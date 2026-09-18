Keith's Week 2 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 2 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 2 NFL Props article. Week 1 gave us plenty to digest, from high-scoring performances and surprising results to a few immediate takeaways that could shape the betting landscape moving forward.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With Week 1 in the books, we have our first real sample of how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 2 Passing Prop Bets
Geno Smith OVER 204.5 Passing Yards (-117) BetRivers Sportsbook
Smith is coming off a successful Week 1, throwing for 215 yards against the Titans and leading the Jets to their first opening-week win in three years. The veteran put up some impressive numbers in his return to the team that drafted him more than 13 years ago, completing 19-of-24 attempts and averaging 9.0 yards per attempt.
Geno Smith makes this throw look EASY
When was the last time the Jets had a QB to make a throw like this look effortless. #JetUp pic.twitter.com/G50DUCJx9d
— 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) September 15, 2026
This week, the Jets face the Packers in their home opener, entering as 3.5-point underdogs. If the Packers get out to an early lead, there is a good chance Smith will drop back significantly more than he did last week. His talented receiving corps is capable of big plays, and the Packers' secondary showed plenty of vulnerabilities against a backup quarterback last week.
With Smith already covering this number once this season in a favorable game script, there's a strong opportunity for him to do it again with potentially more volume this week.
Jayden Daniels OVER 212.5 Passing Yards (-115) BetRivers Sportsbook
Daniels had a relatively quiet performance in Washington's 24-22 loss to Philadelphia, completing just 18-of-34 attempts for 164 yards and two touchdowns. However, he finished the game much stronger than he started, throwing both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The matchup against Dallas this week provides a significant opportunity for a bounce-back performance. The Cowboys allowed 230 yards through the air to the Giants in Week 1, with Jaxon Dart completing 23-of-29 attempts. Just as importantly, Dallas allowed the most passing yards in the NFL last season, making this a much more favorable matchup than Daniels faced last week in Philadelphia.
Week 2 Rushing Prop Bets
Derrick Henry OVER 90.5 Rushing Yards (-110) DraftKings Sportsbook
Henry is coming off a monster performance in Week 1, rushing for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries against the Colts. Now he gets a Saints defense that just allowed Jahmyr Gibbs to rack up 156 rushing yards. New Orleans also allowed over 102 yards per game to running backs last season, so this is a matchup Henry should be able to exploit.
KING HENRY RUMBLES IN FOR ANOTHER TD!!
BALvsIND on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/4h8WpRsLW5
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
The injuries to Baltimore's receiving corps make this an even more intriguing spot for the "Big Dog." Promising rookie Ja'Kobi Lane has been placed on IR, while Zay Flowers has yet to practice this week after leaving last game with a hamstring injury. Baltimore leaned heavily on the run last week after Flowers and Lane exited the game with injuries.
Henry should be in line for another massive workload with the Ravens entering as 7.5-point home favorites and a banged up receivers room. The Saints don't figure to be able to offer enough resistance to prevent him from going over 90.5 rushing yards.
Chuba Hubbard OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114) DraftKings Sportsbook
Hubbard had a relatively modest 49 yards on 10 carries in Week 1, but the workload was encouraging. He played 68% of Carolina's offensive snaps, and he accounted for 53% of the team's designed runs. That usage came in a game where the Panthers were trying to keep up with one of the league's most explosive offenses.
There should be more rushing opportunities available for Carolina this week, as they visit the Falcons as 2.5-point road favorites. The Panthers should lean heavily on Hubbard if they are able to establish an early lead.
Week 2 Receiving Prop Bets
Devaughn Vele OVER 3.5 Receptions (-125) Fanatics Sportsbook
Vele was heavily involved in New Orleans' passing game right out of the gate, catching 7 of 9 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. His nine targets were second on the Saints, while his seven receptions tied for second on the team.
“Ve has a really good job of using his body for leverage.”#Saints HC Kellen Moore on how WR Devaughn Vele uses his size to beat defenders. pic.twitter.com/bJBtsvNT4f
— NOF (@nofnetwork) September 16, 2026
The biggest reason to like this prop is volume. Vele ran a route on 58 of 63 dropbacks in Week 1, indicating he is a vital piece of the passing attack. The Saints should be playing from behind once again, entering Week 2 as 7.5-point road underdogs in Baltimore. That should lead to a similar workload for Vele, and a clear path to rack up more than 3.5 receptions.
Jalen Coker OVER 4.5 Receptions (+101) DraftKings Sportsbook
Coker was the clear standout of Carolina's passing game in the opener, hauling in 8 of 9 targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago. He led the Panthers in targets and receiving yards while establishing himself as a legitimate part of the passing attack.
This is another opportunity where the early volume indicators don't line up with the prop. Coker commanded a 23.7% target share in Week 1 and tied Tetairoa McMillan with a 23.7% first-read share.
Even if the volume and efficiency regress slightly in a more favorable game environment for Carolina, Coker should still have the role to clear his receptions prop.
Breece Hall OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
Hall had a big day on the ground in Week 1, a game the Jets controlled throughout. In the passing game, he caught both of his targets for 16 yards. He finished with 24 total touches while playing more than 58% of the snaps. The massive workload was encouraging for his future production outlook.
The Jets enter Week 2 as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Packers, which could mean an increase in passing volume if they play from behind. Hall's explosiveness in space gives him a great chance to clear this line with just 2 or 3 receptions, but he has the potential to see much more than that.
Long Shot Props & Value Plays
Washington Commanders to Score Most Total Points Sunday Games (+2000) DraftKings Sportsbook
Risk .1 Units to Win 2.0 Units
Atlanta Falcons to Score Least Total Points Sunday Games (+1200) DraftKings Sportsbook
Risk .1 Units to Win 1.2 Units
Week 2 Props Summary
Here's a quick, handy recap of all the props I recommended in this article in one place!
|Player
|Bet Type
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Geno Smith
|OVER 204.5 Passing Yards
|-117
|BetRivers
|Jayden Daniels
|OVER 212.5 Passing Yards
|-115
|BetRivers
|Derrick Henry
|OVER 90.5 Rushing Yards
|-110
|DraftKings
|Chuba Hubbard
|OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards
|-114
|DraftKings
|Devaughn Vele
|OVER 3.5 Receptions
|-125
|Fanatics
|Jalen Coker
|OVER 4.5 Receptions
|+101
|DraftKings
|Breece Hall
|OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards
|-114
|FanDuel
Thanks for reading, and make sure you check back again before Sunday for updated info and more betting content from RotoBaller!
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