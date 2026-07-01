Woody Marks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Modest PPR Appeal Behind New Acquisition
Woody Marks pushed through weekly bumps and bruises to turn 196 carries into 703 yards and two touchdowns, with another three scores and 208 yards on 24 catches. It was a lost season for Joe Mixon (foot), which led to Marks splitting time with Nick Chubb throughout the first half of the season and popping onto fantasy radars as the PPR RB6 in Week 4 (27.9 points). But he never scored more than 16.1 PPR points for us again, as more volume behind a poor line led to a meager 3.6 yards per carry. On top of that, his 0.06 missed tackles forced per attempt was tied for the worst mark out of 49 RBs who saw more than 100 carries. So he wasn't breaking many tackles, and his 1.59 yards before contact per attempt was 44th. In short, he had little room to operate, and couldn't create many new opportunities for himself. And the Texans brought in David Montgomery, who should absorb much of the valuable goal-line work and played all 17 games last year, relegating Marks to pass-catching spellback duties. A strong defense could mean fewer garbage-time passing theaters as well, if we're becoming more reliant on that avenue. For now, Marks' half-PPR RotoBaller rank and ADP are aligned at RB45 near pick 140 overall, making him a fine zero or hero-RB target after building strength elsewhere in your lineup.