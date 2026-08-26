Will Josh Jacobs play in Week 1, or play at all in 2026 for the Packers? John's latest Josh Jacobs fantasy football outlook and update for Week 1.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs isn't currently dealing with a severe injury that we know of. His potential upcoming lack of availability is an entirely different matter.
The veteran RB was the subject of a complaint on a domestic disturbance call, and even if criminal courts don't find NFL players guilty, the league itself often hands down discipline for off-the-field issues.
The NFL's code of conduct prohibits players from doing things such as those alleged in the criminal complaint against Jacobs. So will he be suspended? Will he play in Week 1 or in 2026 at all? Let's dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Will Josh Jacobs Play In 2026?
It's hard to see him not playing this season. The NFL doesn't usually hand down season-long suspensions at all, and the nature of Jacobs' alleged crimes don't warrant being placed on the commissioner's exempt list for now.
But he was arrested and jailed on charges of "battery (domestic abuse, criminal damage to property), domestic abuse, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation) and intimidation of a victim," according to ESPN.
Another development in the arrest of Josh Jacobs: public records now list the #Packers RB as facing two felony counts of strangulation/suffocation.
Bond is listed at $1,350 with a mandatory court appearance. pic.twitter.com/7kIcT4Wsp8
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) May 26, 2026
An update put the number of felony counts to two -- both for strangulation and/or suffocation, and four misdemeanor charges. The alleged crimes committed are quite serious. However, it seems unlikely that he'll be put on trial and found guilty for all of them.
The more likely scenario is a civil settlement and subsequent lack of cooperation from the victim, leading to some or all eventual potential charges being dropped, or a guilty plea to lesser offenses resulting in little or no time in prison from his eventual sentence.
A suspension seems likely, at least. It would be a shock to see Jacobs not receive any punishment from the league, even if all charges were eventually dropped or he was found not guilty on all charges in a court of law.
For now, Jacobs isn't facing formal charges in Wisconsin, despite the incident. But the investigation into him remains ongoing.
Will Josh Jacobs Play In Week 1?
Jacobs is very likely to face a suspension. However, as we saw with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, these suspensions can be kicked down the road while the legal case plays out in court. The NFL tends to allow the legal process to proceed before suspending players.
If you draft Jacobs in redraft leagues or have him on a dynasty fantasy football roster, you should prepare for a looming suspension. It seems likely to happen this season, as the case with Rice was the exception rather than the rule.
Matt LaFleur stood firm on his comments to the media about #Packers RB Josh Jacobs' arrest from yesterday: pic.twitter.com/8VZiEKP0d8
— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) May 27, 2026
It's hard to say whether Jacobs will play in Week 1. Expect him to not play a full season of games, though.
Earlier on Monday, Brian Gutekunst noted that the team is preparing for the possibility that Jacobs is suspended to "cover all their bases." As a result, it appears to be trending in the direction of Jacobs missing some time during the regular season.
Another concern about Jacobs' current status is his health. The veteran is currently dealing with a minor groin injury and is expected to participate in this week's practice in a limited capacity. While his looming suspension will likely prevent him from taking the field for all 17 regular-season games, managers should continue to monitor his health, as any setback could create another obstacle to his early-season availability.
Josh Jacobs to Participate in Limited Team Drills on Monday https://t.co/B1rlo27QFq
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 24, 2026
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacobs has been a solid fantasy running back for many years now. In his two seasons in Green Bay so far, he finished as the RB6 and RB13 in PPR fantasy football leagues, with 30 total touchdowns and 2,882 total yards of offense.
He's been a workhorse for them -- while he likely will continue to have a large role, a healthy MarShawn Lloyd, his backup, will likely take a handful of touches from him per game. Lloyd is talented in the receiving game, but has hardly played in the regular season due to multiple injuries in his young career.
JOSH JACOBS MOVIN'
📺: #MIAvsGB on NBC/Peacock
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/udI5dfcM1P
— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024
The former Las Vegas Raider is still a shifty and powerful back, showing a nice ability to make defenders miss in space and great contact balance. He should remain one of the primary engines of the offense, handling plenty of work on early downs and at the goal line. He has sure-fire RB1 potential when healthy.
Last season, his efficiency metrics fell off a cliff. He dealt with injuries of his own and regressed offensive line play. Still, he had 14 total touchdowns in 15 games played, so he remains one of the better-scoring backs in the NFL.
A Jacobs dip is worth buying in redraft leagues. Taking Lloyd in the late rounds isn't such a bad idea, either -- offseason indications have been that he's the clear handcuff backup, and should have a sizeable role during Jacobs' upcoming absence.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Not sure whether to draft Josh Jacobs? Use the Who Should I Draft tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Josh Jacobs compared to others:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!