MLB Power Rankings: Where Do All 30 Teams Stand At The Beginning Of July? (2026)

July 1, 2026

RotoBaller's MLB power rankings for all 30 teams at the beginning of July. Where does each MLB team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026 season?

As we keep moving closer and closer to the All-Star break, the weather's heating up, and so are the divisional races. Every division in the AL features a race where the division leader is no more than two games ahead of the team chasing them. The AL West leads the pack with four teams all within two games of each other.

The National League is a bit more tame, but an 8-2 run by the Cubs has them within striking distance of the Brewers. Meanwhile, the NL East looked to be locked up less than a month ago, but the Braves are slipping. Are they in danger of losing their lead to the Phillies? Or do the scorching-hot Marlins actually have a shot?

Find out our thoughts on each race and see where your team ranks in our latest MLB power rankings. Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Tuesday, June 30.

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No. 30 - Colorado Rockies

If nothing else this season, the Rockies may have found an absolute stud in Hunter Goodman. The catcher was flexing his muscles on Saturday with a three-homer performance. He's now at 25 homers on the season and will easily surpass his career-high of 31 homers that he set last season.

He's helped the Rockies stay a bit more competitive than they have been in seasons past. They've still got the worst record in the majors, but there are at least positives on the roster that Rockies fans can hold onto.

No. 29 - Kansas City Royals

Those same positives aren't quite there in Kansas City right now. Sure, Jac Caglianone is blistering hot in June with a 193 wRC+ and nine homers. But the Royals' IL is littered with everyday starters and impactful pitchers. They haven't been able to catch any breaks this season.

That's got them sitting in the cellar of the AL Central with a 9.5-game deficit to Cleveland and Chicago. While the Guardians showed everyone last season that a big division lead doesn't always matter, it's got to feel insurmountable with the number of injuries Kansas City has dealt with so far.

No. 28 - New York Mets

A couple of weeks ago, it looked like there was still a chance to turn around this disastrous season for the Mets. But a 2-8 run has put them way back in the wild card race, and they're likely not going to be able to catch the host of competitive teams in front of them.

That should make New York sellers at the trade deadline. Freddy Peralta is the obvious trade candidate on the Mets' roster, but who else could be on their way out? It's a long list of questions that New York is going to have to answer. After firing manager Carlos Mendoza this weekend, it's clear that change is about to be paramount in Queens.

No. 27 - San Francisco Giants

San Francisco's one of the worst teams in the majors, but you wouldn't have been able to tell it by their performance this past week. They took two out of three from both the Braves and the Athletics, only allowing more than three runs in just one game. That's a pretty impressive week for the Giants!

But it doesn't mean they have an improved shot at making a run in the wild card race. They're nine games back and likely will need to sell at the deadline. Robbie Ray and Luis Arraez both become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. With solid performances from both so far this season, it won't be a shock to see the Giants shopping them to other teams as we approach the deadline.

No. 26 - Los Angeles Angels

Is the Angels' offense starting to heat up? It'd look like it. They've won six of their last eight games heading into Monday's action against the Mariners, while the offense has averaged over five runs per game.

That's at least a good streak to help their fans forget about how downtrodden this season has been. They're very likely to be sellers, and Jo Adell has been a name that's sparked interest in prior weeks. Expect him to continue to be shopped around as we approach the deadline.

No. 25 - Detroit Tigers

I don't need to ask you who the Tigers are going to shop at the trade deadline this year. No one in Detroit likes it, but Tarik Skubal is going to be the biggest fish in the trade pool this year. The Tigers have known this, but they just haven't been able to fully turn things around.

Is there a slight chance they can still catch up in the race? Of course they can, but with how this season has unfolded, they likely aren't getting it turned around. Anything's possible in the American League, but whatever happens will probably happen with Skubal on a different roster.

No. 24 - Boston Red Sox

Could a four-game sweep against the rival Yankees turn the season around for the Red Sox? The feeling is certainly there as Boston finds itself just 4.5 GB of the final wild card spot headed into Monday's action.

Maybe there's more in the tank, too. Out of every team that's still fighting for a wild card spot, they're the only one with a positive run differential. A more potent offense would do wonders for this team. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: anything is possible in the American League.

No. 23 - Baltimore Orioles

The streakiness can't be stopped in Baltimore. They're either finding ways to take a series from the Dodgers on the road, or they're losing four of five to the Angels and Nationals. The offseason moves look like they've paid off at times, but the rest of the team can find a way to consistently stay in a groove.

But again, they play in the American League. So even though they've not been at their best, they're still well within reach of a wild card spot. A couple of decent winning streaks could really get them in a great spot.

No. 22 - Toronto Blue Jays

Is bad going to get worse in Toronto? They've found themselves in the midst of a six-game losing streak heading into Monday night's action against the Mets. For last year's AL champions, they are massively underwhelming this year. Injuries have played a role, but they're still well below expectations.

At the same time, it's a blessing to play in the American League this season. They're well within reach of that final wild card spot, but they need to find a way to kickstart things and build confidence. They have the talent, but they need to find a way to perform at the levels they did last season.

No. 21 - Minnesota Twins

It's never easy to get swept, but if you do, then it's fine if it happens against the Dodgers. They made up for it by taking two of three from the Rockies over the weekend, and they find themselves just a couple of games out of the final wild card spot.

Consider Minnesota a team to watch closely over the next month. They've got pieces they could sell, and coming into this season, you'd have expected them to be sellers at the deadline. But with how they've played the past few weeks, there's an argument to be made that they should hold on and go for it.

The stretch into the All-Star break is tough, so expect to learn a lot about the Twins over the next couple of weeks.

No. 20 - Cincinnati Reds

After a solid opening to the season, the Reds have fallen pretty steeply in the standings. They've gone 19-32 since starting the season 20-11. In June, the offense has hit for just an 83 wRC+, third-worst in the league.

They're within range of the final NL wild card spot, but it's not an easy jump. Their front office is going to have to debate what they do with their roster at the deadline, especially since the NL race has a lot more competitive teams than the AL does. With how the past two months have gone, it's not going to be a surprise to see them sell off the pieces they're able to.

No. 19 - Athletics

The A's find themselves in the midst of both the wild card race and the AL West race. Any of their fans would have taken it at the beginning of the season, but the past couple of months could have been a little better.

June has been an improvement over May, but at 12-13, things could be better. One thing that has gone tremendously right is Gage Jump's performance. The rookie's pitching spectacularly, throwing to a 1.19 ERA in June. There's work to be done, but Jump is doing all he can to help the A's stay in the race.

No. 18 - Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks clearly have a pitching problem. Their staff had a really solid May, throwing to a 2.98 ERA. But that's sandwiched between a 5.09 ERA in March/April and a 5.06 ERA in June. They're clearly more of a team with a 5.00 ERA and higher, and that needs to be addressed.

Now both Ryne Nelson and Michael Soroka are on the IL. That's weakening a staff that was already weak to begin with. The DBacks are in the NL wild card race, but the lack of pitching is going to continue to bite them.

No. 17 - Houston Astros

Don't look now, but the Astros are getting healthier and are creeping ever closer to a playoff spot. They've gone 30-24 since the beginning of May and continue to improve. They've won nine of their last 12 thanks to a 3.81 ERA from a pitching staff that has been very leaky for most of the season.

If Houston is able to keep this up, then they should easily stroll into the playoffs. The American League is weak at the bottom, and it's allowing the Astros to get back into it. Expect them to be buyers at the deadline, especially when it comes to the pitching staff.

No. 16 - Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have been a confounding team this season. The stats continually say they should be a top-10 team, but maybe that's starting to take a turn. They're just 6-11 in their last 17 games. They've been anemic with their bats, hitting for just a 73 wRC+ over the last two weeks.

One of the more surprising underperformers this season has been Cal Raleigh, who's hit for just a 70 wRC+ this season after having an incredible 2025. If he's able to turn things around, that's going to help the Mariners out a ton, but Seattle needs more than just him to get it rolling.

No. 15 - Texas Rangers

Very quietly, the Rangers have taken the lead in the AL West. A four-game sweep over the Blue Jays helped catapult them into the lead. With a 14-11 June, they're at least finding their footing and taking some solid steps forward in a weak division.

They may be missing a key piece going forward, though, as Wyatt Langford recently hit the IL with a hamstring strain. He had been hitting for a 178 wRC+ in June. It's going to hurt not having him for a while, but Texas is still playing strong enough baseball to compete for the division.

No. 14 - Washington Nationals

The Nationals' season has certainly been a very positive step forward this season, especially after last year's 66-96 performance. The pitching staff has also seen improvements in certain areas. Miles Mikolas has not been a great pitcher in past seasons, but he's had a sub-4.00 ERA in each of the past two months.

With an offense as effective as the Nationals', every little bit of improvement on the staff greatly helps. They are within arm's reach of the last NL wild card and may be another team to watch as the deadline approaches. They entered the season as likely sellers, but maybe there's a chance they could be buyers now.

No. 13 - Pittsburgh Pirates

The Paul Skenes curse has yet to be broken. The Pirates have now lost eight straight games that the 24-year-old Cy Young winner has pitched in. It's nearly unbelievable, but he's thrown to a 4.40 ERA in those starts. It doesn't seem right, but he clearly hasn't been able to be the same pitcher we're used to.

Now the Pirates find themselves just a couple of games out of the final NL wild card spot. Even with a recent slump, that's not a tall hill to climb, but they need their ace to be much better than he's been in order to get there.

No. 12 - Miami Marlins

Are we looking at a possible sleeper here? No team has been hotter than the Marlins in June. Some would say they're hotter than fish grease! Not a fan of the fish pun? Then I know you're at least going to be a fan of their pitching staff's 2.84 ERA in June.

The offense's 109 wRC+ is a solid step up from their season-long 97 wRC+. Are they overachieving in both areas? Potentially. But you don't just go 18-6 in a month without there being some semblance of reality. The Marlins are on a roll, and teams need to be on the lookout.

GRIFF OBLITERATES A BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/otyYkCD6Oi — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 30, 2026

No. 11 - Chicago White Sox

If not for Chicago stumbling against the Tigers a couple of weeks ago, we'd be looking at a team that's still on quite a roll. They've now won five of their last seven and hold a one-game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central.

The offense has stayed hot even without Munetaka Murakami. Miguel Vargas, Colson Montgomery, and Andrew Benintendi all have hit at least five homers in June, while Sam Antonacci has hit for a 162 wRC+. There may be some cracks in the pitching staff, but the offense is at least staying hot.

No. 10 - Cleveland Guardians

While they balanced it out at the end of the week with a series win over the Mariners, starting the week with a series loss to the White Sox hurts. Especially because now Chicago has the division lead in the AL Central. We have them ahead of Chicago because of their track record, but maybe there are some cracks starting to show.

It's not happening with the pitching, which has a 3.81 ERA in June. It's the hitting, as their bats have been nearly dormant. They've posted just a 79 wRC+ in June, second-worst in the league. That has to improve quickly, or else Cleveland will be falling in more than just our rankings.

No. 9 - San Diego Padres

We're a bit past the worrisome stretch of baseball that the Padres played in late May and early June, but they're not quite out of the woods yet. San Diego is still chasing in the NL wild card, but some things are starting to look better for the Padres.

It's not been great for their starting pitchers in June, though. Randy Vasquez has been a massive disappointment, throwing to an 8.27 ERA this month. Expect San Diego to be active at the deadline, as they usually are, with a focus on acquiring starting pitching.

No. 8 - St. Louis Cardinals

Holding the final wild card spot in the National League, the Cardinals have been one of baseball's best surprises. But they're starting to slip as of late. They've lost seven of their last 10 games and aren't looking quite as dominant.

Over the last two months, they've been a .500 ballclub. Maybe that's a closer mark to who they truly are, but they still have the makings of a solid team. They'll be tested through the All-Star break as they face a gauntlet of tests with Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Chicago all on deck.

No. 7 - Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are finally out of their slump. Led by Pete Crow-Armstrong's incredible June, Chicago's now 15-10 this month and is holding a wild card spot after taking two of three from Milwaukee. They continue to be a streaky ballclub, but it's helpful when they're on the right side of things.

At six games back of Milwaukee in the NL Central, it may still be a bit of a fight to take the lead back from them. But there's always a chance. At a minimum, the Cubs are back in a playoff spot and looking like a dangerous team to face.

No. 6 - Philadelphia Phillies

After going 7-3 over their last 10 games, the Phillies are solidifying their stance as a threat in the National League. They're cooking on offense, especially Kyle Schwarber. He's hit eight homers in June, bringing his season total to 30.

Kyle Schwarber go-ahead homer for No. 30 this season! pic.twitter.com/qTawH6loLX — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

But it gets better for Phillies fans, too. They're now just a few games out of the NL East lead. It used to look like they weren't going to have a chance to catch up, but thanks to Atlanta's struggles, there's now a real chance that Philly could snag the NL East lead soon.

No. 5 - New York Yankees

The Yankees had been doing pretty well without Aaron Judge, but now things are starting to shift. A four-game sweep at the hands of the Red Sox has taken the AL East lead away from them, and they're now 2-8 over their last 10 games.

In each of those 10 games, the offense has failed to score more than four runs. That's very unlike this potent Yankees offense that has weapons outside of Judge. Things will get better for New York, but this current stretch is a bit rough right now.

No. 4 - Tampa Bay Rays

Very quietly, the Rays are back in the lead in the AL East. Winning five straight games against the Royals and the Diamondbacks is a very easy way to get there.

Junior Caminero has been a catalyst on offense, hitting for a 181 wRC+ and blasting nine homers in June. He's a huge reason that the Rays are back in the AL East lead. With another three-game series against the Royals starting up this week, expect the lead to grow or at least be maintained throughout the week.

No. 3 - Atlanta Braves

Atlanta had been a very solid team to start the season, but the offense has hit a major roadblock. They've hit for just a 65 wRC+ in June, the worst mark in the league. That's absolutely not what we expect from an offense this dynamic.

To make things worse, their lead in the NL East had shrunk to just 3.5 games. With the Phillies hot on their tails, they can't slack any further. Injuries have been an issue, but Atlanta needs to find a way to turn the tide sooner rather than later.

No. 2- Milwaukee Brewers

It would have been nice for the Brewers to take their weekend series over the Cubs, but four straight wins against the Reds are going to have to suffice for Milwaukee fans. They still have a solid lead in the NL Central, so it's no sweat that they couldn't beat the Cubs.

The good news is that some reinforcements are coming for Milwaukee's starting rotation. Brandon Woodruff has returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out for almost two months. Starting pitching was a downfall for Milwaukee last postseason, and they'll need their staff at the top of their game this postseason.

No. 1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

Staying in our top spot are the Dodgers. Outside of a series loss to the Orioles, they've been crushing pretty much everyone in sight. Mookie Betts eclipsed a career milestone as he hit his 300th home run last Wednesday. That's been a long time coming for the 33-year-old, who now has 11 homers on the season.

Another milestone for Mookie. Congratulations on homer No. 300! pic.twitter.com/ex1iV1Q7ug — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 25, 2026

The Dodgers always seem to play for October, but this year, there seems to be a bit more assertiveness in the regular season. Expect that to really come through as they face the Padres in a four-game set this weekend.

LA stays as our top team in our rankings, and that's likely to be the standard going forward unless there's a major slip-up for the Dodgers.

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