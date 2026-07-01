Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 14 of 2026 include Grant Taylor, Alex Lange, Mason Montgomery, Garrett Whitlock, and more.
Filling out your roster with relievers who can bring exceptional ratios and over a strikeout per inning alongside the saves is a critical ingredient to a winning fantasy baseball formula.
This column will present six relief pitchers who have seen an increase in their fantasy value over the last week, and then allow you to weigh up if their profile is right for you and your team. Will these RPs be your spark on the waiver wire?
So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging closer options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor recorded his fourth win of the season on Monday, throwing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his team's 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Taylor has been one of MLB's best high-leverage arms so far in 2026, recording a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 62 strikeouts, and two saves across 43 1/3 innings (32 games).
The 24-year-old is averaging 98.3 miles per hour on his fastball and owns an elite 28.2% K-BB rate. The White Sox have gotten serviceable production from veteran Seranthony Dominguez in the ninth inning so far this season and may not want to move Taylor out of his current fireman role.
Still, Taylor may have value in deeper fantasy leagues as a multi-inning reliever who provides elite ratios, an elite strikeout rate, and solid win potential while picking up the occasional save.
-Written by Will Brady
Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock could be a great source of saves, depending on where all the pieces land at the MLB trade deadline in a few weeks, and he delivered his first save of the season on Monday night in Boston as the Red Sox won their fifth straight game.
Whitlock had two strikeouts and gave up one hit while he was filling in the closer role for Aroldis Chapman, who had pitched in three of the last four games, throwing at least 20 pitches in each appearance. Chapman is still an elite closer and will keep the job in Boston if he stays there, but if he's moved at the deadline, Whitlock could become Boston's primary closer.
If you're in a deep league and looking to get ahead of the possible reshuffle, Whitlock is a solid stash for saves since he has a 2.60 ERA, 2.85 FIP, and 32 strikeouts in his 27 2/3 innings this season.
-Written by Zach Thompson
Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals
Across 25 1/3 innings (25 games) in 2026, Washington Nationals right-hander Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3-1 record with a 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 28 strikeouts, and six saves. The 27-year-old's control of the strike zone remains a major concern, as he's posted a 16.5% walk rate this season and owns a 16.2% walk rate for his big-league career.
Still, Beeter is averaging 95.6 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 25.7% of the batters he's faced this season. Washington has opted for a committee approach to the ninth inning so far this season, so fantasy managers should not expect Beeter to see every save opportunity for the Nationals. Even though Beeter missed nearly a month of action earlier this season with a forearm injury, he's still first in saves among relievers currently on Washington's active roster.
Fantasy managers in need of saves should target Beeter on the waiver wire in leagues where he remains available.
-Written by Will Brady
Alex Lange, Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals reliever Alex Lange was called upon in a save situation on Monday after his recent disastrous appearance. Two days after allowing five runs while recording one out in a 22-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, he retired the side in order for his seventh save on June 28. That vote of confidence matters.
Kansas City used Lucas Erceg in the seventh and Matt Strahm in the eighth before turning to Lange with a one-run lead. His ratios remain a concern, however. Lange has a 4.95 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 37 strikeouts and 21 walks over 36 1/3 innings in 2026, but he has converted all seven of his save chances in June. Carlos Estevez (shoulder) remains on the 60-day injured list and felt discomfort after a June 27 bullpen session, which could give Lange a longer leash as the closer.
At 23% rostered on Yahoo, Lange is a priority add in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers chasing saves, but it could be a bumpy ride.
- Written by Bruno Mule
Mason Montgomery & Dennis Santana, Pittsburgh Pirates
The alarms are going off in the late innings for Pittsburgh, where Gregory Soto came in for a wayward eighth with an 8-5 lead. He would allow a solo homer and saw a second run score after Yohan Ramirez couldn’t hold the inherited runner.
The Pirates extended the lead to 11-7 in the top of the ninth and then had Mason Montgomery strike out a pair to end it. With Soto trending down, Monty and Dennis Santana could slide back into the ninth.
Montgomery will occasionally lose command, but has a 9:1 K:BB in his last 4 IP. Santana has limited opponents to four hits (one was a three-run homer) over his last 9 2/3 IP and has history in the role. With Soto in trouble, Montgomery's K upside and Santana's experience are worthwhile dart throws.
- Written by Nick Mariano
Brandyn Garcia & Jonathan Loaisiga, Arizona Diamondbacks
Paul Sewald got the save on June 29, but not before surrendering another two runs, which gives him 6 ER in his last 3 ⅔ IP. He’s provided excellent value this year, but this is a tough stretch to endure, as both Brandyn Garcia (L) and Jonathan Loaisiga are pitching well of late.
We’re forced to downgrade Sewald’s security as a result. Garcia has overtaken Juan Morillo as the key lefty thanks to his 2.45 ERA, 2.23 FIP, and 2.44 SIERA. Loaisiga snagged an early ancillary save in '26, and has only allowed four baserunners over his last nine appearances.
This duo is picking up steam behind a potentially flagging Sewald in the desert, so fantasy managers should perk up.
- Written by Nick Mariano
Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts
Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.
AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team
Name
|Current
Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire
Add
|Solid
|Yankees
|David Bednar
|Fernando Cruz
|Tim Hill, Camilo Doval, Brent Headrick, Jake Bird
|N/A
|Questionable
|Red Sox
|Aroldis Chapman
|Garrett Whitlock
|Greg Weissert, Danny Coulombe, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten
|Garrett Whitlock
|Solid
|Blue Jays
|Louis Varland
|Tyler Rogers
|Jeff Hoffman, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Orioles
|Ryan Helsley
|Rico Garcia, Andrew Kittredge
|Tyler Wells, Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano, Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Rays
|Bryan Baker
|Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly
|Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL)
|N/A
AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Tigers
|Kenley Jansen
|Will Vest
|Kyle Finnegan, Tyler Holton, Brenan Hanifee, Drew Anderson
|N/A
|Volatile
|White Sox
|Seranthony Dominguez, Grant Taylor
|Bryan Hudson
|Sean Newcomb, Tyler Davis, Jordan Hicks (IL)
|Grant Taylor
|Solid
|Guardians
|Cade Smith
|Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski
|Matt Festa, Tim Herrin, Colin Holderman, Shawn Armstrong
|N/A
|Questionable
|Royals
|Alex Lange
|Matt Strahm, Lucas Erceg
|Daniel Lynch IV, John Schreiber, Carlos Estevez (IL)
|Alex Lange
|Questionable
|Twins
|Yoendrys Gomez
|Anthony Banda, Travis Adams
|Andrew Morris, Taylor Rogers, Eric Orze, Cody Laweryson, Cole Sands (IL)
|Yoendrys Gomez
AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Rangers
|Jacob Latz
|Jakob Junis
|Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray, Cole Winn, Robert Garcia (IL)
|Jacob Latz
|Volatile
|Angels
|Kirby Yates
|Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn
|Brent Suter, Chase Silseth, Ben Joyce (IL)
|Kirby Yates
|Committee
|Athletics
|Elvis Alvarado. Hogan Harris, Mason Barnett
|Justin Sterner
|Luis Medina, Mark Leiter Jr. (IL)
|Elvis Alvarado. Hogan Harris, Mason Barnett
|Solid
|Astros
|Josh Hader
|Bryan King
|Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu, Miguel Ullola
|N/A
|Solid
|Mariners
|Andres Munoz
|Jose A. Ferrer
|Eduard Bazardo, Cooper Criswell, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash (IL)
|N/A
NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Braves
|Raisel Iglesias
|Dylan Lee
|Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Robert Suarez (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|Marlins
|Pete Fairbanks
|Anthony Bender
|John King, Calvin Faucher, Michael Petersen
|Anthony Bender
|Solid
|Mets
|Devin Williams
|Luke Weaver
|Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter
|N/A
|Solid
|Phillies
|Jhoan Duran
|Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering
|Tanner Banks, Tim Mayza, Brad Keller (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Nationals
|Clayton Beeter
|Orlando Ribalta, Gus Varland
|Brad Lord, Richard Lovelady
|Clayton Beeter
NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Committee
|Cubs
|Jacob Webb, Caleb Thielbar
|Phil Maton, Hoby Milner
|Ryan Rolison, Ethan Roberts, Daniel Palencia (IL)
|Jacob Webb
|Solid
|Reds
|Emilio Pagan
|Tejay Antone, Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson
|Caleb Ferguson, Sam Moll, Chase Petty, Graham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL)
|Emilio Pagan
|Solid
|Brewers
|Trevor Megill
|Abner Uribe
|Aaron Ashby, Grant Anderson, Joel Kuhnel
|N/A
|Volatile
|Pirates
|Mason Montgomery, Gregory Soto
|Dennis Santana
|Evan Sisk, Yohan Ramirez, Brandan Bidois
|Mason Montgomery, Dennis Santana
|Volatile
|Cardinals
|Riley O'Brien
|JoJo Romero, George Soriano
|Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl
|N/A
NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Diamondbacks
|Paul Sewald
|Jonathan Loaisiga, Brandyn Garcia
|Taylor Clarke, Juan Morillo, Kevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL)
|Jonathan Loaisiga, Brandyn Garcia
|Volatile
|Rockies
|Antonio Senzatela, Jimmy Herget
|Juan Mejia
|Victor Vodnik, Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL)
|Jimmy Herget
|Solid
|Dodgers
|Tanner Scott
|Alex Vesia, Kyle Hurt, Will Klein
|Edgardo Henriquez, Edwin Diaz (IL)
|Tanner Scott
|Solid
|Padres
|Mason Miller
|Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam
|Kyle Hart, David Morgan, Jeremiah Estrada (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Giants
|Caleb Kilian
|Erik Miller, Ryan Walker
|Sam Hentges, Dylan Smith, Keaton Winn (IL)
|Caleb Kilian
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Grant Taylor, Clayton Beeter, Alex Lange, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Dennis Santana, Brandyn Garcia, and Jonathan Loaisiga. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Grant Taylor, Clayton Beeter, Alex Lange, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Dennis Santana, Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga:
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