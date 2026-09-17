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2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

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Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 2 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time for another week of fantasy football, and whether you're looking to improve to 2-0 or are trying to get in the win column, we're here to guide your WR start-sit calls. Below, check out our updated Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings to see where trending names such as Terry McLaurin, Parker Washington, Caleb Douglas, Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Jayden Reed, Jameson Williams, Chris Godwin Jr., Carnell Tate, and Mike Evans stand, among all others.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 3
1 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 5
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 6
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 12
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 16
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR 19
2 7 Nico Collins WR 22
2 8 George Pickens WR 24
2 9 Zay Flowers WR 26
3 10 DJ Moore WR 28
3 11 Chris Olave WR 29
3 12 DeVonta Smith WR 31
3 13 Mike Evans WR 34
3 14 Parker Washington WR 35
3 15 Ladd McConkey WR 36
4 16 Garrett Wilson WR 37
4 17 Malik Nabers WR 38
4 18 Christian Watson WR 40
4 19 Tee Higgins WR 43
4 20 Emeka Egbuka WR 45
4 21 Terry McLaurin WR 46
5 22 Drake London WR 48
5 23 Rashee Rice WR 49
5 24 Luther Burden III WR 52
5 25 Jameson Williams WR 55
5 26 Davante Adams WR 56
5 27 Tetairoa McMillan WR 60
5 28 Jaylen Waddle WR 61
5 29 Jalen Coker WR 62
5 30 Stefon Diggs WR 63
5 31 Rome Odunze WR 65
6 32 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 68
6 33 Matthew Golden WR 69
6 34 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 70
6 35 DK Metcalf WR 73
7 36 Quentin Johnston WR 75
7 37 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 76
7 38 Michael Wilson WR 79
8 39 Jayden Reed WR 80
8 40 Jakobi Meyers WR 81
8 41 Josh Downs WR 82
8 42 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 84
8 43 Courtland Sutton WR 88
8 44 Romeo Doubs WR 90
8 45 Caleb Douglas WR 91
8 46 Carnell Tate WR 92
8 47 KC Concepcion WR 98
8 48 Jordan Addison WR 99
8 49 Khalil Shakir WR 101
8 50 Alec Pierce WR 104
8 51 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 105
8 52 Tre Tucker WR 107
8 53 Dontayvion Wicks WR 108
8 54 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 110
8 55 Devaughn Vele WR 111
8 56 Rashid Shaheed WR 115
8 57 Adonai Mitchell WR 117
8 58 Keenan Allen WR 119
8 59 Mack Hollins WR 120
8 60 Rashod Bateman WR 124
9 61 Xavier Worthy WR 126
9 62 Pat Bryant WR 127
9 63 Jalen McMillan WR 128
9 64 Denzel Boston WR 129
9 65 Malik Washington WR 131
9 66 Makai Lemon WR 134
9 67 Ted Hurst WR 136
9 68 Jalen Nailor WR 137
9 69 Tre Harris WR 138
9 70 Malachi Fields WR 139
9 71 Kayshon Boutte WR 140
9 72 Jauan Jennings WR 143
9 73 Ryan Flournoy WR 144
9 74 Demarcus Robinson WR 147
9 75 Antonio Williams WR 148
10 76 Kendrick Bourne WR 149
10 77 Kalif Raymond WR 155
10 78 DeMario Douglas WR 157
10 79 Bryce Lance WR 165
10 80 Cooper Kupp WR 166
10 81 Chris Bell WR 167
10 82 Jerry Jeudy WR 168
10 83 Darnell Mooney WR 170
10 84 Jaylin Noel WR 171
10 85 Calvin Ridley WR 172
10 86 Joshua Palmer WR 173
10 87 Jack Bech WR 175
10 88 Isaac TeSlaa WR 176
10 89 Tyquan Thornton WR 179
10 90 Troy Franklin WR 180
11 91 Roman Wilson WR 185
11 92 Andrei Iosivas WR 187
11 93 Elijah Sarratt WR 189
11 94 Keon Coleman WR 190
11 95 Germie Bernard WR 191
11 96 Xavier Hutchinson WR 196
11 97 Zachariah Branch WR 199
11 98 Elic Ayomanor WR 201
11 99 Travis Hunter WR 203
11 100 Xavier Legette WR 206
11 101 Jahan Dotson WR 207
11 102 Kyle Williams WR 208
11 103 Brenen Thompson WR 209
11 104 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 211
11 105 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 212
12 106 Jahdae Walker WR 213
12 107 Zavion Thomas WR 216
12 108 Chris Moore WR 221
12 109 Cyrus Allen WR 222
12 110 KaVontae Turpin WR 223
12 111 Chimere Dike WR 227
12 112 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 232
12 113 Marquise Brown WR 233
12 114 Jordan Whittington WR 234
12 115 Isaiah Williams WR 241
12 116 Dyami Brown WR 244
12 117 Jalen Tolbert WR 245
12 118 Ashton Dulin WR 246

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) suffered an injury in Wednesday's practice as the team was preparing to face the Bengals in Week 2. After Collins met with the training staff following practice, the team doesn't believe the injury is serious, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, although Collins' status for Week 2 is still "in jeopardy."

Collins had seven catches for 75 yards on his 10 targets in Week 1 against the Bills, and if he misses time, the Texans would have a huge void to fill at receiver since they already lost Jayden Higgins (knee) for the season during the preseason. If Collins is out or limited, newcomer Kayshon Boutte, second-year receiver Jaylin Noel, and veteran Xavier Hutchinson would get most of the work at receiver, with TE Dalton Schultz also potentially getting more targets. Collins' injury will be a key one to watch leading up to Sunday's kickoff since his absence could open up so much potential value.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is proving to be a magnet for the football. The 26-year-old had 27 targets over his final two games of the 2025 season, and he kicked off the 2026 campaign with 13 targets against the Detroit Lions. He converted those 13 targets into a dominant performance that included 10 catches for 182 yards. He wasn't able to find the end zone, but he absolutely made up for it with his high volume and total receiving yards. Quarterback Tyler Shough is poised for a huge Year 2 leap, and Olave projects as one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Staying healthy is the biggest obstacle for Olave, who missed nine games in 2024 but was sidelined for just one week last season. Concussions are a specific concern for Olave, but it's worth noting that he has added an extra layer of protection with a Guardian Cap this year. As long as he can stay on the field, Olave is a locked-and-loaded WR1 with top-five potential. He should keep things rolling in Week 2 as the Saints prepare for another potentially high-scoring game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made a very positive impression as a rookie last year, and he continues to offer solid WR2 value in fantasy football leagues in 2026. McMillan opened the season with eight targets, five catches, and 75 yards in the Panthers' Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears.

He came on a little slow but finished incredibly strong, ranking second on the team in catches and yards behind Jalen Coker. He also played an impressive 82% snap share, which indicates that he should continue to occupy a major role going forward, presumably as Bryce Young's No. 1 receiver. The emergence of Coker could have a very slight impact on McMillan's stock, but we're still confident in him as fantasy WR2 with high volume and touchdown upside. He should benefit immensely from a Week 2 matchup against a suspect Atlanta Falcons team.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has always had plenty of talent after the Jets took him 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft from Ohio State, but the problem is he has never worked with a good enough quarterback in the Big Apple to help him reach his true potential. Fantasy managers mostly overlooked the 26-year-old going into his fifth year in the league because he is working with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who was disastrous in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson had a solid showing in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans, catching six of his seven targets for 79 yards, although he did not find the end zone. He was already New York's unquestioned WR1, but the expected multi-week injury to rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is going to open up even more targets for Wilson as the Jets head into their Week 2 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wilson is not in a sexy situation with Gang Green, but he will have WR1 upside in fantasy with Cooper sidelined.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Terry McLaurin, Parker Washington, Caleb Douglas, Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Jayden Reed, Jameson Williams, Chris Godwin Jr., Carnell Tate, Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Terry McLaurin, Parker Washington, Caleb Douglas, Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Jayden Reed, Jameson Williams, Chris Godwin Jr., Carnell Tate, Mike Evans:

Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tee Higgins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jadarian Price
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Trey McBride
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jameson Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Justin Jefferson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Caleb Douglas
vs
Romeo Doubs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Carnell Tate
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tony Pollard
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Caleb Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Kittle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Caleb Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jayden Reed
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jake Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
RJ Harvey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaiah Likely
Caleb Douglas
vs
Alec Pierce
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kyle Monangai
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devonta Smith
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kaelon Black
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mark Andrews
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
De'Von Achane
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Wilson
Jayden Reed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jayden Reed
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jayden Reed
vs
Josh Downs
Jayden Reed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jayden Reed
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jayden Reed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jayden Reed
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jayden Reed
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jayden Reed
vs
Blake Corum
Jayden Reed
vs
DK Metcalf
Jayden Reed
vs
Tony Pollard
Jayden Reed
vs
Mark Andrews
Jayden Reed
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jayden Reed
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jayden Reed
vs
Travis Kelce
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jayden Reed
vs
Matthew Golden
Jayden Reed
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jayden Reed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Carnell Tate
Jayden Reed
vs
Kaelon Black
Jayden Reed
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jayden Reed
vs
Sam Laporta
Jayden Reed
vs
Woody Marks
Jayden Reed
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Reed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Reed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Reed
vs
Nico Collins
Jayden Reed
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Reed
vs
Zay Flowers
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Reed
vs
Devonta Smith
Jayden Reed
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Jameson Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Woody Marks
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Juwan Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jake Ferguson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
NBA

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Nico Collins

' Hamstring Injury not Believed To Be Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
NBA

Ochai Agbaji Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
NBA

Bruce Brown Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
RJ Harvey

Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Listed as Full Practice Participant
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
CFB

Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
CFB

Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
CFB

TJ Moore a Risky Play
CFB

Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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