Brian Robinson Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Undervalued RB Could Enjoy Elevated Backup Role
Brian Robinson Jr. steps into the role vacated by Tyler Allgeier after amassing 400 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 92 carries for the 49ers. He ran well behind workhorse Christian McCaffrey, who played in all 17 games, so we never saw BRob get featured throughout the 2025 campaign. Still, he ran well when given the chance, and wound up breaking as many tackles as he did in '24 on half of the number of rushes. This helped him achieve a 2.46 yards-after-contact-per-attempt rate, which ranked 10th among 51 RBs with 90 or more carries. The Falcons split rushing work between Bijan Robinson and Allgeier at nearly a perfect 2:1 ratio, with Allgeier seeing 143 carries and 16 targets. If Robinson falls into the same pattern of 7-10 carries per game, he could be viable as a flex play depending on how frequently the 2026 Falcons get into the red zone (Allgeier was the RB38 last year). And he's a top handcuff in case Bijan Robinson were unavailable, of course. While not a premier receiver like Bijan or CMC, he has caught 79% of career targets thrown his way, delivering a 36-368-4 air line in '23 for Washington. Our RotoBaller rank of RB47 likes him about 15 picks ahead of his late-June half-PPR ADP near the 162nd selection.