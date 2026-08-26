RotoBaller's early Week 1 fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE, D/ST, K) for Week 1 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
It's almost time to set those Week 1 lineups, and we're here to help you visualize how your players are expected to perform with our early Week 1 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, check out the projected output for key players with Week 1 question marks, including Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden III, George Kittle, Patrick Mahomes, Tucker Kraft, Malik Willis, and more.
Our early Week 1 fantasy football projections are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the projections, you will see some key fantasy football outlooks and player news. Also, be sure to check out our fantasy football injury news.
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Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|21.3
|233.2
|1.6
|7.6
|35.3
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|21
|230.1
|1.3
|7.2
|39.7
|0.6
|0
|0
|0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|20.2
|17.1
|90.9
|0.8
|4
|31.4
|0.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|20
|17.2
|70.8
|0.6
|5.1
|47.3
|0.3
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|19.5
|265.2
|1.8
|4
|21.7
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|19.3
|245
|1.9
|4.8
|22.5
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|19.2
|287.8
|2
|2.6
|5.4
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|19.1
|265.5
|1.9
|3.5
|12.9
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|18.8
|228.4
|1.3
|7.9
|38.1
|0.3
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|18.7
|230.3
|1.5
|6.6
|35.4
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|18.6
|248.5
|1.7
|4.3
|21
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|QB
|18.4
|226.6
|1.4
|6.1
|30.8
|0.3
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|18.4
|244.8
|1.6
|4.8
|20.8
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|18.1
|279.6
|2
|1.4
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|17.8
|237.6
|1.3
|6.3
|31.1
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|17.4
|268.1
|1.8
|1.6
|2.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|17.2
|247.5
|1.3
|4.6
|18.4
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|17.1
|243.3
|1.5
|4.6
|19.5
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|17
|17.1
|80.6
|0.5
|3.9
|33.4
|0.1
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|17
|237.2
|1.3
|5.6
|25.3
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|16.9
|215.6
|1.1
|6.9
|36.6
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|16.8
|0.5
|4
|0
|7.1
|93.2
|0.6
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|16.8
|242.8
|1.6
|3.8
|16.9
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|16.8
|17.6
|82
|0.7
|2.8
|21.1
|0.1
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|16.6
|243.5
|1.5
|3.9
|14.6
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|16.5
|244.3
|1.5
|3.1
|10.9
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|16.5
|18.4
|84.6
|0.7
|2.6
|19.1
|0.1
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|16.4
|236.9
|1.5
|3.2
|16.6
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|16.2
|6.8
|89.5
|0.6
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|15.7
|17.9
|87.4
|0.8
|1.2
|10
|0.1
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|15.5
|243.3
|1.4
|3.1
|11.4
|0.1
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|15.5
|244
|1.5
|2.6
|8
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|15.5
|17.5
|77.7
|0.6
|2.4
|19.5
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|15.1
|223.1
|1.3
|3.8
|16.2
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|15
|0.3
|1.5
|0
|6.7
|82.3
|0.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|14.9
|0.4
|2.6
|0
|6.2
|85.5
|0.5
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|14.9
|227.2
|1.3
|2.9
|11
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|14.8
|220.6
|1.3
|3.5
|15.9
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|14.6
|230.4
|1.5
|1.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.6
|14.4
|62.4
|0.5
|3.1
|25.7
|0.2
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|14.5
|17.3
|78.8
|0.5
|2.1
|16.3
|0.1
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|14
|6.6
|80.9
|0.4
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|14
|230.8
|1.3
|2.6
|4.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|13.9
|0
|0
|0
|5.6
|78.2
|0.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|13.8
|14.8
|68.3
|0.5
|2.4
|18.2
|0.1
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|13.7
|15.4
|67.3
|0.5
|2.2
|19.3
|0.1
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|13.7
|14.8
|61.6
|0.5
|2.8
|21
|0.1
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|13.6
|14.9
|61.6
|0.6
|2.5
|20.1
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|13.5
|5.6
|72.3
|0.6
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|13.4
|14.3
|66.8
|0.6
|2
|13.4
|0.1
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|13.3
|13.2
|59
|0.5
|2.8
|20.8
|0.1
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|13.1
|223
|1.2
|3.2
|9.4
|0.1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|13
|0
|0
|0
|5.8
|77.2
|0.4
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|13
|12.6
|57.3
|0.4
|3.5
|24.9
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|12.9
|15.2
|68.2
|0.6
|1.9
|11.3
|0.1
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|12.8
|13.7
|56.6
|0.4
|3
|22.4
|0.1
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|12.8
|15.7
|69.3
|0.3
|2.4
|18.3
|0.1
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|12.7
|6.3
|71.6
|0.4
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.5
|0
|0
|0
|4.9
|69.6
|0.5
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|12.5
|15.3
|63.9
|0.4
|2.3
|16.1
|0.1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|12.5
|6.2
|68.8
|0.4
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|12.4
|222
|1.2
|0.7
|2
|0
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|12.3
|0
|0
|0
|5.3
|69.8
|0.4
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|12.1
|0.6
|3.4
|0
|5.1
|69.1
|0.4
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|12.1
|5.1
|70.3
|0.4
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|12
|12.8
|56.3
|0.4
|2.4
|19
|0.1
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|11.8
|0
|0
|0
|4.5
|67
|0.5
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|11.8
|15
|63.8
|0.5
|1.8
|13.1
|0.1
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|11.7
|202.2
|1
|2.9
|10.7
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|WR
|11.5
|5.4
|67.7
|0.3
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|11.5
|11.6
|49.8
|0.4
|2.6
|20.5
|0.1
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|11.5
|5.6
|63.2
|0.4
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|11.4
|0
|0
|0
|4.5
|57.2
|0.6
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|11.3
|13.2
|55.4
|0.4
|1.9
|14.1
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|11.3
|0
|0
|0
|5.3
|66.4
|0.3
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|11.3
|12.8
|56.6
|0.6
|1.4
|10.5
|0.1
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|11.1
|0
|0
|0
|5.2
|58.9
|0.4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|11.1
|5.9
|58
|0.4
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|61.2
|0.4
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|10.8
|11.1
|46.6
|0.3
|2.9
|21.2
|0.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|10.7
|11.6
|50
|0.3
|2.4
|17.2
|0.1
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|10.7
|14.2
|60.5
|0.4
|1.7
|12
|0.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|10.6
|11.8
|53.2
|0.3
|2.4
|15.6
|0.1
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|10.6
|4.8
|61.1
|0.4
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10.5
|0.3
|2.3
|0
|4.2
|58.7
|0.4
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|10.5
|14.4
|57.2
|0.4
|1.9
|12.6
|0.1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|10.4
|4.3
|63.4
|0.3
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|RB
|10.4
|10.9
|46.4
|0.4
|2.2
|15.3
|0.1
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|10.3
|0
|0
|0
|4.6
|57.6
|0.4
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|10.3
|4.4
|55.7
|0.4
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|WR
|10.2
|4.4
|56.9
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|10.2
|4.8
|57.3
|0.4
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|10
|0
|0
|0
|4.1
|55.8
|0.4
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|10
|4.8
|56.3
|0.3
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|9.9
|4.2
|55.5
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|9.8
|0.5
|3.5
|0
|3.7
|54.2
|0.3
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|9.7
|4.5
|55.8
|0.3
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|9.7
|0
|0
|0
|3.9
|55.8
|0.4
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAC
|RB
|9.7
|12.8
|54
|0.4
|1.1
|7.6
|0.1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.4
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|9.3
|0
|0
|0
|4.2
|49.3
|0.4
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|9.3
|4.3
|52.4
|0.3
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|9.3
|0.5
|2
|0
|4.5
|45.6
|0.4
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|9.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|9.2
|5.2
|51
|0.3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|DST
|9.14
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.1
|0
|0
|0
|4.4
|46.6
|0.4
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|9.1
|0
|0
|0
|4.2
|46.2
|0.4
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9.1
|4
|51.7
|0.3
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|9
|4.5
|51.1
|0.3
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|9
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|8.92
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|8.9
|4.7
|49.4
|0.3
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|8.9
|0
|0
|0
|4.4
|47.4
|0.3
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|8.9
|3.7
|46.8
|0.4
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|8.8
|3.7
|48.7
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|8.8
|4.8
|49.2
|0.3
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|WR
|8.7
|4.1
|46.2
|0.3
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|8.7
|3.5
|48.7
|0.3
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|8.6
|3.9
|49.5
|0.3
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|8.6
|7.4
|30.8
|0.2
|2.6
|20
|0.1
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|8.6
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|3.7
|46.4
|0.3
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|8.5
|8.9
|37.6
|0.2
|2.3
|17.4
|0.1
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|8.5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|8.48
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|8.4
|0
|0
|0
|3.7
|46.5
|0.3
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|8.4
|3.8
|48.3
|0.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|8.4
|4.1
|39.6
|0.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8.4
|4.3
|41.6
|0.3
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|K
|8.4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|8.4
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|K
|8.4
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|8.4
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|8.3
|5.3
|23.2
|0.2
|2.9
|25.1
|0.2
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|8.3
|8.7
|36.8
|0.2
|2.1
|15.9
|0.1
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|8.3
|Cam Little
|JAC
|K
|8.3
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|8.2
|11.3
|47.6
|0.4
|0.8
|5.4
|0
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|8.2
|4.5
|41.9
|0.3
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|8.2
|3.3
|49.7
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|WR
|8.2
|3.8
|45.5
|0.3
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|8.2
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|8.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|8.12
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|8
|0.7
|3.9
|0
|3.5
|44.3
|0.2
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|8
|3.5
|44.3
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3.7
|44.6
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|8
|0.7
|3.6
|0
|3.6
|42.6
|0.2
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|8
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|8
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|7.98
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|7.9
|1.4
|6.7
|0.1
|3.3
|40.1
|0.2
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|7.8
|0.9
|5.3
|0
|3.1
|40.6
|0.3
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|7.8
|Trey Smack
|GB
|K
|7.8
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|7.8
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|7.8
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|7.7
|0
|0
|0
|3.3
|45
|0.3
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|7.7
|7.6
|31
|0.2
|2.3
|16.3
|0.1
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|7.7
|3.8
|41.3
|0.3
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|7.7
|3.6
|42.8
|0.3
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|7.7
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|7.68
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|7.67
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|7.6
|8.8
|41.8
|0.3
|1
|6.2
|0
|Blake Grupe
|IND
|K
|7.6
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|K
|7.6
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|7.5
|3.8
|41.4
|0.2
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|7.5
|8.2
|34.9
|0.3
|1.2
|9.6
|0.1
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|7.5
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|7.46
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|7.4
|3.4
|42.9
|0.2
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|7.33
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|7.3
|9.3
|37.7
|0.3
|1.3
|9.8
|0.1
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|7.3
|3.4
|40.6
|0.3
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|7.3
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|7.3
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|7.27
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|7.23
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|WR
|7.2
|0
|0
|0
|3.1
|42.2
|0.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|7.2
|9.4
|38.5
|0.3
|1.3
|9.2
|0.1
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|7.2
|5.6
|23.3
|0.2
|2.5
|17.9
|0.1
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|7.2
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|7.13
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|TE
|7.1
|0
|0
|0
|3.1
|40.9
|0.2
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|7.1
|9.7
|40.4
|0.3
|1
|6.8
|0
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|7.1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33.3
|0.3
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|7.1
|3.1
|40.6
|0.2
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|7.1
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|7.05
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|7.01
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3.1
|40.3
|0.2
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|7
|3.2
|40.3
|0.2
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|K
|7
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|6.97
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|6.9
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|6.8
|3.5
|39.1
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|TE
|6.8
|3.4
|34.4
|0.3
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|6.8
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|6.7
|3.3
|38.3
|0.2
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|6.7
|3.3
|33.9
|0.3
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|6.6
|0
|0
|0
|3.2
|35.6
|0.2
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|6.6
|6.4
|27.7
|0.2
|1.9
|13.6
|0.1
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|6.54
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|6.5
|0.5
|2
|0
|3.3
|31.2
|0.2
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|6.5
|1.1
|5.6
|0
|2.6
|32.1
|0.2
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|6.49
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|6.46
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|6.45
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|6.4
|0
|0
|0
|2.9
|35.5
|0.2
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|6.4
|3.4
|32.9
|0.2
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|6.4
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|6.2
|2.8
|36.7
|0.2
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|K
|6.1
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3.4
|30.2
|0.2
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|5.98
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|5.9
|5.3
|22.5
|0.3
|1.2
|9.5
|0.1
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|5.9
|3.3
|31.3
|0.2
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|5.9
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|5.83
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|5.76
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|5.74
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|5.71
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|SF
|WR
|5.7
|2.7
|33.6
|0.2
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|5.7
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|32.1
|0.2
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|5.7
|4.8
|18.3
|0.1
|2.4
|16.9
|0.1
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|5.7
|4.8
|22.3
|0.2
|1.5
|12.6
|0.1
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|5.61
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|5.6
|6.1
|26.1
|0.1
|1.4
|10
|0.1
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|5.6
|0.8
|4.3
|0
|2.9
|26.7
|0.2
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|5.56
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.5
|2.5
|30.2
|0.2
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|2.4
|33.5
|0.2
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|5.5
|2.8
|28.8
|0.2
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|5.5
|2.7
|31.7
|0.2
|Isiah Pacheco
|DET
|RB
|5.4
|6.4
|28
|0.2
|0.9
|6.1
|0
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|5.4
|0
|0
|0
|3.1
|29.1
|0.2
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|5.4
|2.7
|30.5
|0.2
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|5.38
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|5.33
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|5.3
|2.7
|25.9
|0.2
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.1
|0
|0
|0
|2.8
|26.1
|0.2
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|5.1
|0
|0
|0
|2.4
|25.9
|0.2
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|5.1
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|29.1
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|5.1
|2.6
|25.3
|0.2
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|5.1
|2.6
|26.7
|0.2
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|RB
|5
|5.7
|26.4
|0.2
|0.8
|6.1
|0
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|5
|2.3
|28.5
|0.2
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|4.9
|6.8
|27.2
|0.2
|0.8
|4.4
|0
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|4.87
|Jake Tonges
|SF
|TE
|4.8
|2.4
|25.6
|0.2
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|4.8
|0
|0
|0
|2.1
|26.2
|0.2
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|4.8
|2.2
|27.4
|0.2
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|4.7
|2.1
|27.4
|0.2
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|4.7
|2.1
|24.2
|0.2
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|4.6
|2.4
|25.2
|0.1
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|4.6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26.6
|0.2
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|4.5
|2.2
|23
|0.2
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|4.5
|2.2
|21.8
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|4.4
|2.4
|11
|0.1
|1.8
|13.3
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|4.4
|2.1
|22.4
|0.2
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|4.3
|5.4
|24
|0.2
|0.7
|5
|0
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|4.2
|2.1
|23.3
|0.1
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|WR
|4.2
|1.8
|23.6
|0.2
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|4.1
|5.2
|21.9
|0.1
|0.8
|5.3
|0
|Najee Harris
|NYG
|RB
|4.1
|5.4
|23.2
|0.1
|0.7
|4.7
|0
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|4.03
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|4
|1.9
|21.5
|0.2
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|4
|1.9
|21.6
|0.1
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|3.9
|1.9
|23.1
|0.1
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|3.9
|4.7
|19.4
|0.1
|0.9
|6.2
|0
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|3.9
|1.8
|22.5
|0.1
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|WR
|3.9
|1.5
|23.8
|0.1
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|3.8
|0
|0
|0
|1.8
|22.8
|0.1
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|3.8
|1.7
|21.9
|0.1
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|3.7
|1.9
|20.5
|0.1
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|3.7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20.8
|0.1
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|3.6
|4.8
|19.1
|0.1
|0.6
|4.4
|0
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|3.4
|1.7
|19.8
|0.1
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|3.4
|3.6
|14.9
|0.1
|1.1
|6.8
|0
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|3.4
|4.1
|16.7
|0.1
|0.7
|4.3
|0
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|3.4
|3.3
|13.1
|0.1
|1
|6.8
|0
|David Njoku
|LAC
|TE
|3.4
|1.7
|16.4
|0.2
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|3.36
|Greg Dortch
|DET
|WR
|3.3
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|18.7
|0.1
|Jalen Tolbert
|MIA
|WR
|3.3
|1.1
|24.2
|0.1
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|3.3
|1.6
|18.1
|0.1
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|3.3
|3.9
|16
|0.1
|0.9
|5.1
|0
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|3.2
|1.5
|18.3
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|1.6
|17.1
|0.1
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|3.2
|1.4
|18.2
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|3.1
|1.6
|16.6
|0.1
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|WR
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1.3
|16.5
|0.1
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|3
|1.6
|15.2
|0.1
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|3
|3.5
|15.1
|0.1
|0.6
|3.2
|0
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|2.9
|1.6
|15.3
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|2.9
|0
|0
|0
|1.2
|16.5
|0.1
|Travis Hunter
|JAC
|WR
|2.9
|1.3
|16.1
|0.1
|Josh Oliver
|MIN
|TE
|2.8
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|16.4
|0.1
|Jaydon Blue
|DAL
|RB
|2.8
|3.3
|13.5
|0.1
|0.8
|4.4
|0
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|2.8
|0.4
|2
|0
|1.3
|14.2
|0.1
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|2.7
|0
|0
|0
|1.3
|16
|0.1
|Roman Wilson
|PIT
|WR
|2.7
|1.4
|15.4
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|2.7
|1.4
|13.5
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|2.6
|1.2
|14.9
|0.1
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|2.6
|0
|0
|0
|1.3
|13.4
|0.1
|Malik Davis
|DAL
|RB
|2.6
|3.4
|14
|0.1
|0.5
|3
|0
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|2.6
|1.5
|15.6
|0.1
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|2.6
|1.2
|16.3
|0.1
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|2.6
|2.8
|11.6
|0.1
|0.8
|4.5
|0
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|15.5
|0.1
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|2.5
|1.3
|15.1
|0.1
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|2.5
|1.2
|14.5
|0.1
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|2.5
|1.2
|14.6
|0.1
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|TE
|2.4
|1.3
|11.7
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.3
|1.1
|13.7
|0.1
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|2.3
|3.4
|13
|0.1
|0.6
|3
|0
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|2.3
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|14.3
|0.1
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|2.3
|0.8
|4.1
|0
|0.8
|11
|0.1
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|2.3
|1.1
|13.5
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|2.2
|1.2
|11.3
|0.1
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|2.2
|1
|12.7
|0.1
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|2.1
|2.2
|9
|0.2
|0.2
|1.5
|0
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12.8
|0.1
|Demarcus Robinson
|SF
|WR
|2.1
|1
|13
|0.1
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|2.1
|1.7
|7
|0
|0.8
|5.4
|0
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|12.2
|0.1
|Durham Smythe
|BAL
|TE
|2.1
|1.1
|10.2
|0.1
|Malik Benson
|LV
|WR
|2.1
|1
|12.8
|0.1
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|2
|2.6
|10.1
|0.1
|0.4
|2
|0
|Savion Williams
|GB
|WR
|2
|0.4
|2.5
|0
|0.9
|10.2
|0
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.9
|11.7
|0.1
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|JAC
|RB
|2
|2
|8.1
|0.1
|0.5
|3.6
|0
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|2
|1
|11.3
|0.1
|Roman Hemby
|LV
|RB
|2
|2.2
|8.6
|0.1
|0.7
|4
|0
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|1.9
|0.3
|1.2
|0
|1.2
|8.6
|0.1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|1.9
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|10
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|1.9
|1
|11.1
|0
|Matthew Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|1.9
|1
|9.5
|0.1
|Erick All Jr.
|CIN
|TE
|1.9
|1.1
|10.3
|0.1
|Cyrus Allen
|KC
|WR
|1.9
|0.9
|11.2
|0.1
|Barion Brown
|NO
|WR
|1.8
|0.9
|10.7
|0
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|1.8
|2.4
|10
|0.1
|0.4
|2.5
|0
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|1.8
|0.8
|10.5
|0.1
|Jackson Hawes
|BUF
|TE
|1.8
|1
|9.6
|0.1
|Jordan Whittington
|LAR
|WR
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0.9
|10.1
|0
|Josh Whyle
|GB
|TE
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0.9
|9.9
|0.1
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|10
|0.1
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|1.7
|1.3
|5.5
|0
|0.7
|5.4
|0
|Cade Stover
|HOU
|TE
|1.7
|1
|8.8
|0.1
|Emari Demercado
|KC
|RB
|1.7
|1.5
|6.4
|0
|0.6
|3.6
|0
|Dylan Laube
|LV
|RB
|1.7
|2.1
|8.5
|0
|0.5
|3
|0
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|1.6
|1.9
|8
|0.1
|0.3
|2
|0
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|WR
|1.6
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|9.7
|0
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|9.7
|0
|Colbie Young
|CIN
|WR
|1.6
|0.8
|9.7
|0
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|7.6
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|7.8
|0.1
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|1.5
|2
|8.3
|0.1
|0.2
|1
|0
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|TE
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0.9
|8
|0
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|1.5
|0.9
|7.4
|0.1
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.5
|0.9
|8
|0
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|1.4
|1.4
|5.9
|0.1
|0.4
|2.2
|0
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|1.4
|0.7
|8
|0
|Jahdae Walker
|CHI
|WR
|1.4
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|8.5
|0
|Kaytron Allen
|WAS
|RB
|1.4
|1.8
|7.5
|0
|0.3
|2
|0
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|1.4
|0.6
|9.6
|0
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|RB
|1.3
|1.5
|6.1
|0
|0.4
|2.2
|0
|Hunter Luepke
|DAL
|RB
|1.3
|0.8
|3
|0
|0.7
|4.2
|0
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|7
|0
|Tahj Brooks
|CIN
|RB
|1.3
|1.8
|7
|0
|0.3
|1.8
|0
|Tanner Hudson
|CIN
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|7
|0
|Jawhar Jordan
|HOU
|RB
|1.3
|1.7
|6.6
|0
|0.3
|1.6
|0
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|7
|0
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|7.6
|0
|Xavier Smith
|LAR
|WR
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|7.3
|0
|Jordan James
|SF
|RB
|1.2
|1.7
|6.5
|0
|0.3
|1.5
|0
|Demond Claiborne
|MIN
|RB
|1.2
|1.3
|5.2
|0
|0.4
|2.2
|0
|Tyler Conklin
|DET
|TE
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0.7
|6.3
|0
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0.7
|6.6
|0
|Mitchell Tinsley
|CIN
|WR
|1.2
|0.6
|7.3
|0
|Nicholas Singleton
|TEN
|RB
|1.2
|1.7
|7
|0
|0.2
|1.2
|0
|Brashard Smith
|KC
|RB
|1.2
|1.2
|5
|0
|0.4
|2.4
|0
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0.7
|6
|0
|Van Jefferson
|WAS
|WR
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|6.8
|0
|Luke McCaffrey
|WAS
|WR
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|6.7
|0
|Ben Sinnott
|WAS
|TE
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|6.4
|0
|Ben Sims
|MIA
|TE
|1.1
|0.7
|6.5
|0
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|1.1
|0.6
|5.2
|0
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|IND
|WR
|1.1
|0.6
|6.6
|0
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|1.1
|0.6
|6.3
|0
|Oscar Delp
|NO
|TE
|1
|0.5
|6
|0
|Trevor Etienne
|CAR
|RB
|1
|1.1
|4.5
|0
|0.3
|2
|0
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.4
|5.8
|0
|Jaylin Lane
|WAS
|WR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|6.3
|0
|Jalen Reagor
|MIA
|WR
|1
|0.5
|6.3
|0
|AnDrew Ogletree
|IND
|TE
|1
|0.6
|6.2
|0
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAC
|TE
|1
|0.6
|5.9
|0
|Nate Adkins
|DEN
|TE
|1
|0.6
|5.2
|0
Fantasy Football News and Outlooks
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson joined the team as a 2026 free agent after signing a four-year deal that could prove to be one of the team's most important moves of the offseason. Quarterback Cam Ward has reportedly had an up-and-down second training camp after being made the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Still, when he's found success, it has generally come as a result of targeting Robinson.
After catching three more passes on Tuesday, including two that went for touchdowns, Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt unofficially credits Robinson with a team-leading 52 receptions throughout training camp.
Having caught 185 of his 263 targets across his final two seasons with the Giants, Robinson is no stranger to a heavy workload, and although 2026 fourth overall pick Carnell Tate arrived to camp with higher expectations and more fanfare, the fifth-year veteran has a realistic chance to lead his new team in targets and receptions. At RotoBaller's WR52, Robinson is a player to target late in drafts, particularly in full-PPR leagues where his high floor should make him a viable starting candidate week in and week out.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey disappointed in 2025 following an electric rookie season that saw him finish as the WR12, but he could be primed for a major bounce-back in Mike McDaniel's offense. Recently appearing with Ari Meirov for a 2026 Chargers breakdown, The Athletic's Daniel Popper says that he envisions a "huge season" for McConkey if he can stay healthy.
Reflecting on the way that five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill was used by McDaniel in Miami, Popper believes McConkey will benefit from pre-snap motion and creative manipulation, allowing him to leverage defenses while taking advantage of his 4.3 speed. With veteran Keenan Allen no longer on the team, McConkey should see something close to an every-down role, and as RotoBaller's WR14, the 24-year-old is well-positioned to return to his rookie form.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals' starting offense has worked two drives in the 2026 preseason, with running back Chase Brown touching the ball on four of the team's first seven plays and handling five total carries. While his 16 yards are nothing gaudy, his early involvement reflects the hype he's received since the start of training camp, which has caused his ADP to steadily rise throughout draft season.
The Bengals offense stumbled out of the blocks in 2025, derailed by an early-season injury to quarterback Joe Burrow, but following a slow start, Brown was the RB6 over the final 12 weeks of the season, and he projects for more of the same in 2026. Brown is RotoBaller's RB8, but as the de facto third receiving option in one of the league's most high-powered offenses, he has top-five upside and projects as a regular week-winner in PPR leagues.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is looking to put an atrocious 2025 season behind him. He was limited to just 10 games due to injury, and he finished the year with a modest 38 catches, 582 yards, and three touchdowns. Even if you extrapolate his stats over a full 17-game campaign, he still would have had just five touchdowns and fewer than 1,000 yards. It's certainly not a lack of talent, as McLaurin was the WR7 in 2025. More likely, he struggled as a result of his own inconsistent availability, as well as inconsistent quarterback play.
The Commanders cycled through three different quarterbacks last year, and Jayden Daniels missed 10 games. If both McLaurin and Daniels can play close to 17 games in 2026, the talented pass-catcher should return to the top-15 receiver range in fantasy football. The upside is somewhat baked into his current ADP of 52.8, and he currently ranks as the WR24 in RotoBaller's latest draft rankings.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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