Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 2 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, along with several buys and sells for fantasy football, including Chuba Hubbard, Jeremiyah Love, Parker Washington, and more.
While there may have been only one week of NFL action, managers now have real data to analyze and use in trade discussions.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 2. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 2
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in his first game with his new team, and with second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) now slated to miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the veteran should be viewed as a borderline WR1 moving forward.
Over his 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, Evans dominated out of two-receiver sets, and the 49ers operated out of 21-personnel on a league-leading 42.2% of their plays in Week 1. Now competing with Deebo Samuel Sr. and Demarcus Robinson for wide receiver targets, Evans has a chance to feast as All-Pro tight end George Kittle continues to work toward a full workload, and he is RotoBaller's WR13 ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
Verdict: Worthy of being viewed as a "buy-high" target. Even though Evans is nearing the end of his career, the future Hall of Famer has a clear path to see a massive target share, peeking as Purdy's go-to option in the passing game. Evans could hold low-end WR1 upside for much of the 2026 season.
Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington continues to make an incredibly positive impact in fantasy football leagues. After ascending to the WR27 mark last year despite competition from Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Jakobi Meyers, Washington came into 2026 looking to separate himself from this crowded receiver room.
We already saw flashes of his ceiling last year, when he caught 19 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns over the final three weeks of the season. Fast forward to Week 1 of the 2026 season and he picked up right where he left off, catching five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. Admittedly, he had a softer matchup against the Browns, but he was still the Jags' most productive receiver in the win.
His ability to shake off defenders, make big plays, and win contested scenarios bodes well for him to sustain fantasy value long-term. He's a WR2 entering Week 2 against the Broncos, even if he ends up facing cornerback Patrick Surtain II for a large portion of the game.
Verdict: Another "buy-high" target. After seeing his fantasy stock rise in training camp, Washington picked up right where he left off in Week 1, leading the Jaguars' passing attack. With Thomas and Meyers seeing their value continually drop, Washington has solidified his role as the No. 1 option in this passing offense.
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not included on Wednesday's injury report, according to Tyler Drake. This is noteworthy given Love missed time during training camp due to a high-ankle sprain. The rookie back made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He rushed the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown during the victory.
Love also added two receptions on four targets for nine yards through the air on Sunday. Love only saw 43 percent of the offensive snaps, but his role is expected to grow as the season goes on. Fantasy managers should expect Love to be a full-go for the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Verdict: A sneaky buy-low target. While he remains in a committee, the former Notre Dame superstar enters Week 2 with a clean bill of health and should provide great value for those who acquired him at a discount on draft day.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Jaylen Waddle, DEN
- Drake London, ATL
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard proved that he was the primary option out of the backfield during the team's Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears. Hubbard played 71% of the offensive snaps with 49 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. For comparison, teammate Jonathon Brooks played just 19% of the snaps, had five touches, and averaged 3.5 yards per carry.
All offseason long, there was plenty of chatter that Brooks might overtake Hubbard in the backfield. That could still happen at some point late this season or next season, but the comparison of their volume and production from Week 1 shows that the Panthers should still have confidence in Hubbard as their primary running back.
He is expected to have another solid showing in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, who just surrendered 46 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards to Jaylen Warren.
Verdict: While Hubbard did lead the backfield in Week 1, there is risk to holding him for much of the season. Like in 2025, Hubbard eventually lost the starting gig to Rico Dowdle, and a similar situation could occur once Brooks continues to increase his workload. Even if Hubbard does not lose the "lead" job, he could fall into a strict committee.
Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears
Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai came back from a hyperextended right knee and immediately made the backfield look more like a real two-man setup. He rushed 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 59-37 win over Carolina, adding two catches for 24 yards. D'Andre Swift still led the way with 18 carries for 124 yards and three scores, but Monangai played 32 snaps to Swift's 43.
That is more important than the 61-yard touchdown by itself. Chicago didn't just sprinkle him in late; he handled 42.7% of the offensive snaps and stayed involved as a receiver. Monangai and Swift became the first teammates since 1980 to each top 100 rushing yards in a season opener.
After missing roughly three weeks because of the knee injury, Monangai's Week 1 usage erased some of the concern around his role. He still sits behind Swift, but his standalone fantasy value looks much stronger than it did entering the opener.
Verdict: Monagai enjoyed a surprise breakout in Week 1, but managers should temper expectations. Swift remains the clear alpha of this backfield, and Monagai will need to be uber efficient with his workload to produce on a weekly basis. If possible, managers should look to acquire a similarly priced RB2/FLEX option with a more stable workload.
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd was not particularly efficient in his team's Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, recording 13 carries for 37 yards. However, Lloyd finished the game with nearly double the number of carries as Packers RB2 Chris Brooks (seven).
Based on the workload distribution in the season opener, Lloyd may be in position to lead the Green Bay backfield while star Packers back Josh Jacobs remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest.
While the Packers struggled to run the ball against Minnesota, they have easier matchups on paper in the next couple of weeks against the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. As long as Lloyd continues to see the majority of Green Bay's rushing work, he carries upside for fantasy managers.
Verdict: Even though his value is trending slightly down given his modest showing in Week 1, savvy managers should look to sell Lloyd following a potential spike week against the Jets or Falcons. With Jacobs potentially returning sooner rather than later, managers should take advantage of a productive effort by Lloyd over the next two weeks.
Other Players to Trade Away
- DJ Moore, BUF
- David Montgomery, HOU
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