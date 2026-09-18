Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 3 Saturday Main Slate (9/19/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's main slate.
We have another 12 games for the main slate this week. We have five quarterbacks coming in at $9K or more, and one of them doesn't even start! The pricing has tightened up this week, making value plays that much more important. There are no FCS teams on the slate, but there are some FBS teams that are worse than FCS teams.
These gargantuan slates can be tougher to navigate. That's where I come in. I've been playing DFS for 20 years now, exclusively on DraftKings for the last 10 years. I've been playing college football DFS for as long as it has been available. I will try to help out as much as I can.
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the Main DraftKings Slate on 9/19/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Gunner Stockton, Georgia ($9.2K)
Stockton has only attempted 32 passes this year, but he has eight touchdown passes...with only four incompletions. Arkansas was carved up by Devon Dampier last week.
The Hogs get no pass rush and can't cover anyone. Stockton should put up some good numbers again before taking on the role of head cheerleader on the sideline. He's familiar with that role this year.
Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State ($8.8K)
?Kamario Taylor
Few of his top throws vs Minnesota ⬇️
*Multiple type of throws: deep, intermediate, on the run, designed roll out, scramble, etc
*Off Play Action: 9/14,172yds (of his 227yds), 3tds
*180yds thrown between numbers
*Excited to watch him vs Sellers next week pic.twitter.com/Ow6Li9yi3d
— QB Spotlight (@QBspotlight) September 13, 2026
I don't know about you, but I would rather have a guy with massive rushing upside in a close game. It's not that Stockton can't run. He had 10 rushing touchdowns last year. It's that Georgia won't need him to run against Arkansas.
This game is a great showdown against dual-threat SEC quarterbacks. Taylor led Mississippi State to a big road win last week, picking up a solid 28.7 DK points in the process. I wouldn't be shocked if he outscores all of the $9K+ guys today.
Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville ($7.4K)
Kienholz might be my favorite play on the entire slate. In two games, he has 78.7 DL points. It wasn't all garbage points against Villanova either. Kienholz put up 38.2 on the mighty Mississippi defense.
This game promises to stay close, which maximizes the ceiling of Kienholz even more. DK messed up with the price of Bear Bachmeier last week. Kienholz is this week's pricing error.
Isaiah Marshall, Kansas ($6.5K)
We had a lot of value plays worth using at QB last week. This week is much tougher. Marshall is a work in progress as a passer, but he has huge rushing upside. He has already carried the ball 27 times in two games.
At this price, we are just hoping that Marshall gets us a rushing touchdown and doesn't commit turnovers. Is that too much to ask?
Also consider: Devon Dampier, Utah ($9.4K); Kevin Jennings, SMU ($8.2K); Cutter Boley, Arizona State ($7.6K); Ashton Daniels, Florida State ($6.4K); Grady Brosterhous, Utah State ($4.9K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Nate Sheppard, Duke ($9.2K)
The Nate Sheppard contact balance is absurd... pic.twitter.com/dME8udtFwD
— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 12, 2026
Sheppard's price went up $1,000 from last week, but he's still worth the price. In an era when most teams are revolving around quarterbacks, Sheppard is like Christian McCaffrey in the Duke offense. Everything goes through him.
Sheppard has 409 scrimmage yards, eight receptions, and five total touchdowns. He has 67 touches in two games. That's not changing against Stanford. Expect a heavy dose of Sheppard once again.
Isaac Brown, Louisville ($7.6K)
It's easy to forget about Brown (and Keyjuan Brown, for that matter) with a guy like Kienholz in the backfield. Despite being in a backfield timeshare and having a running quarterback, Brown still has 32 touches in the first two games.
He hasn't found the end zone yet, but it should only be a matter of time. Keyjuan Brown might be out for this game. If he is, I'm all in on Isaac. Otherwise, USC's King Miller might be the timeshare back that we want.
Nate Frazier, Georgia ($6.7K)
Georgia has had two cake matchups, so the starters haven't been used much. Still, Frazier has 127 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 10 FREAKING CARRIES! If Frazier gets anywhere near a full workload, he has slate-breaking potential.
Kyson Brown, Arizona State ($5.8K)
Kansas gave up 177 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the Border War last week. The Jayhawks went to Kansas City after the game and got directly on a plane to London.
It's a weird setting for a game, and as we have seen from the Dublin games, teams usually aren't at their explosive best. Brown was a workhorse last week against Texas A&M, but was mostly stonewalled and lost a fumble.
The volume hasn't gone anywhere. Brown should have a much better day across the pond.
Also consider: Fluff Bothwell, Mississippi State ($7.7K); Daniel Hill, Alabama ($7.4K); Wayshawn Parker, Utah ($7K); Ousmane Kromah, Florida State ($5.2K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
KJ Duff, Rutgers ($8.1K)
Duff has a massive 42.9% target share. No one comes close to that. We've seen the USC secondary get burned in two out of three games this year. Duff is by far the most talented receiver that the Trojans have faced in 2026.
KJ Duff doing KJ Duff things to keep Rutgers in it tonight. One of the biggest mismatches in college football with his size (6’6, 225) and fluidity.
Duff already has over 320 receiving yards and 5 TDs this season. pic.twitter.com/QRSDWEKNRa
— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 12, 2026
Duff already has 17 receptions for 333 yards and is tied for the FBS lead with five touchdown catches. The Rutgers QB situation isn't great, but Duff has still been able to put up among the best numbers in the country.
Omarion Miller, Arizona State ($6.2K)
The Arizona State passing game has looked good with Boley as the quarterback. Reed Harris has gotten most of the attention, but Miller still leads the team with a 36.4% target share compared to 27.3% for Harris. Miller is $1,100 cheaper.
This is a slate where we need money, so I'm chasing the target share. Sooner or later, Miller is going to erupt. When he does, the price will feel like peanuts.
Chance Morrow, Buffalo ($5.4K)
Buffalo has been awful so far this season, but Morrow is second in FBS in targets with 29. The Bulls will be trailing early and permanently here. Morrow is Buffalo's only chance at getting yards against Penn State.
Yamir Knight, SMU ($4.1K)
Kevin Jennings has the most passing yards in FBS among quarterbacks who didn't have a Week 0 game. SMU does spread the ball around, but Smith has nine receptions on 12 targets out of the slot.
He's the guy who can break one loose over the middle. Even if he doesn't, Knight leads the team in receptions and should here as well. This is going to be a back-and-forth game. I'll have a lot of pieces of this one.
Duce Robinson, Florida State ($3.8K)
Florida State is going to have to throw the ball if they want to keep up with Alabama. They won't be able to run on the Tide this year.
The Seminoles have leaned a lot on Kromah early in the season because of the inefficiency of Daniels. Robinson is still a risk because he runs more of the deep routes, but the price is right.
We need Robinson to hit on one or two of those deep passes at this price. If he does that, he can get some separation for your GPP lineups.
Also consider: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama ($7.9K); Nik McMillan, Kansas ($6.9K); Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State ($6.5K); T.J. Moore, Clemson ($5.7K); Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky ($4.1K); Terrell Anderson, USC ($3.4K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Louisville/SMU Game Stack
The implied total is 61 points, which is the highest on the slate. Not only that, but both teams have clearly defined roles for players. That helps a lot in DFS.
I'm more interested in the SMU passing game than the run game. Jennings and Knight are the two to have, but Yannick Smith, Jalen Cooper, and Randy Pittman Jr. have all been good as well. If you don't want a five-man passing stack, I would use Kendrick Raphael in place of Cooper.
Kienholz and Isaac Brown are the two Louisville players that you really want. Tre Richardson and Lawayne McCoy are the alpha receivers. Don't overthink this. If Keyjuan Brown plays, he makes an intriguing fifth option.
In a game stack of this, you only get seven players. My preferred game stack is Jennings, Kienholz, Isaac Brown, Richardson, McCoy, Smith, and Knight. That leaves $8K left over for the second RB slot.
Alabama
Now that the Tide has a clear-cut top RB option, this stack is much easier. Keelon Russell, Daniel Hill, RCW, and Lotzeir Brooks cover most of the Alabama production at a reasonable price ($29.8K).
Also consider: Penn State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State (GPP only), Utah (GPP only)
Favorite mini stacks:
- Georgia (Stockton/Frazier)
- South Carolina (LaNorris Sellers/Nyck Harbor/Mazeo Bennett Jr.)
- Utah (Devon Dampier/Parker)