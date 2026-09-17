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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit Running Backs

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De'Von Achane - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Injury News

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 2 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Having a stable of productive running backs will always be key for fielding a competitive fantasy team, and if you're looking for some start-sit advice ahead of Week 2, you have come to the right place. Where do key players and start-sit candidates such as De'Von Achane, Cam Skattebo, Chuba Hubbard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, J.K. Dobbins, Kaelon Black, Rachaad White, and Quinshon Judkins stand in our Week 2 running back rankings for fantasy football? See below to find out!

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
1 3 Derrick Henry RB 4
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 7
1 5 Jonathan Taylor RB 8
1 6 James Cook III RB 9
2 7 Kenneth Walker III RB 10
2 8 Ashton Jeanty RB 11
2 9 Saquon Barkley RB 13
3 10 De'Von Achane RB 14
3 11 Javonte Williams RB 15
3 12 Omarion Hampton RB 17
3 13 Chase Brown RB 18
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB 20
3 15 Kyren Williams RB 21
3 16 David Montgomery RB 23
3 17 Bucky Irving RB 25
4 18 Breece Hall RB 27
4 19 Cam Skattebo RB 30
4 20 Chuba Hubbard RB 32
4 21 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 33
4 22 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 39
5 23 Jadarian Price RB 42
5 24 Jeremiyah Love RB 44
5 25 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 47
5 26 Bhayshul Tuten RB 50
5 27 Jaylen Warren RB 53
5 28 J.K. Dobbins RB 58
5 29 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 59
5 30 Quinshon Judkins RB 64
5 31 Kaelon Black RB 67
5 32 MarShawn Lloyd RB 71
5 33 Kyle Monangai RB 77
5 34 Rico Dowdle RB 85
5 35 Blake Corum RB 86
6 36 Tony Pollard RB 87
6 37 Kenneth Gainwell RB 93
6 38 Woody Marks RB 94
6 39 Rachaad White RB 95
6 40 Jonathon Brooks RB 97
6 41 RJ Harvey RB 103
6 42 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 114
6 43 Tyler Allgeier RB 118
6 44 Tyjae Spears RB 122
6 45 Keaton Mitchell RB 146
7 46 George Holani RB 150
7 47 Mike Washington Jr. RB 151
7 48 Emmett Johnson RB 152
7 49 Braelon Allen RB 154
7 50 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 158
7 51 Samaje Perine RB 159
7 52 Tank Bigsby RB 160
7 53 Justice Hill RB 161
7 54 Kendre Miller RB 169
7 55 TreVeyon Henderson RB 178
7 56 Chris Brooks RB 181
7 57 Raheim Sanders RB 186
7 58 Kimani Vidal RB 188
7 59 Devin Singletary RB 193
7 60 Demond Claiborne RB 194
8 61 Ray Davis RB 195
8 62 Kaytron Allen RB 197
8 63 Alvin Kamara RB 200
8 64 Emari Demercado RB 205
8 65 Jonah Coleman RB 214
8 66 Emanuel Wilson RB 215
8 67 Seth McGowan RB 219
8 68 Sione Vaki RB 220
8 69 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 228
8 70 Kyle Juszczyk RB 229
8 71 Isaiah Davis RB 230
8 72 Ollie Gordon II RB 231
8 73 Brashard Smith RB 235
8 74 Corey Kiner RB 236
8 75 Jacob Saylors RB 237
9 76 Jaylen Wright RB 242
9 77 Kaleb Johnson RB 243
9 78 Rasheen Ali RB 250
9 79 Bam Knight RB 251
9 80 Will Shipley RB 252
9 81 Tahj Brooks RB 253
9 82 Ameer Abdullah RB 254
9 83 Najee Harris RB 255
9 84 DeeJay Dallas RB 256
9 85 Roschon Johnson RB 257
9 86 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 258
9 87 Jordan James RB 259

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift wasn't the flashiest name in fantasy drafts this year, but he continues to rise in weekly rankings after a spectacular start to the season. Swift was the fifth-highest-scoring fantasy running back in Week 1 with 18 carries, 124 rushing yards, one catch, 10 receiving yards, and a rushing touchdown. He wasn't much of a pass-catching threat, but he made an enormous impact on the ground as a key contributor to the Bears' 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers.

He did cede some touches to Kyle Monangai (10 carries, 100 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown) later in the game, but all signs point to Swift remaining the primary weapon out of this backfield for the full season. It's fair to expect that the 27-year-old's ceiling may come down ever so slightly next week, assuming the Bears don't drop 59 points again. However, he's still firmly entrenched as an RB2 in fantasy football with low-end RB1 upside.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving did a little bit of everything on the field during the season opener. Irving rushed the ball eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in all seven of his targets for 48 yards and another score during the Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Irving was highly efficient on the ground with 5.6 yards per carry, while being a huge factor in the receiving game. The Bucs clearly trust Irving to make plays on the ground and through the air. The presence of Kenny Gainwell does not appear to be making an impact on the value of Irving. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not included on Wednesday's injury report, according to Tyler Drake. This is noteworthy given Love missed time during training camp due to a high-ankle sprain.

The rookie back made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He rushed the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown during the victory. Love also added two receptions on four targets for nine yards through the air on Sunday. Love only saw 43 percent of the offensive snaps, but his role is expected to grow as the season goes on. Fantasy managers should expect Love to be a full-go for the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs got his season off to a hot start in Week 1, recording 186 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 34 touches in his team's overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. Gibbs dominated the Lions' backfield workload in Week 1, accounting for 93.5% of the team's running back carries. While fantasy managers should not expect the 24-year-old to see 30-plus touches every week, Gibbs appears to clearly be the focal point of Detroit's offense.

In Week 2, the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. Buffalo's run defense wasn't great in Week 1, allowing 124 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to the Houston Texans. Detroit will be missing three starters on the offensive line on Thursday night against Buffalo, which could be an issue for Gibbs. Still, Gibbs could see plenty of targets in the passing game in what projects to be a high-scoring affair, which may make up for any potential losses in rushing efficiency. In Week 2 against the Bills, Gibbs remains an elite running back option for fantasy managers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: De'Von Achane, Cam Skattebo, Chuba Hubbard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, J.K. Dobbins, Kaelon Black, Rachaad White, Quinshon Judkins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for De'Von Achane, Cam Skattebo, Chuba Hubbard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, J.K. Dobbins, Kaelon Black, Rachaad White, Quinshon Judkins:

De'Von Achane
vs
Saquon Barkley
De'Von Achane
vs
Javonte Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Von Achane
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Von Achane
vs
Ashton Jeanty
De'Von Achane
vs
Omarion Hampton
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Walker III
De'Von Achane
vs
Chase Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
James Cook III
De'Von Achane
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonathan Taylor
De'Von Achane
vs
D'Andre Swift
De'Von Achane
vs
Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyren Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Von Achane
vs
Nico Collins
De'Von Achane
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
David Montgomery
De'Von Achane
vs
Derrick Henry
De'Von Achane
vs
George Pickens
De'Von Achane
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Von Achane
vs
Bucky Irving
De'Von Achane
vs
Bijan Robinson
De'Von Achane
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Von Achane
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
De'Von Achane
vs
Breece Hall
De'Von Achane
vs
DJ Moore
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Olave
De'Von Achane
vs
Cam Skattebo
De'Von Achane
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Von Achane
vs
Chuba Hubbard
De'Von Achane
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Von Achane
vs
Mike Evans
De'Von Achane
vs
Parker Washington
De'Von Achane
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Von Achane
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Von Achane
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Von Achane
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Christian Watson
De'Von Achane
vs
Jadarian Price
De'Von Achane
vs
Jeremiyah Love
De'Von Achane
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
De'Von Achane
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Von Achane
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Von Achane
vs
Rico Dowdle
De'Von Achane
vs
Blake Corum
De'Von Achane
vs
Tony Pollard
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Von Achane
vs
Woody Marks
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonathon Brooks
De'Von Achane
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
De'Von Achane
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyle Monangai
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zay Flowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Nico Collins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tee Higgins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashee Rice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Colston Loveland
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Davante Adams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake London
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trey McBride
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
Kaelon Black
vs
Sam Laporta
Kaelon Black
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Rome Odunze
Kaelon Black
vs
Matthew Golden
Kaelon Black
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kaelon Black
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaelon Black
vs
Jalen Coker
Kaelon Black
vs
Mark Andrews
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kaelon Black
vs
DK Metcalf
Kaelon Black
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kaelon Black
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaelon Black
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kaelon Black
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kaelon Black
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kaelon Black
vs
Davante Adams
Kaelon Black
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kaelon Black
vs
Jameson Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Wilson
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Warren
Kaelon Black
vs
Jayden Reed
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Luther Burden III
Kaelon Black
vs
Josh Downs
Kaelon Black
vs
Colston Loveland
Kaelon Black
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kaelon Black
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashee Rice
Kaelon Black
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaelon Black
vs
Drake London
Kaelon Black
vs
Blake Corum
Kaelon Black
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaelon Black
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kaelon Black
vs
James Cook III
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaelon Black
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaelon Black
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kaelon Black
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kaelon Black
vs
Chase Brown
Kaelon Black
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyren Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
David Montgomery
Kaelon Black
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Addison
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
RJ Harvey
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Alec Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Downs
Rachaad White
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Jayden Reed
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
David Montgomery
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaelon Black
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quinshon Judkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Davante Adams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mark Andrews
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake London
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Reed
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Phoenix Suns

Duop Reath Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
New York Knicks

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Nico Collins

' Injury not Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
New York Knicks

Ochai Agbaji Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
RJ Harvey

Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Listed as Full Practice Participant
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
CFB

Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
CFB

Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
CFB

TJ Moore a Risky Play
CFB

Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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