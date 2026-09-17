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Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 2 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

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Chuba Hubbard - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 2 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 2
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Target in Trades
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Trade Away
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, along with several buys and sells for fantasy football, including Chuba Hubbard, Jeremiyah Love, Parker Washington, and more.

While there may have been only one week of NFL action, managers now have real data to analyze and use in trade discussions.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 2. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 2

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.

Rank Trade Value Player Pos
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 92 Bijan Robinson RB
3 88 Ja'Marr Chase WR
4 85 Jonathan Taylor RB
5 84 Puka Nacua WR
6 83 Kenneth Walker III RB
7 80 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
8 77 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
9 75 Christian McCaffrey RB
10 72 Derrick Henry RB
11 69 James Cook III RB
12 69 Justin Jefferson WR
13 68 CeeDee Lamb WR
14 64 Chase Brown RB
15 64 Ashton Jeanty RB
16 64 Saquon Barkley RB
17 63 Omarion Hampton RB
18 63 Chris Olave WR
19 60 Javonte Williams RB
20 60 D'Andre Swift RB
21 59 Trey McBride TE
22 57 Nico Collins WR
23 57 Kyren Williams RB
24 56 Malik Nabers WR
25 56 Zay Flowers WR
26 55 Drake London WR
27 55 George Pickens WR
28 55 Josh Allen QB
29 52 De'Von Achane RB
30 52 Jeremiyah Love RB
31 51 DeVonta Smith WR
32 50 Breece Hall RB
33 49 Lamar Jackson QB
34 48 Ladd McConkey WR
35 47 Bucky Irving RB
36 47 Brock Bowers TE
37 47 DJ Moore WR
38 46 Garrett Wilson WR
39 45 Tee Higgins WR
40 43 Colston Loveland TE
41 43 Parker Washington WR
42 42 Jameson Williams WR
43 42 Mike Evans WR
44 42 Christian Watson WR
45 42 Luther Burden III WR
46 42 Emeka Egbuka WR
47 41 Cam Skattebo RB
48 40 David Montgomery RB
49 39 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
50 39 Davante Adams WR
51 38 Rashee Rice WR
52 38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
53 37 Jalen Hurts QB
54 36 Caleb Williams QB
55 36 Jaylen Waddle WR
56 35 Bhayshul Tuten RB
57 34 Terry McLaurin WR
58 33 Jayden Daniels QB
59 32 Rome Odunze WR
60 32 Tetairoa McMillan WR
61 32 Jadarian Price RB
62 32 DK Metcalf WR
63 31 Joe Burrow QB
64 30 Tyler Warren TE
65 29 Trevor Lawrence QB
66 29 Matthew Golden WR
67 29 Jaylen Warren RB
68 28 Drake Maye QB
69 28 TreVeyon Henderson RB
70 27 Sam LaPorta TE
71 27 Justin Herbert QB
72 9 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
73 26 Quinshon Judkins RB
74 26 Josh Downs WR
75 25 Rico Dowdle RB
76 25 A.J. Brown WR
77 24 Chuba Hubbard RB
78 24 Tucker Kraft TE
79 24 Jalen Coker WR
80 23 Dalton Kincaid TE
81 23 Jayden Reed WR
82 22 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
83 22 Alec Pierce WR
84 22 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
85 21 Stefon Diggs WR
86 21 Jordan Addison WR
87 21 Kyle Monangai RB
88 21 Dak Prescott QB
89 20 Quentin Johnston WR
90 20 Brock Purdy QB
91 19 Carnell Tate WR
92 18 Isaiah Likely TE
93 17 J.K. Dobbins RB
94 17 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
95 17 Michael Wilson WR
96 16 Blake Corum RB
97 15 Dallas Goedert TE
98 15 Jaxson Dart QB
99 14 Jordan Love QB
100 14 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
101 14 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
102 13 Emmett Johnson RB
103 13 Romeo Doubs WR
104 13 Tony Pollard RB
105 13 Khalil Shakir WR
106 12 RJ Harvey RB
107 12 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
108 12 Jonathon Brooks RB
109 12 Josh Jacobs RB
110 12 Jakobi Meyers WR
111 11 Mark Andrews TE
112 11 George Kittle TE
113 11 MarShawn Lloyd RB
114 11 Juwan Johnson TE
115 11 Courtland Sutton WR
116 10 Jared Goff QB
117 10 Patrick Mahomes II QB
118 10 Xavier Worthy WR
119 10 KC Concepcion WR
120 9 Kaelon Black RB
121 9 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
122 9 Matthew Stafford QB
123 9 Devaughn Vele WR
124 9 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
125 9 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
126 9 Dontayvion Wicks WR
127 9 Caleb Douglas WR
128 9 Bo Nix QB
129 8 Jordyn Tyson WR
130 8 Makai Lemon WR
131 8 Kenneth Gainwell RB
132 8 Kyler Murray QB
133 8 Travis Kelce TE
134 8 Hunter Henry TE
135 8 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
136 8 Woody Marks RB
137 8 Rachaad White RB
138 8 Baker Mayfield QB
139 7 Tyler Shough QB
140 7 Malik Willis QB
141 18 Jordan Mason RB
142 7 Denzel Boston WR
143 7 Ryan Flournoy WR
144 7 Brenton Strange TE
145 7 Dalton Schultz TE
146 7 Bryce Young QB
147 7 Keenan Allen WR
148 7 Antonio Williams WR
149 6 Keaton Mitchell RB
150 6 Tyler Allgeier RB
151 6 Braelon Allen RB
152 6 Pat Bryant WR
153 6 Tank Bigsby RB
154 6 Rashid Shaheed WR
155 6 Pat Freiermuth TE
156 6 C.J. Stroud QB
157 6 Michael Mayer TE
158 6 Jake Ferguson TE
159 6 Tre Tucker WR
160 6 Jalen McMillan WR
161 5 Kenyon Sadiq TE
162 5 Adonai Mitchell WR
163 5 Chig Okonkwo TE
164 5 Tre Harris WR
165 5 Daniel Jones QB
166 5 T.J. Hockenson TE
167 5 Samaje Perine RB
168 5 Mike Washington Jr. RB
169 4 Tyjae Spears RB
170 4 Malik Washington WR
171 4 Terrance Ferguson TE
172 4 Kendre Miller RB
173 4 Rashod Bateman WR
174 4 Kendrick Bourne WR
175 4 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
176 4 Ted Hurst WR
177 4 Jacoby Brissett QB
178 4 Cade Otton TE
179 3 Demond Claiborne RB
180 4 Jalen Nailor WR
181 4 Seth McGowan RB
182 4 Jonah Coleman RB
183 4 Devin Singletary RB
184 4 Mack Hollins WR
185 4 Aaron Rodgers QB
186 3 Kayshon Boutte WR
187 3 Ray Davis RB
188 3 Zach Charbonnet RB
189 3 Justice Hill RB
190 3 Chris Bell WR
191 3 AJ Barner TE
192 3 Kaytron Allen RB
193 3 David Njoku TE
194 3 Colby Parkinson TE
195 3 Malachi Fields WR
196 3 Demarcus Robinson WR
197 3 Mike Gesicki TE
198 3 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
199 3 Sione Vaki RB
200 3 Kalif Raymond WR

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in his first game with his new team, and with second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) now slated to miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the veteran should be viewed as a borderline WR1 moving forward.

Over his 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, Evans dominated out of two-receiver sets, and the 49ers operated out of 21-personnel on a league-leading 42.2% of their plays in Week 1. Now competing with Deebo Samuel Sr. and Demarcus Robinson for wide receiver targets, Evans has a chance to feast as All-Pro tight end George Kittle continues to work toward a full workload, and he is RotoBaller's WR13 ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.

Verdict: Worthy of being viewed as a "buy-high" target. Even though Evans is nearing the end of his career, the future Hall of Famer has a clear path to see a massive target share, peeking as Purdy's go-to option in the passing game. Evans could hold low-end WR1 upside for much of the 2026 season.

 

Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington continues to make an incredibly positive impact in fantasy football leagues. After ascending to the WR27 mark last year despite competition from Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Jakobi Meyers, Washington came into 2026 looking to separate himself from this crowded receiver room.

We already saw flashes of his ceiling last year, when he caught 19 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns over the final three weeks of the season. Fast forward to Week 1 of the 2026 season and he picked up right where he left off, catching five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. Admittedly, he had a softer matchup against the Browns, but he was still the Jags' most productive receiver in the win.

His ability to shake off defenders, make big plays, and win contested scenarios bodes well for him to sustain fantasy value long-term. He's a WR2 entering Week 2 against the Broncos, even if he ends up facing cornerback Patrick Surtain II for a large portion of the game.

Verdict: Another "buy-high" target. After seeing his fantasy stock rise in training camp, Washington picked up right where he left off in Week 1, leading the Jaguars' passing attack. With Thomas and Meyers seeing their value continually drop, Washington has solidified his role as the No. 1 option in this passing offense.

 

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not included on Wednesday's injury report, according to Tyler Drake. This is noteworthy given Love missed time during training camp due to a high-ankle sprain. The rookie back made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He rushed the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown during the victory.

Love also added two receptions on four targets for nine yards through the air on Sunday. Love only saw 43 percent of the offensive snaps, but his role is expected to grow as the season goes on. Fantasy managers should expect Love to be a full-go for the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Verdict: A sneaky buy-low target. While he remains in a committee, the former Notre Dame superstar enters Week 2 with a clean bill of health and should provide great value for those who acquired him at a discount on draft day.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Dak Prescott, DAL
  • Jaylen Waddle, DEN
  • Drake London, ATL

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard proved that he was the primary option out of the backfield during the team's Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears. Hubbard played 71% of the offensive snaps with 49 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. For comparison, teammate Jonathon Brooks played just 19% of the snaps, had five touches, and averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

All offseason long, there was plenty of chatter that Brooks might overtake Hubbard in the backfield. That could still happen at some point late this season or next season, but the comparison of their volume and production from Week 1 shows that the Panthers should still have confidence in Hubbard as their primary running back.

He is expected to have another solid showing in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, who just surrendered 46 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards to Jaylen Warren.

Verdict: While Hubbard did lead the backfield in Week 1, there is risk to holding him for much of the season. Like in 2025, Hubbard eventually lost the starting gig to Rico Dowdle, and a similar situation could occur once Brooks continues to increase his workload. Even if Hubbard does not lose the "lead" job, he could fall into a strict committee.

 

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai came back from a hyperextended right knee and immediately made the backfield look more like a real two-man setup. He rushed 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 59-37 win over Carolina, adding two catches for 24 yards. D'Andre Swift still led the way with 18 carries for 124 yards and three scores, but Monangai played 32 snaps to Swift's 43.

That is more important than the 61-yard touchdown by itself. Chicago didn't just sprinkle him in late; he handled 42.7% of the offensive snaps and stayed involved as a receiver. Monangai and Swift became the first teammates since 1980 to each top 100 rushing yards in a season opener.

After missing roughly three weeks because of the knee injury, Monangai's Week 1 usage erased some of the concern around his role. He still sits behind Swift, but his standalone fantasy value looks much stronger than it did entering the opener.

Verdict: Monagai enjoyed a surprise breakout in Week 1, but managers should temper expectations. Swift remains the clear alpha of this backfield, and Monagai will need to be uber efficient with his workload to produce on a weekly basis. If possible, managers should look to acquire a similarly priced RB2/FLEX option with a more stable workload.

 

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd was not particularly efficient in his team's Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, recording 13 carries for 37 yards. However, Lloyd finished the game with nearly double the number of carries as Packers RB2 Chris Brooks (seven).

Based on the workload distribution in the season opener, Lloyd may be in position to lead the Green Bay backfield while star Packers back Josh Jacobs remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest.

While the Packers struggled to run the ball against Minnesota, they have easier matchups on paper in the next couple of weeks against the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. As long as Lloyd continues to see the majority of Green Bay's rushing work, he carries upside for fantasy managers.

Verdict: Even though his value is trending slightly down given his modest showing in Week 1, savvy managers should look to sell Lloyd following a potential spike week against the Jets or Falcons. With Jacobs potentially returning sooner rather than later, managers should take advantage of a productive effort by Lloyd over the next two weeks.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • DJ Moore, BUF
  • David Montgomery, HOU

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
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Agrees to Deal with Kings
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' Injury not Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
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Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
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Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
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Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
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Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
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Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
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Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
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Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
RJ Harvey

Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Listed as Full Practice Participant
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
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Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
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Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
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Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
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Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
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Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
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Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
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Not Practicing on Wednesday
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TJ Moore a Risky Play
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Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
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Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
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Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
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Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

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Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

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Nick Blankenburg

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Logan Webb

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Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

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Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

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Chase Elliott

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Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
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Activated and Starting on Saturday
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