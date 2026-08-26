Top 350 Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2QB (2026)

Updated Superflex fantasy football 2QB rankings for 2026. These tiered rankings include the top 350 players for two-quarterback leagues. High-accuracy draft rankings.
We're just a few weeks away from regular-season NFL action, which means fantasy season is officially here! Superflex leagues have continued to gain popularity due to the premium put on the quarterback position, and if you're set to take part in a SF draft soon, we're here to help you crush your selections. Below, check out our Superflex/2QB fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Tyler Shough, Bo Nix, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, and more are ranked for Superflex drafts.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Following an injury scare that forced him out of Tuesday's joint practice with the Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) is back in attendance on Wednesday, spotted wearing an orange non-contact jersey as he started the day with individual drills. Thomas came down on his shoulder while making a touchdown catch early in Tuesday's practice and showed obvious discomfort after initially attempting to stay on the field.
While he eventually walked off with trainers, initial reports indicated the injury was not overly serious, and his presence one day later serves as confirmation. Thomas disappointed with a WR43 fantasy finish a season ago after bursting onto the scene as the WR4 as a rookie in 2024, but he has reportedly put in serious work to clean up some of the finer details of his game and has enjoyed a strong training camp as a result.
While Parker Washington has drawn most of the headlines out of the Jaguars' camp, Thomas could still be argued to have the highest weekly ceiling, making him a potential bargain for risk-tolerant drafters, currently coming off the board as the WR32.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
After a summer spent in Oxnard, California, the Dallas Cowboys returned to Frisco for their first local training camp practice on Tuesday night, and as he has done since arriving with the team, wide receiver George Pickens continued to make plays. One of the highlights of the night was a deep connection from Dak Prescott that the 2025 second-team All-Pro was able to haul in while keeping both feet inbounds, prompting team staff writer Tommy Yarrish to note that commenting on Pickens' standout moments has almost become repetitive.
After a brief ramp-up period in his first season with the Cowboys, a Week 3 ankle injury to CeeDee Lamb thrust Pickens into the spotlight, allowing him to rack up a career-high 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on his way to a WR5 fantasy finish, remaining dominant even following Lamb's return. With the Cowboys' offense capable of producing two legitimate fantasy difference-makers at the position, Pickens is RotoBaller's WR8 and a perfectly suitable option to build around as a number one receiver in 2026 drafts.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was one of the few holdovers of a near-total offseason overhaul to the team's starting offense, and unsurprisingly, he has been one of Miami's most consistent performers throughout training camp, according to team writer Travis Wingfield. In the Dolphins' penultimate practice of camp on Tuesday, Achane successfully led the starting unit with a handful of explosive runs, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was later asked what he likes about the team's run game.
"The versatility of what our personnel allows us to do," he said. "You can get on the perimeter; you can get on the edge... You can do stuff with [Malik Willis] in the run game. Obviously, [Achane] has speed to get to the edge. He can hit it up in the middle as well." The only running back in the NFL to score double-digit fantasy points in every one of his games in 2025, Achane is once more expected to be the focal point of the Dolphins' offense, and he is RotoBaller's RB11.
Gunner Helm, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm finished the 2025 season on a very strong note, and he'll look to pick up exactly where he left off as the 2026 campaign gets underway. Helm was the overall TE31 as a rookie. He had at least four catches in six of his final 12 games last year, including an impressive stat line of 20 catches, 141 yards, and one touchdown over the last six weeks.
His emergence might have been a motivating factor in the Titans' decision to let Chig Okonkwo walk in free agency. Helm is now the undisputed No. 1 tight end in Tennessee, and while he'll likely face competition for targets from Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, he figures to handle a decent target share throughout the upcoming season. The Texas product is currently the TE31 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings, but he has legitimate top-18 upside in both dynasty and redraft formats.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has a talented group of weapons around him at wide receiver, running back, and tight end. Although Jake Bobo (knee) went down with a season-ending ACL tear, this is still a very talented wide receiver room headlined by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Rashid Shaheed. All three have different skill sets that should give Darnold plenty of options in the passing game. At tight end, AJ Barner is coming off a big 2025 campaign, while Elijah Arroyo has a second-round draft stock.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks have an impressive backfield featuring Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet (knee). Rounding out the offense is a very dependable offensive line. The Seahawks didn't make many additions in the trenches, but mostly because it was already a strong unit.
Grey Zabel and Charles Cross are terrific blindside protectors for Darnold, who only took 27 sacks last year (as opposed to 48 in 2024 with Minnesota). Despite having limited mobility, the veteran signal caller has ranked as a top-13 quarterback in fantasy football for each of the last two seasons. He enters the 2026 season as the QB23 in RotoBaller's latest draft rankings.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.