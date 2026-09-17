👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

College Fantasy Football Sleepers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Pickups and Starts for Week 3 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Faizon Brandon - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

Bruno's Week 3 college fantasy football sleepers and streamers for 2026. Find lineup options including Lincoln Kienholz, Fame Ijeboi, and Donovan Olugbode.

In This Article hide
Week 3 CFB Quarterback Sleepers
Week 3 CFB Running Back Sleepers
Week 3 CFB Wide Receiver Sleepers
Week 3 CFB Tight End Sleeper
More College Football Analysis

Two weeks is enough to make the board look very different from the one we had in August. Preseason depth charts still matter, but actual carries, targets, and quarterback usage matter more now.

A few lightly rostered players have already turned good camp stories into jobs we can trust. Week 3 also gives us different kinds of evidence. One blowout can hide a committee; a close game can show who stays on the field.

That is why a 30-touch workload can mean more than a two-touchdown box score, and why target concentration matters even when the passing volume is modest. Some names are back because the evidence held up for another week. Others forced their way in after Week 2. At this point, a big box score is not enough by itself. The touches, targets, and role underneath it still have to make sense.

Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code SUMMER. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

Week 3 CFB Quarterback Sleepers

Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville (20% rostered)

Kienholz has made this one simple. He followed a 307-yard passing debut against Ole Miss with 332 yards and two touchdowns against Villanova, then added 42 rushing yards and two more scores. That gives him 639 passing yards, 111 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns through two starts.

SMU is a much different assignment than Villanova, but Kienholz already showed the rushing piece and 300-yard passing ceiling against a Power Four opponent.

RotoBaller has him at QB3 for Week 3. Louisville is asking plenty of him, and there is no reason to move away now.

Faizon Brandon, Tennessee (12% rostered)

Brandon did not repeat his five-touchdown debut in Tennessee's trip to Georgia Tech. He still threw two touchdowns, ran for 22 yards, and did not turn the ball over in a 45-24 road win.

Seven total scores through two college starts will work. Kennesaw State comes to Knoxville next, and Tennessee may spend much of the afternoon leaning on a backfield that just produced 299 rushing yards.

That can cut into Brandon's volume. The matchup is good enough to stream him anyway, especially after he showed in Week 1 that the rushing touchdowns are part of his game.

Bear Bachmeier, BYU (22% rostered)

Bachmeier has given fantasy managers the same useful formula twice. Three touchdown passes and one rushing score in Week 1, then three more through the air and another on the ground against Arizona.

He completed 16 of 26 passes for 217 yards last week and added 37 rushing yards. BYU heads to Colorado State on Saturday. Bachmeier does not need 40 attempts when he keeps getting used around the goal line, and eight touchdowns through two games have come without a massive passing-yardage day.

 

Week 3 CFB Running Back Sleepers

Fame Ijeboi, Purdue (27% rostered)

Thirty-three touches against Wake Forest changed the conversation. Ijeboi handled 27 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns, then caught six passes for another 42 yards in Purdue's double-overtime loss.

He had already run for 87 yards and a score in the opener. UCLA is next, and this is not a matchup pick as much as a workload pick. Purdue just showed that Ijeboi can stay on the field and keep getting the ball when a Power Four game stays tight. That is enough to use.

Rodney Fields Jr., Kansas State (10% rostered)

Fields has opened his Kansas State career with almost the same game twice. He ran 14 times for 101 yards and a touchdown against Nicholls, then carried 13 times for 105 yards and another score against Washington State.

Joe Jackson entered the season as the more familiar name in this backfield, but Fields has handled the lead role through two weeks. Tulane comes to Manhattan on Saturday.

The matchup is tougher than the first two, yet 27 carries, 206 yards, and two touchdowns are enough evidence to trust the job for another week. Yahoo is still projecting him for a usable Week 3 score while he remains available in 90% of leagues.

Daniel Hill, Alabama (26% rostered)

Alabama gave Hill more work when the competition improved. He carried 18 times for a career-high 104 yards and a touchdown at Kentucky after getting nine carries in the opener.

Through two games, Hill has 151 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and four receptions. The younger backs are still involved, and AK Dear's status remains worth watching. Hill has been the trusted option so far.

Florida State visiting Tuscaloosa is a real test, but 27 carries and three touchdowns through two weeks give him a reasonable FLEX case without pretending this has become a one-back room.

 

Week 3 CFB Wide Receiver Sleepers

Donovan Olugbode, Missouri (29% rostered)

Olugbode has already made himself difficult to leave out. He went over 100 yards with two touchdowns in Missouri's opener, then caught six passes for 121 yards and another score against Kansas.

Current Yahoo statistics have him at 14 catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns through two games. Cayden Lee is producing right beside him, so Austin Simmons does not have to force the ball in one direction.

Troy comes to Columbia on Saturday. Missouri has thrown efficiently enough to support both receivers so far, and Olugbode has been the bigger scoring threat of the two.

Cayden Lee, Missouri (7% rostered)

Yes, two Missouri receivers belong here. Lee has cleared 89 yards in both games and followed his five-catch debut with six receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown against Kansas. That puts him at 11 catches for 209 yards and two scores after transferring in with quarterback Austin Simmons. The connection has translated immediately.

Lee is WR12 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, and Yahoo still has him available in more than 90% of leagues. Troy is next. There is enough passing production in this offense right now to use Lee without needing Olugbode to disappear.

Tony Diaz, Iowa (30% rostered)

Iowa is not suddenly a high-volume passing offense. Diaz does not need it to be. He has caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown through two games, including eight receptions for 95 yards against Iowa State. His 56-yard catch in that game set up Iowa's first touchdown.

No other Hawkeye wide receiver has more than five catches this season. Northern Iowa visits Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, which could cut into the total pass attempts if Iowa controls the game. Diaz's share of the receiving work is the reason he stays usable.

 

Week 3 CFB Tight End Sleeper

Rocky Beers, Oklahoma (30% rostered)

Oklahoma managed only 10 points at Michigan, and Beers still came away with six catches for 94 yards. He led the Sooners in both receptions and receiving yards, giving him eight catches for 137 yards and a touchdown through two games.

New Mexico visits Norman next. Beers does not need another 90-yard game to matter at a position where dependable volume disappears quickly, and RotoBaller has him at TE9 for Week 3.

Six catches in Oklahoma's toughest game so far are a much better reason to start him than chasing a touchdown from a tight end seeing only a couple of opportunities.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

CFB Betting Picks ATS Week 3 9/17-18/26
Week 3 CFB Fantasy Rankings
Week 3 RB Fantasy Rankings
Week 3 WR Fantasy Rankings
Week 3 TE Fantasy Rankings
Week 3 QB Fantasy Rankings
Week 3 DEF Fantasy Rankings
Week 3 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
RJ Harvey

Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Listed as Full Practice Participant
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
CFB

Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
CFB

Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
CFB

TJ Moore a Risky Play
CFB

Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
CFB

Lawson Luckie Hoping to Break Out
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Mason Mini Looks to Rebound
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 3
Scott Engel's Week 2 Lineup Rankings
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 2 Targets and Avoids