Dalton Schultz 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Likely Volume Regression Limit Interest to Final Rounds
Dalton Schultz set a new career-high with 82 catches last year, totaling 777 yards and three touchdowns in a middling passing environment. C.J. Stroud did not recover the form shown as a rookie in 2023, which left Schultz with 9.5 yards per catch (his lowest mark for a full season). This went down despite a career-long 47-yard reception that eclipsed his previous high of 32. Schultz also benefited from the lack of a true WR2, as they employed a revolving door of sorts behind Nico Collins, and there was no competition from a second TE (Cade Stover saw 16 targets). Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel entering Year 2, Tank Dell returning to play, David Montgomery improving the rushing outlook, drafting Marlin Klein in the second round, and signing Foster Moreau could all eat into the opportunity that Schultz enjoyed in '25. He should still bring a healthy floor to the table, but we may get the guy who had 50-60 catches in 2023-24 instead. As a result, his RotoBaller rank is near 175 as the TE24, slightly trailing the 163 ADP in half-PPR leagues.