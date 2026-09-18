Every NHL Team's Greatest Duo of All Time

September 18, 2026

Frank's greatest duo of all-time for every NHL team. The greatest dynamic duos in NHL history including Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, and more.

Every NHL franchise has had star players, but the best duos are the ones who produced at a high level while sharing the ice together.

For this list, we're looking at the greatest duo in the history of all 32 NHL teams, with the biggest emphasis on what each pair accomplished as teammates. Production matters most, but longevity, playoff success, awards, and overall impact with that franchise also factor into the decision.

That means we're not simply choosing the two greatest players to ever wear each team's jersey. The focus is on players who actually overlapped and formed a meaningful partnership during their time together.

Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf & Corey Perry

Getzlaf and Perry developed into franchise stars together and became the foundation of Anaheim's most successful era. Getzlaf finished with a Ducks-record 1,019 points in 1,157 games, while Perry produced 372 goals and 776 points in 988 games.

They were already important contributors when Anaheim won the Stanley Cup in 2007 and remained teammates through 2018-19.

Boston Bruins: Bobby Orr & Phil Esposito

Orr and Esposito were at the center of one of the most dominant offensive stretches in Bruins history. Esposito piled up 459 goals and 1,012 points in only 625 games for Boston, while Orr recorded an incredible 888 points in 631 games from the blue line. They were the biggest stars on Bruins teams that won Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972.

Buffalo Sabres: Gilbert Perreault & Rick Martin

Perreault and Martin were two-thirds of Buffalo's famous French Connection line and remain two of the most productive players in team history. Perreault is the Sabres' all-time leader with 512 goals and 1,326 points, while Martin ranks second in goals with 382 and finished with 695 points. Their peak together included Buffalo's run to the 1975 Stanley Cup Final.

Calgary Flames: Jarome Iginla & Miikka Kiprusoff

Iginla and Kiprusoff gave Calgary an elite player at each end of the ice throughout much of the 2000s. Iginla is the Flames' all-time leader with 525 goals and 1,095 points, while Kiprusoff owns the franchise goaltending records for wins (305) and shutouts (41). Their signature season came in 2003-04, when Iginla scored 13 playoff goals, and Kiprusoff won 15 games during Calgary's run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Carolina Hurricanes: Eric Staal & Rod Brind'Amour

Staal and Brind'Amour were the offensive leaders of Carolina's first Stanley Cup championship team. Staal produced 322 goals and 775 points in 909 games for the Hurricanes, while Brind'Amour added 174 goals and 473 points in 694 games. In 2005-06 alone, Staal erupted for 100 points, and Brind'Amour added 70 before they helped Carolina win the Cup.

Chicago Blackhawks: Stan Mikita & Bobby Hull

Mikita and Hull spent more than a decade together as two of the NHL's premier offensive players. Mikita remains Chicago's all-time leader with 1,467 points, while Hull scored a franchise-record 604 goals and finished with 1,153 points. Both were members of the Blackhawks' 1961 Stanley Cup championship team and continued dominating throughout the 1960s.

This was a very tough call as Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were just as dominant as a duo in recent history, leading Chicago to three Stanley Cups.

Colorado Avalanche: Joe Sakic & Peter Forsberg

Sakic and Forsberg were the offensive cornerstones of Colorado's first two Stanley Cup championships. Counting only their production after the franchise moved to Colorado, Sakic recorded 1,015 regular-season points for the Avalanche, while Forsberg had 705 despite playing only 544 games. They helped Colorado win championships together in 1996 and 2001.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Rick Nash & David Vyborny

Nash and Vyborny were Columbus' most productive long-term combination during the franchise's early years. Nash scored 289 goals and totaled 547 points in 674 games with the Blue Jackets, while Vyborny recorded 317 points in 543 games. They spent six seasons together from Nash's debut in 2002-03 through Vyborny's final Columbus season in 2007-08.

Dallas Stars: Mike Modano & Jere Lehtinen

Modano and Lehtinen played together throughout the best stretch in Dallas Stars history. After the franchise moved from Minnesota to Dallas, Modano recorded 434 goals and 1,050 points in 1,142 regular-season games, while Lehtinen produced 243 goals and 514 points in 875 games. Lehtinen won three Selke Trophies, and the longtime linemates helped Dallas capture the 1999 Stanley Cup.

Detroit Red Wings: Gordie Howe & Ted Lindsay

Howe and Lindsay were two pieces of Detroit's legendary Production Line and drove one of the greatest stretches in franchise history. Howe accumulated 786 goals and 1,809 points in 1,687 games with Detroit, while Lindsay recorded 335 goals and 728 points in 862 games. They won four Stanley Cups together in 1950, 1952, 1954, and 1955. Modern-era fans may also suggest Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg, who played 13 seasons together in Detroit.

Edmonton Oilers: Wayne Gretzky & Mark Messier

Gretzky and Messier are an easy choice after leading Edmonton's dynasty of the 1980s. Gretzky produced an absurd 1,669 points in only 696 games as an Oiler, while Messier added 392 goals and 1,034 points in 851 games. They won four Stanley Cups together before Gretzky left Edmonton, with Messier later leading the Oilers to another championship in 1990.

While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been a dominant duo, they still sit far behind the greatness of Gretzky and Messier.

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov & Jonathan Huberdeau

Barkov and Huberdeau spent nine seasons together and became the two most productive players from the Panthers' first three decades. Barkov has recorded a franchise-record 782 points, while Huberdeau finished his Florida career with 613 points in 671 games. Their offensive peak came in 2021-22, when Huberdeau set a team record with 115 points, and Barkov produced 88 points in only 67 games.

Los Angeles Kings: Marcel Dionne & Dave Taylor

Dionne and Taylor spent a decade together and formed two-thirds of the famed Triple Crown Line alongside Charlie Simmer. Dionne amassed 550 goals and 1,307 points in only 921 games as a King, while Taylor produced 431 goals and 1,069 points in 1,111 games. Their longevity and offensive output make a strong case for them as the most productive duo in Kings history.

Minnesota Wild: Mikko Koivu & Marian Gaborik

Koivu and Gaborik were the two defining offensive players from the Wild's early years. Koivu remains Minnesota's all-time points leader with 709 in 1,028 games, while Gaborik recorded 219 goals and 437 points in 502 games. They overlapped for four seasons from 2005-06 through 2008-09, with Gaborik providing the elite goal scoring and Koivu developing into the franchise's long-term No. 1 center.

Montreal Canadiens: Maurice Richard & Jean Beliveau

Richard and Beliveau combined elite individual production with championship success that is almost impossible to match. Richard scored 544 goals and 966 points in 978 games for Montreal, while Beliveau accumulated 507 goals and 1,219 points. Their careers overlapped during Montreal's incredible run of five consecutive Stanley Cups from 1956 through 1960.

Nashville Predators: Roman Josi & Filip Forsberg

Josi and Forsberg have become the two highest-scoring players in Predators history while spending more than a decade together. Through 2025-26, Josi had a franchise-record 779 points in 1,030 games, while Forsberg had 756 points and a team-record 358 goals. Both were also key contributors when Nashville reached its first Stanley Cup Final in 2017.

New Jersey Devils: Martin Brodeur & Patrik Elias

Brodeur and Elias were New Jersey franchise icons at opposite ends of the ice during its championship era. Elias is the Devils' all-time leader with 408 goals and 1,025 points, while Brodeur won 688 regular-season games and recorded 124 shutouts for New Jersey. They were teammates on Stanley Cup championship teams in 2000 and 2003.

New York Islanders: Bryan Trottier & Mike Bossy

Trottier and Bossy powered the offense during the Islanders' four-year dynasty. Trottier recorded 500 goals and a franchise-record 1,353 points with New York, while Bossy scored a team-record 573 goals and accumulated 1,126 points in only 752 games. They won four consecutive Stanley Cups together from 1980 through 1983.

New York Rangers: Rod Gilbert & Jean Ratelle

Gilbert and Ratelle played together for more than a decade and became two of the most productive Rangers ever. Gilbert remains New York's leader with 406 goals and 1,021 points, while Ratelle produced 336 goals and 817 points in 861 games as a Ranger. Along with Vic Hadfield, they formed the famous GAG Line and helped New York reach the 1972 Stanley Cup Final.

Ottawa Senators: Daniel Alfredsson & Jason Spezza

Alfredsson and Spezza rank first and second in Senators history in regular-season points. Alfredsson accumulated 426 goals and 1,108 points in Ottawa, while Spezza produced 251 goals and 687 points in 686 games. They were two of the main offensive drivers on the Senators team that reached the 2007 Stanley Cup Final.

Philadelphia Flyers: Bobby Clarke & Bill Barber

Clarke and Barber were the offensive cornerstones of Philadelphia's championship teams in the 1970s. Clarke remains the Flyers' all-time scoring leader with 1,210 points, while Barber scored a franchise-record 420 goals and finished with 883 points. They were teammates throughout Philadelphia's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby & Evgeni Malkin

Crosby and Malkin have spent two decades giving Pittsburgh two superstar centers at the same time. Through 2025-26, Crosby had a franchise-record 1,761 points in 1,420 games, while Malkin had 1,407 points in 1,269 games, ranking third in Penguins history behind Crosby and Mario Lemieux. They won Stanley Cups together in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

A little trip down memory lane with Sidney Crosby 😌 pic.twitter.com/EHqj5m3DhM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 11, 2026

San Jose Sharks: Patrick Marleau & Joe Thornton

Marleau and Thornton defined the most successful era in Sharks history. Marleau is San Jose's all-time leader with 522 goals and 1,111 points, while Thornton ranks second with 1,055 points and recorded a franchise-best 804 assists. They overlapped across 13 seasons in San Jose and helped the Sharks reach their first Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

Seattle Kraken: Jared McCann & Jordan Eberle

Seattle's history is still short, but McCann and Eberle have been productive fixtures since the franchise's inaugural season. Through 2025-26, McCann led the Kraken with 138 goals and 283 points, while Eberle ranked second with 232 points. Both were important parts of the 2022-23 team that earned Seattle's first playoff berth and advanced to the second round.

St. Louis Blues: Brett Hull & Adam Oates

The partnership didn't last long, but Hull and Oates' peak production was extraordinary. Hull scored 527 goals and 936 points in 744 games with St. Louis, while Oates generated 286 points in only 195 games as a Blue. Their best season together came in 1990-91, when Hull exploded for 86 goals and 131 points while Oates put up 25 goals, 90 assists, and 115 points in only 61 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos & Nikita Kucherov

Stamkos and Kucherov combined elite offensive production with the most successful run in Lightning history. Stamkos finished his Tampa Bay career with a franchise-record 555 goals and 1,137 points, while Kucherov had climbed to 401 goals and 1,124 points through 2025-26. They were offensive cornerstones of the Lightning teams that won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews & William Nylander

Matthews and Nylander have been together in Toronto since Matthews entered the NHL in 2016-17, giving the Maple Leafs a decade of elite scoring production. Through 2025-26, Matthews had 428 goals and 780 points in 689 games, making him the franchise's all-time goals leader, while Nylander had 292 goals and 691 points in 750 games.

Matthews has produced six 40-goal seasons as a Leaf, while Nylander has reached 40 goals three times.

Prove a lot of people wrong. Prove ourselves right. Auston Matthews sits down with @ryanlesliemedia ahead of the season pic.twitter.com/yxLUgimgIr — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 15, 2026

Utah Mammoth: Clayton Keller & Dylan Guenther

With only two completed seasons of Utah hockey, Keller and Guenther have quickly emerged as the franchise's top offensive pairing. Keller leads Utah with 178 points in 163 games, while Guenther has produced 67 goals and 133 points in 149 games. Guenther set the young franchise's single-season goals mark with 40 in 2025-26, while Keller followed his 90-point inaugural Utah season with 88 points.

Vancouver Canucks: Henrik Sedin & Daniel Sedin

No Vancouver pairing can match the longevity and production of the Sedin twins. Henrik remains the Canucks' all-time scoring leader with 1,070 points and a franchise-record 830 assists, while Daniel ranks second with 1,041 points and owns the team goals record with 393. They spent their entire NHL careers together and led Vancouver to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault & William Karlsson

Marchessault and Karlsson arrived for Vegas' inaugural season and immediately became two of the faces of the expansion franchise. Marchessault recorded 192 goals and a franchise-record 417 points during his seven seasons with Vegas, while Karlsson had reached 403 points through 2025-26. They helped the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final in their first season before winning the championship together in 2023.

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin & Nicklas Backstrom

Ovechkin and Backstrom formed one of the NHL's longest-running superstar partnerships. Through 2025-26, Ovechkin had 929 goals and a franchise-record 1,687 points, while Backstrom finished his Capitals career with 762 assists and 1,033 points. Their years of regular-season production finally earned them a Stanley Cup championship together in 2018.

Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele & Blake Wheeler

Scheifele and Wheeler were the offensive constants during Winnipeg's rise into a regular playoff contender. Scheifele finished 2025-26 with 907 points in a Jets uniform, including a franchise-record 103 points that season. Wheeler recorded 795 points specifically after the franchise relocated to Winnipeg — 255 goals and 540 assists in 874 games — with another 17 points coming during his brief stint with the Atlanta Thrashers before the move.

Together, Scheifele and Wheeler defined the first decade of the modern Jets.