.2
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 4.5 2.2 23 0.2
Charlie Kolar LAC TE 4.5 2.2 21.8 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 4.4 2.4 11 0.1 1.8 13.3 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 4.4 2.1 22.4 0.2
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 4.3 5.4 24 0.2 0.7 5 0
Elijah Arroyo SEA TE 4.2 2.1 23.3 0.1
Andrei Iosivas CIN WR 4.2 1.8 23.6 0.2
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 4.1 5.2 21.9 0.1 0.8 5.3 0
Najee Harris NYG RB 4.1 5.4 23.2 0.1 0.7 4.7 0
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 4.03
Darren Waller CAR TE 4 1.9 21.5 0.2
Dawson Knox BUF TE 4 1.9 21.6 0.1
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 3.9 1.9 23.1 0.1
Ray Davis BUF RB 3.9 4.7 19.4 0.1 0.9 6.2 0
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 3.9 1.8 22.5 0.1
Tyquan Thornton KC WR 3.9 1.5 23.8 0.1
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 3.8 0 0 0 1.8 22.8 0.1
Ja'Kobi Lane BAL WR 3.8 1.7 21.9 0.1
Noah Fant NO TE 3.7 1.9 20.5 0.1
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 3.7 0 0 0 2 20.8 0.1
Kendre Miller NO RB 3.6 4.8 19.1 0.1 0.6 4.4 0
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 3.4 1.7 19.8 0.1
Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB 3.4 3.6 14.9 0.1 1.1 6.8 0
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 3.4 4.1 16.7 0.1 0.7 4.3 0
Emmett Johnson KC RB 3.4 3.3 13.1 0.1 1 6.8 0
David Njoku LAC TE 3.4 1.7 16.4 0.2
New Orleans Saints NO DST 3.36
Greg Dortch DET WR 3.3 0 0 0 1.5 18.7 0.1
Jalen Tolbert MIA WR 3.3 1.1 24.2 0.1
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 3.3 1.6 18.1 0.1
Jonah Coleman DEN RB 3.3 3.9 16 0.1 0.9 5.1 0
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 3.2 1.5 18.3 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 3.2 0 0 0 1.6 17.1 0.1
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 3.2 1.4 18.2 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 3.1 1.6 16.6 0.1
Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR 3 0 0 0 1.3 16.5 0.1
Will Kacmarek MIA TE 3 1.6 15.2 0.1
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 3 3.5 15.1 0.1 0.6 3.2 0
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 2.9 1.6 15.3 0.1
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 2.9 0 0 0 1.2 16.5 0.1
Travis Hunter JAC WR 2.9 1.3 16.1 0.1
Josh Oliver MIN TE 2.8 0 0 0 1.1 16.4 0.1
Jaydon Blue DAL RB 2.8 3.3 13.5 0.1 0.8 4.4 0
Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR 2.8 0.4 2 0 1.3 14.2 0.1
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 2.7 0 0 0 1.3 16 0.1
Roman Wilson PIT WR 2.7 1.4 15.4 0.1
Noah Gray KC TE 2.7 1.4 13.5 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 2.6 1.2 14.9 0.1
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 2.6 0 0 0 1.3 13.4 0.1
Malik Davis DAL RB 2.6 3.4 14 0.1 0.5 3 0
DeMario Douglas NE WR 2.6 1.5 15.6 0.1
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 2.6 1.2 16.3 0.1
Seth McGowan IND RB 2.6 2.8 11.6 0.1 0.8 4.5 0
Darius Slayton NYG WR 2.5 0 0 0 1.1 15.5 0.1
Mack Hollins NE WR 2.5 1.3 15.1 0.1
Germie Bernard PIT WR 2.5 1.2 14.5 0.1
Chimere Dike TEN WR 2.5 1.2 14.6 0.1
Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR TE 2.4 1.3 11.7 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 2.3 1.1 13.7 0.1
Kaelon Black SF RB 2.3 3.4 13 0.1 0.6 3 0
Treylon Burks WAS WR 2.3 0 0 0 1.1 14.3 0.1
KaVontae Turpin DAL WR 2.3 0.8 4.1 0 0.8 11 0.1
Jack Bech LV WR 2.3 1.1 13.5 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 2.2 1.2 11.3 0.1
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 2.2 1 12.7 0.1
Sean Tucker TB RB 2.1 2.2 9 0.2 0.2 1.5 0
Ted Hurst TB WR 2.1 0 0 0 1 12.8 0.1
Demarcus Robinson SF WR 2.1 1 13 0.1
Chris Brooks GB RB 2.1 1.7 7 0 0.8 5.4 0
Tai Felton MIN WR 2.1 0 0 0 1.1 12.2 0.1
Durham Smythe BAL TE 2.1 1.1 10.2 0.1
Malik Benson LV WR 2.1 1 12.8 0.1
Bam Knight ARI RB 2 2.6 10.1 0.1 0.4 2 0
Savion Williams GB WR 2 0.4 2.5 0 0.9 10.2 0
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 2 0 0 0 0.9 11.7 0.1
LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC RB 2 2 8.1 0.1 0.5 3.6 0
Troy Franklin DEN WR 2 1 11.3 0.1
Roman Hemby LV RB 2 2.2 8.6 0.1 0.7 4 0
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 1.9 0.3 1.2 0 1.2 8.6 0.1
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 1.9 0 0 0 1.1 10 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 1.9 1 11.1 0
Matthew Hibner BAL TE 1.9 1 9.5 0.1
Erick All Jr. CIN TE 1.9 1.1 10.3 0.1
Cyrus Allen KC WR 1.9 0.9 11.2 0.1
Barion Brown NO WR 1.8 0.9 10.7 0
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 1.8 2.4 10 0.1 0.4 2.5 0
Keon Coleman BUF WR 1.8 0.8 10.5 0.1
Jackson Hawes BUF TE 1.8 1 9.6 0.1
Jordan Whittington LAR WR 1.7 0 0 0 0.9 10.1 0
Josh Whyle GB TE 1.7 0 0 0 0.9 9.9 0.1
Antonio Williams WAS WR 1.7 0 0 0 0.8 10 0.1
Isaiah Davis NYJ RB 1.7 1.3 5.5 0 0.7 5.4 0
Cade Stover HOU TE 1.7 1 8.8 0.1
Emari Demercado KC RB 1.7 1.5 6.4 0 0.6 3.6 0
Dylan Laube LV RB 1.7 2.1 8.5 0 0.5 3 0
Devin Singletary NYG RB 1.6 1.9 8 0.1 0.3 2 0
Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ WR 1.6 0 0 0 0.8 9.7 0
Devontez Walker BAL WR 1.6 0.7 9.7 0
Colbie Young CIN WR 1.6 0.8 9.7 0
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 1.5 0.8 7.6 0.1
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 1.5 0.8 7.8 0.1
James Conner ARI RB 1.5 2 8.3 0.1 0.2 1 0
Luke Schoonmaker DAL TE 1.5 0 0 0 0.9 8 0
Mo Alie-Cox IND TE 1.5 0.9 7.4 0.1
Adam Trautman DEN TE 1.5 0.9 8 0
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 1.4 1.4 5.9 0.1 0.4 2.2 0
Luke Farrell SF TE 1.4 0.7 8 0
Jahdae Walker CHI WR 1.4 0 0 0 0.6 8.5 0
Kaytron Allen WAS RB 1.4 1.8 7.5 0 0.3 2 0
Kyle Williams NE WR 1.4 0.6 9.6 0
Roschon Johnson CHI RB 1.3 1.5 6.1 0 0.4 2.2 0
Hunter Luepke DAL RB 1.3 0.8 3 0 0.7 4.2 0
Blake Whiteheart CLE TE 1.3 0.8 7 0
Tahj Brooks CIN RB 1.3 1.8 7 0 0.3 1.8 0
Tanner Hudson CIN TE 1.3 0.8 7 0
Jawhar Jordan HOU RB 1.3 1.7 6.6 0 0.3 1.6 0
Foster Moreau HOU TE 1.3 0.8 7 0
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 1.2 0 0 0 0.6 7.6 0
Xavier Smith LAR WR 1.2 0 0 0 0.5 7.3 0
Jordan James SF RB 1.2 1.7 6.5 0 0.3 1.5 0
Demond Claiborne MIN RB 1.2 1.3 5.2 0 0.4 2.2 0
Tyler Conklin DET TE 1.2 0 0 0 0.7 6.3 0
John Bates WAS TE 1.2 0 0 0 0.7 6.6 0
Mitchell Tinsley CIN WR 1.2 0.6 7.3 0
Nicholas Singleton TEN RB 1.2 1.7 7 0 0.2 1.2 0
Brashard Smith KC RB 1.2 1.2 5 0 0.4 2.4 0
Brock Wright DET TE 1.1 0 0 0 0.7 6 0
Van Jefferson WAS WR 1.1 0 0 0 0.5 6.8 0
Luke McCaffrey WAS WR 1.1 0 0 0 0.6 6.7 0
Ben Sinnott WAS TE 1.1 0 0 0 0.6 6.4 0
Ben Sims MIA TE 1.1 0.7 6.5 0
Drew Sample CIN TE 1.1 0.6 5.2 0
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine IND WR 1.1 0.6 6.6 0
Jalen Royals KC WR 1.1 0.6 6.3 0
Oscar Delp NO TE 1 0.5 6 0
Trevor Etienne CAR RB 1 1.1 4.5 0 0.3 2 0
Tez Johnson TB WR 1 0 0 0 0.4 5.8 0
Jaylin Lane WAS WR 1 0 0 0 0.5 6.3 0
Jalen Reagor MIA WR 1 0.5 6.3 0
AnDrew Ogletree IND TE 1 0.6 6.2 0
Nate Boerkircher JAC TE 1 0.6 5.9 0
Nate Adkins DEN TE 1 0.6 5.2 0

 

Fantasy Football News and Outlooks

Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson joined the team as a 2026 free agent after signing a four-year deal that could prove to be one of the team's most important moves of the offseason. Quarterback Cam Ward has reportedly had an up-and-down second training camp after being made the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Still, when he's found success, it has generally come as a result of targeting Robinson.

After catching three more passes on Tuesday, including two that went for touchdowns, Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt unofficially credits Robinson with a team-leading 52 receptions throughout training camp.

Having caught 185 of his 263 targets across his final two seasons with the Giants, Robinson is no stranger to a heavy workload, and although 2026 fourth overall pick Carnell Tate arrived to camp with higher expectations and more fanfare, the fifth-year veteran has a realistic chance to lead his new team in targets and receptions. At RotoBaller's WR52, Robinson is a player to target late in drafts, particularly in full-PPR leagues where his high floor should make him a viable starting candidate week in and week out.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey disappointed in 2025 following an electric rookie season that saw him finish as the WR12, but he could be primed for a major bounce-back in Mike McDaniel's offense. Recently appearing with Ari Meirov for a 2026 Chargers breakdown, The Athletic's Daniel Popper says that he envisions a "huge season" for McConkey if he can stay healthy.

Reflecting on the way that five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill was used by McDaniel in Miami, Popper believes McConkey will benefit from pre-snap motion and creative manipulation, allowing him to leverage defenses while taking advantage of his 4.3 speed. With veteran Keenan Allen no longer on the team, McConkey should see something close to an every-down role, and as RotoBaller's WR14, the 24-year-old is well-positioned to return to his rookie form.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals' starting offense has worked two drives in the 2026 preseason, with running back Chase Brown touching the ball on four of the team's first seven plays and handling five total carries. While his 16 yards are nothing gaudy, his early involvement reflects the hype he's received since the start of training camp, which has caused his ADP to steadily rise throughout draft season.

The Bengals offense stumbled out of the blocks in 2025, derailed by an early-season injury to quarterback Joe Burrow, but following a slow start, Brown was the RB6 over the final 12 weeks of the season, and he projects for more of the same in 2026. Brown is RotoBaller's RB8, but as the de facto third receiving option in one of the league's most high-powered offenses, he has top-five upside and projects as a regular week-winner in PPR leagues.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is looking to put an atrocious 2025 season behind him. He was limited to just 10 games due to injury, and he finished the year with a modest 38 catches, 582 yards, and three touchdowns. Even if you extrapolate his stats over a full 17-game campaign, he still would have had just five touchdowns and fewer than 1,000 yards. It's certainly not a lack of talent, as McLaurin was the WR7 in 2025. More likely, he struggled as a result of his own inconsistent availability, as well as inconsistent quarterback play.

The Commanders cycled through three different quarterbacks last year, and Jayden Daniels missed 10 games. If both McLaurin and Daniels can play close to 17 games in 2026, the talented pass-catcher should return to the top-15 receiver range in fantasy football. The upside is somewhat baked into his current ADP of 52.8, and he currently ranks as the WR24 in RotoBaller's latest draft rankings.

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