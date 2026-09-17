2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 2 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.
There were many surprise breakouts and disappointing results from Week 1, including from players like Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Stefon Diggs, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, and Jadarian Price. So, do we overreact to Week 1 results and factor them heavily into start-sit calls? We're here to help answer those questions with our Week 2 fantasy football rankings for all positions.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|4
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|1
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|9
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|10
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|11
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2
|12
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|14
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|15
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|16
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|17
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|18
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|19
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|20
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|21
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|22
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|23
|David Montgomery
|RB
|3
|24
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|25
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|26
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|27
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|28
|DJ Moore
|WR
|4
|29
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|30
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|32
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|4
|33
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|34
|Mike Evans
|WR
|4
|35
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|36
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|37
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|38
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|39
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|5
|40
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|41
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|42
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|5
|43
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|44
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|45
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|46
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|47
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|5
|48
|Drake London
|WR
|5
|49
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|50
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|51
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|52
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|53
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|6
|54
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|55
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|56
|Davante Adams
|WR
|6
|57
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|6
|58
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|6
|59
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|6
|60
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|61
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|62
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|63
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|64
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|65
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|66
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|67
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|7
|68
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|69
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|7
|70
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|71
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|72
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|73
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|74
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|75
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|7
|76
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|77
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|78
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|7
|79
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|7
|80
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|81
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|82
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|83
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|84
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|7
|85
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|86
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|87
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|88
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|89
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|90
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|91
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|92
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|93
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|94
|Woody Marks
|RB
|8
|95
|Rachaad White
|RB
|8
|96
|George Kittle
|TE
|8
|97
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|8
|98
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|99
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|100
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|8
|101
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|102
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|103
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|104
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|105
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|106
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|107
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|108
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|9
|109
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|9
|110
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|111
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|112
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|113
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|114
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|115
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|9
|116
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|117
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|9
|118
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|119
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|120
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|121
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|122
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|123
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|124
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|125
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|126
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|127
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|128
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|10
|129
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|10
|130
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|131
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|132
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|10
|133
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|134
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|135
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|136
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|10
|137
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|138
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|139
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|140
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|10
|141
|David Njoku
|TE
|10
|142
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|143
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|144
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|145
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|146
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|147
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|11
|148
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|149
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|11
|150
|George Holani
|RB
|11
|151
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|152
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|153
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|154
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|11
|155
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|156
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|157
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|158
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|159
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|160
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|161
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|162
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|163
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|164
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|165
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|11
|166
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|167
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|168
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|169
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|170
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|171
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|172
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|173
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|12
|174
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|175
|Jack Bech
|WR
|12
|176
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|177
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|178
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|12
|179
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|12
|180
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|181
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|12
|182
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|183
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|184
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|185
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|12
|186
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|12
|187
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|12
|188
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|189
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|12
|190
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|191
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|192
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|193
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|194
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|12
|195
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|196
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|12
|197
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|12
|198
|John Bates
|TE
|12
|199
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|200
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|201
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|13
|202
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|203
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|13
|204
|Noah Fant
|TE
|13
|205
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|13
|206
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|13
|207
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|13
|208
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|13
|209
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|13
|210
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|13
|211
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|13
|212
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|13
|213
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|13
|214
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|13
|215
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|216
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|217
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|13
|218
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|219
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|220
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|13
|221
|Chris Moore
|WR
|13
|222
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|223
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|224
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|225
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|226
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|13
|227
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|228
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|229
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|230
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|231
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|14
|232
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|233
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|14
|234
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|14
|235
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|14
|236
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|14
|237
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|14
|238
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|239
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|240
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|14
|241
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|14
|242
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|14
|243
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|14
|244
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|14
|245
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|246
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|14
|247
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|248
|Drew Sample
|TE
|14
|249
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|14
|250
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|14
|251
|Bam Knight
|RB
|14
|252
|Will Shipley
|RB
|14
|253
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|14
|254
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|255
|Najee Harris
|RB
|14
|256
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|14
|257
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|14
|258
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|259
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|260
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|261
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|262
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|263
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|264
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|15
|265
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|266
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|267
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|268
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|269
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|15
|270
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|15
|271
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|272
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|15
|273
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|274
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|275
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|276
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|277
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|15
|278
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|279
|Malik Willis
|QB
|15
|280
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|281
|Bo Nix
|QB
|15
|282
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|283
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|15
|284
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|15
|285
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|15
|286
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|287
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|288
|Geno Smith
|QB
|15
|289
|Drew Lock
|QB
|15
|290
|Cam Ward
|QB
|15
|291
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|15
|292
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|293
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|294
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|15
|295
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|15
|296
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|15
|297
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|15
|298
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|15
|299
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|15
|300
|Houston Texans
|DST
|16
|301
|New England Patriots
|DST
|16
|302
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|303
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|16
|304
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|16
|305
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|16
|306
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|16
|307
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|16
|308
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|16
|309
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|16
|310
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|16
|311
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|16
|312
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|313
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|314
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|315
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|316
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|317
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|318
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|319
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|320
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|321
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|322
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|323
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|324
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|325
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|326
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|327
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|17
|328
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|17
|329
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|330
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|331
|Cairo Santos
|K
|17
|332
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|333
|Tyler Bass
|K
|17
|334
|Jason Myers
|K
|17
|335
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|336
|Harrison Butker
|K
|17
|337
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|17
|338
|Trey Smack
|K
|17
|339
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|340
|Jake Elliott
|K
|17
|341
|Jake Bates
|K
|17
|342
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|343
|Wil Lutz
|K
|17
|344
|Andy Borregales
|K
|17
|345
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|346
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|347
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|348
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|349
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|350
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|351
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|352
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|353
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|354
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|355
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|356
|Riley Patterson
|K
|18
|357
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Week 2 Fantasy Football Outlooks
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was limited in Week 1 due to recovery from an Achilles injury, and while he remained limited in practice on Wednesday, we expect him to take on a substantially larger role going forward. As a result, he's back in the top-12 tight end range for fantasy purposes as long as he's healthy.
Last year, Kittle ranked as the overall TE2 during his healthy stretch from Weeks 8-16. A healthy Kittle catching passes from Brock Purdy will fight to be the top-scoring fantasy tight end any given week, making him a must-start in all leagues. Managers who might feel spurned by his two-catch performance last week should feel some assurance knowing that he only played 45% of the offensive snaps. If he's healthy enough to play more than 75% of the snaps this week, he's a near-lock for top-12 production at the tight end position, especially after Purdy lost young target De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) to IR.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, according to Jeff Nowak. Johnson is feeling under the weather, so he sat out of practice to begin the week. Fantasy managers should consider Johnson day-to-day with a good chance of suiting up for the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The 30-year-old hauled in three of his seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. If healthy, Johnson is an interesting starting option for Week 2. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on Johnson.
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was absent from Wednesday's practice session, according to Tyler Drake. Fantasy managers don't need to panic after McBride was seen working off to the side on Wednesday. It sounds like the Cardinals are just being cautious with their superstar tight end to begin the week.
The fact that he was given a rest tag should mean that McBride isn't dealing with anything significant. Fantasy managers should check back after Thursday's practice just to be safe. Barring any setbacks, McBride should be ready to go for a tough divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta delivered modest production for fantasy managers in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, recording five catches for 48 yards on eight targets. Still, the 25-year-old played over 80% of his team's offensive snaps and was heavily involved in the Lions' passing game after missing the final eight games of the 2025 season with a back injury. In Week 2, LaPorta and the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills were one of the top defenses in the NFL against tight ends in 2025, but they allowed eight catches for 64 yards on 12 targets to Houston Texans tight ends under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in Week 1. If the Lions matchup against the Bills turns into the high-scoring affair that many expect, LaPorta could see plenty of targets and some red zone opportunities. All in all, LaPorta remains a must-start fantasy tight end in Week 2.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not provide standout production in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While Goff protected the football and completed 66.7% of his passes, he averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt. However, Goff should have another chance at a high-volume game in Week 2 when the Lions head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday night.
The Bills offense should be able to move the ball with ease against the banged-up Lions secondary, and the Buffalo defense allowed Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to throw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Detroit will be without three starters on the offensive line on Thursday, which should obviously give fantasy managers some pause. Still, with the Lions likely chasing points against Buffalo, Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 QB in Week 2.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) said he is dealing with some back tightness and soreness from the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow said that he will be fine and expects to play. On the idea that he would not play in Week 2 against the Houston Texans out of precaution, Burrow said, "That's ridiculous." The star signal-caller did not do much throwing during practice on Wednesday and also did not stretch with the rest of the team, which was the first sign that he was dealing with something.
He will most likely be listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report. As long as Burrow does not get worse over the next couple of days, he should be fine to suit up this weekend on the road in a difficult matchup against a Texans team that took the Buffalo Bills to the wire in Week 1. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 33-27 Week 1 win over Tampa, and he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups as long as he is active this Sunday.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was excellent during the team's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and didn't take a sack. The passing yardage total was on the lower side, but only because the 49ers controlled the game and could afford to run the ball. Once they got in scoring range, Purdy used his arm to rattle off the three touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see if the high rushing yards total is sustainable, as Purdy eclipsed the 29-yard mark just once last year, but he consistently showed that level of mobility back in 2024. Purdy was the QB6 in 2023 and the QB14 in 2024, so fantasy managers certainly wouldn't mind if he returned to that caliber of play. More touchdown opportunities await Purdy in the coming weeks as he prepares for matchups against the Dolphins and Cardinals. He should continue to rank as a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made a very positive impression as a rookie last year, and he continues to offer solid WR2 value in fantasy football leagues in 2026. McMillan opened the season with eight targets, five catches, and 75 yards in the Panthers' Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears.
He came on a little slow but finished incredibly strong, ranking second on the team in catches and yards behind Jalen Coker. He also played an impressive 82% snap share, which indicates that he should continue to occupy a major role going forward, presumably as Bryce Young's No. 1 receiver. The emergence of Coker could have a very slight impact on McMillan's stock, but we're still confident in him as fantasy WR2 with high volume and touchdown upside. He should benefit immensely from a Week 2 matchup against a suspect Atlanta Falcons team.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has always had plenty of talent after the Jets took him 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft from Ohio State, but the problem is he has never worked with a good enough quarterback in the Big Apple to help him reach his true potential. Fantasy managers mostly overlooked the 26-year-old going into his fifth year in the league because he is working with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who was disastrous in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Wilson had a solid showing in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans, catching six of his seven targets for 79 yards, although he did not find the end zone. He was already New York's unquestioned WR1, but the expected multi-week injury to rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is going to open up even more targets for Wilson as the Jets head into their Week 2 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wilson is not in a sexy situation with Gang Green, but he will have WR1 upside in fantasy with Cooper sidelined.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Stefon Diggs, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Stefon Diggs, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, Jadarian Price:
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