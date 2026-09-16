Jameson Williams - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

Jameson Williams start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Jameson Williams for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?
BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: Borderline WR2 With Upside
ANALYSIS: Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has an abnormally high drop rate, which isn't great for his potential to earn more targets in his offense. That might not matter much, though. The Lions have a matchup with the Buffalo Bills coming up, and they'll need all the offense they can get in that game.
Williams was touted as a player who would be used more than just as a serious threat this season, which is a good thing for this matchup. The Bills have typically sold out to stop deep passes on defense in recent years, while being more vulnerable to short passes and the run.
Here is Jameson Williams All-22 film (every target in yesterday’s game). 4 catches on 9 targets https://t.co/zuo9k9oATY pic.twitter.com/Cg4PJ5wXkU
— Jack Cousins (@jackcuz5) September 14, 2026
He only caught four of his nine targets for 45 yards in Week 1. But the target numbers are very healthy, and for an explosive player like "Jamo", they could lead to better production. The Bills offense is consistently one of the best in the league, and this game could be shaping up to be a shootout.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff attempted 39 passes last week, which is a solid starting point. He'll likely need to have more than 200-ish passing yards to make Williams a week-winning pick. But No. 1 for the Lions has never been a consistent player. He's a pick you made for his upside -- namely, games with 20 or more PPR fantasy points. He's worth starting this week across all formats given the potential for Thursday's game to be high-scoring.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jameson Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jameson Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jameson Williams compared to others:
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