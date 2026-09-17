Parker Washington - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

Parker Washington start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Parker Washington for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?
BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: High-end WR2
ANALYSIS: The Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver room was one of the most heavily discussed position groups in the fantasy community this offseason. All three wideouts were ranked closely together because some experts punted on the group and preferred not to mess with it, while others didn’t feel enough conviction to go all in on one of them.
After Week 1, it feels like Parker Washington has given the fantasy community an answer to the tricky question. His 19.3 PPR performance appears to solidify his hot finish to close out the 2025 season.
Parker Washington with the DIVING CATCH for his first TD of the season 😱
CLEvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FzpS0RbR6u
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
He was the PPR WR3 in overall scoring in the final three games of the regular season and averaged 21.7 points per game. The Penn State product only trailed Puka Nacua and Ja'Marr Chase.
After last Sunday’s outing, Washington has now scored 19.0 or more points in five straight games and finished inside the top 12 in weekly scoring, including the playoffs. In addition, he has seen nine-plus targets in four of the five games.
It's clear he's become Trevor Lawrence's favorite target and has built a connection with him. Over the last five games, Washington (48) has seen almost 20 more targets than Brian Thomas Jr. (20) and Jakobi Meyers (29).
Washington draws a tough Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' secondary has held four WR1s under 55 receiving yards and allowed an average of 9.34 PPR points to those WR1s over the last five games, including the playoffs.
However, the last time Washington faced the Broncos in Denver, he caught six of his 10 targets for 145 receiving yards and one touchdown for 26.5 fantasy points, finishing as the WR3 of the week.
Washington enters Week 2 as RotoBaller’s WR14 in PPR scoring despite facing a difficult matchup. The rising fantasy star should avoid being shadowed by Patrick Surtain II this week. Surtain primarily lines up against outside boundary receivers, while Washington mainly operates inside from the slot.
Washington remains a must-start in all fantasy formats and is one of, if not the, hottest fantasy receivers over the last five games. This ultimately feels like his “final boss” level to become a set-it-and-forget-it fantasy receiver.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Parker Washington. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Parker Washington. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Parker Washington compared to others:
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