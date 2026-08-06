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Fantasy Football RBs and WRs Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers in 2026

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Ashton Jeanty - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Michael Florio's elite fantasy football targets for RBs and WRs to put up video game numbers and explode in 2026. Which RBs and WRs are league winners?

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Running Backs Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers
Fantasy Football Wide Receivers Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Every year, there are a handful of fantasy football players who put up video game numbers. At times each season, it feels like if you do not have one of those players, you are not going to win. Everyone is chasing those players who can truly lap the competition at their position, like what Trey McBride did last year or Ja'Marr Chase the year prior.

The goal of all fantasy managers is to find those players and get them on their teams. If we could identify these players with certainty, they would be the first picks in every draft. That is why those who go early in the first round have a higher chance of being one of those players. However, the early rounds are littered with players with this upside.

What does one of these players look like? For a running back, they need volume, but more so, they need to be involved in the passing game and see goal-line work. Receivers need to have a high target share, but it often involves being used downfield and in the red zone. The biggest thing for each position is they likely need to be tied to a good offense that provides scoring chances.

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Fantasy Football Running Backs Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers

Jahmyr Gibbs does not need much explanation. He led all RBs in fantasy points per opportunity the last two years. That could even improve with the touchdown vulture, David Montgomery, no longer in Detroit. Even though he has scored the most TDs since he entered the NFL, he was outside the top 20 in goal-line carries in 2025.

Gibbs is a constant big-play threat and had a career-high in receptions last year. He is tied to one of the best offenses in football as well. It is very easy to envision him putting up video game numbers, especially since we have seen him do so already.

Bijan Robinson is similar to Gibbs in the sense that he will be a top-2 pick in every draft and needs little explanation here. Last season, Robinson was top three in the NFL in explosive runs (10-plus yards), running back targets, touches per game, red-zone target share, and YAC per catch. He has been a top-3 fantasy running back each of the last two years.

Much like Gibbs, his touchdown vulture is no longer there, meaning we could get even more touchdowns out of Robinson. He is a successful goal-line runner; he just needs the opportunities. Plus, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown to RBs at the second-highest rate in the last two seasons. Robinson easily could be the runaway player in fantasy football this season.

Ashton Jeanty has perhaps the most elite volume share in the NFL. He was the only player in the NFL last year to score every one of his team's rushing touchdowns. He was top two in percentage of a team's carries and rushing yards. He played the fourth-most snaps (78 percent) and saw the second-highest rate of a team's goal-line attempts. He was fourth among backs in red-zone target share, and the list goes on. On top of that, he finished as an RB1 in a league-worst situation.

Last year, 89 percent of his rushing yards came after contact. Not only did the Raiders go out and improve their offensive line, but they also brought in Klint Kubiak, who showed he can elevate a run game with line concerns last season in Seattle. The Raiders also improved their QB room, or at least the upside it brings. After the top-2 RBs, there is an argument Jeanty brings the highest combination of floor and ceiling at the position.

Christian McCaffrey’s upside is clear. We have already seen him finish as the RB1 three times in his career. There have been numerous seasons where, if you do not have CMC on your roster, your chances of winning go down dramatically. We know the risk as well, but let's focus on the upside here.

McCaffrey has four of the top five scoring RB seasons since he entered the league. He had the highest red-zone target share among all backs last year. No one sees more elite usage when on the field than McCaffrey. It’s a risk-reward pick, but the upside is clear.

Jonathan Taylor has shown us his upside before. He has one overall RB1 finish under his belt and last year looked like the runaway at the position until the Colts offense fell apart. He averaged nearly 24 fantasy PPG with Daniel Jones. That would put him on pace to score over 400 fantasy points, something only McCaffrey did in 2025.

He is extremely explosive, plays an elite snap share, and set new career highs as a receiver last season. We have already seen numerous stretches where he puts up video game numbers. He is extremely safe in the first round.

James Cook III won the rushing title last year and has scored 32 touchdowns in the last two seasons combined. His usage continues to climb, and so have his fantasy points every season. Cook has already dominated on the ground, yet he has never finished as a top-5 fantasy RB. That is due to his declining pass game role.

Last season, he was outside the top 15 among RBs in targets, catches, and receiving yards. The chatter out of camp, though, is that Cook will be featured much more often in the passing game this season. If that were to happen, there is a clear path for Cook to put up video game numbers.

Omarion Hampton is a favorite of mine this year. He was performing like an RB1 last season before getting injured. Plus, the Chargers O-line should be vastly better. The biggest reason I am in, though, is new OC Mike McDaniel. His lead back has finished top five in fantasy in each of the last three seasons.

Plus, McDaniel has dialed up outside zone runs on 61 percent of the plays while he was in Miami (compared to 47 percent for Greg Roman). Hampton averaged 5.5 yards per carry on outside runs, sixth best among all RBs. Hampton should handle goal-line work on an offense that should score plenty of points. If he’s utilized in the passing game, his ceiling is extremely high.

Chase Brown is a dual-threat option who sees goal-line work on one of the best offenses in football. Last season, he was the RB5 from Week 6 on (after moving on from Jake Browning). He scored plus-PPR points in 10 straight games, showing that he has one of the best weekly floors in the game.

What I love most is that he became more used as a receiver down the stretch. He averaged over six targets per game from Week 9 on. A target is 2.5 times more valuable than a carry for backs in PPR. Brown has sneaky overall RB1 upside.

Quick Hits: Saquon Barkley is two years removed from one of the best RB seasons of all time. He is on an offense that should be improved from last year. Kenneth Walker III is extremely explosive and finally in a position to handle three-down work. The upside is clearly there. Derrick Henry has put up monstrous numbers on the ground, but his ceiling has been held back by a lack of pass game usage. Still, the upside in this offense is sky high if he can fight off the age cliff another season.

Dark Horse Options: Cam Skattebo sees elite volume when healthy. He was a top-5 back before getting injured. His play style leads to injury concerns, but he has upside matched by few.

Bhayshul Tuten plays in a system that has produced league winners in three straight years. He is extremely explosive, has been talked up as a short-yardage runner, and has three-down back potential. The upside is sky high.

TreVeyon Henderson averaged over 20 PPR PPG when he had 15 or more touches last year. The explosiveness is evident. He showed to be a reliable goal-line runner down the stretch. If he can see more consistent usage, he has tremendous upside.

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receivers Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers

Ja'Marr Chase brings clear video game upside. In fact, we have already seen it when he won the Triple Crown and was the runaway WR1 in 2024. He is the only player with at least 1,400 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. To no surprise, his numbers remained elite with Joe Burrow, but took a hit without him.

If both Burrow and Chase are able to stay healthy, there is an easy path to him returning to his 2024 form. Especially considering the Bengals could still be in a bunch of back-and-forth high-scoring games due to their defense. The most talented WR in the NFL has the highest ceiling at the position.

Puka Nacua went pure video game mode last year when he averaged over two more PPR PPG than any other receiver. He had the highest scoring game by any receiver last season. He scored the most points in the fantasy playoffs in six seasons. On top of everything, his usage and production have increased every season he’s been in the NFL.

Oh, and the best part? Not much has changed for the Rams offense. It is the same play-caller, QB, and weapons. Nacua is in a clear situation to go off once again.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the safest WR in fantasy football. Both year-over-year and week-to-week. He has been the WR3 overall in three straight years. Last season, he scored 15-or-more PPR points in 11 games. He had a 42 percent target share in the red zone, by far the highest in the NFL.

The one way he could reach a new level is with some more downfield usage. He is consistently great, but if he ever had a career-year type of jump, he would be the runaway WR1.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up video game numbers last year. He recorded 44 percent of his team's receiving yards, the largest individual share since 2013. I am skeptical he can duplicate that success given the change in play-caller, but JSN remains one of the most efficient and talented WRs in the NFL. The ceiling is clearly extremely high.

A.J. Brown is an elite option. Not was, very much so still is. He continued to thrive against man and press coverage last year. He looked like himself later in the season after being hampered by a hamstring injury early on. The biggest area of decline for Brown was on downfield production, but he continued to get open at a high rate.

He is going from Jalen Hurts, who completed 38 percent of deep passes, to Drake Maye, who completed 52 percent of those passes. Brown, who will be the clear focal point of his offense, brings scary upside with an improved deep-ball thrower.

DeVonta Smith has the talent to be a WR1 in the NFL. The issue has been that he has been sharing the field with another target vacuum in Brown. Over the last three years, Smith has averaged seven catches for 87 yards in games he saw nine-plus targets.

He is a great field-stretcher, so big plays will be in his profile. Now, he should see one of the higher target shares in the NFL. If the Eagles offense can return to what it was in prior years, Smith has league-winning upside.

Malik Nabers is one of the most talented receivers in the league. Full disclosure, his injury likely holds him back from reaching video game numbers in 2026, but watch out in 2027! Still, Nabers can put up points in chunks due to his field stretching and red-zone abilities. He has seen one of the highest target shares since entering the NFL. Limited usage may hold him back early on, but he has league-winning upside down the stretch if healthy.

Dark Horse Options:

Emeka Egbuka was the WR6 through Week 7 last year. Then, both he and Baker Mayfield dealt with injuries, which led to one of the highest rates of uncatchable targets in the NFL. Getting to play the Z is huge for him. I believe the real Egbuka is who we saw early on, and if so, the upside with added volume is very high.

DJ Moore was the Bears' leading receiver when the ball was held for longer than 2.5 seconds. Josh Allen has never averaged less than 2.9 seconds to throw. Moore also led all their receivers in the playoffs and was often who the ball went to in got-to-have-it situations. He also is a great improviser, which fits Allen’s style. Upside is likely more of a WR1 finish than video game numbers, but given his QB, it cannot be ruled out.

Terry McLaurin was the WR7 with rookie Jayden Daniels. We all know the talent he has, but he could see a career high in targets due to a lack of receiver options on the Commanders. If Daniels stays healthy, McLaurin has WR1 upside.

Luther Burden III has received praise from Bears HC Ben Johnson. He is a great fit in an offense that highly features the slot receiver and relies on catch-and-run ability. Burden posted the second-best yards per route run by a rookie since 2016. He brings a WR1 ceiling as if he is indeed the Bears' No. 1 receiver.

Jaylen Waddle has posted a WR1 season prior to teaming up with Tyreek Hill. I am hesitant to fully trust Sean Payton given all the receiver options he has on the Broncos. However, if Waddle were to see Michael Thomas-like volume and usage, his upside is very high. Like top five high.

Christian Watson has shown us he can play at a very high level. He has exploded for some huge games, but has been held back by both injuries and the Packers' run-heavy style. There has been talk that the Packers want to both throw more and run a faster-paced offense. Their defense may force their hand there this year. With fewer options at receiver, Watson should be an every-snap kind of player. Tied to a very good QB, all he needs is volume. And, well, to stay healthy.

Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, Bhayshul Tuten, DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, Jaylen Waddle. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, Bhayshul Tuten, DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, Jaylen Waddle:

Omarion Hampton
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Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Derrick Henry
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De'Von Achane
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Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
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George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
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Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
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Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Olave
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Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
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A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
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Jeremiyah Love
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Drake London
Omarion Hampton
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Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
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James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
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Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
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Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
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Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Josh Allen
Omarion Hampton
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Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
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Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
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Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
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CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Ja'Marr Chase
Omarion Hampton
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Zay Flowers
Omarion Hampton
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Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
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Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
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Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
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Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
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Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
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Rashee Rice
Omarion Hampton
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
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Josh Jacobs
Omarion Hampton
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Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
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Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
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Garrett Wilson
Omarion Hampton
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Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
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Terry Mclaurin
Omarion Hampton
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Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
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Mike Evans
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Tetairoa McMillan
Omarion Hampton
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Jaylen Waddle
Omarion Hampton
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Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
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Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
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Lamar Jackson
Omarion Hampton
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Jameson Williams
Omarion Hampton
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D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
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DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
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Jayden Daniels
Omarion Hampton
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Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
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David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
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TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
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Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
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Drake Maye
Omarion Hampton
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Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
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Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
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Jordyn Tyson
Omarion Hampton
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Christian Watson
Omarion Hampton
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Joe Burrow
Omarion Hampton
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Carnell Tate
Omarion Hampton
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
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Parker Washington
Omarion Hampton
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
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Tyler Warren
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jalen Hurts
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Rome Odunze
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Caleb Williams
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DK Metcalf
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Tucker Kraft
Omarion Hampton
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Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
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Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
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Courtland Sutton
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J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
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Blake Corum
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RJ Harvey
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Kyle Monangai
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Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
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Jordan Mason
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Rachaad White
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Jonathon Brooks
Omarion Hampton
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Keaton Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
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Isiah Pacheco
Omarion Hampton
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Woody Marks
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Tyjae Spears
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Tank Bigsby
Omarion Hampton
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Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
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Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
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Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
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Sean Tucker
Omarion Hampton
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Kaytron Allen
Omarion Hampton
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Jonah Coleman
Omarion Hampton
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Jordan James
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Emanuel Wilson
Omarion Hampton
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Samaje Perine
Omarion Hampton
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Braelon Allen
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Ray Davis
Omarion Hampton
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DJ Giddens
Omarion Hampton
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Zach Charbonnet
Omarion Hampton
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Jaydon Blue
Omarion Hampton
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MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
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De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
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Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
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George Pickens
Chase Brown
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Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
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Nico Collins
Chase Brown
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Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
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Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
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Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
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Chris Olave
Chase Brown
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Drake London
Chase Brown
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A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
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James Cook III
Chase Brown
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Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
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Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
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Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
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Trey McBride
Chase Brown
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Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
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Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
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Josh Allen
Chase Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
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Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
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Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
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Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
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Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
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Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
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Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
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Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
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Breece Hall
Chase Brown
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
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Davante Adams
Chase Brown
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Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
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Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
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Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
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Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
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Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
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Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
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Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
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Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
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Mike Evans
Chase Brown
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Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
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Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
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Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
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Lamar Jackson
Chase Brown
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Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
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D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
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DJ Moore
Chase Brown
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Jayden Daniels
Chase Brown
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Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
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David Montgomery
Chase Brown
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TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
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Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
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Drake Maye
Chase Brown
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Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
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Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
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Jordyn Tyson
Chase Brown
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Christian Watson
Chase Brown
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Joe Burrow
Chase Brown
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Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chase Brown
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Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
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Parker Washington
Chase Brown
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
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Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
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Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
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Jalen Hurts
Chase Brown
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Rome Odunze
Chase Brown
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Chase Brown
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Caleb Williams
Chase Brown
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DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
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Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
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Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
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Courtland Sutton
Chase Brown
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J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
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Blake Corum
Chase Brown
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RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
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Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
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Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
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Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
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Rachaad White
Chase Brown
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
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Jonathon Brooks
Chase Brown
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Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
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Isiah Pacheco
Chase Brown
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
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Woody Marks
Chase Brown
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Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
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Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
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Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
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Dylan Sampson
Chase Brown
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Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
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Sean Tucker
Chase Brown
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Kaytron Allen
Chase Brown
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Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
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Jordan James
Chase Brown
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Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
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Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
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Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
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Ray Davis
Chase Brown
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DJ Giddens
Chase Brown
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Zach Charbonnet
Chase Brown
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Jaydon Blue
Chase Brown
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MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
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Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
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George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
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James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
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De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
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Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
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Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
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Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
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CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
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Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
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Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
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A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
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Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
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Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
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Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
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Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
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Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
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Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
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Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
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Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
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Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
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Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
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Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
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Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
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Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Carnell Tate
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Caleb Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DK Metcalf
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Sean Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kaytron Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan James
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Samaje Perine
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Braelon Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ray Davis
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Giddens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaydon Blue
Ashton Jeanty
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Nico Collins
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Allen
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
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vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
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vs
Zay Flowers
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vs
Puka Nacua
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vs
Breece Hall
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vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
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vs
Davante Adams
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vs
Rashee Rice
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Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Evans
Chase Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Drake Maye
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
Joe Burrow
Chase Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chase Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Caleb Williams
Chase Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chase Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chase Brown
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
vs
Sean Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan James
Chase Brown
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Ray Davis
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Giddens
Chase Brown
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chase Brown
vs
Jaydon Blue
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devonta Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Addison
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
A.J. Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dak Prescott
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Olave
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Bowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Purdy
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Nico Collins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Alec Pierce
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Pickens
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sean Tucker
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaytron Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan James
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Samaje Perine
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Braelon Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ray Davis
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Lamar Jackson
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Daniels
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake Maye
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Jadarian Price
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Joe Burrow
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Hurts
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Caleb Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devonta Smith
vs
Rico Dowdle
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Alec Pierce
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Reed
Devonta Smith
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devonta Smith
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devonta Smith
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Jauan Jennings
Devonta Smith
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Calvin Ridley
Devonta Smith
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Nailor
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Devonta Smith
vs
Germie Bernard
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Devonta Smith
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Herbert
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jauan Jennings
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Calvin Ridley
Luther Burden III
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Nailor
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Luther Burden III
vs
Germie Bernard
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Luther Burden III
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Luther Burden III
vs
Cooper Kupp
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
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