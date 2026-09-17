2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit Running Backs

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 2 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.
Having a stable of productive running backs will always be key for fielding a competitive fantasy team, and if you're looking for some start-sit advice ahead of Week 2, you have come to the right place. Where do key players and start-sit candidates such as De'Von Achane, Cam Skattebo, Chuba Hubbard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, J.K. Dobbins, Kaelon Black, Rachaad White, and Quinshon Judkins stand in our Week 2 running back rankings for fantasy football? See below to find out!
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|7
|1
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|8
|1
|6
|James Cook III
|RB
|9
|2
|7
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|10
|2
|8
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|11
|2
|9
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|13
|3
|10
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|14
|3
|11
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|15
|3
|12
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|17
|3
|13
|Chase Brown
|RB
|18
|3
|14
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|20
|3
|15
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|21
|3
|16
|David Montgomery
|RB
|23
|3
|17
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|25
|4
|18
|Breece Hall
|RB
|27
|4
|19
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|30
|4
|20
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|32
|4
|21
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|33
|4
|22
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|39
|5
|23
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|42
|5
|24
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|44
|5
|25
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|47
|5
|26
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|50
|5
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|53
|5
|28
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|58
|5
|29
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|59
|5
|30
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|64
|5
|31
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|67
|5
|32
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|71
|5
|33
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|77
|5
|34
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|85
|5
|35
|Blake Corum
|RB
|86
|6
|36
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|87
|6
|37
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|93
|6
|38
|Woody Marks
|RB
|94
|6
|39
|Rachaad White
|RB
|95
|6
|40
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|97
|6
|41
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|103
|6
|42
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|114
|6
|43
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|118
|6
|44
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|122
|6
|45
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|146
|7
|46
|George Holani
|RB
|150
|7
|47
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|151
|7
|48
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|152
|7
|49
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|154
|7
|50
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|158
|7
|51
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|159
|7
|52
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|160
|7
|53
|Justice Hill
|RB
|161
|7
|54
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|169
|7
|55
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|178
|7
|56
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|181
|7
|57
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|186
|7
|58
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|188
|7
|59
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|193
|7
|60
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|194
|8
|61
|Ray Davis
|RB
|195
|8
|62
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|197
|8
|63
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|200
|8
|64
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|205
|8
|65
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|214
|8
|66
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|215
|8
|67
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|219
|8
|68
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|220
|8
|69
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|228
|8
|70
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|229
|8
|71
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|230
|8
|72
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|231
|8
|73
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|235
|8
|74
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|236
|8
|75
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|237
|9
|76
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|242
|9
|77
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|243
|9
|78
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|250
|9
|79
|Bam Knight
|RB
|251
|9
|80
|Will Shipley
|RB
|252
|9
|81
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|253
|9
|82
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|254
|9
|83
|Najee Harris
|RB
|255
|9
|84
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|256
|9
|85
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|257
|9
|86
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|258
|9
|87
|Jordan James
|RB
|259
Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift wasn't the flashiest name in fantasy drafts this year, but he continues to rise in weekly rankings after a spectacular start to the season. Swift was the fifth-highest-scoring fantasy running back in Week 1 with 18 carries, 124 rushing yards, one catch, 10 receiving yards, and a rushing touchdown. He wasn't much of a pass-catching threat, but he made an enormous impact on the ground as a key contributor to the Bears' 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers.
He did cede some touches to Kyle Monangai (10 carries, 100 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown) later in the game, but all signs point to Swift remaining the primary weapon out of this backfield for the full season. It's fair to expect that the 27-year-old's ceiling may come down ever so slightly next week, assuming the Bears don't drop 59 points again. However, he's still firmly entrenched as an RB2 in fantasy football with low-end RB1 upside.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving did a little bit of everything on the field during the season opener. Irving rushed the ball eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in all seven of his targets for 48 yards and another score during the Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Irving was highly efficient on the ground with 5.6 yards per carry, while being a huge factor in the receiving game. The Bucs clearly trust Irving to make plays on the ground and through the air. The presence of Kenny Gainwell does not appear to be making an impact on the value of Irving. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not included on Wednesday's injury report, according to Tyler Drake. This is noteworthy given Love missed time during training camp due to a high-ankle sprain.
The rookie back made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He rushed the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown during the victory. Love also added two receptions on four targets for nine yards through the air on Sunday. Love only saw 43 percent of the offensive snaps, but his role is expected to grow as the season goes on. Fantasy managers should expect Love to be a full-go for the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs got his season off to a hot start in Week 1, recording 186 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 34 touches in his team's overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. Gibbs dominated the Lions' backfield workload in Week 1, accounting for 93.5% of the team's running back carries. While fantasy managers should not expect the 24-year-old to see 30-plus touches every week, Gibbs appears to clearly be the focal point of Detroit's offense.
In Week 2, the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. Buffalo's run defense wasn't great in Week 1, allowing 124 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to the Houston Texans. Detroit will be missing three starters on the offensive line on Thursday night against Buffalo, which could be an issue for Gibbs. Still, Gibbs could see plenty of targets in the passing game in what projects to be a high-scoring affair, which may make up for any potential losses in rushing efficiency. In Week 2 against the Bills, Gibbs remains an elite running back option for fantasy managers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: De'Von Achane, Cam Skattebo, Chuba Hubbard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, J.K. Dobbins, Kaelon Black, Rachaad White, Quinshon Judkins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for De'Von Achane, Cam Skattebo, Chuba Hubbard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, J.K. Dobbins, Kaelon Black, Rachaad White, Quinshon Judkins:
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