Bryce Young 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Limited to Superflex Appeal Until Further Notice
Bryce Young had his best season yet, throwing for the most yards and touchdowns while going 8-8 after a combined 6-22 record in his first two years. The problem for us, and Carolina, is that the bar was set quite low, so new highs meant only 3,011 yards and 23 TDs en route to a QB19 finish. Also, 2024's willingness to scramble in the red zone that led to six rush TDs gave way to a more modest 54-216-2 line in '25. He has the athleticism to punish defenses who don't keep him contained, but Dave Canales is not designing around it. If anything, Canales looks to have engineered things around Young's limits. The two games we saw him pushed beyond 35 pass attempts led to 776 yards and six TDs (at ARI, at ATL), but eight games yielded 25 or fewer attempts. Even last year, Young's 6.4 intended air yards per attempt was near the bottom of the leaderboard. Perhaps this will change with Year 2 Tetairoa McMillan and a full, healthy season from Jalen Coker. Third-rounder Chris Brazzell II could also push the disappointing Xavier Legette out of the rotation. But the majority of what we've seen has fantasy managers tepidly picking him as the QB26 near pick 160 by late June, which mirrors his RotoBaller ranking. He's only a 2QB/Superflex option for now.