Christian Kirk Still Working on Side Field at Practice
Christian Kirk (calf) continues to work on the side field at practice on Monday, according to Cam Inman of The Mercury News. The veteran wideout has been dealing with a lingering calf injury. The 49ers currently list Kirk as a second-string wide receiver on the team's unofficial depth chart, behind starters Mike Evans (groin), Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel Sr. Kirk is also competing for reps against promising rookie De'Zhaun Stribling and others. Kirk needs to get on the practice field to determine where he truly stands in the pecking order. However, as things stand, his injuries and the competition at the position give Kirk limited fantasy upside in 2026.
Source: Cam Inman
Source: Cam Inman