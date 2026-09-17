Jalen Coker - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

Jalen Coker start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Jalen Coker for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?
BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3
ANALYSIS: Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) is dealing with an ankle injury he picked up in Week 1. He suffered it in that game, putting up 33.8 PPR fantasy points and easily crushing all other Panthers pass-catchers in productivity. It was a surprising performance.
He was limited in practice on Wednesday, but isn't expected to miss Week 2. He's likely dealing with something minor, like a low-ankle sprain. That could put a dent in his scoring potential, but considering his Week 1 dominance, he still has plenty of upside.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
The Chicago Bears may have the worst pass defense in the NFL, and Week 1 games tend to be fluky. But the Panthers looked much improved on offense compared to previous seasons. Of course, quarterback Bryce Young has had a few good games in past years, but those were sandwiched between mountains of poor performances.
Carolina handed play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik in the offseason. There's a chance that he was the major driver of the improved offense last week. There's a solid chance Coker continues to be heavily targeted, which is why he's worth starting at the flex spot in most leagues for Week 2 facing the Atlanta Falcons.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jalen Coker. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Jalen Coker. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jalen Coker compared to others:
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