👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 2 - Chase Brown, Tyler Shough, Chris Godwin Jr., more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
TreVeyon Henderson - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, RB Draft Sleepers

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 2 of 2026. Given these Week 2 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

Week 1 was a great week of football. The Bengals finally have a good defense; Caleb Williams and Trevor Lawrence look like they've reached their generational potential coming out of college, and Patrick Mahomes II returned and now has a functional running game to support him.

In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week, four out of my five picks failed to record more than 13.0 PPR points per game. Jordan Love was the outlier, as he was the QB11. Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Warren were slightly below average, while Rashee Rice and Drake London had poor fantasy performances. A fine start to this series, all things considered.

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Chase Brown, RB, at Houston Texans

Week 1 was the perfect opportunity for Chase Brown to rack up plenty of fantasy points against a porous Buccaneers defense. The Bucs allowed the likes of Devin Neal and Jaylen Wright to run all over them in the second half of last season, so they looked like a prime matchup for Brown.

However, Brown had a good, not great, game. His 18.8 PPR points were good, but nowhere near the elite RBs such as Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III.

Brown only averaged 3.7 yards per touch on 21 touches in Week 1, and if this is how he'll perform in a favorable matchup, his outlook won't be too positive against a scary Texans defense.

Last season, Brown had three games with over 20.0 PPR points, against the Jets, Dolphins, and Cardinals; hardly the cream of the crop. The Texans got off to a poor start against the Bills in Week 1, but they still managed to show their dominance against the run.

They held the 2025 NFL rushing leader, James Cook III, to 57 yards on 4.4 yards per carry. Cook exploded for 135 yards on 6.4 yards per carry on TNF against the Lions, which goes to show the remarkable job the Texans' defense did to hold him in check.

I've never bought the Brown RB1 hype, and he usually shrinks against dominant defenses. Just look at his performances against the top two run defenses last year, which were the Jaguars and Broncos, respectively.

Brown averaged 9.3 PPR points in those games, and it wouldn't be too far-fetched to expect a similar performance against the Texans.

 

Tyler Shough, QB, at Baltimore Ravens

Week 1 was a bittersweet coming-out party for Tyler Shough. He proved that his impressive run at the end of his rookie season wasn't a fluke, as he threw for a league-leading 410 yards and almost completed the biggest comeback in Saints history, coming up just short on a two-point conversion in overtime against the Lions.

While Shough is on track to have a breakout season as the best quarterback in the woeful NFC South, he'll face one of his toughest tests of the year against the Ravens on Sunday.

Jesse Minter's defense had a strong showing in Week 1, forcing two turnovers and allowing just 149 net passing yards against the Colts. Additionally, Shough's main weapon, Chris Olave, is listed as questionable for Week 2.

Shough and the Saints have plenty of easier games on their schedule, most notably Weeks 3 and 4 against the Raiders and Falcons, and this matchup against the Ravens might be too much for them to handle.

 

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, vs. Cleveland Browns

Chris Godwin showed that he still had some juice left against the Bengals in Week 1. While it was a week to forget for the Buccaneers' offense as a whole, as they lost four fumbles, Godwin looked physically strong with a couple of impressive stiff arms.

The former All-Pro wideout caught four passes for 40 yards, including a 30-yard catch to convert a third down on an eventual touchdown drive. Despite the positives, there were still many concerning signs.

For starters, he had fewer targets (four) than Bucky Irving (seven), Emeka Egbuka (six), and Cade Otton (five), and only had one more target than rookie Ted Hurst III (three). With Jalen McMillan set to return this week, Godwin's target share likely won't go up.

His average depth of target was just 0.3, meaning that almost all of his yards came after the catch, and 65% of his yards came after contact.

He's almost entirely relying on his physicality at this stage, which might be unsustainable for a player coming off consecutive injury-plagued seasons.

The Browns allowed the fifth-fewest PPR points to wide receivers last season, while allowing the fewest net yards per drive. They looked really poor in Week 1, but have a chance to bounce back against a Bucs offense that hasn't scored over 28 points since November 2025.

 

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

After missing Week 1, TreVeyon Henderson is ready to return to the field against the Steelers. "I'm ready to go. Thank God I'm healed up now," Henderson said Thursday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I'm excited to be back out here with my teammates."

Unfortunately for Henderson, the Patriots showed no signs of slowing their quest to give Rhamondre Stevenson as many touches as possible. Stevenson had 23 touches for 95 yards in Week 1, and while he only averaged 2.8 yards per rush, he looks set to continue lead back duties.

The Steelers defense is no pushover either. They finally look like their real selves under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, only allowing 13 points and one touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Henderson needs some time to adjust after returning from injury, isn't the team's favored RB, and will play against a feisty defense, making him easy to bench in Week 2.

He put up 7.7 PPR points in his previous matchup against the Steelers last season.

 

Michael Mayer, TE, at Los Angeles Chargers

Despite Brock Bowers' return to practice on Friday, he's officially listed as doubtful to play on Sunday. This means Michael Mayer, who recently signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Raiders, is in line to be the team's TE1 for the second week in a row.

Mayer led the Raiders in targets (seven) and receptions (six) against the Dolphins in Week 1, which helped him put up a respectable 9.2 PPR points.

However, the Chargers are a completely different type of opponent, and while they struggled against the world-class Trey McBride, they don't usually allow TEs to have big games.

The Dolphins allowed the third-most PPR points (16.8) to tight ends last year, while the Chargers allowed the fifth-fewest (10.5).

Jim Harbaugh's men are looking to bounce back following an embarrassing loss to the lowly Cardinals, and it'd be a real cause for concern if they struggle against Mayer and the rest of the Raiders' offense.

Mayer has only averaged 14.4 yards per game in five career games against the Chargers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Chase Brown, Tyler Shough, Chris Godwin Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, and Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Chase Brown, Tyler Shough, Chris Godwin Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, and Michael Mayer:

Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
David Montgomery
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Evans
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Davante Adams
Chase Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Mark Andrews
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chase Brown
vs
Sam Laporta
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
Chase Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Jayden Reed
Chase Brown
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chase Brown
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
Chase Brown
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Downs
Chase Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chase Brown
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chase Brown
vs
Kaelon Black
Chase Brown
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chase Brown
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
Chase Brown
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Kelce
Chase Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Mayer
Chase Brown
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Chase Brown
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Alec Pierce
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chase Brown
vs
George Kittle
Chase Brown
vs
Hunter Henry
Chase Brown
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chase Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
Keenan Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chase Brown
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chase Brown
vs
Denzel Boston
Chase Brown
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Mack Hollins
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Demario Douglas
Chase Brown
vs
Brenton Strange
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chase Brown
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
George Holani
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Justice Hill
Chase Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Devin Singletary
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Chase Brown
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
vs
Kendre Miller
Chase Brown
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chase Brown
vs
Sione Vaki
Chase Brown
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Raheim Sanders
Chase Brown
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
vs
Ray Davis
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Emari Demercado
Chase Brown
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Chase Brown
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Najee Harris
Chase Brown
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chase Brown
vs
Jacob Saylors
Chase Brown
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Hunter Luepke
Chase Brown
vs
Seth McGowan
Chase Brown
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Isaiah Davis
Chase Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chase Brown
vs
Brashard Smith
Chase Brown
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rasheen Ali
Chase Brown
vs
Tahj Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Bam Knight
Chase Brown
vs
Will Shipley
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Carson Wentz
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Lock
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Cooper Rush
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Shough
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tyler Shough
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Green Bay Packers
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Houston Texans
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
New England Patriots
Tyler Shough
vs
Will Shipley
Tyler Shough
vs
Denver Broncos
Tyler Shough
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Tyler Shough
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Shough
vs
Bam Knight
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyler Shough
vs
Tahj Brooks
Tyler Shough
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Tyler Shough
vs
Rasheen Ali
Tyler Shough
vs
Carolina Panthers
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Royals
Tyler Shough
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Shough
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Tyler Shough
vs
Brashard Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Tyler Shough
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Shough
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tyler Shough
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tyler Shough
vs
New York Jets
Tyler Shough
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Shough
vs
Chicago Bears
Tyler Shough
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Shough
vs
Cleveland Browns
Tyler Shough
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Shough
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tyler Shough
vs
Myles Price
Tyler Shough
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Tyler Shough
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tyler Shough
vs
Tennessee Titans
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacob Saylors
Tyler Shough
vs
Washington Commanders
Tyler Shough
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Shough
vs
New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough
vs
Isaiah Bond
Tyler Shough
vs
Detroit Lions
Tyler Shough
vs
Ashton Dulin
Tyler Shough
vs
New York Giants
Tyler Shough
vs
Barion Brown
Tyler Shough
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tyler Shough
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tyler Shough
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Shough
vs
Tom Kennedy
Tyler Shough
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Shough
vs
Marquise Brown
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyler Loop
Tyler Shough
vs
Najee Harris
Tyler Shough
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Shough
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Shough
vs
Treylon Burks
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Tyler Shough
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Shough
vs
Chimere Dike
Tyler Shough
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Shough
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tyler Shough
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Shough
vs
Cyrus Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Shough
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Tyler Shough
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Shough
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Cameron
Tyler Shough
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Shough
vs
Brenen Thompson
Tyler Shough
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Wayne
Tyler Shough
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Shough
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Shough
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Shough
vs
Xavier Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Shough
vs
Zavion Thomas
Tyler Shough
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Shough
vs
Efton Chism III
Tyler Shough
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Shough
vs
Mitchell Evans
Tyler Shough
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bryce Lance
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jack Bech
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Joshua Palmer
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devontez Walker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jahdae Walker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Darnell Mooney
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tai Felton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Moore
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Legette
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Benson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dyami Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Zachariah Branch
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Whittington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tez Johnson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tory Horton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Colbie Young
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jake Ferguson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Kittle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
KC Concepcion
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Hunter Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alec Pierce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Carnell Tate
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rachaad White
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
RJ Harvey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Keenan Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Juwan Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Xavier Worthy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashod Bateman
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Mayer
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Denzel Boston
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Blake Corum
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mack Hollins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tony Pollard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Demario Douglas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Woody Marks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brenton Strange
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rico Dowdle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Courtland Sutton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tre Tucker
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Kelce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Caleb Douglas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Addison
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Devaughn Vele
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malik Washington
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Monangai
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Gesicki
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Romeo Doubs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Pat Bryant
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tucker Kraft
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cade Otton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isaiah Likely
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylin Noel
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaelon Black
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Antonio Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Quentin Johnston
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Downs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dalton Schultz
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
David Njoku
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rome Odunze
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Evan Engram
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Khalil Shakir
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tre Harris
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dallas Goedert
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jalen McMillan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jayden Reed
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Makai Lemon
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DK Metcalf
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jalen Nailor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Matthew Golden
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyjae Spears
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Holani
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malachi Fields
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sam Laporta
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
AJ Barner
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Stefon Diggs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Greg Dulcich
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Brooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jalen Coker
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cooper Kupp
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emmett Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Drake London
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Samaje Perine
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Justice Hill
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mark Andrews
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Colby Parkinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ladd McConkey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Braelon Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kalif Raymond
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Colston Loveland
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Gunnar Helm
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bryce Lance
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashee Rice
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Bell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tee Higgins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ted Hurst
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jadarian Price
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Davante Adams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Devin Singletary
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Roman Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jack Bech
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bijan Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Derrick Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
De'Von Achane
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
James Cook III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Javonte Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Saquon Barkley
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Omarion Hampton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
D'Andre Swift
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
David Montgomery
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bucky Irving
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Breece Hall
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyren Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cam Skattebo
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DeeJay Dallas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tank Bigsby
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kendre Miller
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Demond Claiborne
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sione Vaki
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaytron Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Raheim Sanders
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alvin Kamara
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ray Davis
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonah Coleman
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emari Demercado
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Wright
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Najee Harris
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kimani Vidal
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jacob Saylors
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Hunter Luepke
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Seth McGowan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isaiah Davis
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brashard Smith
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rasheen Ali
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tahj Brooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bam Knight
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Will Shipley
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Mayer
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Mayer
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Mayer
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Mayer
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Mayer
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Mayer
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Mayer
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Mayer
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaelon Black
Michael Mayer
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Mayer
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Mayer
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Mayer
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Wilson
Michael Mayer
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Mayer
vs
Mack Hollins
Michael Mayer
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Mayer
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Mayer
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Michael Mayer
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Mayer
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Mayer
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Mayer
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Michael Mayer
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Mayer
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Bryant
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Mayer
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Mayer
vs
Drake London
Michael Mayer
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Michael Mayer
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
David Njoku
Michael Mayer
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Mayer
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Mayer
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Mayer
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre Harris
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Mayer
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Michael Mayer
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Michael Mayer
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen Nailor
Michael Mayer
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Mayer
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
George Holani
Michael Mayer
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Mayer
vs
Malachi Fields
Michael Mayer
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Brooks
Michael Mayer
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Mayer
vs
Cooper Kupp
Michael Mayer
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Mayer
vs
Emmett Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Cam Skattebo
Michael Mayer
vs
Samaje Perine
Michael Mayer
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Mayer
vs
Justice Hill
Michael Mayer
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Mayer
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Cole Kmet
Michael Mayer
vs
Noah Fant
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Mayer
vs
Ben Sinnott
Michael Mayer
vs
Dawson Knox
Michael Mayer
vs
Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonnu Smith
Michael Mayer
vs
Theo Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Tommy Tremble
Michael Mayer
vs
Charlie Kolar
Michael Mayer
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Ian Thomas
Michael Mayer
vs
John Bates
Michael Mayer
vs
Matthew Hibner
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Oliver
Michael Mayer
vs
Erick All Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Luke Farrell
Michael Mayer
vs
Mitchell Evans

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Week 2 FLEX Rankings
Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Week 2 Same Game Parlays



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
George Kittle

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Week 2 FLEX Rankings
Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Week 2 Same Game Parlays