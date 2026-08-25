Brock Bowers Remains the No. 1 Tight End to Target in Redraft Leagues
Brock Bowers currently sits as the No. 1 tight end in RotoBaller's rankings in both PPR and standard scoring leagues for 2026. He ranks as the No. 21 overall player, with an average draft position of 21.1 on Yahoo. Bowers dealt with injuries in 2025, but still recorded 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. As a rookie in 2024, Bowers burst onto the scene with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He will work as a top option in the passing game for quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza in 2026. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues will have to target Bowers by the second round if they want him on their teams. While a tight end is generally a less valuable position than running back or wide receiver, Bowers is worth the price at his current ADP.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller