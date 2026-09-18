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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Bristol Night Race (2026)

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Kyle Larson - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Bass Pro Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Kyle Larson is on the pole via the metric.

On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series tried to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans and lightning strikes (and subsequent delays) forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.

The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.

 

2026 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Kyle Larson 0.000 0.000
2. Joey Logano 0.000 0.000
3. Denny Hamlin 0.000 0.000
4. William Byron 0.000 0.000
5. Carson Hocevar 0.000 0.000
6. Alex Bowman 0.000 0.000
7. Ross Chastain 0.000 0.000
8. Austin Cindric 0.000 0.000
9. Austin Dillon 0.000 0.000
10. Bubba Wallace 0.000 0.000
11. Brad Keselowski 0.000 0.000
12. Christopher Bell 0.000 0.000
13. Ty Gibbs 0.000 0.000
14. Erik Jones 0.000 0.000
15. Connor Zilisch 0.000 0.000
16. Ryan Preece 0.000 0.000
17. Cole Custer 0.000 0.000
18. AJ Allmendinger 0.000 0.000
19. John Hunter Nemechek 0.000 0.000
20. Tyler Reddick 0.000 0.000
21. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000
22. Shane Van Gisbergen 0.000 0.000
23. Chris Buescher 0.000 0.000
24. Todd Gilliland 0.000 0.000
25. Austin Hill 0.000 0.000
26. Chase Briscoe 0.000 0.000
27. Chase Elliott 0.000 0.000
28. Daniel Suarez 0.000 0.000
29. Ryan Blaney 0.000 0.000
30. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.000 0.000
32. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000
33. Ty Dillon 0.000 0.000
34. Riley Herbst 0.000 0.000
35. Zane Smith 0.000 0.000
36. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000
37. Josh Bilicki 0.000 0.000

 

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