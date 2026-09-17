2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 2 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.
It's time for another week of fantasy football, and whether you're looking to improve to 2-0 or are trying to get in the win column, we're here to guide your WR start-sit calls. Below, check out our updated Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings to see where trending names such as Terry McLaurin, Parker Washington, Caleb Douglas, Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Jayden Reed, Jameson Williams, Chris Godwin Jr., Carnell Tate, and Mike Evans stand, among all others.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|5
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|6
|2
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|12
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|16
|2
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|19
|2
|7
|Nico Collins
|WR
|22
|2
|8
|George Pickens
|WR
|24
|2
|9
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|26
|3
|10
|DJ Moore
|WR
|28
|3
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|29
|3
|12
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|31
|3
|13
|Mike Evans
|WR
|34
|3
|14
|Parker Washington
|WR
|35
|3
|15
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|36
|4
|16
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|37
|4
|17
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|38
|4
|18
|Christian Watson
|WR
|40
|4
|19
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|43
|4
|20
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|45
|4
|21
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|46
|5
|22
|Drake London
|WR
|48
|5
|23
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|49
|5
|24
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|52
|5
|25
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|55
|5
|26
|Davante Adams
|WR
|56
|5
|27
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|60
|5
|28
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|61
|5
|29
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|62
|5
|30
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|63
|5
|31
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|65
|6
|32
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|68
|6
|33
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|69
|6
|34
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|70
|6
|35
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|73
|7
|36
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|75
|7
|37
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|76
|7
|38
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|79
|8
|39
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|80
|8
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|81
|8
|41
|Josh Downs
|WR
|82
|8
|42
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|84
|8
|43
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|88
|8
|44
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|90
|8
|45
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|91
|8
|46
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|92
|8
|47
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|98
|8
|48
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|99
|8
|49
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|101
|8
|50
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|104
|8
|51
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|105
|8
|52
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|107
|8
|53
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|108
|8
|54
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|110
|8
|55
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|111
|8
|56
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|115
|8
|57
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|117
|8
|58
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|119
|8
|59
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|120
|8
|60
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|124
|9
|61
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|126
|9
|62
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|127
|9
|63
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|128
|9
|64
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|129
|9
|65
|Malik Washington
|WR
|131
|9
|66
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|134
|9
|67
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|136
|9
|68
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|137
|9
|69
|Tre Harris
|WR
|138
|9
|70
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|139
|9
|71
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|140
|9
|72
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|143
|9
|73
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|144
|9
|74
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|147
|9
|75
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|148
|10
|76
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|149
|10
|77
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|155
|10
|78
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|157
|10
|79
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|165
|10
|80
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|166
|10
|81
|Chris Bell
|WR
|167
|10
|82
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|168
|10
|83
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|170
|10
|84
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|171
|10
|85
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|172
|10
|86
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|173
|10
|87
|Jack Bech
|WR
|175
|10
|88
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|176
|10
|89
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|179
|10
|90
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|180
|11
|91
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|185
|11
|92
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|187
|11
|93
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|189
|11
|94
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|190
|11
|95
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|191
|11
|96
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|196
|11
|97
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|199
|11
|98
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|201
|11
|99
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|203
|11
|100
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|206
|11
|101
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|207
|11
|102
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|208
|11
|103
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|209
|11
|104
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|211
|11
|105
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|212
|12
|106
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|213
|12
|107
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|216
|12
|108
|Chris Moore
|WR
|221
|12
|109
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|222
|12
|110
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|223
|12
|111
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|227
|12
|112
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|232
|12
|113
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|233
|12
|114
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|234
|12
|115
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|241
|12
|116
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|244
|12
|117
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|245
|12
|118
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|246
Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) suffered an injury in Wednesday's practice as the team was preparing to face the Bengals in Week 2. After Collins met with the training staff following practice, the team doesn't believe the injury is serious, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, although Collins' status for Week 2 is still "in jeopardy."
Collins had seven catches for 75 yards on his 10 targets in Week 1 against the Bills, and if he misses time, the Texans would have a huge void to fill at receiver since they already lost Jayden Higgins (knee) for the season during the preseason. If Collins is out or limited, newcomer Kayshon Boutte, second-year receiver Jaylin Noel, and veteran Xavier Hutchinson would get most of the work at receiver, with TE Dalton Schultz also potentially getting more targets. Collins' injury will be a key one to watch leading up to Sunday's kickoff since his absence could open up so much potential value.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is proving to be a magnet for the football. The 26-year-old had 27 targets over his final two games of the 2025 season, and he kicked off the 2026 campaign with 13 targets against the Detroit Lions. He converted those 13 targets into a dominant performance that included 10 catches for 182 yards. He wasn't able to find the end zone, but he absolutely made up for it with his high volume and total receiving yards. Quarterback Tyler Shough is poised for a huge Year 2 leap, and Olave projects as one of the biggest beneficiaries.
Staying healthy is the biggest obstacle for Olave, who missed nine games in 2024 but was sidelined for just one week last season. Concussions are a specific concern for Olave, but it's worth noting that he has added an extra layer of protection with a Guardian Cap this year. As long as he can stay on the field, Olave is a locked-and-loaded WR1 with top-five potential. He should keep things rolling in Week 2 as the Saints prepare for another potentially high-scoring game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made a very positive impression as a rookie last year, and he continues to offer solid WR2 value in fantasy football leagues in 2026. McMillan opened the season with eight targets, five catches, and 75 yards in the Panthers' Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears.
He came on a little slow but finished incredibly strong, ranking second on the team in catches and yards behind Jalen Coker. He also played an impressive 82% snap share, which indicates that he should continue to occupy a major role going forward, presumably as Bryce Young's No. 1 receiver. The emergence of Coker could have a very slight impact on McMillan's stock, but we're still confident in him as fantasy WR2 with high volume and touchdown upside. He should benefit immensely from a Week 2 matchup against a suspect Atlanta Falcons team.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has always had plenty of talent after the Jets took him 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft from Ohio State, but the problem is he has never worked with a good enough quarterback in the Big Apple to help him reach his true potential. Fantasy managers mostly overlooked the 26-year-old going into his fifth year in the league because he is working with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who was disastrous in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Wilson had a solid showing in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans, catching six of his seven targets for 79 yards, although he did not find the end zone. He was already New York's unquestioned WR1, but the expected multi-week injury to rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is going to open up even more targets for Wilson as the Jets head into their Week 2 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wilson is not in a sexy situation with Gang Green, but he will have WR1 upside in fantasy with Cooper sidelined.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Terry McLaurin, Parker Washington, Caleb Douglas, Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Jayden Reed, Jameson Williams, Chris Godwin Jr., Carnell Tate, Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Terry McLaurin, Parker Washington, Caleb Douglas, Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Jayden Reed, Jameson Williams, Chris Godwin Jr., Carnell Tate, Mike Evans:
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