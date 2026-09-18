Fantasy football Week 2 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker in 2025, Jamie Calandro. Read his fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.
RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 2 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.
Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.
The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|3
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|4
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|5
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|7
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|8
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|9
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|10
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|11
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|12
|Drake Maye
|NE
|13
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|14
|Jared Goff
|DET
|15
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|16
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|17
|Carson Wentz
|MIN
|18
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|19
|Jordan Love
|GB
|20
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|21
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|22
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|23
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|24
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|25
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|26
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|27
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|28
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|29
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|30
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|31
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|32
|Cooper Rush
|ATL
|33
|Shedeur Sanders
|CLE
Let's start this off with Carson Wentz! He'll start this week in place of the concussed Kyler Murray, and immediately enters the streaming conversation. Bears games are going to be ones to target all year, as they have an elite offense and an equally bad defense.
They made Bryce Young (last week's QB3) and company look like the Joe Montana-led Niners of the 90s, and Wentz has a solid offensive line and a full complement of weapons. He's absolutely streamable this week, and is one of the best DFS values on the slate.
The Browns defense was gutted by Trevor Lawrence and the Jags for 34 points and 360 total yards, and there's no reason to think every team won't do that to them in 2026. I'm happily teeing up Baker Mayfield this week over some notables like Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, and the aforementioned Lawrence. Remember, this is also the Browns team that unceremoniously cut him loose - he's going to want to destroy them.
I was gearing up to write about C.J. Stroud this week in a game against the Bengals, but the likely absence of Nico Collins takes him off the table for me outside of 2QB leagues. ... I'm also wary of Justin Herbert without his starting center and likely also missing Ladd McConkey. He's startable, but I definitely would ride Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, and Matthew Stafford over him, and you could talk me into Wentz as well.
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2
Bucky Irving came up big for me last week in the rankings, and I'm doubling down despite Kenny Gainwell's presence. Irving only had eight carries, but he combined that with seven targets (he caught them all) and scored. Against the dumpster-fire Browns, another successful week should be in store.
People are further down on Kyren Williams than they should be. Blake Corum was more efficient, but his time was incredibly limited, and Williams was clearly the passing-down back. Keep starting Kyren. ... I'm also really into Aaron Jones Sr. this week with Jordan Mason on IR. With Jones' prowess in the passing game, he should get a voluminous workload against the sieve Bears.
Like last week, I have Jadarian Price right on the cusp of the top-24. He looked great against the Patriots, but was not a factor in the passing game. In addition, Roy Lopez was no joke for Arizona's interior last week, stuffing everybody that came up the middle. ... The Jets' interior is also vastly improved, but MarShawn Lloyd is startable as the game script should be different than it was against Minnesota.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt SHOULD be someone you start this week (I like all pieces from DAL-WAS), but be aware that he was benched for Kaytron Allen, indicating his leash may be shorter than we'd like. ... No thank you on Quinshon Judkins. He averaged 2.9 YPC in the opener, and there's no real hope on the horizon for any Browns in fantasy. The Bucs feature a tough run defense, too.
Thank goodness for Travis Etienne Jr's passing role (seven targets), because he was not a factor in the running game at all in the shootout against Detroit. I'm still starting him this week, but his RB13 ranking for me in Week 1 has currently fallen all the way to RB28 for Week 2. ... Jeremiyah Love is probably a sit for me if you have better options this week. Seattle can halt the run, and Tyler Allgeier is currently running as the slight lead in that backfield.
I'm not into anyone in the Denver backfield, unless R.J. Harvey sits, which would condense it a heck of a lot more. ... Woody Marks and Kaelon Black are both streamable in their matchups if you played the zero-RB game in drafts. They should have been waiver pickups in all leagues. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are big no-nos against Philly. Tennessee just looks awful.
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2
My Bucs love continues with Emeka Egbuka. He only got six targets, but led the league in air yards and figures to destroy the pitiful Browns D. Start him with confidence as a WR2 with WR1 upside. ... Jalen Coker was the star of the Panthers' receiving game last week (and won me some nice DFS coin in the process), but the Falcons' CBs have me looking to Tetairoa McMillan as the best option this week out of the slot. Both are startable in all formats.
I guess you're still starting Drake London, but the Falcons offense is in complete shambles right now with Cooper Rush starting. London's only hope for Week 2 may be if they give Jack Strand a shot in the second half. ... Despite their pitiful showing in Week 1, I'm still on the Chargers' offense against the Raiders. Ladd McConkey is likely out, so Quentin Johnston is an intriguing start as the WR1.
Stefon Diggs had a great start to his Commanders' tenure with a 4-55-1 line on nine targets (team-high). His matchup is solid against the Cowboys, and this game's O/U is currently at 51.5. He's a WR2/3. Matthew Golden officially put us on notice with 12 targets, 95 receiving yards, and three RZ targets in Week 1. Christian Watson is technically still the WR1, but people who drafted Golden late have to be happy. Make sure he's in your lineup.
Xavier Worthy did his best "Undertaker rising out of the coffin" meme last Monday night against the Broncos! It's hard to trust him based on previous usage in 2025, but he tied Kenneth Walker III for the team lead in targets with six and scored a TD. If you're injury-riddled at the position, Worthy has FLEX appeal.
2024 wunderkinds Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. are both sits right now. Each has terrible matchups and looks as if they just don't belong on NFL teams right now. Both are currently behind multiple teammates on the "QB trusts them" scale. ... Wan'Dale Robinson is also a sit for me, even in PPR leagues. Cam Ward does not look like the future QB Tennessee hoped he would be, and it's possible they start the tank for one of the high-end guys in the 2027 draft.
Without A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas should be the top two receivers in the Pats offense, but Mack Hollins showed chemistry with Drake Maye last week and could easily usurp both. All three are ranked outside my top-36 and are shaky starts unless you're really hurting at the position.
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|2
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|3
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|4
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|6
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|7
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|8
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|11
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|12
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|13
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|14
|George Kittle
|SF
|15
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|16
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|17
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|18
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|19
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|20
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|21
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|22
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|23
|Cade Otton
|TB
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|25
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|26
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|27
|David Njoku
|LAC
|28
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|29
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|30
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|31
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|32
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|33
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|34
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|35
|Brock Bowers
|LV
It's Mark Andrews season again! Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane both went down with injuries in Week 1, and neither will play in Week 2. Mark Andrews has the most trust by far from Lamar Jackson, and the Saints just allowed 369 total yards to Detroit (including a 5-48-0 line on eight targets to fellow TE Sam Laporta). I have Andrews as a top-five play this week.
Dalton Schultz is the other meteoric riser at the TE position this week. With Nico Collins likely sitting, Schultz could easily lead the Texans in all receiving categories as the remaining wideouts don't have a track record of trustworthiness. Schultz had eight targets in Week 1 anyway, and that was with Collins playing a full game. I'd start Schultz over Dallas Goedert, George Kittle, Tucker Kraft, and Juwan Johnson (all of whom I like).
During this writing, Brock Bowers was downgraded from questionable to doubtful. This gives Michael Mayer another week as a fully streamable TE. He had seven targets in Week 1, and the Chargers allowed Trey McBride to go 9-95-1 against them. ... Kyle Pitts Sr. is a firm sit for me until there's more clarity at the QB position. He had one target in Week 1 and didn't catch it. He's barely even a TE2 right now.
Brenton Strange, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, and Juwan Johnson are all streamable (but volatile) options.
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