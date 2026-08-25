Pat Bryant 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Second-Year Wide Out Having an Outstanding Camp
Pat Bryant is working to solidify himself as the team's WR3 at the end of an impressive 2026 training camp. The 23-year-old Illinois product finished his rookie season with 31 receptions on 49 targets for 378 yards and just one touchdown in 15 games (seven starts). His workload increased into the season, although he missed time late in 2025 due to a concussion and exited the AFC Championship game with a hamstring injury. Now, a solid camp led to Bryant starting alongside Courtland Sutton and newly acquired Jaylen Waddle in Denver's preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers. "It's been like that all camp. That's what he can be, man. He's the guy in that room, in my opinion -- he blocks; he catches the ball in traffic, he tracks the ball vertically, he's great in the run game -- he's the complete package," said Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Waddle's arrival from the Miami Dolphins will cap the amount of work Bryant could inherit in 2026. However, coming off a strong training camp, he is still on track to lock down Denver's WR3 spot over Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. Bryant is ranked No. 67 on RotoBaller's fantasy WR list and is considered a late-round flier and stash candidate in deeper leagues.