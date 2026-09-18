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Jamie Calandro's Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-3 Industry Accuracy Ranker

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Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy football Week 2 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker in 2025, Jamie Calandro. Read his fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.

In This Article hide
Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 2 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.

Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.

The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2

Rank Name Team
1 Josh Allen BUF
2 Lamar Jackson BAL
3 Dak Prescott DAL
4 Jayden Daniels WAS
5 Brock Purdy SF
6 Jalen Hurts PHI
7 Patrick Mahomes II KC
8 Caleb Williams CHI
9 Baker Mayfield TB
10 Trevor Lawrence JAC
11 Matthew Stafford LAR
12 Drake Maye NE
13 Joe Burrow CIN
14 Jared Goff DET
15 Jaxson Dart NYG
16 Justin Herbert LAC
17 Carson Wentz MIN
18 Bo Nix DEN
19 Jordan Love GB
20 C.J. Stroud HOU
21 Bryce Young CAR
22 Daniel Jones IND
23 Tyler Shough NO
24 Drew Lock SEA
25 Malik Willis MIA
26 Jacoby Brissett ARI
27 Geno Smith NYJ
28 Aaron Rodgers PIT
29 Cam Ward TEN
30 Deshaun Watson CLE
31 Kirk Cousins LV
32 Cooper Rush ATL
33 Shedeur Sanders CLE

Let's start this off with Carson Wentz! He'll start this week in place of the concussed Kyler Murray, and immediately enters the streaming conversation. Bears games are going to be ones to target all year, as they have an elite offense and an equally bad defense.

They made Bryce Young (last week's QB3) and company look like the Joe Montana-led Niners of the 90s, and Wentz has a solid offensive line and a full complement of weapons. He's absolutely streamable this week, and is one of the best DFS values on the slate.

The Browns defense was gutted by Trevor Lawrence and the Jags for 34 points and 360 total yards, and there's no reason to think every team won't do that to them in 2026. I'm happily teeing up Baker Mayfield this week over some notables like Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, and the aforementioned Lawrence. Remember, this is also the Browns team that unceremoniously cut him loose - he's going to want to destroy them.

I was gearing up to write about C.J. Stroud this week in a game against the Bengals, but the likely absence of Nico Collins takes him off the table for me outside of 2QB leagues. ... I'm also wary of Justin Herbert without his starting center and likely also missing Ladd McConkey. He's startable, but I definitely would ride Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, and Matthew Stafford over him, and you could talk me into Wentz as well.

 

Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Bijan Robinson ATL
3 Christian McCaffrey SF
4 Derrick Henry BAL
5 Kenneth Walker III KC
6 Jonathan Taylor IND
7 Saquon Barkley PHI
8 James Cook III BUF
9 Ashton Jeanty LV
10 Javonte Williams DAL
11 Chase Brown CIN
12 Omarion Hampton LAC
13 Breece Hall NYJ
14 De'Von Achane MIA
15 Bucky Irving TB
16 Kyren Williams LAR
17 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
18 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
19 D'Andre Swift CHI
20 David Montgomery HOU
21 Cam Skattebo NYG
22 Chuba Hubbard CAR
23 MarShawn Lloyd GB
24 Jadarian Price SEA
25 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS
26 Jaylen Warren PIT
27 Jeremiyah Love ARI
28 Travis Etienne Jr. NO
29 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
30 Kenny Gainwell TB
31 Quinshon Judkins CLE
32 Rico Dowdle PIT
33 Blake Corum LAR
34 J.K. Dobbins DEN
35 Tyler Allgeier ARI
36 Tony Pollard TEN
37 Woody Marks HOU
38 Kaelon Black SF
39 RJ Harvey DEN
40 TreVeyon Henderson NE
41 Kyle Monangai CHI
42 George Holani SEA
43 Rachaad White WAS
44 Tyjae Spears TEN
45 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
46 Devin Singletary NYG
47 Emmett Johnson KC
48 Chris Brooks GB
49 Justice Hill BAL
50 DeeJay Dallas MIN
51 Braelon Allen NYJ
52 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL
53 Raheim Sanders CLE
54 Jonathon Brooks CAR
55 Ray Davis BUF
56 Kaytron Allen WAS
57 Jonah Coleman DEN
58 Alvin Kamara NO
59 Keaton Mitchell LAC
60 Samaje Perine CIN
61 Kendre Miller NO
62 Mike Washington Jr. LV
63 Tank Bigsby PHI
64 Emanuel Wilson SEA
65 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE
66 Frank Gore Jr. BUF
67 Emari Demercado DAL
68 Jaylen Wright MIA
69 Najee Harris NYG
70 Kaleb Johnson GB
71 Kimani Vidal LAC
72 Seth McGowan IND
73 Ollie Gordon II MIA
74 Isaiah Davis NYJ
75 Brashard Smith KC
76 Sione Vaki DET
77 Jacob Saylors DET
78 Corey Kiner NE
79 LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC
80 Rasheen Ali BAL
81 Demond Claiborne MIN
82 Kyle Juszczyk SF
83 Ameer Abdullah JAC
84 Tahj Brooks CIN
85 Roschon Johnson CHI
86 Bam Knight ARI
87 Will Shipley PHI
88 Jordan James SF
89 Hunter Luepke DAL
90 Eli Heidenreich PIT
91 Nicholas Singleton TEN
92 DJ Giddens IND
93 AJ Dillon CAR
94 Sean Tucker TB
95 Alec Ingold LAC
96 Patrick Ricard NYG
97 Tyler Goodson DAL
98 Julius Chestnut TEN
99 Dylan Laube LV
100 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG

Bucky Irving came up big for me last week in the rankings, and I'm doubling down despite Kenny Gainwell's presence. Irving only had eight carries, but he combined that with seven targets (he caught them all) and scored. Against the dumpster-fire Browns, another successful week should be in store.

People are further down on Kyren Williams than they should be. Blake Corum was more efficient, but his time was incredibly limited, and Williams was clearly the passing-down back. Keep starting Kyren. ... I'm also really into Aaron Jones Sr. this week with Jordan Mason on IR. With Jones' prowess in the passing game, he should get a voluminous workload against the sieve Bears.

Like last week, I have Jadarian Price right on the cusp of the top-24. He looked great against the Patriots, but was not a factor in the passing game. In addition, Roy Lopez was no joke for Arizona's interior last week, stuffing everybody that came up the middle. ... The Jets' interior is also vastly improved, but MarShawn Lloyd is startable as the game script should be different than it was against Minnesota.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt SHOULD be someone you start this week (I like all pieces from DAL-WAS), but be aware that he was benched for Kaytron Allen, indicating his leash may be shorter than we'd like. ... No thank you on Quinshon Judkins. He averaged 2.9 YPC in the opener, and there's no real hope on the horizon for any Browns in fantasy. The Bucs feature a tough run defense, too.

Thank goodness for Travis Etienne Jr's passing role (seven targets), because he was not a factor in the running game at all in the shootout against Detroit. I'm still starting him this week, but his RB13 ranking for me in Week 1 has currently fallen all the way to RB28 for Week 2. ... Jeremiyah Love is probably a sit for me if you have better options this week. Seattle can halt the run, and Tyler Allgeier is currently running as the slight lead in that backfield.

I'm not into anyone in the Denver backfield, unless R.J. Harvey sits, which would condense it a heck of a lot more. ... Woody Marks and Kaelon Black are both streamable in their matchups if you played the zero-RB game in drafts. They should have been waiver pickups in all leagues. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are big no-nos against Philly. Tennessee just looks awful.

 

Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2

Rank Name Team
1 Puka Nacua LAR
2 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
4 Justin Jefferson MIN
5 CeeDee Lamb DAL
6 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
7 Chris Olave NO
8 George Pickens DAL
9 Garrett Wilson NYJ
10 Malik Nabers NYG
11 Mike Evans SF
12 Rashee Rice KC
13 DJ Moore BUF
14 DeVonta Smith PHI
15 Emeka Egbuka TB
16 Davante Adams LAR
17 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
18 Parker Washington JAC
19 Christian Watson GB
20 Tee Higgins CIN
21 Drake London ATL
22 Quentin Johnston LAC
23 Jaylen Waddle DEN
24 Jameson Williams DET
25 Terry McLaurin WAS
26 DK Metcalf PIT
27 Luther Burden III CHI
28 Jalen Coker CAR
29 Stefon Diggs WAS
30 Matthew Golden GB
31 Rome Odunze CHI
32 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
33 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF
34 Xavier Worthy KC
35 Jayden Reed GB
36 Josh Downs IND
37 KC Concepcion Jr. CLE
38 Courtland Sutton DEN
39 Romeo Doubs NE
40 Jakobi Meyers JAC
41 Tre Tucker LV
42 Jordan Addison MIN
43 Tre' Harris LAC
44 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
45 Michael Wilson ARI
46 Alec Pierce IND
47 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT
48 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
49 Khalil Shakir BUF
50 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
51 Xavier Hutchinson HOU
52 Carnell Tate TEN
53 Keenan Allen IND
54 Kayshon Boutte HOU
55 Malik Washington MIA
56 Devaughn Vele NO
57 Dontayvion Wicks PHI
58 Caleb Douglas MIA
59 Antonio Williams WAS
60 Denzel Boston CLE
61 Adonai Mitchell NYJ
62 DeMario Douglas NE
63 Pat Bryant DEN
64 Rashid Shaheed SEA
65 Makai Lemon PHI
66 Jauan Jennings MIN
67 Chris Moore BAL
68 Jalen Nailor LV
69 Ted Hurst III TB
70 Cooper Kupp SEA
71 Rashod Bateman BAL
72 Malachi Fields NYG
73 Jerry Jeudy CLE
74 Ryan Flournoy DAL
75 Kendrick Bourne ARI
76 Jack Bech LV
77 Chris Bell MIA
78 Isaac TeSlaa DET
79 Keon Coleman BUF
80 Mack Hollins NE
81 Jaylin Noel HOU
82 Darnell Mooney NYG
83 Tyquan Thornton KC
84 Calvin Ridley TEN
85 Troy Franklin DEN
86 Andrei Iosivas CIN
87 Kalif Raymond CHI
88 Elic Ayomanor TEN
89 Jahan Dotson ATL
90 Joshua Palmer BUF
91 Demarcus Robinson SF
92 Travis Hunter JAC
93 Zachariah Branch ATL
94 Xavier Legette CAR
95 Germie Bernard PIT
96 Roman Wilson PIT
97 Jalen McMillan TB
98 Bryce Lance NO
99 Cyrus Allen KC
100 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN
101 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG
102 Brenen Thompson LAC
103 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
104 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ
105 Jalen Tolbert MIA
106 Kyle Williams NE
107 Nico Collins HOU
108 Zay Flowers BAL
109 Ladd McConkey LAC

My Bucs love continues with Emeka Egbuka. He only got six targets, but led the league in air yards and figures to destroy the pitiful Browns D. Start him with confidence as a WR2 with WR1 upside. ... Jalen Coker was the star of the Panthers' receiving game last week (and won me some nice DFS coin in the process), but the Falcons' CBs have me looking to Tetairoa McMillan as the best option this week out of the slot. Both are startable in all formats.

I guess you're still starting Drake London, but the Falcons offense is in complete shambles right now with Cooper Rush starting. London's only hope for Week 2 may be if they give Jack Strand a shot in the second half. ... Despite their pitiful showing in Week 1, I'm still on the Chargers' offense against the Raiders. Ladd McConkey is likely out, so Quentin Johnston is an intriguing start as the WR1.

Stefon Diggs had a great start to his Commanders' tenure with a 4-55-1 line on nine targets (team-high). His matchup is solid against the Cowboys, and this game's O/U is currently at 51.5. He's a WR2/3. Matthew Golden officially put us on notice with 12 targets, 95 receiving yards, and three RZ targets in Week 1. Christian Watson is technically still the WR1, but people who drafted Golden late have to be happy. Make sure he's in your lineup.

Xavier Worthy did his best "Undertaker rising out of the coffin" meme last Monday night against the Broncos! It's hard to trust him based on previous usage in 2025, but he tied Kenneth Walker III for the team lead in targets with six and scored a TD. If you're injury-riddled at the position, Worthy has FLEX appeal.

2024 wunderkinds Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. are both sits right now. Each has terrible matchups and looks as if they just don't belong on NFL teams right now. Both are currently behind multiple teammates on the "QB trusts them" scale. ... Wan'Dale Robinson is also a sit for me, even in PPR leagues. Cam Ward does not look like the future QB Tennessee hoped he would be, and it's possible they start the tank for one of the high-end guys in the 2027 draft.

Without A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas should be the top two receivers in the Pats offense, but Mack Hollins showed chemistry with Drake Maye last week and could easily usurp both. All three are ranked outside my top-36 and are shaky starts unless you're really hurting at the position.

 

Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 2

Rank Name Team
1 Trey McBride ARI
2 Colston Loveland CHI
3 Tyler Warren IND
4 Mark Andrews BAL
5 Dalton Kincaid BUF
6 Isaiah Likely NYG
7 Dalton Schultz HOU
8 Travis Kelce KC
9 Sam LaPorta DET
10 Dallas Goedert PHI
11 Michael Mayer LV
12 Tucker Kraft GB
13 Hunter Henry NE
14 George Kittle SF
15 Juwan Johnson NO
16 Brenton Strange JAC
17 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
18 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
19 T.J. Hockenson MIN
20 Jake Ferguson DAL
21 Pat Freiermuth PIT
22 AJ Barner SEA
23 Cade Otton TB
24 Mike Gesicki CIN
25 Terrance Ferguson LAR
26 Colby Parkinson LAR
27 David Njoku LAC
28 Greg Dulcich MIA
29 Evan Engram DEN
30 Chig Okonkwo WAS
31 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
32 Darren Waller CAR
33 Gunnar Helm TEN
34 Oronde Gadsden II LAC
35 Brock Bowers LV

It's Mark Andrews season again! Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane both went down with injuries in Week 1, and neither will play in Week 2. Mark Andrews has the most trust by far from Lamar Jackson, and the Saints just allowed 369 total yards to Detroit (including a 5-48-0 line on eight targets to fellow TE Sam Laporta). I have Andrews as a top-five play this week.

Dalton Schultz is the other meteoric riser at the TE position this week. With Nico Collins likely sitting, Schultz could easily lead the Texans in all receiving categories as the remaining wideouts don't have a track record of trustworthiness. Schultz had eight targets in Week 1 anyway, and that was with Collins playing a full game. I'd start Schultz over Dallas Goedert, George Kittle, Tucker Kraft, and Juwan Johnson (all of whom I like).

During this writing, Brock Bowers was downgraded from questionable to doubtful. This gives Michael Mayer another week as a fully streamable TE. He had seven targets in Week 1, and the Chargers allowed Trey McBride to go 9-95-1 against them. ... Kyle Pitts Sr. is a firm sit for me until there's more clarity at the QB position. He had one target in Week 1 and didn't catch it. He's barely even a TE2 right now.

Brenton Strange, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, and Juwan Johnson are all streamable (but volatile) options.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Dalton Kincaid

Leads Bills in Targets, Receptions, and Receiving Yards
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Posts Another Monster Game in Week 2
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Jameson Williams

Difficult to Trust After Underwhelming Week 2
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
DJ Moore

Battling AC Joint Sprain, Week 3 Status in Question
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Josh Allen

Enjoys a Five-Touchdown Performance on Primetime Television
Jared Goff

Strong Second Half Fuels Huge Fantasy Performance
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
DJ Moore

Ruled Out for Remainder of Thursday Night Football
Trey McBride

Practices in Full on Thursday
Tua Tagovailoa

Won't Play in Week 2
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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