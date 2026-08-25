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Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White - Who To Draft for Fantasy Football? Commanders RB Outlooks

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt or Rachaad White the Commanders' starting running back? Should I draft Jacory Croskey-Merritt or Rachaad White for fantasy football drafts?

In This Article hide
Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Rachaad White 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should You Draft in 2026 Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Washington Commanders backfield is one of the most discussed among the fantasy football community. While Jacory Croskey-Merritt took many of the opportunities in 2025, Chris Rodriguez Jr. emerged as a potential late-season waiver wire option following the rookie's struggles.

However, with Rodriguez leaving the team in free agency and being replaced by Rachaad White, one of the game's most productive pass-catching options at the position, this backfield is difficult to project heading into 2026.

Who should fantasy managers draft from this backfield this season? Who will provide the most fantasy value? Let's dive in!

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Croskey-Merritt emerged as a major training camp riser last summer. Given that Washington lacked a proven early-down option, Croskey-Merritt quickly claimed that role while Austin Ekeler served as the change-of-pace option. The seventh-rounder out of Arizona quickly flashed upside, totaling 82 yards and a score in his NFL debut.

After a few quiet efforts, he would enjoy an impressive two-touchdown 111-yard effort in Week 5, which put him back on the fantasy radar. However, following the injury to Jayden Daniels, the entire Washington offense took a major step back down the stretch.

As a result, from Weeks 6 through 14, Croskey-Merritt took a major step back. During this noted eight-game stretch, the rookie would average a disappointing 4.0 PPR points per game while totaling just 33.4 rushing yards per game.

While he began to show flashes down the stretch (totaling more than 15.0 PPR points per game in two of his last four), Croskey-Merritt's inconsistency raised concerns about his profile heading into the 2026 season.

Despite this, the Commanders did not make any major improvements to their backfield, adding only White (a primary pass-catcher) and drafting Kaytron Allen in the sixth round. As a result, Croskey-Merritt will be given an opportunity to claim this lead job to begin the regular season.

In training camp, reports have suggested that Croskey-Merritt has taken strides to improve his passing-game production and has even "bulked up" relative to his rookie status.

However, fantasy managers should monitor his status, as he is nursing a groin injury. While he is currently working on a side practice field (suggesting it is relatively minor), any type of setback could clear the path for White to take on a larger role early in the season.

 

Rachaad White 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

White joined the Commanders on a one-year contract in the offseason. While he was not given a massive salary, that does not suggest he will not play a major role in this offense.

After struggling from an inefficiency standpoint in his career (averaging less than 4.0 YPC in his first two seasons). He has since averaged much higher, 4.3 YPC in each of his last two campaigns. In 2025, White took 132 attempts for 572 yards and four rushing scores.

Through the air, White brought in 40 passes for 218 yards. Even though that was a drop from the 393 yards and six touchdowns he tallied as a receiver the year prior, he continued to see consistent snaps in passing situations.

Joining the Commanders, White is slated to replace Ekeler, who operated as the change-of-pace option in D.C. during his tenure. While Ekeler only appeared in two games in 2025, he caught an impressive 35 passes in 2024, serving as a safety valve for Daniels.

Throughout OTAs and training camp, the coaching staff has spoken quite highly of White and has even declared him a "winner" of the early OTAs. Despite this, they opted not to declare a true starting running back and have still yet to do so.

 

Who Should You Draft in 2026 Fantasy Football?

Current reports suggest that this backfield is likely tending toward a committee approach. Croskey-Merritt projects to be the favorite to see more touches as a "rusher", putting him in a prime spot to see the early-down work and the high-value touches near the goal line.

As a result, White is slated to operate primarily as a third-down option, but that may not lower his fantasy value as much as it appears on the surface. Despite operating primarily as a third-down option in 2024, Ekeler found success in Washington, finishing the season as the RB31 in terms of FPTS/G (PPR), making him a viable FLEX option in most 12-team leagues that have larger rosters.

In fact, Ekeler drew 3.4 targets per game and saw 4.0 targets or more in seven games that season (including the postseason).

As a result, those in PPR formats should feel comfortable selecting White as a depth option for their roster. While he may not see consistent options on the ground, White could provide a safe floor in the receiving game, given the addition of Stefon Diggs.

The Commanders will be without star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, which will likely force Daniels to look to White as a check-down, especially if he faces consistent pressure.

However, for those looking for the upside play in this backfield, Croskey-Merritt should be the preferred target. Even though his rookie campaign was not the most consistent, he showed flashes of high-end upside at times and could thrive with Daniels fully healthy.

Additionally, the previous reports of Croskey-Merritt's strides as a pass catcher could open the door for an even safer floor on a weekly basis. While he may open the season as a low-end RB2, Croskey-Merritt has the path to emerge as a weekly option if he were to emerge as a consistent every-down option.

Fantasy managers should continue to keep a close eye on their usage over the final weeks of training camp in case one begins to truly emerge as the starting option.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo, Kaytron Allen:

Rachaad White
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Alec Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Willis
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Love
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Kyler Murray
Rachaad White
vs
Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Daniel Jones
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Shough
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Christian Watson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jadarian Price
Jayden Daniels
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jayden Daniels
vs
Parker Washington
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Warren
Jayden Daniels
vs
David Montgomery
Jayden Daniels
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Mike Evans
Jayden Daniels
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bucky Irving
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
DJ Moore
Jayden Daniels
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jameson Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jayden Daniels
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jayden Daniels
vs
Luther Burden III
Jayden Daniels
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Colston Loveland
Jayden Daniels
vs
Carnell Tate
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
Baker Mayfield
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jameson Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Terry Mclaurin
vs
David Montgomery
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Lamar Jackson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jadarian Price
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Breece Hall
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jayden Daniels
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tee Higgins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Hurts
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Jacobs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Justin Jefferson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
A.J. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jared Goff
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bo Nix
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyler Murray
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tre Harris
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ray Davis
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cam Ward
Chig Okonkwo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Bryce Young
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Calvin Ridley
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cam Little
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Houston Texans
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Denver Broncos
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tre Tucker
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Bryant
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jason Myers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
C.J. Stroud
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dallas Goedert

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