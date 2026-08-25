Will Shipley Solidifies Roster Standing with Eagles
Will Shipley rushed 11 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-21 preseason loss to the New England Patriots. While the expectation has always been that Shipley would make Philadelphia's 53-man roster for 2026, he solidified his standing with a strong performance. Shipley is likely to operate as the No. 3 running back for the Eagles behind Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby. Dameon Pierce recently returned to practice for the Eagles as well, following a hamstring injury, but Shipley has a leg up on Pierce. Shipley's fantasy impact is still minimal right now, but he is somebody to monitor as the season begins soon.
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Philadelphia Eagles