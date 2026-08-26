Top 25 College Football AP Poll Reaction (2026)

Mike's reaction to the first AP college football poll of the 2026 season. What teams does the AP have too high or too low heading into the 2026 college football season?
The first AP College Football Top 25 Poll of the 2026 season dropped on Monday, August 17. These differ from the USA Today Coaches Poll since this poll is voted on by writers and not coaches. As with the Coaches Poll, 25 points are awarded for a first-place vote, and one point is awarded for 25th.
This year, the AP completely ignored the Group of Six teams. Not even Boise State was ranked (nor should it be). The best Go6 team could be UTSA, and it isn't even mentioned. The AP isn't ready for that conversation yet. All this does is give all of the Power Four teams a head start on the regular season. All college football fans know that preseason rankings are mostly pointless, but they are used as a barometer by every media outlet, and they do affect how pollsters vote.
First, we'll start with the "Others Receiving Votes" section. Total points are listed next to each team: Clemson 112, Florida 51, Boise State 43, Arizona 32, TCU 11, Navy 10, South Carolina 10, Illinois 9, Oklahoma State 8, Vanderbilt 8, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, UNLV 4, New Mexico 4, Georgia Tech 4, James Madison 3, Auburn 3, Memphis 2, California 2, Liberty 1, Western Michigan 1, Tulane 1, Virginia 1.
25. Missouri (117)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 25
Missouri is also the 25th-ranked team in the Coaches Poll. Reports from camp say that Mississippi transfer quarterback Austin Simmons has had a great summer.
#Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz noted RB Ahmad Hardy continuing to rehab ahead of a check-in next week.
Said and unsaid from the halfway point of fall camp: https://t.co/8NDj4kqQzn pic.twitter.com/5Z391HcZkI
— MizzouToday (@MizzouToday) August 15, 2026
There is still no word on when star RB Ahmad Hardy will return, but Jamal Roberts is also having a good preseason camp. It's concerning that Hardy still isn't practicing after a gunshot wound suffered in early May.
There are whispers that Hardy may not play at all in 2026. Most sites have Hardy on preseason watch lists, so there is some kind of disconnect there. I expect Hardy to play, but he may not play as much as most are thinking.
There is still reason for optimism in Columbia. Overall, the team looks better. It definitely is if Hardy can return before conference play.
24. Louisville (198)
Post-Spring Ranking: 22
Coaches Poll Ranking: 26
There is a sizable gap between the 24th and 25th slots in the AP Poll this year. That's rather unusual. Louisville reloaded the offense around RBs Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown.
Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz, the guy who almost beat out Kyle McCord in 2023 and Julian Sayin last year, comes in to start at quarterback. The Cardinals rebuilt the offensive line and brought in WRs Lawayne McCoy (Florida State) and Tre Richardson (Vanderbilt) to replace Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy.
23. Houston (252)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 24
QB Conner Weigman is entering Year 3 as the Houston starter. He accounted for 3,405 yards of offense and 36 touchdowns last year. His favorite receiver, Amare Thomas, also returns (966 yards, 12 TD).
Replacing Dean Connors at RB is former Tulane standout Makhi Hughes, who barely sniffed the field at Oregon in 2025. Oregon State transfer Trent Walker comes in to help the WR room.
Keisean Henderson, WHAT A PLAY! ?
? NBC & Peacock | @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/TxZuhHBR7s
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 11, 2025
That's not even mentioning true freshman Keisean Henderson, the top QB recruit of this class (and top recruit of the entire class). Coach Willie Fritz has said that Henderson will get some playing time in 2026. I feel that Houston is underrated in both polls.
22. Iowa (260)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 22
Iowa returns star RB Kamari Moulton and most of the defense. The leading receiver (TE DJ Vonnahme) also returns. Jeremy Hecklinski will take over at quarterback. He only threw two passes in 2025, but he completed both of them.
That makes him the best Iowa QB since Chuck Long. Iowa has had some lean years at QB, but this team is still strong enough to finish its customary 8-4. That would be good enough to stay in the top 25.
21. Utah (304)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 21
Morgan Scalley keeps most of what made Utah really good last year. QBs Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin both return, as does RB Wayshawn Parker. Michigan reportedly threw a lot of cash at Ficklin, and he still declined to follow Kyle Whittingham to Michigan.
FICKLIN CAN RUN TOO ??
Byrd Ficklin breaks loose for a 67-yard touchdown#Big12FB | ? ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/PqYiuw5sdI
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 16, 2025
Utah added Kyri Shoels (San Jose State) and Braden Pegan (Utah State) to replace Ryan Davis and JJ Buchanan in the WR room. When Whittingham left for Michigan, about all he took was the items in his office. Most of the players stayed with Scalley in Salt Lake City.
20. Tennessee (394)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 18
On paper, redshirt freshman George MacIntyre is expected to start at QB, but true freshman Faizon Brandon may have already taken the job. It depends on who you listen to in the Tennessee camp.
You knew there wasn’t going to be a QB decision today. But you also knew that one guy was going to come out of this scrimmage with the momentum & clear edge in the battle.
And right now, everything coming out of Knoxville is pointing to Faizon Brandon as that guy.…
— Joey Petersen (@joeypetersen8) August 15, 2026
Whatever the case, either QB will likely have a short leash. Any pressure will be alleviated early by the return of RB DeSean Bishop. Bishop led the Vols with 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025.
WRs Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley both return. The duo combined for 1,650 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
19. SMU (434)
Post-Spring Ranking: NR
Coaches Poll Ranking: 20
QB Kevin Jennings is also heading into Year 3 as the SMU starter. He led the Mustangs to the CFP in 2024 and a nine-win season last year. SMU replaces RB TJ Harden with Cal transfer Kendrick Raphael.
East Carolina transfer Yannick Smith joins 2025 leading receiver Yamir Knight in the WR room. SMU just reloaded around Jennings. Another nine-win season is likely.
18. Penn State (482)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 17
New coach Matt Campbell took everything that wasn't bolted down from Iowa State's 2025 offense. Only backup RB Abu Sama III didn't come with him to State College.
QB Rocco Becht battled injuries for much of last year, but appears healthy now. This is essentially the 2025 Iowa State offense with Penn State's defense.
This is a very dangerous team. Ohio State transfer James Peoples will back up Carson Hansen at RB. Some say he has already moved past Hansen in summer camp.
Penn State football RB James Peoples working on footwork at practice pic.twitter.com/CVYVOqF3Ts
— Zane Brancefield (@ZaneBrancefield) August 14, 2026
17. Washington (501)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 19
I don't question the talent. I only question the chemistry. RB Adam Mohammed entered the portal with QB Demond Williams Jr., but unlike Williams, he didn't return.
Oregon's Jayden Limar and Troy's Trey Cooley will compete for reps in Washington's backfield. Kennesaw State's Christian Moss joins star 2025 freshman Dezmen Roebuck at receiver.
This is a good Washington team. Is the chemistry still there after the near departure of Williams from Seattle in January? Williams signed a contract with Washington, then entered the portal two days later.
Washington was planning to sue for breach of contract and was also expected to go after a school (allegedly LSU) for tampering. Williams fired his agent and returned to Washington a couple of days later. If all is mended, this is a dangerous team.
16. Michigan (718)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 16
As far as tumultuous offseasons go, Michigan had one of the worst. Sherrone Moore is out in disgrace, severing the last tie between Michigan and the cheating scandal of 2023. That means the NCAA will likely dredge this up and dole out punishment in five years.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham was brought in to replace Moore and stabilize the football program. By all accounts, it has worked. QB Bryce Underwood and RB Jordan Marshall have looked good in camp.
Rivals will downplay this, especially because it’s just a drill
But MAN is @5starsavi looking like an absolutely explosive freak of a running back pic.twitter.com/MHOnDxjWl9
— Team 147 (@TheTeamAlways) August 12, 2026
The defense is still one of the more talented units in college. True freshmen QB Savion Hiter and WR Salesi Moa are poised to make immediate impacts in 2026. Despite the turmoil, this Michigan team is almost completely intact from 2025, with the exception of RB Justice Haynes, who transferred to Georgia Tech.
t14. BYU (839)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 15
BYU has only four starters who were not on the team in 2025. That team finished 11th in the final AP Poll. QB Bear Bachmeier, who became the first true freshman to ever start at QB for BYU last year, has dazzled in camp.
RB LJ Martin returns, and backup Sione Moa is finally healthy again. We have every reason to believe that BYU will flirt with the CFP again.
t14. USC (839)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 14
USC returns QB Jayden Maiava along with RBs Waymond Jordan and King Miller. The offense will be fine again. The defense was the sore spot in 2025 (along with every team Lincoln Riley has ever coached), and the Trojans did little to improve it.
USC brought in former TCU coach and defensive guru Gary Patterson as the defensive coordinator to fix the issue. If he does, look out!
13. Alabama (904)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 11
Alabama hasn't been ranked outside of the top 10 in a preseason AP Poll since 2008. The QB controversy likely has a lot to do with it.
If you look at the teams with a QB controversy heading into 2025, it seems most of them had a grasp of who would start. Alabama does, too. It just isn't letting the rabble know about it yet. If I had a guess, I think Keelon Russell takes over at QB.
THE FUTURE! pic.twitter.com/KSnddGvvui
— Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) September 7, 2025
The problem is that Alabama couldn't run the ball in 2025. Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley return. Keep an eye on true freshman EJ Crowell. He has looked good in camp.
The duo of Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks is as good as any WR duo in the country. It's amazing how much less confident voters are when they don't know who is starting at quarterback.
12. Texas Tech (983)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 12
The Brendan Sorsby saga didn't end up hurting the football team at all. It may have tarnished the image of the university and those defending his actions, but the team itself is still in good shape.
Will Hammond is a full go at the start of the season after ACL surgery in October 2025. The dynamic duo of Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams is still there in the backfield.
The Red Raiders added Pitt's Kenny Johnson to Coy Eakin and Micah Hudson. Tech rebuilt the linebackers and secondary last year. This year, it redid the whole defensive line.
Six of the eight players on the two-deep depth chart are transfers on the defensive line. While everyone was fussing about the Sorsby situation, the Texas Tech football team quietly put together another strong squad.
11. LSU (988)
Post-Spring Ranking: 16
Coaches Poll Ranking: 13
All of the skill players on offense transferred in. Only Winston Watkins Jr. was on the Ole Miss team that Lane Kiffin abandoned before the CFP.
QB Sam Leavitt from Arizona State was the best decision at QB in the portal. Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones has been a monster in camp and is now expected to start in front of Harlem Berry and Caden Durham at RB.
Hawaii's Jackson Harris and Kansas State's Jayce Brown join Watkins in the WR room. Princewill Umanmielen joined Kiffin in his exodus to Baton Rouge. The LB and secondary remain strong units.
The line was rebuilt with other SEC pieces (Jordan Ross from Tennessee and Malik Blocton from Auburn). True freshman Deuce Geralds is expected to occupy one of the DT slots. There are a lot of unknowns about LSU, but we do know that this team has a ton of talent.
10. Oklahoma (1,047)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 9
John Mateer has looked as good as ever in camp. Parker Livingstone from Texas and Trell Harris of Virginia will be alongside 2025's leading receiver, Isaiah Sategna III. All 11 starters on defense were with the team last year. Most played significant snaps.
Oklahoma will need better years from Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock to reach its potential, but this is easily a top-10 team if Mateer's thumb is fine.
Boomer Sooner ?⚪️
John Mateer NEEDS to return to his pre injury form from last season for Oklahoma to remain top 10.
Mateer averaged 303.8 pass yards, 47.5 rush yards, 1.5 pass TDs pre injury and 208.8 pass, 30.1 rush, 1 pass TD post.
Sooners averaged 31.3 points pre and… pic.twitter.com/B7lDolinNd
— WTF Saturdays College Football (@WTFSaturdays) August 18, 2026
9, Mississippi (1,102)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 10
Lane Kiffin left for LSU, but Pete Golding held on to most of the talent on offense and already took this team on a CFP run in 2025. QB Trinidad Chambliss, RB Kewan Lacy, and WR Deuce Alexander added the duo of Johntay Cook II and Darrell Gill Jr. (both from Syracuse) to the high-powered 2025 offense.
Kiffin took Princewill Umanmielen with him to LSU. That hole will have to be filled by some combination of Suntarine Perkins, Kam Franklin, and Oregon transfer Blake Purchase. If the defense holds up, Ole Miss could make the CFP for the second straight year.
8. Texas A&M (1,131)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 8
The Aggies add Miami's Isaiah Horton to an already strong WR room of Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman. QB Marcel Reed led the Aggies to the CFP in his first full year as a starter last year. Rueben Owens II was a strong back when healthy.
The only major obstacle to A&M holding this ranking is the schedule. The Aggies dodged all of the SEC heavyweights aside from Texas last year and were allowed to coast through the conference. Not this year. The Aggies have to play at LSU, Alabama, and Oklahoma along with home games against Tennessee and Texas.
7. Miami (1,379)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 7
The Hurricanes finished as the runner-up in the 2025 College Football Playoff. This ranking feels a bit disrespectful. Darian Mensah was the second-leading passer in FBS last year for Duke.
Since Duke didn't fight Miami or bring tampering allegations, Mensah took off for South Beach ... with his favorite receiver (Cooper Barkate) in tow. Barkate will join dazzling 2025 freshman Malachi Toney and South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs to form a formidable WR room.
RBs Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown also return. Miami is likely better than last year, a year in which it finished second. This ranking is disrespectful.
6. Indiana (1,440)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 6
The 2025 national champions have a lot of pieces to replace. Heisman Trophy winner and first overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza is gone.
So are RBs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black, leading receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt, and ballhawks Louis Moore and D'Angelo Ponds. That's not even the full list, but you get the idea.
Curt Cignetti brought in TCU veteran Josh Hoover at quarterback and RB Turbo Richard from Boston College. Michigan State's Nick Marsh and Tulane's Shazz Preston will join CFP hero Charlie Becker and Tyler Morris in the WR room.
Kansas State disruptor Chiddi Obiazor will help anchor a defense built around LB Rolijah Hardy. This is still a really good team, but it seems unreasonable to expect a repeat of 2025.
5. Texas (1,483)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 4
TRENDING: Arch Manning has been absolutely SLINGING IT at fall camp.
Several NFL scouts reportedly believe Manning has “first overall pick” potential in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The Texas Longhorns QB is looking SCARY ahead of next season ? pic.twitter.com/1CKB8EokOQ
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 6, 2026
Those of you who lost interest in Texas after a loss in the Swamp last October missed out on the maturation of Arch Manning. He was a different player over the last half of the season.
Quintrevion Wisner (Florida State) and CJ Baxter (Kentucky) are gone out of the backfield, but Texas reloaded with Hollywood Smothers from North Carolina State and Raleek Brown from Arizona State.
Cam Coleman was the prize of the portal at WR. He'll join Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V in an underrated WR room.
There was a lot of preseason hype around Texas last year. Most (including myself) were a year early. Texas, seemingly under-the-radar, got better than the 2025 version.
4. Notre Dame (1,510)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 5
Notre Dame got tired of bickering with USC and renewed a series with BYU instead. That will likely help its strength of schedule.
QB CJ Carr is the Heisman favorite already. Ohio State transfers Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham will join Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse in a suddenly solid WR room. Aneyas Williams and Nolan James Jr. will attempt to replace star RB Jeremiyah Love.
ND is strong once again, but what happens if it loses to both Miami and BYU? It could be on the outside looking in again.
3. Georgia (1,513)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 3
Surprisingly, Georgia did not receive any first-place votes. Meanwhile, Notre Dame had six, Indiana had eight, and Miami even picked one up. That just shows that everyone thinks Georgia is a really good team, but not good enough to win a title.
The offensive core of QB Gunner Stockton, RBs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, and WR London Humphreys all return. So does TE Lawson Luckie. Georgia Tech's Isiah Canion has played well enough in camp to start with Humphreys.
The defense is again one of the SEC's best. I won't be surprised if Georgia wins it all, though it seems like the AP voters would be.
2. Oregon (1,597)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 2
Oregon got 14 first-place votes even though it has never come close to winning a national championship. That could change this year. Dante Moore wasn't the same QB we saw at UCLA in 2023. He should improve on an impressive season last year since RBs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. return.
2024 Oregon @ Michigan.
Ready for more Evan Stewart pic.twitter.com/qEjfI5nV6T
— The Quackalorian ? (@DuckOnQuack2023) August 9, 2026
So does the whole WR room, with Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore. Even former Texas A&M standout Evan Stewart is healthy this year. The Oregon offense is possibly the most explosive unit in the country. Add a strong defense to that, and this is the year that Oregon may get over the hump.
1. Ohio State (1,672)
Coaches Poll Ranking: 1
Ohio State garnered 40 of the 69 first-place votes. Why not? QB Julian Sayin set the FBS record for completion percentage as a freshman last year. All-world WR Jeremiah Smith is joined by Brandon Inniss, UTSA transfer Devin McCuin, and elite freshmen Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd.
This is the most loaded WR room in the country. Bo Jackson returns at RB. Ohio State didn't lose a lot of elite players. One could argue that it only got better. The coaches and AP both agree.
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