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Parker Washington - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Parker Washington start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Parker Washington for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?

BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: High-end WR2

ANALYSIS: The Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver room was one of the most heavily discussed position groups in the fantasy community this offseason. All three wideouts were ranked closely together because some experts punted on the group and preferred not to mess with it, while others didn’t feel enough conviction to go all in on one of them.

After Week 1, it feels like Parker Washington has given the fantasy community an answer to the tricky question. His 19.3 PPR performance appears to solidify his hot finish to close out the 2025 season.

He was the PPR WR3 in overall scoring in the final three games of the regular season and averaged 21.7 points per game. The Penn State product only trailed Puka Nacua and Ja'Marr Chase.

After last Sunday’s outing, Washington has now scored 19.0 or more points in five straight games and finished inside the top 12 in weekly scoring, including the playoffs. In addition, he has seen nine-plus targets in four of the five games.

It's clear he's become Trevor Lawrence's favorite target and has built a connection with him. Over the last five games, Washington (48) has seen almost 20 more targets than Brian Thomas Jr. (20) and Jakobi Meyers (29).

Washington draws a tough Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' secondary has held four WR1s under 55 receiving yards and allowed an average of 9.34 PPR points to those WR1s over the last five games, including the playoffs.

However, the last time Washington faced the Broncos in Denver, he caught six of his 10 targets for 145 receiving yards and one touchdown for 26.5 fantasy points, finishing as the WR3 of the week.

Washington enters Week 2 as RotoBaller’s WR14 in PPR scoring despite facing a difficult matchup. The rising fantasy star should avoid being shadowed by Patrick Surtain II this week. Surtain primarily lines up against outside boundary receivers, while Washington mainly operates inside from the slot.

Washington remains a must-start in all fantasy formats and is one of, if not the, hottest fantasy receivers over the last five games. This ultimately feels like his “final boss” level to become a set-it-and-forget-it fantasy receiver.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Parker Washington. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Parker Washington. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Parker Washington compared to others:

Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
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Mike Evans
Parker Washington
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Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
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Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
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Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
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DJ Moore
Parker Washington
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Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
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Chris Olave
Parker Washington
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Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
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Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
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Trey McBride
Parker Washington
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David Montgomery
Parker Washington
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
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Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
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Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
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George Pickens
Parker Washington
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Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
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Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
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Drake London
Parker Washington
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Chase Brown
Parker Washington
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Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
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Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
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Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
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Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Parker Washington
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Saquon Barkley
Parker Washington
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Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
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Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
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De'Von Achane
Parker Washington
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Dalton Kincaid
Parker Washington
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Kenneth Walker III
Parker Washington
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Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
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James Cook III
Parker Washington
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Davante Adams
Parker Washington
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Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
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Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Parker Washington
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Parker Washington
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Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
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J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
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Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
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Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
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Bijan Robinson
Parker Washington
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Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Parker Washington
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Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
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Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
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Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
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Mark Andrews
Parker Washington
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Kaelon Black
Parker Washington
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DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
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Dallas Goedert
Parker Washington
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Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
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Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
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Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
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MarShawn Lloyd
Parker Washington
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Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
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Josh Downs
Parker Washington
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Kyle Monangai
Parker Washington
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
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Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
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Isaiah Likely
Parker Washington
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Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
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Travis Kelce
Parker Washington
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Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
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Caleb Douglas
Parker Washington
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Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
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Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
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Woody Marks
Parker Washington
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Blake Corum
Parker Washington
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Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
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Kenneth Gainwell
Parker Washington
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Rachaad White
Parker Washington
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KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
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Juwan Johnson
Parker Washington
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George Kittle
Parker Washington
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Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
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Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
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Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
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Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
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Jake Ferguson
Parker Washington
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Parker Washington
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Tre Tucker
Parker Washington
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RJ Harvey
Parker Washington
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Devaughn Vele
Parker Washington
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Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
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Dontayvion Wicks
Parker Washington
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Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
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Dalton Schultz
Parker Washington
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Parker Washington
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Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
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Brenton Strange
Parker Washington
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Adonai Mitchell
Parker Washington
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Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
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Tyjae Spears
Parker Washington
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Parker Washington
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Mack Hollins
Parker Washington
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Michael Mayer
Parker Washington
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Hunter Henry
Parker Washington
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Rashod Bateman
Parker Washington
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T.J. Hockenson
Parker Washington
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Tyler Allgeier
Parker Washington
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Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
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Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
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Pat Bryant
Parker Washington
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Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
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Malik Washington
Parker Washington
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Chig Okonkwo
Parker Washington
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Parker Washington
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Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
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Cade Otton
Parker Washington
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AJ Barner
Parker Washington
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Ted Hurst
Parker Washington
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Jalen Nailor
Parker Washington
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Malachi Fields
Parker Washington
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Tre Harris
Parker Washington
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David Njoku
Parker Washington
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Mike Gesicki
Parker Washington
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Kayshon Boutte
Parker Washington
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Jauan Jennings
Parker Washington
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Ryan Flournoy
Parker Washington
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Keaton Mitchell
Parker Washington
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Demarcus Robinson
Parker Washington
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Antonio Williams
Parker Washington
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Terrance Ferguson
Parker Washington
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Kendrick Bourne
Parker Washington
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George Holani
Parker Washington
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Greg Dulcich
Parker Washington
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Kalif Raymond
Parker Washington
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Mike Washington Jr.
Parker Washington
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Colby Parkinson
Parker Washington
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Emmett Johnson
Parker Washington
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Braelon Allen
Parker Washington
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Demario Douglas
Parker Washington
vs
Samaje Perine
Parker Washington
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Evan Engram
Parker Washington
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Parker Washington
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Gunnar Helm
Parker Washington
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Justice Hill
Parker Washington
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Tank Bigsby
Parker Washington
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Bryce Lance
Parker Washington
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Chris Bell
Parker Washington
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Cooper Kupp
Parker Washington
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Kenyon Sadiq
Parker Washington
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Jerry Jeudy
Parker Washington
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Calvin Ridley
Parker Washington
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Jaylin Noel
Parker Washington
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Darnell Mooney
Parker Washington
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Joshua Palmer
Parker Washington
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Kendre Miller
Parker Washington
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Darren Waller
Parker Washington
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Jack Bech
Parker Washington
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Isaac TeSlaa
Parker Washington
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Troy Franklin
Parker Washington
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Tyquan Thornton
Parker Washington
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Oronde Gadsden II
Parker Washington
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TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
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Cole Kmet
Parker Washington
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Theo Johnson
Parker Washington
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Chris Brooks
Parker Washington
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Darnell Washington
Parker Washington
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Roman Wilson
Parker Washington
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Andrei Iosivas
Parker Washington
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Kimani Vidal
Parker Washington
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Elijah Sarratt
Parker Washington
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Keon Coleman
Parker Washington
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Raheim Sanders
Parker Washington
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Germie Bernard
Parker Washington
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Dawson Knox
Parker Washington
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John Bates
Parker Washington
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Devin Singletary
Parker Washington
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Kaytron Allen
Parker Washington
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Xavier Hutchinson
Parker Washington
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Zachariah Branch
Parker Washington
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Demond Claiborne
Parker Washington
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Alvin Kamara
Parker Washington
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Ray Davis
Parker Washington
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Elic Ayomanor
Parker Washington
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Noah Fant
Parker Washington
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Mason Taylor
Parker Washington
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Travis Hunter
Parker Washington
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Xavier Legette
Parker Washington
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Brenen Thompson
Parker Washington
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Kyle Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Oliver
Parker Washington
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Emari Demercado
Parker Washington
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Jahan Dotson
Parker Washington
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Jahdae Walker
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Parker Washington
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Jonah Coleman
Parker Washington
vs
Zavion Thomas
Parker Washington
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Jonnu Smith
Parker Washington
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Emanuel Wilson
Parker Washington
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Tyler Higbee
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Charlie Kolar
Parker Washington
vs
Sione Vaki
Parker Washington
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KaVontae Turpin
Parker Washington
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Cyrus Allen
Parker Washington
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Seth McGowan
Parker Washington
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Elijah Arroyo
Parker Washington
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Chimere Dike
Parker Washington
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Parker Washington
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Kyle Juszczyk
Parker Washington
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Eli Raridon
Parker Washington
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Parker Washington
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Marquise Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Whittington
Parker Washington
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Isaiah Davis
Parker Washington
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Ollie Gordon II
Parker Washington
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Daniel Bellinger
Parker Washington
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Erick All Jr.
Parker Washington
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Brashard Smith
Parker Washington
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Jacob Saylors
Parker Washington
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Isaiah Williams
Parker Washington
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Jaylen Wright
Parker Washington
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Adam Trautman
Parker Washington
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Dyami Brown
Parker Washington
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Corey Kiner
Parker Washington
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Jalen Tolbert
Parker Washington
vs
Drew Sample
Parker Washington
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Kaleb Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
Ben Sinnott
Parker Washington
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Foster Moreau
Parker Washington
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Ashton Dulin
Parker Washington
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Ameer Abdullah
Parker Washington
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Rasheen Ali
Parker Washington
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Bam Knight
Parker Washington
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Tahj Brooks
Parker Washington
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Will Shipley
Parker Washington
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Najee Harris
Parker Washington
vs
Roschon Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Parker Washington
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Parker Washington
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Jordan James
Parker Washington
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Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Purdy
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
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Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
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Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
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Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
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Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxson Dart
Parker Washington
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Jared Goff
Parker Washington
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Kyler Murray
Parker Washington
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Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Stafford
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Love
Parker Washington
vs
Baker Mayfield
Parker Washington
vs
C.J. Stroud
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Willis
Parker Washington
vs
Bryce Young
Parker Washington
vs
Bo Nix
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Shough
Parker Washington
vs
Carson Wentz
Parker Washington
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Daniel Jones
Parker Washington
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Jacoby Brissett
Parker Washington
vs
Kirk Cousins
Parker Washington
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Aaron Rodgers
Parker Washington
vs
Geno Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Drew Lock
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Ward
Parker Washington
vs
Cooper Rush
Parker Washington
vs
Deshaun Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Parker Washington
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Philadelphia Eagles
Parker Washington
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Parker Washington
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Parker Washington
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Los Angeles Chargers
Parker Washington
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Baltimore Ravens
Parker Washington
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Houston Texans
Parker Washington
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New England Patriots
Parker Washington
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Green Bay Packers
Parker Washington
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Los Angeles Rams
Parker Washington
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Denver Broncos
Parker Washington
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Parker Washington
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Parker Washington
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Kansas City Chiefs
Parker Washington
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Cincinnati Bengals
Parker Washington
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Carolina Panthers
Parker Washington
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Dallas Cowboys
Parker Washington
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Minnesota Vikings
Parker Washington
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Las Vegas Raiders
Parker Washington
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New York Jets
Parker Washington
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Atlanta Falcons
Parker Washington
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Chicago Bears
Parker Washington
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Cleveland Browns
Parker Washington
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Buffalo Bills
Parker Washington
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Indianapolis Colts
Parker Washington
vs
New Orleans Saints
Parker Washington
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Arizona Cardinals
Parker Washington
vs
Tennessee Titans
Parker Washington
vs
Detroit Lions
Parker Washington
vs
Washington Commanders
Parker Washington
vs
New York Giants
Parker Washington
vs
Miami Dolphins
Parker Washington
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Parker Washington
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Parker Washington
vs
Cameron Dicker
Parker Washington
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Little
Parker Washington
vs
Cairo Santos
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Loop
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Bass
Parker Washington
vs
Jason Myers
Parker Washington
vs
Evan McPherson
Parker Washington
vs
Harrison Butker
Parker Washington
vs
Harrison Mevis
Parker Washington
vs
Trey Smack
Parker Washington
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Parker Washington
vs
Jake Elliott
Parker Washington
vs
Jake Bates
Parker Washington
vs
Will Reichard
Parker Washington
vs
Wil Lutz
Parker Washington
vs
Andy Borregales
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Parker Washington
vs
Nick Folk
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Boswell
Parker Washington
vs
Jason Sanders
Parker Washington
vs
Matt Gay
Parker Washington
vs
Spencer Shrader
Parker Washington
vs
Daniel Carlson
Parker Washington
vs
Dominic Zvada
Parker Washington
vs
Drew Stevens
Parker Washington
vs
Joey Slye
Parker Washington
vs
Chad Ryland
Parker Washington
vs
Riley Patterson

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Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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