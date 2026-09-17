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Kaelon Black - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Kaelon Black- Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Kaelon Black start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Kaelon Black for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?

BALLER MOVE: Sit in most leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: Low-end RB3

ANALYSIS:

So, that was a bit of a surprise.

Entering Week 1, there were hints that rookie Kaelon Black was second on San Francisco's running back depth chart, but that wasn't fully confirmed until Jordan James was a healthy scratch.

Black not only won the backup job, but he also had the same number of touches (15) as Christian McCaffrey, including outpacing the starter in carries (14 to 11). On a healthy 4.6 yards per carry, Black mustered 70 total yards against the Los Angeles Rams.

That's what we do know. What we don't know is what keeps Black from entering flex territory.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media after the Australia game that McCaffrey was dealing with cramps, and that's why Black handled double-digit touches. But they also want to manage CMC's touches, following his 400+ touch 2025 season. So, which is it? Or is it a combination of both?

Either way, McCaffrey will get the high-value touches: Receiving opportunities and goal-line plunges. Against a poor Miami run defense with a 13.5-point spread, Black may get at or near 10 carries again, but they'll be low-value carries.

Don't get me wrong, Black is one of my favorite waiver-wire names from opening weekend. He's vaulted to the top of the handcuff rankings. However, he may not be anything more than that. Let's see how the touches shake out in Week 2 before plugging the rookie into a starting lineup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Kaelon Black. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Kaelon Black compared to others:

Kaelon Black
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Mark Andrews
Kaelon Black
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DK Metcalf
Kaelon Black
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Quinshon Judkins
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Dallas Goedert
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Matthew Golden
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Quentin Johnston
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Michael Wilson
Kaelon Black
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Rome Odunze
Kaelon Black
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Jakobi Meyers
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Sam Laporta
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Jalen Coker
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Jayden Reed
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J.K. Dobbins
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Josh Downs
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Stefon Diggs
Kaelon Black
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Kyle Monangai
Kaelon Black
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Jaylen Waddle
Kaelon Black
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Tucker Kraft
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Isaiah Likely
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Davante Adams
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Courtland Sutton
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Jameson Williams
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Travis Kelce
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Dalton Kincaid
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Romeo Doubs
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Tyler Warren
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Caleb Douglas
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Jaylen Warren
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Rico Dowdle
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Luther Burden III
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Tony Pollard
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Colston Loveland
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Woody Marks
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Blake Corum
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Carnell Tate
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Rashee Rice
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Drake London
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Rachaad White
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Jeremiyah Love
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KC Concepcion
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Terry Mclaurin
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Juwan Johnson
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Emeka Egbuka
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George Kittle
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Jadarian Price
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Khalil Shakir
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Tee Higgins
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Jonathon Brooks
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Trey McBride
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Jordan Addison
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Christian Watson
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Jake Ferguson
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Chuba Hubbard
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Malik Nabers
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Tre Tucker
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Garrett Wilson
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RJ Harvey
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Ladd McConkey
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Devaughn Vele
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Alec Pierce
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Parker Washington
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Cam Skattebo
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Mike Evans
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Brock Bowers
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Devonta Smith
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Dalton Schultz
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DJ Moore
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Chris Olave
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Rashid Shaheed
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Breece Hall
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Brenton Strange
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Bucky Irving
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Adonai Mitchell
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David Montgomery
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Keenan Allen
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Zay Flowers
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Tyjae Spears
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Kyren Williams
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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George Pickens
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Mack Hollins
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Nico Collins
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Michael Mayer
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D'Andre Swift
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Hunter Henry
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Omarion Hampton
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Rashod Bateman
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Chase Brown
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T.J. Hockenson
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Javonte Williams
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Tyler Allgeier
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Justin Jefferson
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Jalen McMillan
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Saquon Barkley
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Xavier Worthy
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CeeDee Lamb
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Pat Bryant
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Denzel Boston
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Ashton Jeanty
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Malik Washington
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De'Von Achane
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Chig Okonkwo
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Kenneth Walker III
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Pat Freiermuth
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James Cook III
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Makai Lemon
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Derrick Henry
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Cade Otton
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Jonathan Taylor
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AJ Barner
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Ted Hurst
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jalen Nailor
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Malachi Fields
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Puka Nacua
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Tre Harris
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Bijan Robinson
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David Njoku
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Mike Gesicki
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Kayshon Boutte
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Jauan Jennings
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Ryan Flournoy
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Keaton Mitchell
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Demarcus Robinson
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Antonio Williams
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Terrance Ferguson
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Kendrick Bourne
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George Holani
Kaelon Black
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Greg Dulcich
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Kalif Raymond
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Colby Parkinson
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Emmett Johnson
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Braelon Allen
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Demario Douglas
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Samaje Perine
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Evan Engram
Kaelon Black
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Gunnar Helm
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Justice Hill
Kaelon Black
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Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
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Bryce Lance
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Chris Bell
Kaelon Black
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Cooper Kupp
Kaelon Black
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Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
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Jerry Jeudy
Kaelon Black
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Calvin Ridley
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Jaylin Noel
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Darnell Mooney
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Joshua Palmer
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Kendre Miller
Kaelon Black
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Darren Waller
Kaelon Black
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Jack Bech
Kaelon Black
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Isaac TeSlaa
Kaelon Black
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Troy Franklin
Kaelon Black
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Tyquan Thornton
Kaelon Black
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Oronde Gadsden II
Kaelon Black
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TreVeyon Henderson
Kaelon Black
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Cole Kmet
Kaelon Black
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Theo Johnson
Kaelon Black
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Chris Brooks
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Darnell Washington
Kaelon Black
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Roman Wilson
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Andrei Iosivas
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Kimani Vidal
Kaelon Black
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Elijah Sarratt
Kaelon Black
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Keon Coleman
Kaelon Black
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Raheim Sanders
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Germie Bernard
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Dawson Knox
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John Bates
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Devin Singletary
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Kaytron Allen
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Xavier Hutchinson
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Zachariah Branch
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Demond Claiborne
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Alvin Kamara
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Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
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Elic Ayomanor
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Noah Fant
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Mason Taylor
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Travis Hunter
Kaelon Black
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Xavier Legette
Kaelon Black
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Brenen Thompson
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Kyle Williams
Kaelon Black
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Josh Oliver
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Odell Beckham Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Emari Demercado
Kaelon Black
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Jahan Dotson
Kaelon Black
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Jahdae Walker
Kaelon Black
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Marvin Mims Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
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Zavion Thomas
Kaelon Black
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Jonnu Smith
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Emanuel Wilson
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Higbee
Kaelon Black
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Chris Moore
Kaelon Black
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Charlie Kolar
Kaelon Black
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Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
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KaVontae Turpin
Kaelon Black
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Cyrus Allen
Kaelon Black
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Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
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Elijah Arroyo
Kaelon Black
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Chimere Dike
Kaelon Black
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Kyle Juszczyk
Kaelon Black
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Eli Raridon
Kaelon Black
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Kaelon Black
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Marquise Brown
Kaelon Black
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Jordan Whittington
Kaelon Black
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Isaiah Davis
Kaelon Black
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Ollie Gordon II
Kaelon Black
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Daniel Bellinger
Kaelon Black
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Erick All Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Brashard Smith
Kaelon Black
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Jacob Saylors
Kaelon Black
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Isaiah Williams
Kaelon Black
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Jaylen Wright
Kaelon Black
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Adam Trautman
Kaelon Black
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Dyami Brown
Kaelon Black
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Corey Kiner
Kaelon Black
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Jalen Tolbert
Kaelon Black
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Drew Sample
Kaelon Black
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Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
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Ben Sinnott
Kaelon Black
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Foster Moreau
Kaelon Black
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Ashton Dulin
Kaelon Black
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Ameer Abdullah
Kaelon Black
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Rasheen Ali
Kaelon Black
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Bam Knight
Kaelon Black
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Tahj Brooks
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Will Shipley
Kaelon Black
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Najee Harris
Kaelon Black
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Roschon Johnson
Kaelon Black
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DeeJay Dallas
Kaelon Black
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Jordan James
Kaelon Black
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Josh Allen
Kaelon Black
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Lamar Jackson
Kaelon Black
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Caleb Williams
Kaelon Black
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Brock Purdy
Kaelon Black
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Jalen Hurts
Kaelon Black
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Jayden Daniels
Kaelon Black
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Dak Prescott
Kaelon Black
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Trevor Lawrence
Kaelon Black
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Joe Burrow
Kaelon Black
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Justin Herbert
Kaelon Black
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Jaxson Dart
Kaelon Black
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Jared Goff
Kaelon Black
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Kyler Murray
Kaelon Black
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Drake Maye
Kaelon Black
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Patrick Mahomes II
Kaelon Black
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Matthew Stafford
Kaelon Black
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Jordan Love
Kaelon Black
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Baker Mayfield
Kaelon Black
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C.J. Stroud
Kaelon Black
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Malik Willis
Kaelon Black
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Bryce Young
Kaelon Black
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Bo Nix
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Shough
Kaelon Black
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Carson Wentz
Kaelon Black
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Daniel Jones
Kaelon Black
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Jacoby Brissett
Kaelon Black
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Kirk Cousins
Kaelon Black
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Aaron Rodgers
Kaelon Black
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Geno Smith
Kaelon Black
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Drew Lock
Kaelon Black
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Cam Ward
Kaelon Black
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Cooper Rush
Kaelon Black
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Deshaun Watson
Kaelon Black
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Michael Penix Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kaelon Black
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Philadelphia Eagles
Kaelon Black
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San Francisco 49ers
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Seattle Seahawks
Kaelon Black
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Los Angeles Chargers
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Baltimore Ravens
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Houston Texans
Kaelon Black
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New England Patriots
Kaelon Black
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Green Bay Packers
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Los Angeles Rams
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Denver Broncos
Kaelon Black
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaelon Black
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Kansas City Chiefs
Kaelon Black
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Cincinnati Bengals
Kaelon Black
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Carolina Panthers
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Dallas Cowboys
Kaelon Black
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Minnesota Vikings
Kaelon Black
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Las Vegas Raiders
Kaelon Black
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New York Jets
Kaelon Black
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Atlanta Falcons
Kaelon Black
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Chicago Bears
Kaelon Black
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Cleveland Browns
Kaelon Black
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Buffalo Bills
Kaelon Black
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Indianapolis Colts
Kaelon Black
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New Orleans Saints
Kaelon Black
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Arizona Cardinals
Kaelon Black
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Tennessee Titans
Kaelon Black
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Detroit Lions
Kaelon Black
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Washington Commanders
Kaelon Black
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New York Giants
Kaelon Black
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Miami Dolphins
Kaelon Black
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Brandon Aubrey
Kaelon Black
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Eddy Pineiro
Kaelon Black
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Cameron Dicker
Kaelon Black
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Kaelon Black
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Cam Little
Kaelon Black
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Cairo Santos
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Loop
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Bass
Kaelon Black
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Jason Myers
Kaelon Black
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Evan McPherson
Kaelon Black
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Harrison Butker
Kaelon Black
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Harrison Mevis
Kaelon Black
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Trey Smack
Kaelon Black
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Chase McLaughlin
Kaelon Black
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Jake Elliott
Kaelon Black
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Jake Bates
Kaelon Black
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Will Reichard
Kaelon Black
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Wil Lutz
Kaelon Black
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Andy Borregales
Kaelon Black
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Ryan Fitzgerald
Kaelon Black
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Nick Folk
Kaelon Black
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Chris Boswell
Kaelon Black
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Jason Sanders
Kaelon Black
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Matt Gay
Kaelon Black
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Spencer Shrader
Kaelon Black
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Daniel Carlson
Kaelon Black
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Dominic Zvada
Kaelon Black
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Drew Stevens
Kaelon Black
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Joey Slye
Kaelon Black
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Chad Ryland
Kaelon Black
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Riley Patterson

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

10 Fantasy Situations to Watch in Week 2
Tight End Stats, Sleepers & Surprises
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Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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