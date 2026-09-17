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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit

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Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 2 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 2 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

There were many surprise breakouts and disappointing results from Week 1, including from players like Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Stefon Diggs, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, and Jadarian Price. So, do we overreact to Week 1 results and factor them heavily into start-sit calls? We're here to help answer those questions with our Week 2 fantasy football rankings for all positions.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Derrick Henry RB
1 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 11 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 De'Von Achane RB
2 15 Javonte Williams RB
2 16 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 17 Omarion Hampton RB
3 18 Chase Brown RB
3 19 Justin Jefferson WR
3 20 D'Andre Swift RB
3 21 Kyren Williams RB
3 22 Nico Collins WR
3 23 David Montgomery RB
3 24 George Pickens WR
4 25 Bucky Irving RB
4 26 Zay Flowers WR
4 27 Breece Hall RB
4 28 DJ Moore WR
4 29 Chris Olave WR
4 30 Cam Skattebo RB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 Chuba Hubbard RB
4 33 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 34 Mike Evans WR
4 35 Parker Washington WR
4 36 Ladd McConkey WR
5 37 Garrett Wilson WR
5 38 Malik Nabers WR
5 39 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 40 Christian Watson WR
5 41 Trey McBride TE
5 42 Jadarian Price RB
5 43 Tee Higgins WR
5 44 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 45 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 46 Terry McLaurin WR
5 47 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
5 48 Drake London WR
5 49 Rashee Rice WR
5 50 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 51 Colston Loveland TE
5 52 Luther Burden III WR
5 53 Jaylen Warren RB
6 54 Tyler Warren TE
6 55 Jameson Williams WR
6 56 Davante Adams WR
6 57 Dalton Kincaid TE
6 58 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 59 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
6 60 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 61 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 62 Jalen Coker WR
6 63 Stefon Diggs WR
7 64 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 65 Rome Odunze WR
7 66 Sam LaPorta TE
7 67 Kaelon Black RB
7 68 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 69 Matthew Golden WR
7 70 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 71 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 72 Mark Andrews TE
7 73 DK Metcalf WR
7 74 Dallas Goedert TE
7 75 Quentin Johnston WR
7 76 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 77 Kyle Monangai RB
7 78 Isaiah Likely TE
7 79 Michael Wilson WR
7 80 Jayden Reed WR
7 81 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 82 Josh Downs WR
7 83 Tucker Kraft TE
7 84 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 85 Rico Dowdle RB
7 86 Blake Corum RB
8 87 Tony Pollard RB
8 88 Courtland Sutton WR
8 89 Travis Kelce TE
8 90 Romeo Doubs WR
8 91 Caleb Douglas WR
8 92 Carnell Tate WR
8 93 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 94 Woody Marks RB
8 95 Rachaad White RB
8 96 George Kittle TE
8 97 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 98 KC Concepcion WR
8 99 Jordan Addison WR
8 100 Juwan Johnson TE
8 101 Khalil Shakir WR
8 102 Jake Ferguson TE
9 103 RJ Harvey RB
9 104 Alec Pierce WR
9 105 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 106 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 107 Tre Tucker WR
9 108 Dontayvion Wicks WR
9 109 Brock Bowers TE
9 110 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 111 Devaughn Vele WR
9 112 Dalton Schultz TE
9 113 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 114 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 115 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 116 Brenton Strange TE
9 117 Adonai Mitchell WR
9 118 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 119 Keenan Allen WR
9 120 Mack Hollins WR
9 121 Hunter Henry TE
10 122 Tyjae Spears RB
10 123 Michael Mayer TE
10 124 Rashod Bateman WR
10 125 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 126 Xavier Worthy WR
10 127 Pat Bryant WR
10 128 Jalen McMillan WR
10 129 Denzel Boston WR
10 130 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 131 Malik Washington WR
10 132 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 133 AJ Barner TE
10 134 Makai Lemon WR
10 135 Cade Otton TE
10 136 Ted Hurst WR
10 137 Jalen Nailor WR
10 138 Tre Harris WR
10 139 Malachi Fields WR
10 140 Kayshon Boutte WR
10 141 David Njoku TE
10 142 Mike Gesicki TE
11 143 Jauan Jennings WR
11 144 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 145 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 146 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 147 Demarcus Robinson WR
11 148 Antonio Williams WR
11 149 Kendrick Bourne WR
11 150 George Holani RB
11 151 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 152 Emmett Johnson RB
11 153 Greg Dulcich TE
11 154 Braelon Allen RB
11 155 Kalif Raymond WR
11 156 Colby Parkinson TE
11 157 DeMario Douglas WR
11 158 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 159 Samaje Perine RB
11 160 Tank Bigsby RB
11 161 Justice Hill RB
11 162 Gunnar Helm TE
11 163 Evan Engram TE
11 164 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 165 Bryce Lance WR
11 166 Cooper Kupp WR
11 167 Chris Bell WR
11 168 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 169 Kendre Miller RB
12 170 Darnell Mooney WR
12 171 Jaylin Noel WR
12 172 Calvin Ridley WR
12 173 Joshua Palmer WR
12 174 Darren Waller TE
12 175 Jack Bech WR
12 176 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 177 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 178 TreVeyon Henderson RB
12 179 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 180 Troy Franklin WR
12 181 Chris Brooks RB
12 182 Cole Kmet TE
12 183 Darnell Washington TE
12 184 Theo Johnson TE
12 185 Roman Wilson WR
12 186 Raheim Sanders RB
12 187 Andrei Iosivas WR
12 188 Kimani Vidal RB
12 189 Elijah Sarratt WR
12 190 Keon Coleman WR
12 191 Germie Bernard WR
12 192 Dawson Knox TE
12 193 Devin Singletary RB
12 194 Demond Claiborne RB
12 195 Ray Davis RB
12 196 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 197 Kaytron Allen RB
12 198 John Bates TE
12 199 Zachariah Branch WR
12 200 Alvin Kamara RB
13 201 Elic Ayomanor WR
13 202 Mason Taylor TE
13 203 Travis Hunter WR
13 204 Noah Fant TE
13 205 Emari Demercado RB
13 206 Xavier Legette WR
13 207 Jahan Dotson WR
13 208 Kyle Williams WR
13 209 Brenen Thompson WR
13 210 Josh Oliver TE
13 211 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
13 212 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 213 Jahdae Walker WR
13 214 Jonah Coleman RB
13 215 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 216 Zavion Thomas WR
13 217 Tyler Higbee TE
13 218 Jonnu Smith TE
13 219 Seth McGowan RB
13 220 Sione Vaki RB
13 221 Chris Moore WR
13 222 Cyrus Allen WR
13 223 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 224 Charlie Kolar TE
13 225 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 226 Eli Raridon TE
13 227 Chimere Dike WR
14 228 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
14 229 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 230 Isaiah Davis RB
14 231 Ollie Gordon II RB
14 232 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 233 Marquise Brown WR
14 234 Jordan Whittington WR
14 235 Brashard Smith RB
14 236 Corey Kiner RB
14 237 Jacob Saylors RB
14 238 Adam Trautman TE
14 239 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 240 Erick All Jr. TE
14 241 Isaiah Williams WR
14 242 Jaylen Wright RB
14 243 Kaleb Johnson RB
14 244 Dyami Brown WR
14 245 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 246 Ashton Dulin WR
14 247 Ben Sinnott TE
14 248 Drew Sample TE
14 249 Foster Moreau TE
14 250 Rasheen Ali RB
14 251 Bam Knight RB
14 252 Will Shipley RB
14 253 Tahj Brooks RB
14 254 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 255 Najee Harris RB
14 256 DeeJay Dallas RB
14 257 Roschon Johnson RB
14 258 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 259 Jordan James RB
15 260 Josh Allen QB
15 261 Lamar Jackson QB
15 262 Caleb Williams QB
15 263 Brock Purdy QB
15 264 Jalen Hurts QB
15 265 Jayden Daniels QB
15 266 Dak Prescott QB
15 267 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 268 Joe Burrow QB
15 269 Justin Herbert QB
15 270 Jaxson Dart QB
15 271 Jared Goff QB
15 272 Kyler Murray QB
15 273 Drake Maye QB
15 274 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 275 Matthew Stafford QB
15 276 Jordan Love QB
15 277 Baker Mayfield QB
15 278 C.J. Stroud QB
15 279 Malik Willis QB
15 280 Bryce Young QB
15 281 Bo Nix QB
15 282 Tyler Shough QB
15 283 Carson Wentz QB
15 284 Daniel Jones QB
15 285 Jacoby Brissett QB
15 286 Kirk Cousins QB
15 287 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 288 Geno Smith QB
15 289 Drew Lock QB
15 290 Cam Ward QB
15 291 Cooper Rush QB
15 292 Deshaun Watson QB
15 293 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 294 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
15 295 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 296 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 297 Seattle Seahawks DST
15 298 Los Angeles Chargers DST
15 299 Baltimore Ravens DST
15 300 Houston Texans DST
16 301 New England Patriots DST
16 302 Green Bay Packers DST
16 303 Los Angeles Rams DST
16 304 Denver Broncos DST
16 305 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
16 306 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
16 307 Kansas City Chiefs DST
16 308 Cincinnati Bengals DST
16 309 Carolina Panthers DST
16 310 Dallas Cowboys DST
16 311 Minnesota Vikings DST
16 312 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 313 New York Jets DST
17 314 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 315 Chicago Bears DST
17 316 Cleveland Browns DST
17 317 Buffalo Bills DST
17 318 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 319 New Orleans Saints DST
17 320 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 321 Tennessee Titans DST
17 322 Detroit Lions DST
17 323 Washington Commanders DST
17 324 New York Giants DST
17 325 Miami Dolphins DST
17 326 Brandon Aubrey K
17 327 Eddy Pineiro K
17 328 Cameron Dicker K
17 329 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 330 Cam Little K
17 331 Cairo Santos K
17 332 Tyler Loop K
17 333 Tyler Bass K
17 334 Jason Myers K
17 335 Evan McPherson K
17 336 Harrison Butker K
17 337 Harrison Mevis K
17 338 Trey Smack K
17 339 Chase McLaughlin K
17 340 Jake Elliott K
17 341 Jake Bates K
17 342 Will Reichard K
17 343 Wil Lutz K
17 344 Andy Borregales K
17 345 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 346 Nick Folk K
18 347 Chris Boswell K
18 348 Jason Sanders K
18 349 Matt Gay K
18 350 Spencer Shrader K
18 351 Daniel Carlson K
18 352 Dominic Zvada K
18 353 Drew Stevens K
18 354 Joey Slye K
18 355 Chad Ryland K
18 356 Riley Patterson K
18 357 Andre Szmyt K

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Outlooks

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was limited in Week 1 due to recovery from an Achilles injury, and while he remained limited in practice on Wednesday, we expect him to take on a substantially larger role going forward. As a result, he's back in the top-12 tight end range for fantasy purposes as long as he's healthy.

Last year, Kittle ranked as the overall TE2 during his healthy stretch from Weeks 8-16. A healthy Kittle catching passes from Brock Purdy will fight to be the top-scoring fantasy tight end any given week, making him a must-start in all leagues. Managers who might feel spurned by his two-catch performance last week should feel some assurance knowing that he only played 45% of the offensive snaps. If he's healthy enough to play more than 75% of the snaps this week, he's a near-lock for top-12 production at the tight end position, especially after Purdy lost young target De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) to IR.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, according to Jeff Nowak. Johnson is feeling under the weather, so he sat out of practice to begin the week. Fantasy managers should consider Johnson day-to-day with a good chance of suiting up for the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 30-year-old hauled in three of his seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. If healthy, Johnson is an interesting starting option for Week 2. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on Johnson.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was absent from Wednesday's practice session, according to Tyler Drake. Fantasy managers don't need to panic after McBride was seen working off to the side on Wednesday. It sounds like the Cardinals are just being cautious with their superstar tight end to begin the week.

The fact that he was given a rest tag should mean that McBride isn't dealing with anything significant. Fantasy managers should check back after Thursday's practice just to be safe. Barring any setbacks, McBride should be ready to go for a tough divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta delivered modest production for fantasy managers in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, recording five catches for 48 yards on eight targets. Still, the 25-year-old played over 80% of his team's offensive snaps and was heavily involved in the Lions' passing game after missing the final eight games of the 2025 season with a back injury. In Week 2, LaPorta and the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

The Bills were one of the top defenses in the NFL against tight ends in 2025, but they allowed eight catches for 64 yards on 12 targets to Houston Texans tight ends under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in Week 1. If the Lions matchup against the Bills turns into the high-scoring affair that many expect, LaPorta could see plenty of targets and some red zone opportunities. All in all, LaPorta remains a must-start fantasy tight end in Week 2.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not provide standout production in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While Goff protected the football and completed 66.7% of his passes, he averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt. However, Goff should have another chance at a high-volume game in Week 2 when the Lions head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday night.

The Bills offense should be able to move the ball with ease against the banged-up Lions secondary, and the Buffalo defense allowed Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to throw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Detroit will be without three starters on the offensive line on Thursday, which should obviously give fantasy managers some pause. Still, with the Lions likely chasing points against Buffalo, Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 QB in Week 2.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) said he is dealing with some back tightness and soreness from the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow said that he will be fine and expects to play. On the idea that he would not play in Week 2 against the Houston Texans out of precaution, Burrow said, "That's ridiculous." The star signal-caller did not do much throwing during practice on Wednesday and also did not stretch with the rest of the team, which was the first sign that he was dealing with something.

He will most likely be listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report. As long as Burrow does not get worse over the next couple of days, he should be fine to suit up this weekend on the road in a difficult matchup against a Texans team that took the Buffalo Bills to the wire in Week 1. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 33-27 Week 1 win over Tampa, and he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups as long as he is active this Sunday.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was excellent during the team's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and didn't take a sack. The passing yardage total was on the lower side, but only because the 49ers controlled the game and could afford to run the ball. Once they got in scoring range, Purdy used his arm to rattle off the three touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if the high rushing yards total is sustainable, as Purdy eclipsed the 29-yard mark just once last year, but he consistently showed that level of mobility back in 2024. Purdy was the QB6 in 2023 and the QB14 in 2024, so fantasy managers certainly wouldn't mind if he returned to that caliber of play. More touchdown opportunities await Purdy in the coming weeks as he prepares for matchups against the Dolphins and Cardinals. He should continue to rank as a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made a very positive impression as a rookie last year, and he continues to offer solid WR2 value in fantasy football leagues in 2026. McMillan opened the season with eight targets, five catches, and 75 yards in the Panthers' Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears.

He came on a little slow but finished incredibly strong, ranking second on the team in catches and yards behind Jalen Coker. He also played an impressive 82% snap share, which indicates that he should continue to occupy a major role going forward, presumably as Bryce Young's No. 1 receiver. The emergence of Coker could have a very slight impact on McMillan's stock, but we're still confident in him as fantasy WR2 with high volume and touchdown upside. He should benefit immensely from a Week 2 matchup against a suspect Atlanta Falcons team.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has always had plenty of talent after the Jets took him 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft from Ohio State, but the problem is he has never worked with a good enough quarterback in the Big Apple to help him reach his true potential. Fantasy managers mostly overlooked the 26-year-old going into his fifth year in the league because he is working with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who was disastrous in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson had a solid showing in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans, catching six of his seven targets for 79 yards, although he did not find the end zone. He was already New York's unquestioned WR1, but the expected multi-week injury to rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is going to open up even more targets for Wilson as the Jets head into their Week 2 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wilson is not in a sexy situation with Gang Green, but he will have WR1 upside in fantasy with Cooper sidelined.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Stefon Diggs, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Jalen Coker, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Stefon Diggs, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, Jadarian Price:

Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Kaelon Black
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Jayden Reed
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Jadarian Price
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Blake Corum
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Evans
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Alec Pierce
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zay Flowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Nico Collins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tee Higgins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashee Rice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Colston Loveland
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Davante Adams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaelon Black
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Woody Marks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Holani
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Braelon Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Kelce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Reed
Rico Dowdle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Woody Marks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Kittle
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Matthew Golden
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaelon Black
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alec Pierce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tre Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Coker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brock Bowers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Von Achane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kaelon Black
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mark Andrews
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jayden Reed
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jadarian Price
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Trey McBride
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alec Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake London
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Coker
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaelon Black
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devonta Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Matthew Golden
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Olave
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mark Andrews
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dallas Goedert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Pickens
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
De'Von Achane
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Kenneth Walker III
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
James Cook III
DJ Moore
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Christian McCaffrey
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Bijan Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Alec Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake London
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Phoenix Suns

Duop Reath Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
New York Knicks

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Nico Collins

' Injury not Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
New York Knicks

Ochai Agbaji Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
RJ Harvey

Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Listed as Full Practice Participant
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
CFB

Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
CFB

Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
CFB

TJ Moore a Risky Play
CFB

Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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Updated Week 2 RB Rankings
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