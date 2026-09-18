👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

UFC 331 DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks (Van vs. Pantoja 2): Expert Daily Fantasy Strategy

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Arman Tsarukyan - MMA DFS Picks, UFC DFS Lineups

Austin Swaim's UFC DFS lineups picks for UFC 331 - Van vs. Pantoja 2. Top MMA fighter picks this week include Gable Steveson, Arman Tsarukyan, Casey O'Neill, Joshua Van, and Tai Tuivasa.

In This Article hide
UFC 331 DraftKings DFS Studs to Target
UFC 331 DraftKings DFS Mid-Tier Picks
UFC 331 DraftKings Underdog Plays
More DFS Analysis & Lineup Picks

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has MMA contests featuring the full schedule of UFC fights. The DFS slate for UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 locks Saturday at 5 p.m. EST on Paramount+.

Saturday's main event is a flyweight championship bout between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja. The two met last December, and a broken arm for Pantoja just seconds into the fight halted the action. Now, the Brazilian will take his swipe at Van once and for all.

Here is a full breakdown of my favorite picks on the card in each pricing tier.

 

UFC 331 DraftKings DFS Studs to Target

Gable Steveson ($9,900)

Gable Steveson is one of the top UFC prospects ever. You're talking about an Olympic gold medalist, NFL training camp invitee, WWE star, and four-time All-American wrestler at Minnesota -- all before his 27th birthday -- in a heavyweight division that is kind to wrestlers.

The promotion is handling their prized possession with kid gloves. Sean Sharaf is a one-dimensional kickboxer struggling in his own dimension, posting a -7.59 striking success rate (SSR) and absorbing a whopping 15.00 significant strikes per minute.

Sharaf, though, does seem tough. He lasted into Round 2 despite the whoopings against power threats Steven Asplund and Junior Tafa. However, in this matchup, it looms extremely large that he's never defended a takedown in the UFC.

Steveson should have a real path to dominate with his primary skillset, which also scores well in fantasy. DraftKings Sportsbook has him -300 to win in the first round, too.

 

Arman Tsarukyan ($9,100)

RotoBaller's MMA optimizer expects Mauricio Ruffy to be one of the more popular underdogs on the slate at roughly 23.0% rostered. Between his sweet striking style and knockout power, I get it.

Ruffy's takedown defense (86%) has also held up fairly well so far. So, why would I turn to Arman Tsarukyan? Because his style will be the one scoring points in a quick win or a longer fight. Ruffy will need an early finish.

Tsarukyan has dominated on the mat, landing 3.27 takedowns at a 37% rate on his attempts. The 29-year-old from Armenia is a prime title challenger who has also finished three of his last four foes.

While I'm expecting Ruffy to have made some improvements in grappling defense since a second-round submission loss to Benoit Saint Denis, it's tough to juxtapose that result with stopping the assault from "Batman" over the course of 25 minutes.

 

Dooho Choi ($8,900)

I never predicted a late-career surge from "The Korean Superboy", but Dooho Choi has delivered.

He's knocked out three straight accomplished, multi-time UFC winners: Bill Algeo, Nate Landwehr, and Daniel "Willycat" Santos. Choi's 1.20% knockdown rate (KD%) has held elite through a massive octagon sample, totaling over 83 minutes in the cage. His power is no joke.

Many will avoid Choi in DFS because Patricio Pitbull, 39, has only been (T)KO'd twice in 46 pro fights -- and one was an injury. But, like all of us, he's older than he's ever been, and he's really struggled in the UFC.

Pitbull is on the wrong end of a three-inch reach gap against Choi, and he's posted a poor -1.84 SSR in three appearances. He used five takedowns to coast past Dan Ige, but since returning from military service in Korea, Choi's takedown defense has been solid. He's stuffed 12 of 19 tries.

My model has Choi 44.9% likely to find a finish, but he's projected for a pretty low roster rate (27.7%) in the optimizer because of the options around him perceived to have a higher ceiling.

 

UFC 331 DraftKings DFS Mid-Tier Picks

Iwo Baraniewski ($8,700)

Forget a second round. Iwo Baraniewski hasn't needed a second minute in four UFC octagon appearances, but he's getting a little bit of doubt from oddsmakers this weekend as he steps up in competition level.

It's warranted. Alonzo Menifield is a grizzled veteran who has won three of his last four, and "Atomic" Alonzo just got done with a fraud check in Macau against Zhang Mingyang. But, the 38-year-old still has some glaring holes in his profile.

Menifield's +0.03 SSR is pretty flat, and he's been KO'd in four of his last five losses with a mediocre striking defense (51%) overall.

It's true that skill translates to a higher level of competition, but Baraniewski has destroyed guys for an unthinkable 11.90 KD% that -- against others -- haven't gone down quite as easily. Plus, his regional background was in judo and jiu-jitsu before appearing on the Contender Series.

This fight is -245 to wrap up in the first 7.5 minutes, so you'll want exposure in DFS. I just think Baraniewski is a wrecking ball, so he's my preferred side.

 

Joshua Van ($8,300)

DraftKings doesn't adjust salaries for projected fight duration, so a title fight around the midpoint is impossible to ignore. The same can be said for Joshua Van's striking volume.

No fighter in UFC history has landed more significant strikes (1,230) over their first 145 octagon minutes than Van, a flyweight from Myanmar. It's held through now championship-level competition for three fights, as well.

I don't think many took him seriously before last December's first matchup with Alexandre Pantoja, but since winning that fight via injury, he has also dispatched grappling savant Tatsuro Taira with a Round 5 knockout. His decision win over Rei Tsuruya has aged like wine, too.

Pantoja will try to stall Van with control time as Taira did, and he's got the best "backpack" position in UFC to do so. But, in the moments Van can explode at distance, the former Brazilian champ's striking defense (49%) has always been poor.

My model has Van 64.8% likely to win, and the odds are closer to a coin flip.

 

Brunno Ferreira ($7,800)

I genuinely don't know who is laying chalk with Edmen Shahbazyan this week, and that also applies to daily fantasy.

Shahbazyan is coming off a somewhat competitive decision loss to Brendan Allen, a top-five-ranked middleweight, but his strength of victory before that is poor. Andre Muniz, Andre Petroski, and Dylan Budka are all likely off the roster by the end of 2026.

Brunno Ferreira is probably a couple of losses from that point, but "The Hulk" has a 6-4 record with impressive wins over Gregory Rodrigues and a surging Jackson McVey (2-2 UFC).

These two fighters are sort of like the Spider-Man meme. They carry early knockout power, underrated grappling skills, and questionable gas tanks. Ferreira's salary is $600 less, and his projected roster rate (18.9%) in the optimizer is lower than Shahbazyan's (24.1%). I'll root for variance here.

 

UFC 331 DraftKings Underdog Plays

Michael Aswell Jr. ($7,200)

I'm not sure Michael Aswell Jr. can participate in a boring fight.

"The Texas Kid" has landed 7.60 significant strikes per minute thus far with a decent SSR (+0.57). Joshua Van's training partner has just been lacking seminal moments, per a 0.43 KD%. Plus, for fantasy purposes, there's no wrestling offense whatsoever. He did knock out Lucas Almeida, though:

In a matchup with JooSang Yoo, I sort of lean here by default. Yoo's two UFC results are totally inconclusive, with a knockout of Jeka Saragih (1-3 UFC) followed by a knockout loss against Willycat Santos, where he got caught taunting with his hands down.

Yoo hasn't attempted a takedown thus far, and Aswell Jr. survived a regional fight with Yadier del Valle (3-1 UFC), where the Cuban grappler had his back in multiple rounds. We're probably looking at a 15-minute striking match in this fight.

If that's the case, Yoo is just going to have a hard time scoring on DraftKings without a knockout. It's dog or pass.

 

Ozzy Diaz ($6,800)

Los Angeles native Ozzy Diaz is getting a home game here, and I think he's got the tools to pull off a total stunner against Ryan Gandra.

Gandra's stock is soaring because his power threat obliterated the non-existent striking defenses of Zachary Reese (43%) and Jose Daniel Medina (46%). Not only is Diaz (61%) a much tougher foe to land on overall, but he defended 72% (!) of Ateba Gautier's shots after eye surgery in his last bout.

The boxer from California has been fed to the wolves with Gautier and Zhang Mingyang on short notice at 205 pounds. But in a fair middleweight fight against Djorden Santos, he got his hand raised with a clean decision.

The Brazilian favorite showed massive longevity shortcomings on the regional scene. If Diaz can survive an early flurry, I think he will completely take over the fight.

 

Tai Tuivasa ($6,600)

Tai Tuivasa has lost seven fights in a row. This one won't be for everyone, and that's okay. I'm fascinated by this matchup between "Bam Bam" and UFC returner Robelis Despaigne in a matchup of heavyweights who have to be thrilled they won't get taken down on Saturday.

Despaigne went 1-2 in the UFC when he lost to Austen Lane via unanimous decision, failing to knock out the 1-5 UFC gatekeeper. His only win was a first-round KO of Josh Parisian (2-5 UFC).

Amidst Tuivasa's losing streak due to grappling limitations, the one thing he hasn't done often is quickly and quietly go into the night. He's been KO'd just once in 18 UFC fights inside the first round, and that was at the hands of top-five contender Sergei Pavlovich.

Despagne couldn't find the button against Lane. What has folks so confident he'll find it on Tuivasa? If "The Big Boy" isn't able to find an early shot on Tai, who is even winning this fight? What does it look like?

I'd much rather just punt to Tuivasa's salary since his 1.63 KD% has plenty of upside, too.

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 2 Starts/Sits
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2