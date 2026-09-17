College Fantasy Football Sleepers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Pickups and Starts for Week 3 (2026)

Bruno's Week 3 college fantasy football sleepers and streamers for 2026. Find lineup options including Lincoln Kienholz, Fame Ijeboi, and Donovan Olugbode.
Two weeks is enough to make the board look very different from the one we had in August. Preseason depth charts still matter, but actual carries, targets, and quarterback usage matter more now.
A few lightly rostered players have already turned good camp stories into jobs we can trust. Week 3 also gives us different kinds of evidence. One blowout can hide a committee; a close game can show who stays on the field.
That is why a 30-touch workload can mean more than a two-touchdown box score, and why target concentration matters even when the passing volume is modest. Some names are back because the evidence held up for another week. Others forced their way in after Week 2. At this point, a big box score is not enough by itself. The touches, targets, and role underneath it still have to make sense.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code SUMMER. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Week 3 CFB Quarterback Sleepers
Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville (20% rostered)
Kienholz has made this one simple. He followed a 307-yard passing debut against Ole Miss with 332 yards and two touchdowns against Villanova, then added 42 rushing yards and two more scores. That gives him 639 passing yards, 111 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns through two starts.
SMU is a much different assignment than Villanova, but Kienholz already showed the rushing piece and 300-yard passing ceiling against a Power Four opponent.
RotoBaller has him at QB3 for Week 3. Louisville is asking plenty of him, and there is no reason to move away now.
First of many in The Ville @accnetwork #GoCards
— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 11, 2026
Faizon Brandon, Tennessee (12% rostered)
Brandon did not repeat his five-touchdown debut in Tennessee's trip to Georgia Tech. He still threw two touchdowns, ran for 22 yards, and did not turn the ball over in a 45-24 road win.
Seven total scores through two college starts will work. Kennesaw State comes to Knoxville next, and Tennessee may spend much of the afternoon leaning on a backfield that just produced 299 rushing yards.
That can cut into Brandon's volume. The matchup is good enough to stream him anyway, especially after he showed in Week 1 that the rushing touchdowns are part of his game.
Bear Bachmeier, BYU (22% rostered)
Bachmeier has given fantasy managers the same useful formula twice. Three touchdown passes and one rushing score in Week 1, then three more through the air and another on the ground against Arizona.
He completed 16 of 26 passes for 217 yards last week and added 37 rushing yards. BYU heads to Colorado State on Saturday. Bachmeier does not need 40 attempts when he keeps getting used around the goal line, and eight touchdowns through two games have come without a massive passing-yardage day.
Week 3 CFB Running Back Sleepers
Fame Ijeboi, Purdue (27% rostered)
Thirty-three touches against Wake Forest changed the conversation. Ijeboi handled 27 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns, then caught six passes for another 42 yards in Purdue's double-overtime loss.
He had already run for 87 yards and a score in the opener. UCLA is next, and this is not a matchup pick as much as a workload pick. Purdue just showed that Ijeboi can stay on the field and keep getting the ball when a Power Four game stays tight. That is enough to use.
Fame Ijeboi finds the end zone for a Purdue TD! 🤩
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026
Rodney Fields Jr., Kansas State (10% rostered)
Fields has opened his Kansas State career with almost the same game twice. He ran 14 times for 101 yards and a touchdown against Nicholls, then carried 13 times for 105 yards and another score against Washington State.
Joe Jackson entered the season as the more familiar name in this backfield, but Fields has handled the lead role through two weeks. Tulane comes to Manhattan on Saturday.
The matchup is tougher than the first two, yet 27 carries, 206 yards, and two touchdowns are enough evidence to trust the job for another week. Yahoo is still projecting him for a usable Week 3 score while he remains available in 90% of leagues.
Daniel Hill, Alabama (26% rostered)
Alabama gave Hill more work when the competition improved. He carried 18 times for a career-high 104 yards and a touchdown at Kentucky after getting nine carries in the opener.
Through two games, Hill has 151 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and four receptions. The younger backs are still involved, and AK Dear's status remains worth watching. Hill has been the trusted option so far.
Florida State visiting Tuscaloosa is a real test, but 27 carries and three touchdowns through two weeks give him a reasonable FLEX case without pretending this has become a one-back room.
Week 3 CFB Wide Receiver Sleepers
Donovan Olugbode, Missouri (29% rostered)
Olugbode has already made himself difficult to leave out. He went over 100 yards with two touchdowns in Missouri's opener, then caught six passes for 121 yards and another score against Kansas.
Current Yahoo statistics have him at 14 catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns through two games. Cayden Lee is producing right beside him, so Austin Simmons does not have to force the ball in one direction.
Troy comes to Columbia on Saturday. Missouri has thrown efficiently enough to support both receivers so far, and Olugbode has been the bigger scoring threat of the two.
Cayden Lee, Missouri (7% rostered)
Yes, two Missouri receivers belong here. Lee has cleared 89 yards in both games and followed his five-catch debut with six receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown against Kansas. That puts him at 11 catches for 209 yards and two scores after transferring in with quarterback Austin Simmons. The connection has translated immediately.
Lee is WR12 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, and Yahoo still has him available in more than 90% of leagues. Troy is next. There is enough passing production in this offense right now to use Lee without needing Olugbode to disappear.
Tony Diaz, Iowa (30% rostered)
Iowa is not suddenly a high-volume passing offense. Diaz does not need it to be. He has caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown through two games, including eight receptions for 95 yards against Iowa State. His 56-yard catch in that game set up Iowa's first touchdown.
No other Hawkeye wide receiver has more than five catches this season. Northern Iowa visits Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, which could cut into the total pass attempts if Iowa controls the game. Diaz's share of the receiving work is the reason he stays usable.
Week 3 CFB Tight End Sleeper
Rocky Beers, Oklahoma (30% rostered)
Oklahoma managed only 10 points at Michigan, and Beers still came away with six catches for 94 yards. He led the Sooners in both receptions and receiving yards, giving him eight catches for 137 yards and a touchdown through two games.
New Mexico visits Norman next. Beers does not need another 90-yard game to matter at a position where dependable volume disappears quickly, and RotoBaller has him at TE9 for Week 3.
Six catches in Oklahoma's toughest game so far are a much better reason to start him than chasing a touchdown from a tight end seeing only a couple of opportunities.
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