August 26, 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 22 of 2026 including Walker Jenkins, Seaver King, Michael Arroyo, Jonah Tong, Lazaro Montes, Franklin Arias and more.

Over the past month, many top prospects have entered the call, including two of the sport's top prospects in Kade Anderson and Joshua Baez.

In this piece, we will look at 12 of the top prospects in the minor leagues who are emerging as worthy stash candidates.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

off the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals infield prospect Seaver King has seen his production soar at the Triple-A level and is making a strong case to be viewed as the No. 1 prospect to start in all of fantasy baseball. Over his last 20 games, King has posted an elite .388/.490/.762 slash line with four doubles, one triple, eight home runs, and five stolen bases. King began the 2026 season at the Double-A level, where he posted a similar .336/.427/.562 line with a .989 OPS.

In total, the top-ranked infield prospect in D.C. has posted a dominant .325/.410/.563 line with 18 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 88 MiLB games this season. While the Nationals are out of the playoff race, King has put himself in strong consideration to earn a cup of coffee with the club, which would set him up for a larger role in 2027. His five-category upside puts him high on all stash rankings ahead of Week 22.

- Written by Andy Smith



Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins has enjoyed a surge at the Triple-A level and is on the verge of earning the call to the major leagues. Over his last 11 games at Triple-A St. Paul, the young outfielder has only gone hitless once and has carried an elite .452/.558/.881 line over this stretch. Over these 11 games, the outfielder has gone deep five times and swiped six bags.

While injuries have limited his playing time, when active, Jenkins is among the most productive bats in the upper minor leagues. On the season, Jenkins has held a .306/.406/.525 line with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 stolen bases across 67 Triple-A games. Even though there is not a clear path to MLB at-bats at this time, Jenkins' current production puts him in a prime position to earn a late-season taste of MLB pitching.

- Written by Andy Smith

Jonah Tong, SP, New York Yankees

New York Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong is coming off his third straight solid start in a row at Triple-A Syracuse. He's given up one run or less in his past three outings at Triple-A and on Saturday night he pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings with three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts on his way to picking up the victory. He lowered his ERA this month to 3.26 and his overall minor-league ERA to 4.86.

After a good month of July, Tong has had a nice month of August at Triple-A after making a big-league appearance at the end of May and early June. Tong appeared three times out of the bullpen for the Mets in his big-league stint, pitching 10 innings and giving up four earned runs. Tong looks like he could get back to New York the way he is pitching now in the minors. He's a decent bet to get a few starts this season and has nice upside for fantasy managers.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Michael Arroyo, INF, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners infield prospect Michael Arroyo is emerging as a potential late-season call-up. Arroyo began the 2026 season at the Double-A level but has since moved up to the top club. Through his first 65 games of the Double-A season, Arroyo held a .287/.364/.456 slash line with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases. This production earned him a call-up to Triple-A Tacoma.

Through his first 38 games with the top club, Arroyo has held a sharp .270/.341/.472 line with nine doubles, seven home runs, and two stolen bases. With Brendan Donovan shifting back to the injured list and Colt Emerson being demoted to Triple-A, Arroyo does have a path to emerge as a potential option for the Mariners as they look to claim a spot in the postseason.

- Written by Andy Smith

Lazaro Montes, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Lazaro Montes has enjoyed a power binge at Triple-A and has put himself in a prime position to join the Mariners for the final stretch. Over his last 18 games at the top club in the system, the top outfield prospect has been nothing short of dominant. During this noted stretch, Montes has launched nine home runs and added four doubles while carrying a .324/.415/.761 line.

Through 38 total games at the Triple-A level, the 21-year-old has held a .286/.369/.597 line with 12 long balls. Earlier in the season, Montes appeared in 79 games at Double-A, where he posted a .234/.369/.550 line with 25 round-trippers. Given his immense power upside and recent surge, Montes may not only debut later this season, but also provide a high-impact down the stretch.

- Written by Andy Smith

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect James Tibbs III has continued his strong minor-league season with a stellar August, hitting .375 with six homers and 19 RBI to go with 16 runs scored. At Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Tibbs has hit 27 homers with 97 RBI and 95 runs scored while hitting .302. The 23-year-old is the No. 7 prospect for the Dodgers and has a 50-grade hit tool with 55-grade power, which he has shown off in the minor leagues this season.

The Dodgers have a very deep major league roster, but with the recent news of Andy Pages hitting the injured list, it could offer an opening for Tibbs in the team's stacked outfield. The Dodgers could use the power bat of Tibbs, and he could be a nice addition to fantasy teams if he does get a call-up to Los Angeles.

- Written by Brian Buckey

River Ryan, SP, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect River Ryan (hamstring) is currently rehabbing with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens and hasn't pitched in a game since coming over to the Tigers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade at the deadline. Ryan hasn't pitched in a game since June 17 with Triple-A Oklahoma City. This season, Ryan is 3-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in eight starts with Oklahoma City.

He has 43 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. The Tigers could look to Ryan to pitch in Detroit when he does come back healthy from his strained hamstring. Ryan is the No. 4 prospect in the Tigers system and boasts a 65-grade fastball with a 60-grade slider. At age 28, Ryan has pitched in the majors previously with the Dodgers in 2024, but hasn't returned since. Fantasy managers who monitor his health could take a chance on him returning for a Tigers debut this season.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Max Anderson, INF, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers infield prospect Max Anderson continues to hit for Triple-A Toledo this season, where the talented infielder has compiled a .305 average in 87 games with 13 homers and 49 RBI to go with 51 runs scored. Anderson is hitting .310 in August with two homers and 10 RBI as he tries to prove he is ready for a late-season promotion to Detroit. The 24-year-old is the No. 11 prospect for Detroit and has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power.

He has produced nicely at Toledo, but the question is how he will adjust to big-league pitching when given the opportunity. He is worth monitoring, and with the Tigers falling out of contention, he could be given a chance for some late-season at-bats at the big-league level. Keep an eye on how the Tigers use Anderson down the stretch.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Parks Harber, 3B, San Francisco Giants

In 31 games since being called up to Triple-A Sacramento, San Francisco Giants infield prospect Parks Harber has hit .298 with five homers and 24 RBI with 20 runs scored. The 24-year-old is the No. 13 prospect in the Giants' system and has 55-grade power. The right-handed hitter has fared well between two levels of the minor leagues this season and is showing what he can do in his age 24 season. Harber went undrafted out of the University of North Carolina and was originally signed by the Yankees and was sent to the Giants in the deal that sent Camilo Doval to the Yankees.

Harber is looking for a shot at his MLB debut and the Giants have Matt Chapman and Casey Schmitt on the IL leaving an opening at third base. Harber is worth keeping on the radar because of his power potential and could reward fantasy managers if the Giants do give him an opportunity.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Ethan Salas, C, San Diego Padres

In 18 games with Triple-A El Paso, San Diego Padres catcher prospect Ethan Salas is hitting .338 with three homers and 20 RBI in an impressive showing since his July 29 promotion from Double-A San Antonio. The 20-year-old left-handed hitter is the top overall prospect in the Padres' system and is considered one of the top prospects in baseball.

Considered an excellent fielder with a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade power and the ability to play behind the plate, he is a can't miss prospect for the Padres. San Diego currently has Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin available at catcher and could just close the season out with those two. Salas would bring great upside to fantasy rosters this season, but he is more likely to debut next season and get some more time at Triple-A this season.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Franklin Arias, INF, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infield prospect Franklin Arias has yet to slow down since moving up to Triple-A and is now firmly in position to debut over the final month of the regular season. Over his last 18 games at Triple-A Worcester, the top-ranked prospect in the Boston system has posted an elite .333/.397/.536 line with five doubles, three home runs, and a 16:7 K:BB.

Overall, through 23 total games at this level, Arias carried a strong .293 AVG with an .846 OPS. Earlier this season, the No. 7-ranked prospect on MLB.com spent his time at the Double-A level, where he posted a .318/.407/.587 line with a .994 OPS, 17 doubles, 19 home runs, and five stolen bases. Given his current trajectory, Arias is well-positioned to reach Boston as they look to secure a spot in the postseason.

- Written by Andy Smith

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon has endured a skid at the Triple-A level and has seen his value as a stash option continue to fall. Over his last 22 games at the top club in the Colorado system, the former Georgia standout has posted a rough .200/.311/.322 slash line with three doubles, one triple and just two long balls. However, prior to this stretch, Condon carried a much-higher .287/.406/.561 line with 16 doubles, six triples, and an impressive 20 long balls over his first 85 games of the campaign.

In addition, the Rockies recently turned to fellow outfield prospect Zac Veen, making Condon's path to the majors even more unlikely this season. While another injury could open the door, for now Condon is seeing his value as a shallow-league stash option drop heading into Week 22 of the season. If he is unable to snap out of this skid, Condon will likely not reach the majors until the 2027 season.

- Written by Andy Smith

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Kade Anderson (SEA), Matt Wilkinson (SFG)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Kyle Leahy Jacob Lopez vs Alec Bohm Nick Gonzales vs Mickey Moniak Brandon Marsh vs Daylen Lile Sam Antonacci vs Daylen Lile Mickey Moniak vs Jeff McNeil Ernie Clement vs Daylen Lile Brandon Marsh vs Joey Cantillo Jake Bennett vs Jacob Lopez Jackson Jobe vs Carter Jensen Tyler Stephenson vs Alejandro Kirk Ryan Jeffers vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Tim Tawa Kody Clemens vs Vinnie Pasquantino Tim Tawa vs Royce Lewis Ty France vs Vinnie Pasquantino Kyle Stowers vs Ty France Kyle Stowers vs Ty France Tim Tawa vs vs vs vs Jeff McNeil Ernie Clement vs Gleyber Torres Willi Castro vs Chase Meidroth Nick Sogard vs Jackson Holliday Tommy Edman vs Nick Sogard Tommy Edman vs vs vs vs vs Alec Bohm Nick Gonzales vs Caleb Durbin Alec Bohm vs Alec Bohm Nolan Arenado vs Zack Gelof Brooks Lee vs Isaac Paredes Brooks Lee vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kyle Leahy Jacob Lopez vs Joey Cantillo Jake Bennett vs Jacob Lopez Jackson Jobe vs Kyle Leahy Clay Holmes vs Walbert Urena Zac Thornton vs Jackson Jobe Kodai Senga vs Walbert Urena Tyler Mahle vs Clay Holmes Kodai Senga vs Jacob Lopez Christian Scott vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Walker Jenkins, Seaver King, Michael Arroyo, Jonah Tong, Lazaro Montes, Franklin Arias, Charlie Condon, James Tibbs III, Max Anderson, River Ryan, Parks Harber, Ethan Salas. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, Seaver King, Michael Arroyo, Jonah Tong, Lazaro Montes, Franklin Arias, Charlie Condon, James Tibbs III, Max Anderson, River Ryan, Parks Harber, Ethan Salas:

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App