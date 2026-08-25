DeVaughn Vele 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Increased Role with Tyson Sidelined
Devaughn Vele will have a heavier workload early in the 2026 season since rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will be out for two months with a hamstring injury. Vele's workload decreased between his rookie season with the Denver Broncos and his sophomore campaign in 2025, when he joined the Saints. Before his 2025 season ended in December with a shoulder injury, he began to see more targets and finished with 25 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Vele has sat for rest days during training camp and has not played in any of New Orleans' preseason games. Still, he inherits opportunities for regular-season play after Tyson was injured in practice. Bryce Lance and Barion Brown are still in competition for more playing time, but Vele is expected to start alongside Saints WR1 Chris Olave. Vele is ranked No. 70 on RotoBaller's fantasy WR list and has late-round sleeper potential given his opportunity for more receptions.