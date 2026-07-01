Tyjae Spears 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Low Ceiling Suppressing Excitement for Late Flier
Tyjae Spears continued to be a solid receiving option out of the backfield in 2025, though he still underwhelmed as a rusher. He brought in 45 of 50 targets for 264 yards in the air while gaining 283 yards on 72 carries (3.9 YPC) with two ground scores, with Tony Pollard seeing 275 touches for 1,288 total yards as the alpha. Though there's little reason to believe that Pollard will cede more work after strong results, Spears could've been hampered by a high-ankle sprain suffered in the preseason that forced him to the injured reserve to open the season. And with Pollard not missing any time, we saw Spears orbit a weekly 45-55% snap rate, finishing with two PPR top-12 weeks and another seven in the RB21-RB37 range as a fine flex play. However, the team did draft Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round, who got more involved as a receiver at Penn State as he progressed, though pass protection remains a liability until proven otherwise. As such, Spears should have a decent chance at maintaining this low-ceiling PPR role as a later pick near the 155 ADP right by the edge of RotoBaller's top 50 RB group.