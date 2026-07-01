July 1, 2026

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 14 of 2026 include Grant Taylor, Alex Lange, Mason Montgomery, Garrett Whitlock, and more.

Filling out your roster with relievers who can bring exceptional ratios and over a strikeout per inning alongside the saves is a critical ingredient to a winning fantasy baseball formula.

This column will present six relief pitchers who have seen an increase in their fantasy value over the last week, and then allow you to weigh up if their profile is right for you and your team. Will these RPs be your spark on the waiver wire?

So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging closer options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!

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Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor recorded his fourth win of the season on Monday, throwing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his team's 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Taylor has been one of MLB's best high-leverage arms so far in 2026, recording a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 62 strikeouts, and two saves across 43 1/3 innings (32 games).

The 24-year-old is averaging 98.3 miles per hour on his fastball and owns an elite 28.2% K-BB rate. The White Sox have gotten serviceable production from veteran Seranthony Dominguez in the ninth inning so far this season and may not want to move Taylor out of his current fireman role.

Still, Taylor may have value in deeper fantasy leagues as a multi-inning reliever who provides elite ratios, an elite strikeout rate, and solid win potential while picking up the occasional save.

-Written by Will Brady

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock could be a great source of saves, depending on where all the pieces land at the MLB trade deadline in a few weeks, and he delivered his first save of the season on Monday night in Boston as the Red Sox won their fifth straight game.

Whitlock had two strikeouts and gave up one hit while he was filling in the closer role for Aroldis Chapman, who had pitched in three of the last four games, throwing at least 20 pitches in each appearance. Chapman is still an elite closer and will keep the job in Boston if he stays there, but if he's moved at the deadline, Whitlock could become Boston's primary closer.

If you're in a deep league and looking to get ahead of the possible reshuffle, Whitlock is a solid stash for saves since he has a 2.60 ERA, 2.85 FIP, and 32 strikeouts in his 27 2/3 innings this season.

-Written by Zach Thompson

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Across 25 1/3 innings (25 games) in 2026, Washington Nationals right-hander Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3-1 record with a 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 28 strikeouts, and six saves. The 27-year-old's control of the strike zone remains a major concern, as he's posted a 16.5% walk rate this season and owns a 16.2% walk rate for his big-league career.

Still, Beeter is averaging 95.6 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 25.7% of the batters he's faced this season. Washington has opted for a committee approach to the ninth inning so far this season, so fantasy managers should not expect Beeter to see every save opportunity for the Nationals. Even though Beeter missed nearly a month of action earlier this season with a forearm injury, he's still first in saves among relievers currently on Washington's active roster.

Fantasy managers in need of saves should target Beeter on the waiver wire in leagues where he remains available.

-Written by Will Brady

Alex Lange, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals reliever Alex Lange was called upon in a save situation on Monday after his recent disastrous appearance. Two days after allowing five runs while recording one out in a 22-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, he retired the side in order for his seventh save on June 28. That vote of confidence matters.

Kansas City used Lucas Erceg in the seventh and Matt Strahm in the eighth before turning to Lange with a one-run lead. His ratios remain a concern, however. Lange has a 4.95 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 37 strikeouts and 21 walks over 36 1/3 innings in 2026, but he has converted all seven of his save chances in June. Carlos Estevez (shoulder) remains on the 60-day injured list and felt discomfort after a June 27 bullpen session, which could give Lange a longer leash as the closer.

At 23% rostered on Yahoo, Lange is a priority add in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers chasing saves, but it could be a bumpy ride.

- Written by Bruno Mule

The alarms are going off in the late innings for Pittsburgh, where Gregory Soto came in for a wayward eighth with an 8-5 lead. He would allow a solo homer and saw a second run score after Yohan Ramirez couldn’t hold the inherited runner.

The Pirates extended the lead to 11-7 in the top of the ninth and then had Mason Montgomery strike out a pair to end it. With Soto trending down, Monty and Dennis Santana could slide back into the ninth.

Montgomery will occasionally lose command, but has a 9:1 K:BB in his last 4 IP. Santana has limited opponents to four hits (one was a three-run homer) over his last 9 2/3 IP and has history in the role. With Soto in trouble, Montgomery's K upside and Santana's experience are worthwhile dart throws.

- Written by Nick Mariano

Paul Sewald got the save on June 29, but not before surrendering another two runs, which gives him 6 ER in his last 3 ⅔ IP. He’s provided excellent value this year, but this is a tough stretch to endure, as both Brandyn Garcia (L) and Jonathan Loaisiga are pitching well of late.

We’re forced to downgrade Sewald’s security as a result. Garcia has overtaken Juan Morillo as the key lefty thanks to his 2.45 ERA, 2.23 FIP, and 2.44 SIERA. Loaisiga snagged an early ancillary save in '26, and has only allowed four baserunners over his last nine appearances.

This duo is picking up steam behind a potentially flagging Sewald in the desert, so fantasy managers should perk up.

- Written by Nick Mariano

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Samuel Basallo Alejandro Kirk vs Jacob Webb Dennis Santana vs Mason Montgomery Jacob Webb vs Jacob Webb Brandyn Garcia vs Jacob Webb Jonathan Loaisiga vs Tanner Scott Mason Montgomery vs Aaron Ashby Dennis Santana vs Garrett Whitlock Mason Montgomery vs Heliot Ramos Charlie Condon vs Samuel Basallo Alejandro Kirk vs Samuel Basallo Francisco Alvarez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Colt Emerson Ezequiel Tovar vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Ryan Weathers Mason Barnett vs Cade Cavalli Ryan Weathers vs Gage Jump Payton Tolle vs Payton Tolle Logan Henderson vs Shane Bieber Cade Cavalli vs Shane Bieber Mason Barnett vs Ryan Weathers Javier Assad vs Payton Tolle Ryan Weathers vs Griffin Jax Ryan Weathers vs Jacob Webb Dennis Santana vs Mason Montgomery Jacob Webb vs Jacob Webb Brandyn Garcia vs Jacob Webb Jonathan Loaisiga vs Tanner Scott Mason Montgomery vs Aaron Ashby Dennis Santana vs Garrett Whitlock Mason Montgomery vs Aaron Ashby Jonathan Loaisiga vs Dennis Santana Brandyn Garcia

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Grant Taylor, Clayton Beeter, Alex Lange, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Dennis Santana, Brandyn Garcia, and Jonathan Loaisiga. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Grant Taylor, Clayton Beeter, Alex Lange, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Dennis Santana, Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga:

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