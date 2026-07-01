T.J. Hockenson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Needs New Offense to Spark Value as Late Pick
T.J. Hockenson struggled to 51 catches on 66 targets for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, as part of a teamwide dip in production. He also missed the final two games due to a shoulder injury. The inconsistent quarterbacking left much to be desired, but Hock still appears to have lost a step since his major knee injury in 2023. The veteran wound up with 17 fewer yards on 10 more catches thanks to a depressed 5.2 average depth of target (8.4 in '24, 7.7 in '23), per Pro Football Reference, and limited ability to shed tacklers and create yards after the catch. Of 19 TEs with 50 or more catches last season, Hock's 1.53 yards after contact per reception ranked 14th, and his 9% drop rate was the second-worst mark according to Fantasy Points Data. Those who believe that Kyler Murray will deliver with far greater accuracy and efficiency could see many of those numbers improve, even if Hockenson's own burst doesn't ever mirror his pre-injury prime. RotoBaller's TE22 half-PPR rank is identical to his ADP price, except we have him going 20 picks later on the other side of a tier jump. Believers can snag him late, though most will not feel comfortable with him as their starter.