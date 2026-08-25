Keenan Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Value Increases After Joining the Colts
Keenan Allen's fantasy value has trended upward after signing a one-year, $8.32 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts on August 19. The 34-year-old wideout has played all but one season of his NFL career with the Chargers, briefly departing to play for the Chicago Bears in 2024 but returning to the Bolts in 2025. Allen's extensive career has been peppered with injuries, but he played a full 17-game regular-season slate for the Chargers in 2025 and caught 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. The six-time Pro Bowl selection joins a thin Colts receiving corps, with Michael Pittman Jr. traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Alec Pierce (ankle) still sidelined following offseason surgery. Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren are still expected to see the most targets, but Allen will inherit a decent workload to start the year. RotoBaller ranks Allen as WR59 in the positional rankings, and he is a WR3 with upside if Pierce misses extended time.