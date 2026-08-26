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Top 350 Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2QB (2026)

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Bo Nix - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Updated Superflex fantasy football 2QB rankings for 2026. These tiered rankings include the top 350 players for two-quarterback leagues. High-accuracy draft rankings.

In This Article hide
Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're just a few weeks away from regular-season NFL action, which means fantasy season is officially here! Superflex leagues have continued to gain popularity due to the premium put on the quarterback position, and if you're set to take part in a SF draft soon, we're here to help you crush your selections. Below, check out our Superflex/2QB fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Tyler Shough, Bo Nix, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, and more are ranked for Superflex drafts.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jayden Daniels QB
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 Jalen Hurts QB
2 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 8 Joe Burrow QB
2 9 Puka Nacua WR
2 10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 11 Drake Maye QB
2 12 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 13 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 14 James Cook III RB
2 15 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 16 Justin Herbert QB
3 17 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 18 Caleb Williams QB
3 19 Derrick Henry RB
3 20 Saquon Barkley RB
3 21 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 22 Justin Jefferson WR
3 23 Chase Brown RB
3 24 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 25 Omarion Hampton RB
4 26 Dak Prescott QB
4 27 De'Von Achane RB
4 28 Drake London WR
4 29 Brock Purdy QB
4 30 George Pickens WR
4 31 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 32 A.J. Brown WR
4 33 Brock Bowers TE
4 34 Chris Olave WR
4 35 Nico Collins WR
4 36 Kyren Williams RB
5 37 Jaxson Dart QB
5 38 Javonte Williams RB
5 39 Matthew Stafford QB
5 40 Malik Nabers WR
5 41 Jared Goff QB
5 42 Trey McBride TE
5 43 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 44 Josh Jacobs RB
5 45 DeVonta Smith WR
5 46 Ladd McConkey WR
5 47 Zay Flowers WR
5 48 Bo Nix QB
5 49 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 50 Breece Hall RB
5 51 Baker Mayfield QB
5 52 Tee Higgins WR
5 53 D'Andre Swift RB
6 54 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 55 Rashee Rice WR
6 56 Garrett Wilson WR
6 57 Kyler Murray QB
6 58 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 59 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 60 Davante Adams WR
6 61 Colston Loveland TE
6 62 Luther Burden III WR
6 63 Jameson Williams WR
7 64 Jordan Love QB
7 65 Terry McLaurin WR
7 66 Malik Willis QB
7 67 Tetairoa McMillan WR
7 68 DJ Moore WR
7 69 Bucky Irving RB
7 70 David Montgomery RB
7 71 Cam Skattebo RB
7 72 Jadarian Price RB
7 73 Mike Evans WR
7 74 Parker Washington WR
7 75 Daniel Jones QB
7 76 Christian Watson WR
7 77 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 78 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 79 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 80 Tyler Shough QB
7 81 Tyler Warren TE
7 82 Sam Darnold QB
7 83 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 84 Rico Dowdle RB
7 85 Rome Odunze WR
7 86 C.J. Stroud QB
8 87 Jaylen Warren RB
8 88 TreVeyon Henderson RB
8 89 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 90 Sam LaPorta TE
8 91 Carnell Tate WR
8 92 Tucker Kraft TE
8 93 Cam Ward QB
8 94 Jayden Reed WR
8 95 Bryce Young QB
8 96 Tony Pollard RB
8 97 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 98 Blake Corum RB
8 99 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 100 DK Metcalf WR
8 101 Aaron Rodgers QB
8 102 Josh Downs WR
9 103 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 104 Courtland Sutton WR
9 105 Michael Wilson WR
9 106 RJ Harvey RB
9 107 Quentin Johnston WR
9 108 Kyle Monangai RB
9 109 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 110 Jordyn Tyson WR
9 111 Jacoby Brissett QB
9 112 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 113 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 114 Xavier Worthy WR
9 115 Stefon Diggs WR
9 116 Chuba Hubbard RB
9 117 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 118 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 119 Jordan Mason RB
9 120 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 121 Alec Pierce WR
10 122 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 123 Fernando Mendoza QB
10 124 George Kittle TE
10 125 Matthew Golden WR
10 126 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 127 Mark Andrews TE
10 128 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 129 Makai Lemon WR
10 130 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 131 KC Concepcion WR
10 132 Travis Kelce TE
10 133 Tua Tagovailoa QB
10 134 Jalen Coker WR
10 135 Rachaad White RB
10 136 Dallas Goedert TE
10 137 Khalil Shakir WR
10 138 Jake Ferguson TE
10 139 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 140 Romeo Doubs WR
10 141 Jayden Higgins WR
10 142 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
11 143 Isaiah Likely TE
11 144 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 145 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
11 146 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 147 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 148 Tank Bigsby RB
11 149 Jalen McMillan WR
11 150 Brenton Strange TE
11 151 Brandon Aubrey K
11 152 Juwan Johnson TE
11 153 Denzel Boston WR
11 154 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 155 Woody Marks RB
11 156 Hunter Henry TE
11 157 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 158 Jalen Nailor WR
11 159 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 160 Houston Texans DST
11 161 Jauan Jennings WR
11 162 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 163 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 164 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 165 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 166 Tre Tucker WR
11 167 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 168 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 169 Tyjae Spears RB
12 170 Geno Smith QB
12 171 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 172 Jaydon Blue RB
12 173 Cam Little K
12 174 Denver Broncos DST
12 175 Jonah Coleman RB
12 176 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 177 Calvin Ridley WR
12 178 Dalton Schultz TE
12 179 Pat Bryant WR
12 180 Jason Myers K
12 181 Cameron Dicker K
12 182 Sean Tucker RB
12 183 Alvin Kamara RB
12 184 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 185 Ray Davis RB
12 186 Tre Harris WR
12 187 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 188 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 189 Dylan Sampson RB
12 190 Travis Hunter WR
12 191 Rashod Bateman WR
12 192 Devaughn Vele WR
12 193 Caleb Douglas WR
12 194 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 195 Cyrus Allen WR
12 196 Deshaun Watson QB
12 197 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 198 Keenan Allen WR
12 199 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 200 Kirk Cousins QB
13 201 Cade Otton TE
13 202 Isiah Pacheco RB
13 203 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 204 Germie Bernard WR
13 205 Greg Dulcich TE
13 206 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 207 Samaje Perine RB
13 208 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 209 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 210 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 211 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 212 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 213 Tank Dell WR
13 214 James Conner RB
13 215 Zachariah Branch WR
13 216 Seth McGowan RB
13 217 Colby Parkinson TE
13 218 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 219 AJ Barner TE
13 220 Jordan James RB
13 221 Mike Gesicki TE
13 222 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 223 Shedeur Sanders QB
13 224 Cooper Kupp WR
13 225 Emmett Johnson RB
13 226 Kaelon Black RB
13 227 Gunnar Helm TE
14 228 Kaytron Allen RB
14 229 Malik Washington WR
14 230 Braelon Allen RB
14 231 Troy Franklin WR
14 232 Mike Washington Jr. RB
14 233 Justice Hill RB
14 234 Mack Hollins WR
14 235 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 236 Darnell Mooney WR
14 237 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 238 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 239 Malachi Fields WR
14 240 Demond Claiborne RB
14 241 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 242 Ty Johnson RB
14 243 Ted Hurst WR
14 244 Chimere Dike WR
14 245 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 246 Jack Bech WR
14 247 Kalif Raymond WR
14 248 Antonio Williams WR
14 249 Eddy Pineiro K
14 250 Jahan Dotson WR
14 251 Christian Kirk WR
14 252 Michael Mayer TE
14 253 David Njoku TE
14 254 Chris Brooks RB
14 255 Evan Engram TE
14 256 Darren Waller TE
14 257 Darius Slayton WR
14 258 Tyler Loop K
15 259 Kimani Vidal RB
15 260 J.J. McCarthy QB
15 261 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 262 Dawson Knox TE
15 263 Darnell Washington TE
15 264 Tory Horton WR
15 265 Joshua Palmer WR
15 266 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 267 Jake Bates K
15 268 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 269 Greg Dortch WR
15 270 Charlie Kolar TE
15 271 Marquise Brown WR
15 272 Chris Boswell K
15 273 Will Reichard K
15 274 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 275 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 276 Treylon Burks WR
15 277 Harrison Butker K
15 278 Chicago Bears DST
15 279 Harrison Mevis K
15 280 Xavier Legette WR
15 281 Tez Johnson WR
15 282 Keon Coleman WR
15 283 DJ Giddens RB
15 284 New England Patriots DST
15 285 Najee Harris RB
15 286 Chase McLaughlin K
15 287 Jaylen Wright RB
15 288 Noah Gray TE
15 289 Cole Kmet TE
15 290 George Holani RB
15 291 Emari Demercado RB
15 292 Evan McPherson K
15 293 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 294 Isaiah Davis RB
15 295 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 296 Chris Bell WR
15 297 Theo Johnson TE
15 298 DeMario Douglas WR
15 299 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 300 Kansas City Chiefs DST
16 301 New York Giants DST
16 302 Trevor Etienne RB
16 303 Buffalo Bills DST
16 304 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 305 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 306 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 307 Skyler Bell WR
16 308 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 309 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 310 Trey Smack K
16 311 Haynes King QB
16 312 Jaylin Noel WR
16 313 Brandon Aiyuk WR
16 314 Devin Singletary RB
16 315 Kaleb Johnson RB
16 316 Jake Tonges TE
16 317 Eli Raridon TE
16 318 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 319 Brashard Smith RB
16 320 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 321 Bryce Lance WR
16 322 Ashton Dulin WR
16 323 Cairo Santos K
16 324 Eli Stowers TE
16 325 Tutu Atwell WR
16 326 Erick All Jr. TE
16 327 Devin Neal RB
16 328 Wil Lutz K
16 329 Xavier Hutchinson WR
16 330 Ty Simpson QB
16 331 Jerome Ford RB
16 332 Adam Randall RB
16 333 Tyler Bass K
16 334 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 335 Mason Taylor TE
16 336 Noah Fant TE
16 337 Charlie Smyth K
16 338 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
16 339 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 340 Darius Cooper WR
16 341 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 342 Malik Davis RB
16 343 Blake Grupe K
16 344 Calvin Austin III WR
16 345 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 346 Oscar Delp TE
16 347 Jake Elliott K
16 348 Will Shipley RB
16 349 Austin Hooper TE
16 350 Tennessee Titans DST

 

Recent Fantasy Football Player News

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Following an injury scare that forced him out of Tuesday's joint practice with the Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) is back in attendance on Wednesday, spotted wearing an orange non-contact jersey as he started the day with individual drills. Thomas came down on his shoulder while making a touchdown catch early in Tuesday's practice and showed obvious discomfort after initially attempting to stay on the field.

While he eventually walked off with trainers, initial reports indicated the injury was not overly serious, and his presence one day later serves as confirmation. Thomas disappointed with a WR43 fantasy finish a season ago after bursting onto the scene as the WR4 as a rookie in 2024, but he has reportedly put in serious work to clean up some of the finer details of his game and has enjoyed a strong training camp as a result.

While Parker Washington has drawn most of the headlines out of the Jaguars' camp, Thomas could still be argued to have the highest weekly ceiling, making him a potential bargain for risk-tolerant drafters, currently coming off the board as the WR32.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

After a summer spent in Oxnard, California, the Dallas Cowboys returned to Frisco for their first local training camp practice on Tuesday night, and as he has done since arriving with the team, wide receiver George Pickens continued to make plays. One of the highlights of the night was a deep connection from Dak Prescott that the 2025 second-team All-Pro was able to haul in while keeping both feet inbounds, prompting team staff writer Tommy Yarrish to note that commenting on Pickens' standout moments has almost become repetitive.

After a brief ramp-up period in his first season with the Cowboys, a Week 3 ankle injury to CeeDee Lamb thrust Pickens into the spotlight, allowing him to rack up a career-high 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on his way to a WR5 fantasy finish, remaining dominant even following Lamb's return. With the Cowboys' offense capable of producing two legitimate fantasy difference-makers at the position, Pickens is RotoBaller's WR8 and a perfectly suitable option to build around as a number one receiver in 2026 drafts.

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was one of the few holdovers of a near-total offseason overhaul to the team's starting offense, and unsurprisingly, he has been one of Miami's most consistent performers throughout training camp, according to team writer Travis Wingfield. In the Dolphins' penultimate practice of camp on Tuesday, Achane successfully led the starting unit with a handful of explosive runs, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was later asked what he likes about the team's run game.

"The versatility of what our personnel allows us to do," he said. "You can get on the perimeter; you can get on the edge... You can do stuff with [Malik Willis] in the run game. Obviously, [Achane] has speed to get to the edge. He can hit it up in the middle as well." The only running back in the NFL to score double-digit fantasy points in every one of his games in 2025, Achane is once more expected to be the focal point of the Dolphins' offense, and he is RotoBaller's RB11.

Gunner Helm, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm finished the 2025 season on a very strong note, and he'll look to pick up exactly where he left off as the 2026 campaign gets underway. Helm was the overall TE31 as a rookie. He had at least four catches in six of his final 12 games last year, including an impressive stat line of 20 catches, 141 yards, and one touchdown over the last six weeks.

His emergence might have been a motivating factor in the Titans' decision to let Chig Okonkwo walk in free agency. Helm is now the undisputed No. 1 tight end in Tennessee, and while he'll likely face competition for targets from Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, he figures to handle a decent target share throughout the upcoming season. The Texas product is currently the TE31 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings, but he has legitimate top-18 upside in both dynasty and redraft formats.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has a talented group of weapons around him at wide receiver, running back, and tight end. Although Jake Bobo (knee) went down with a season-ending ACL tear, this is still a very talented wide receiver room headlined by Jaxon Smith-NjigbaCooper Kupp, and Rashid Shaheed. All three have different skill sets that should give Darnold plenty of options in the passing game. At tight end, AJ Barner is coming off a big 2025 campaign, while Elijah Arroyo has a second-round draft stock.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have an impressive backfield featuring Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet (knee). Rounding out the offense is a very dependable offensive line. The Seahawks didn't make many additions in the trenches, but mostly because it was already a strong unit.

Grey Zabel and Charles Cross are terrific blindside protectors for Darnold, who only took 27 sacks last year (as opposed to 48 in 2024 with Minnesota). Despite having limited mobility, the veteran signal caller has ranked as a top-13 quarterback in fantasy football for each of the last two seasons. He enters the 2026 season as the QB23 in RotoBaller's latest draft rankings.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Eyes First All-Star Nod
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
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Trains for Bigger Year
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Shows Off Scoring Growth
Sacramento Kings

Kings' Scott Perry Watches Ben Simmons Work Out
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Faces Make-or-Break Year
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
DeMar DeRozan

Kings are Stretching Out DeMar DeRozan's Salary
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Aggressively Pursuing Bennedict Mathurin
Jalen Duren

Likely to Get Deal Exceeding $160 Million
Brandon Miller

Nearing a Return After Shoulder Surgery
Golden State Warriors

Georges Niang Signs with Warriors
CFB

Isiah Canion Making Strides
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Fame Ijeboi Entrenched as Purdue RB1
CFB

Legend Bey Earning Playing Time?
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Anthony Hankerson Enters Transfer Portal
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Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Ruled Ineligible
CFB

Trent Hendrick Remains Eligible Despite Recent Big Ten Ruling
CFB

Brady Hunt Banged Up, Avoids Major Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
CFB

Maurice Gleaton Jr. No Longer On Arkansas Football Roster
CFB

Gio Lopez Named As Wake Forest Starting Quarterback
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Says He's Good After Hyperextending his Knee
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets to "Scale Back" Kenyon Sadiq's Role
Chris Olave

Appears Fine After Late-Practice Injury Scare
Sam LaPorta

Resumes Work After Hip Issue
Ja'Marr Chase

Exits Practice with Pain in Left Knee
CFB

Arion Carter's Suspension Reduced to One Game
Kenneth Walker

Strong Summer Interrupted by Foot Issue
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alec Pierce

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
NFL

New Study Reveals High Rate of CTE Among NFL Players
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start over Jared Curtis in Week 1
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
CFB

Big Ten to Ban NFL Players from Returning to Collegiate Play
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Signs with ASVEL
Aday Mara

Works on Conditioning
Isaiah Joe

Brings Title Experience to Pistons Bench
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Ashton Jeanty

Not Believed to Have a Serious Injury, Uncertain for Week 1
Quentin Grimes

Eyes Key Lakers Perimeter Role
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Downplays Celtics Rift
Kristoffer Reitan

Hoping Adjustments Work Again in Atlanta
Hideki Matsuyama

Hopes to Resume Late-Season Form in Atlanta
Xander Schauffele

One to Watch in Atlanta This Week
CFB

Walker Eget Wins Duke Quarterback Job
Jaden Hardy

Being Discussed in Sign-and-Trade Talks
Shaedon Sharpe

Suffers Torn Meniscus
CFB

Jackson Arnold, Alex Orji Will Both Play Against Memphis
CFB

Alabama Receiver Lotzeir Brooks Spotted at Practice On Monday
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Starting QB Job for the Taking for Michael Penix Jr.
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Non-Committal on Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 Status
CFB

Northwestern Names Aidan Chiles As Starting Quarterback
Jeremiyah Love

Progressing But Won't Practice This Week
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Malik Nabers

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey, Remains on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Miami-Ohio Names Kansas Transfer David McComb As The Starting QB
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Houston Transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Named Tulane's Starting Quarterback
Chuba Hubbard

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
CFB

Alabama DL Jeremiah Beaman Injured In Sunday's Practice
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Kayshon Boutte

Gets Fresh Start in Houston
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Puka Nacua

Still Not Back at Practice
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Chuba Hubbard

Panthers to Use RB Committee if Chuba Hubbard is Good to Go
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
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Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
DK Metcalf

Returns to Practice, Says He's 100 Percent
TreVeyon Henderson

Departs Practice Early With Potential Injury
CFB

Boobie Feaster to Have Role in Freshman Season
CFB

Aaron Philo Named Week 1 Starter for Florida
Shedeur Sanders

to Begin His Second Season as Browns' Backup
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Simone Fontecchio

Explains Why He Stayed with Heat
Chaney Johnson

Eyes Standard Contract with Nets
Cale Makar

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Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Declares Himself Healthy
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

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Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

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Erik Jones

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Shane Van Gisbergen

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Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
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is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
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