NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Bristol Night Race (2026)

September 18, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Bass Pro Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Kyle Larson is on the pole via the metric.

On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series tried to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans and lightning strikes (and subsequent delays) forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.

The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.

2026 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Kyle Larson 0.000 0.000 2. Joey Logano 0.000 0.000 3. Denny Hamlin 0.000 0.000 4. William Byron 0.000 0.000 5. Carson Hocevar 0.000 0.000 6. Alex Bowman 0.000 0.000 7. Ross Chastain 0.000 0.000 8. Austin Cindric 0.000 0.000 9. Austin Dillon 0.000 0.000 10. Bubba Wallace 0.000 0.000 11. Brad Keselowski 0.000 0.000 12. Christopher Bell 0.000 0.000 13. Ty Gibbs 0.000 0.000 14. Erik Jones 0.000 0.000 15. Connor Zilisch 0.000 0.000 16. Ryan Preece 0.000 0.000 17. Cole Custer 0.000 0.000 18. AJ Allmendinger 0.000 0.000 19. John Hunter Nemechek 0.000 0.000 20. Tyler Reddick 0.000 0.000 21. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000 22. Shane Van Gisbergen 0.000 0.000 23. Chris Buescher 0.000 0.000 24. Todd Gilliland 0.000 0.000 25. Austin Hill 0.000 0.000 26. Chase Briscoe 0.000 0.000 27. Chase Elliott 0.000 0.000 28. Daniel Suarez 0.000 0.000 29. Ryan Blaney 0.000 0.000 30. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000 31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.000 0.000 32. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000 33. Ty Dillon 0.000 0.000 34. Riley Herbst 0.000 0.000 35. Zane Smith 0.000 0.000 36. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000 37. Josh Bilicki 0.000 0.000

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