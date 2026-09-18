NFL Week 2 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters [2026]

NFL Week 2 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of the regular season, from Josh Allen to Jayden Daniels.
Week 1 of the NFL season has passed, and we finally got to take a look at the quarterbacks around the league. Our stars, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes II, looked fantastic. However, we were still treated to some more underwhelming quarterback play from the likes of Deshaun Watson and Cam Ward.
Overall, the quarterbacks around the league primarily provided excitement for NFL fans. There was a lot of scoring, buoyed by strong quarterback play. If this keeps up, this season will be electric. Perhaps we are reentering an era where 4,000-yard passers are very overwhelmingly common.
With Week 2 on the horizon, it is time to see where everyone stands. There is a good amount of movement as a function of preseason rankings being balked in Week 1. Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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No. 32: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
As long as Watson is starting for the Browns, Cleveland will struggle. Watson delivered yet another poor performance that resulted in the Browns being completely blown out in Week 1. We will see how long he has the privilege of starting.
No. 31: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward did not look improved in Week 1. He seemed lost against the Jets, and the Titans' offense could not do anything. Week 2 will provide more context for Ward, but he is carrying a poor preseason into the regular season, which is a bad sign.
No. 30: Cooper Rush - Atlanta Falcons
Signs are pointing towards Cooper Rush starting for the Falcons for one more week. The offense was inept with him under center in Week 1. It sounds like the Falcons are desperately hoping that Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa can get healthy within the next week or two.
No. 29: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis struggled throughout Week 1, but he did make a couple of nice throws and use his legs. Overall, it may be tough sledding for Willis in 2026, because he will not get any help from his defense or his offensive line.
No. 28: Geno Smith - New York Jets
Geno Smith looked comfortable in Week 1. After a terrible 2025 season in Las Vegas, Smith seems like a player who may be finding a second wind. The Jets' Week 1 opponent was the Titans, however, so we will keep our expectations tempered for now.
Geno and Adonai Mitchell connect for a big play
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5p8rLXItYS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
No. 27: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders
Kirk Cousins was up-and-down in Week 1. The Raiders' offense rode the hot hand of Ashton Jeanty against a subpar Dolphins defense. Moving forward, Las Vegas will begin to see real tests, and we will get a glimpse into what this team is made of.
No. 26: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones marched the Colts right down the field early in Week 1, but the team faltered over the rest of the game. Jones looked like his early-career self. Hopefully, he can right the ship before it's too late.
No. 25: Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray went down with a concussion early in Week 1. He went into the "fencing" position, which suggests that his chances to play in Week 2 are slim. However, reports out of Minnesota suggest that he could make it back. Carson Wentz played well in Murray's absence.
No. 24: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers surprised some around the league and attempted to repeatedly push the ball downfield to DK Metcalf in Week 1. The two were unable to connect, but it bodes well for Pittsburgh's season-long outlook. Even so, the Steelers grabbed a win over the Falcons.
No. 23: Drew Lock - Seattle Seahawks
For the next few weeks, Drew Lock will be occupying this spot in the power rankings. With Sam Darnold down with a glute injury, Lock is stepping in for the veteran. Lock performed admirably in Week 1, leading Seattle to a comeback victory over New England.
Drew Lock getting the job done with his legs 💨
NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/T8SjDu03jI
— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026
No. 22: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough and the Saints' offense looked inept through two quarters in Week 1. However, Shough turned it on in the second half and nearly led a comeback win against the Lions. If Shough can put together a complete game moving forward, this will be a scary team for the rest of the league to face.
No. 21: Jaxson Dart - New York Giants
Jaxson Dart looked well-coached and in control in Week 1 against the Cowboys. He will play in another primetime game against the Rams in Week 2. If Dart can replicate his Week 1 performance, we will need to start talking about him and the Giants as a whole differently moving forward.
No. 20: Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett was fantastic in Week 1. He made difficult throws all day and looked to be fully in command against the Chargers. The Seahawks will provide quite the test in Week 2, but early returns suggest that Brissett could be in for a big year.
No. 19: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young did his best to keep the Panthers in the game in Week 1, but a 59-point onslaught by the Bears made a win difficult to come by. Still, watching Young perform the way he did was encouraging for a Panthers squad looking to repeat as division champions.
Bryce Young's 3rd TD of the first half!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/1knox4gJf2
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
No. 18: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
Aside from two key fumbles, C.J. Stroud looked substantially improved in Week 1. He appeared comfortable and in a much better position to succeed with a positive running game. The Texans narrowly lost to the Bills, but the offense managed to score 31 points.
No. 17: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Bo Nix looked lost against a Chiefs defense that threw a lot at him in Week 1. This was not the debut the Broncos were hoping for in 2026. Some of the struggles can be attributed to new play caller Davis Webb, but we will see how long this trend continues.
No. 16: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield struggled with fumbles in Week 1. He will look to remedy that issue before the Buccaneers fall too deep into a hole. This offense was somewhat improved upon its 2025 version, but it still has a way to go.
No. 15: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels's new weapon, Stefon Diggs, performed admirably in Week 1. So too did Antonio Williams. Outside of those two, the Commanders' offense struggled against a talented Eagles defense. Even so, Daniels had this team in position to tie the game with less than a minute to go.
No. 14: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love and the Packers dropped a bad loss to the Vikings in Week 1. Love looked unstoppable in the first half, and was completely stymied by Brian Flores' defense in the second. This is supposed to be the year of Love, and he will need to prove it over a full game.
No. 13: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense looked unprepared on Sunday against the Cardinals. Herbert was under constant duress and seemed to only have chemistry with Ladd McConkey. These were worrying signs.
No. 12: Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' offense was improved in Week 1, but they still had issues along the offensive line. The Commanders do not project to have a scary defense, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on how Jalen Hurts and co. handle their upcoming slate of opponents.
Jalen Hurts launches it to Dontayvion Wicks for a first down 🚀
WASvsPHI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tMyv1EWyIj
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
No. 11: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott had a down game in Week 1 as the Cowboys struggled to get off the field on defense. Dallas will be better moving forward, and Prescott should have a big season. However, early returns in Dallas were not spectacular.
No. 10: Drake Maye - New England Patriots
Drake Maye was solid through three quarters in the season opener in Seattle. However, Maye struggled in the fourth quarter. He threw three interceptions as Seattle secured a victory. The performance was concerning for Maye, who faces pressure to perform against better teams in 2026.
No. 9: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy was in complete control in a Week 1 win over the Rams. Purdy tossed three touchdowns with a lone interception. The 49ers looked balanced, and even without wideout De'Zhaun Stribling, this offense should continue to roll with Purdy.
No. 8: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is our biggest riser in the power rankings after completely decimating the Panthers' defense on Sunday. Williams did whatever he wanted with his legs and his arm. He looked fast, but most importantly, he looked in control.
No. 7: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
The reigning MVP was anything but flawless in Week 1. Matthew Stafford made uncharacteristic throws all day that resulted in dead drives against the 49ers. Stafford should bounce back, but it was not a good start for the elder statesman.
No. 6: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence completely dismantled the Browns on Sunday. Lawrence tossed four touchdown passes. He did most of his damage in the first half; otherwise, he might have thrown six. This is a Jaguars offense that looks legit with Lawrence under center.
Trevor Lawrence wants to be better, even though he threw for 4 TDs in the win 😅@insidetheNFL Week 1 Mic’d Up on X pic.twitter.com/t9A2hq0axi
— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2026
No. 5: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow was fixated on tight end Mike Gesicki in Week 1. We are still waiting for the explosion to his wide receivers, but at least Burrow did not have a total Week 1 dud like we have become accustomed to.
No. 4: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff was solid in Week 1 as the Lions narrowly edged the Saints. Moving forward, Goff should continue to find his legs and lead this offense to continual high output. They got off to a good start with 31 points in Week 1.
No. 3: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson backed up all the offseason hype by delivering a fantastic performance in Week 1. The Ravens rolled to victory, and Jackson was nearly flawless. He may be down a couple of weapons in Week 2, but Jackson should be able to deal as he continues to gain comfort in Declan Doyle's offense.
No. 2: Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is absolutely back. After facing question marks surrounding his health as he returned from a torn ACL, Mahomes needed a single quarter to get going. He used his legs like a champ and was quick with his delivery. The Chiefs will be scary with Mahomes playing this way all season.
Mahomes using his legs again on third down 😤
DENvsKC on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HjVjJC4YfV
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026
No. 1: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Allen did Allen things in Week 1. He gouged the Texans defense en route to an important Week 1 victory. Allen faced pressure to perform well against Houston after turning in plenty of subpar performances throughout the years. He delivered. This was a great start for Allen and the Bills.
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