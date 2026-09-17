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Jalen Coker - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Jalen Coker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Jalen Coker start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Jalen Coker for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?

BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3

ANALYSIS: Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) is dealing with an ankle injury he picked up in Week 1. He suffered it in that game, putting up 33.8 PPR fantasy points and easily crushing all other Panthers pass-catchers in productivity. It was a surprising performance.

He was limited in practice on Wednesday, but isn't expected to miss Week 2. He's likely dealing with something minor, like a low-ankle sprain. That could put a dent in his scoring potential, but considering his Week 1 dominance, he still has plenty of upside.

The Chicago Bears may have the worst pass defense in the NFL, and Week 1 games tend to be fluky. But the Panthers looked much improved on offense compared to previous seasons. Of course, quarterback Bryce Young has had a few good games in past years, but those were sandwiched between mountains of poor performances.

Carolina handed play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik in the offseason. There's a chance that he was the major driver of the improved offense last week. There's a solid chance Coker continues to be heavily targeted, which is why he's worth starting at the flex spot in most leagues for Week 2 facing the Atlanta Falcons.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jalen Coker. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Jalen Coker. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jalen Coker compared to others:

Jalen Coker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Kaelon Black
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Jayden Reed
Jalen Coker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jadarian Price
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jalen Coker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Blake Corum
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Evans
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Breece Hall
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Bucky Irving
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
David Montgomery
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyren Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jalen Coker
vs
RJ Harvey
Jalen Coker
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Chase Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Alec Pierce
Jalen Coker
vs
Javonte Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Coker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
De'Von Achane
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jalen Coker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
James Cook III
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Mack Hollins
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Mayer
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jalen Coker
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Pat Bryant
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Coker
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Cade Otton
Jalen Coker
vs
AJ Barner
Jalen Coker
vs
Ted Hurst
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jalen Coker
vs
Malachi Fields
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Harris
Jalen Coker
vs
David Njoku
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jalen Coker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jalen Coker
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Antonio Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jalen Coker
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jalen Coker
vs
George Holani
Jalen Coker
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jalen Coker
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Demario Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Samaje Perine
Jalen Coker
vs
Evan Engram
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jalen Coker
vs
Justice Hill
Jalen Coker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Coker
vs
Bryce Lance
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Bell
Jalen Coker
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jalen Coker
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jalen Coker
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jalen Coker
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jalen Coker
vs
Joshua Palmer
Jalen Coker
vs
Kendre Miller
Jalen Coker
vs
Darren Waller
Jalen Coker
vs
Jack Bech
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jalen Coker
vs
Troy Franklin
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Jalen Coker
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jalen Coker
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jalen Coker
vs
Cole Kmet
Jalen Coker
vs
Theo Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Brooks
Jalen Coker
vs
Darnell Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Roman Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Jalen Coker
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jalen Coker
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Jalen Coker
vs
Keon Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Raheim Sanders
Jalen Coker
vs
Germie Bernard
Jalen Coker
vs
Dawson Knox
Jalen Coker
vs
John Bates
Jalen Coker
vs
Devin Singletary
Jalen Coker
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jalen Coker
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jalen Coker
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jalen Coker
vs
Ray Davis
Jalen Coker
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jalen Coker
vs
Noah Fant
Jalen Coker
vs
Mason Taylor
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Hunter
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Legette
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenen Thompson
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Oliver
Jalen Coker
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Emari Demercado
Jalen Coker
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jahdae Walker
Jalen Coker
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Zavion Thomas
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonnu Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jalen Coker
vs
Sione Vaki
Jalen Coker
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Coker
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Seth McGowan
Jalen Coker
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Jalen Coker
vs
Chimere Dike
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jalen Coker
vs
Eli Raridon
Jalen Coker
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jalen Coker
vs
Marquise Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Whittington
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jalen Coker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jalen Coker
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Jalen Coker
vs
Erick All Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Brashard Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jalen Coker
vs
Adam Trautman
Jalen Coker
vs
Dyami Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Corey Kiner
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Jalen Coker
vs
Drew Sample
Jalen Coker
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Ben Sinnott
Jalen Coker
vs
Foster Moreau
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Dulin
Jalen Coker
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Jalen Coker
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jalen Coker
vs
Bam Knight
Jalen Coker
vs
Tahj Brooks
Jalen Coker
vs
Will Shipley
Jalen Coker
vs
Najee Harris
Jalen Coker
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Jalen Coker
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan James
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jalen Coker
vs
Caleb Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Purdy
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Coker
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jalen Coker
vs
Dak Prescott
Jalen Coker
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jalen Coker
vs
Joe Burrow
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Herbert
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jalen Coker
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake Maye
Jalen Coker
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jalen Coker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Coker
vs
Bryce Young
Jalen Coker
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Coker
vs
Carson Wentz
Jalen Coker
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jalen Coker
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalen Coker
vs
Geno Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Drew Lock
Jalen Coker
vs
Cam Ward
Jalen Coker
vs
Cooper Rush
Jalen Coker
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jalen Coker
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Coker
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Jalen Coker
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jalen Coker
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jalen Coker
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jalen Coker
vs
Houston Texans
Jalen Coker
vs
New England Patriots
Jalen Coker
vs
Green Bay Packers
Jalen Coker
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jalen Coker
vs
Denver Broncos
Jalen Coker
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jalen Coker
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jalen Coker
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Jalen Coker
vs
Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jalen Coker
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jalen Coker
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jalen Coker
vs
New York Jets
Jalen Coker
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Jalen Coker
vs
Chicago Bears
Jalen Coker
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jalen Coker
vs
Buffalo Bills
Jalen Coker
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Jalen Coker
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jalen Coker
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Jalen Coker
vs
Tennessee Titans
Jalen Coker
vs
Detroit Lions
Jalen Coker
vs
Washington Commanders
Jalen Coker
vs
New York Giants
Jalen Coker
vs
Miami Dolphins
Jalen Coker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jalen Coker
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jalen Coker
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jalen Coker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jalen Coker
vs
Cam Little
Jalen Coker
vs
Cairo Santos
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Loop
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Bass
Jalen Coker
vs
Jason Myers
Jalen Coker
vs
Evan McPherson
Jalen Coker
vs
Harrison Butker
Jalen Coker
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey Smack
Jalen Coker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jalen Coker
vs
Jake Elliott
Jalen Coker
vs
Jake Bates
Jalen Coker
vs
Will Reichard
Jalen Coker
vs
Wil Lutz
Jalen Coker
vs
Andy Borregales
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jalen Coker
vs
Nick Folk
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Boswell
Jalen Coker
vs
Jason Sanders
Jalen Coker
vs
Matt Gay
Jalen Coker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jalen Coker
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jalen Coker
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jalen Coker
vs
Drew Stevens
Jalen Coker
vs
Joey Slye
Jalen Coker
vs
Chad Ryland
Jalen Coker
vs
Riley Patterson

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Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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