September 18, 2026

Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 9/19/26 (Matchweek Five). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! The World Cup has come and gone, and the dreadful break from European soccer is over! The dust has settled, and all clubs have now played four matches! Today's slate centers around Arsenal FC, with plenty of options outside the Gunners. Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek Five.

The top favorite for today is Arsenal FC (-145) at Brighton & Hove Albion (+390). I will guide you through this three-match slate starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 19.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

EPL DFS Goalies

Konstantinos Tzolakis - DK $3.6K || FD $8

Opponent - at Newcastle United

This may be the most straightforward slate for the goalkeeper position to start the season. It almost makes more sense to pivot off of Konstantinos Tzolakis because of the projected ownership in all contests. The keeper has made 14 saves, conceded two goals, and recorded three clean sheets to open up his English Premier League campaign. He is a large reason Hull City has performed so well.

Fortunately, he will have another optimal matchup, traveling to St. James’ Park. Newcastle United ranks second-worst in Shots For Per 90 and top ten in Goals For Per 90. However, those numbers are very misleading. Newcastle’s offense is struggling to start the season, and some might consider that an understatement. Considering how well Hull City has performed against ‘higher-end clubs’, Tzolakis is projected for another double-digit performance here.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Jordan Pickford (DK $5.6K || FD $11) vs. Ipswich Town FC

David Raya (DK $5.4K || FD $12) at Brighton & Hove Albion

EPL DFS Forwards

Thierno Barry - DK $6.9K || FD $16

Opponent - vs. Ipswich Town FC

One player who could challenge Konstantinos Tzolakis for the most-owned player on the slate? Enter Thierno Barry of Everton FC. Sunderland AFC is the only club–four total–to start the season that has not had their starting striker produce at least a point against Ipswich Town FC. Thierno Barry? He has produced one goal, 14 shots, four chances created, two crosses, one tackle, one interception, and two clearances in his four domestic starts this season. He is averaging just below four Shots Per 90.

Now he gets arguably the top matchup on the slate, home versus Ipswich Town. The visitors are the third-worst from a Per 90 viewpoint in Goals Against, Chances Created Against, and Penalty Area Defense. They are also the second-worst in In-the-Box Goals Against Per 90. Considering Barry’s ability to generate shot volume, his creative pieces around him to supply him the ball, his salary, and his matchup, he is a ‘LOCK’ in ‘CASH’ contests.

"Thierno Barry has three goals, one assist and we lead 4-0!" 👌 Highlight's from tonight's @Carabao_Cup win. 🔽 pic.twitter.com/4U7dVGI2m6 — Everton (@Everton) August 26, 2026

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Bukaya Saka (DK $10.2K || FD $23) at Brighton & Hove Albion

Mohamed Belloumi (DK $7.3K || FD $19) at Newcastle United

EPL DFS Midfielders

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - DK $9K || FD $20

Opponent - vs. Ipswich Town FC

Speaking of creative pieces that surround Thierno Barry. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has not disappointed to start the season. The attacking midfielder has picked up where he left off last season as the Toffees' go-to creator. KDH now has one goal, 12 shots, nine chances created, 18 crosses, 11 corners, nine tackles, one interception, and three clearances to start the season. He also continues to hold the majority role on set pieces for Everton FC.

As mentioned above, Ipswich Town FC is struggling defensively thus far. They are the third-worst in Chances Created Against Per 90, the second-worst in In-the-Box Goals Against Per 90, and the third-worst in Penalty Area Defense Per 90. KDH is one of the highest-salaried players at any position on the slate and for good reason. Despite his high salary, he is still projected to at least reach value.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Harvey Barnes (DK $7.7K || FD $18) vs. Hull City FC

Pascal Groß (DK $7.6K || FD $19) vs. Arsenal FC

EPL DFS Defenders

Lewis Hall - DK $5.7K || FD $14

Opponent - vs. Hull City FC

Defense is perhaps the one spot where fantasy managers can get creative without sacrificing too much in their lineups. However, Lewis Hall will be hard to pass up. The wingback has produced one assist, three shots, three chances created, 15 crosses, ten corners, 12 tackles, five interceptions, 14 clearances, and five blocks in his four domestic starts this season. His defensive peripherals are even more valuable on FanDuel, which rewards defensive actions more.

Hull City FC ranks fifth-worst in Chances Created Against Per 90 and seventh-worst in In-the-Box Shots Against Per 90. They are also the slate’s worst club in Crosses Against by a landslide. They have conceded 113 crosses to start the season, and the next worst on the slate is Newcastle United with 80. This fixture is hard to call, and it's unclear whether Newcastle will ultimately be successful. However, Hall is projected to be the one outlier that will produce an all-around performance regardless of his teammates.

Lewis Hall vs FC Barcelona 💫 pic.twitter.com/bmOorvI0IQ — Newcastle United (@NUFC) September 11, 2026

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Ryan Giles (DK $5.2K || FD $12) at Newcastle United

Vitalii Mykolenko (DK $3.4K || FD $12) vs. Ipswich Town FC

Corner Takers

Brighton & Hove Albion: Pascal Groß/Maxim De Cuyper

Arsenal FC: Bukayo Saka/Declan Rice

Everton FC: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall/James Garner

Ipswich Town FC: Issahaku Fatawu/Saša Lukić

Newcastle United: Lewis Hall/Harvey Barnes

Hull City FC: Regan Slater/Mohamed Belloumi

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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