Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 3 Saturday Late Night Slate (9/19/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's after dark slate.
Are you guys ready for this? We have a big five-game late-night slate for all of you insomniacs who just can't get enough college football (like myself). There's nothing better than a 2 am tilt-fest as these games come down to the wire as you try not to wake the whole house.
We've got FBS newcomers Sacramento State and North Dakota State on here. We've got the old Pac-12 in Arizona and UCLA. We've got the new Pac-12 in San Diego State. How about Northern Illinois in the Mountain West with Fresno and San Jose State? This is going to be a fun one!
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the DraftKings Saturday Late Night slate on 9/19/26, starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Noah Fifita, Arizona ($8.3K)
The loss of Giovanni Richardson takes away Fifita's favorite receiver so far this season, but he'll have a chance to find a new favorite against an overmatched Northern Illinois team.
Needle threaded ? pic.twitter.com/yvgFP65PFV
— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 12, 2026
It's throws like that that keep me coming back to Fifita in DFS. He takes care of the ball and has some rushing upside as well. Fifita already has 16 carries in two games for 62 yards and a touchdown. Dual threats make the DFS world go round.
Luke Weaver, San Jose State ($7.2K)
Top passers through week 2.
Any surprises? pic.twitter.com/N2YREz53mx
— Group Of Five Guys (@GroupOfFiveGuys) September 15, 2026
Like Fifita, Weaver is also dangerous on the ground. The Hawaii transfer has 28 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown to go with his 788 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Weaver has only turned it over once this season.
The rest of the team around him may not be that good, but there is no reason for Weaver to be this cheap. He should be the highest-scoring quarterback on the slate.
Ryan Browne, Purdue ($6.8K)
The ballhawks in the UCLA secondary make Browne a risky play, but we can't ignore the volume. Browne has completed 55 of his 81 pass attempts so far this season for 646 yards. He has hit that 300-yard passing bonus in both games this season.
That should help take the sting out of any interceptions he throws. Purdue will likely trail for much of the game. Browne is going to have to throw to try and keep up.
Also consider: Nico Iamaleava, UCLA ($8.3K); Jayden Mandal, Fresno State ($7.3K); Camden Coleman, James Madison ($6.1K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Fame Ijeboi, Purdue ($7.5K)
?️: "Do fries come with that shake?!"@BoilerFootball Fame Ijeboi with the shifty move!
Watch on FS1 pic.twitter.com/WtvoIQhKKh
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 12, 2026
Ijeboi has been an absolute monster out of the Purdue backfield. Come for the 38 carries and four rushing touchdowns in two games. Stay for the eight receptions for another 72 yards.
Ijeboi is the guy Purdue goes out of their way to get the ball to on offense. UCLA's defense has been good so far, but the volume of Ijeboi and his role in this offense makes him a relatively safe play.
Bryson Donelson, Fresno State ($5.8K)
Early in the season, Fresno has gone with a committee in the backfield, but it's a little different than most committees. Rayshon Luke only has 11 carries this season, but he has seven receptions.
Donelson has 19 carries and has scored all of the rushing touchdowns for running backs. He even picked up that elusive 100-yard bonus last week against Sacramento State.
I'm chasing Donelson because he gets most of the carries and Fresno has had a little more trouble with the run this season. That's a little more reliable than waiting for Luke to get his receptions that may not come.
Myles Mitchell, North Dakota State ($4.7K)
The Bison have a running back controversy going on up there in Fargo, which is not ideal for DFS. The thing that DraftKings hasn't picked up on yet is that Mitchell has out-touched DJ Scott in each of the last two games.
Scott scored a pair of touchdowns against Fordham, but Mitchell was the only one to get any sort of traction against Air Force. Mitchell carried 15 times against the Falcons for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
Scott got 12 carries, but only mustered 34 yards. Mitchell even caught more passes than Scott against Air Force for the first time this season. Mitchell is the guy we want out of the NDSU backfield.
Also consider: Wayne Knight, UCLA ($8.1K); Lucky Sutton, San Diego State ($7.2K); George Pettaway, James Madison ($5.8K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Cooper Hoch, San Jose State ($6.9K)
Hoch was quiet against USC, but he has been the noisemaker for the Spartans in the last two games. Hoch has 12 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games.
The Spartans air it out a lot, so this offense can sustain more than one receiver. Danny Scudero was the target hog last year. No one has stepped up to be the hog yet this year, but that may be changing based on the last two games for Hoch.
Josiah Freeman, Fresno State ($5.4K)
Freeman went from being shut out in the opener against USC to a 100-yard game against Sacramento State last weekend. Freeman is still the most elusive Fresno receiver.
He led the team in targets last week. It's only a matter of time before he gets in the end zone and notches another 100-yard game.
DeAree Rogers, Northern Illinois ($4.9K)
NIU is not a good passing team, but when they do throw, it's heading for Rogers. He has a third of all of the team's receptions in 2026 and has the only receiving touchdown.
In a game where Northern Illinois is guaranteed to be playing from behind, Rogers is a great play in GPP formats. The targets will be there.
Reis Kessel, North Dakota State ($4.1K)
Kessel has four receptions in each game against FBS opponents this year. The Bison don't throw a lot, but Kessel is always in the fold. This offense uses tight ends much the same way Utah did under Kyle Whittingham.
Kessel is a solid bargain play if you're looking to spend up elsewhere.
Also consider: Assad Waseem, Purdue ($5.7K); Brian Rowe Jr., UCLA ($5.2K); Xavier Townsend, Purdue ($4.8K); Semaj Morgan, UCLA ($3.7K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
North Dakota State
The Bison can score, and Sacramento State has given up a ton of points already. Since they are heavy favorites, I'm not opposed to using both Scott and Mitchell if stacking NDSU.
Nathan Hayes will also get a share of the carries along with handling the passing duties. Kessell is the safest receiving option, but Jackson Williams leads the team in receiving yards. He's a good add to the stack as a fifth option.
Arizona
Outside of Fifita, Arizona is tough to stack. Shane King caught a touchdown last week once Richardson went down. Tre Spivey is now the alpha receiver.
The RB room is a mess now that Ismail Mahdi has won his court case for another season of eligibility. Kedrick Reescano has performed well, but how many carries will Mahdi take?
Mahdi was the starter last year, but I find it unlikely that he takes the job back. It's fine to use both in a game that Arizona is expected to dominate, but this situation needs monitoring.
Also consider: UCLA, San Jose State (GPP only), Purdue (GPP only)