Jacoby Brissett 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Late-Round Pick Offers High Ceiling with Low Floor
Jacoby Brissett came out of nowhere to gunsling his way into fantasy glory, standing as the QB7 between Weeks 6-17 despite a 1-11 record on the gridiron. The opportunity to play arose after Kyler Murray suffered a mid-foot sprain in Week 5 that ultimately shut him down for the season. Thrust into the spotlight, Brissett's 12 total starts led to 3,366 yards and a 23:8 TD:INT ratio, adding 37 rushes for 166 yards and one TD in that timeframe. While the volume cooled a bit during the fantasy playoffs, Brissett would attempt at least 40 passes in six consecutive games to force his way atop fantasy ranks by pure volume. He showed rapport with Trey McBride and Michael Wilson as Marvin Harrison Jr. and the entire running back corps dealt with injuries. We must mention that Brissett's renaissance has led to a contract dispute, as he wants more security than the $1.5 million in guaranteed money he's due in 2026. For now, he's "holding in," and didn't practice at the mandatory minicamp, as negotiations proceed. That will need to be sorted out, or else Arizona will pivot to Gardner Minshew II or Carson Beck, as unlikely as that seems. The fears that last season was a perfect storm against Brissett's middling track record, along with the contract uncertainty, has resulted in an early QB30 ADP (197). We are a bit more bullish at QB27, happily targeting the ceiling seen roughly 20 picks ahead of that.