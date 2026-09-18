NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Bristol Night Race (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Bass Pro Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Kyle Larson is on the pole via the metric.
On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series tried to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans and lightning strikes (and subsequent delays) forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.
The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.
2026 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Kyle Larson
|0.000
|0.000
|2.
|Joey Logano
|0.000
|0.000
|3.
|Denny Hamlin
|0.000
|0.000
|4.
|William Byron
|0.000
|0.000
|5.
|Carson Hocevar
|0.000
|0.000
|6.
|Alex Bowman
|0.000
|0.000
|7.
|Ross Chastain
|0.000
|0.000
|8.
|Austin Cindric
|0.000
|0.000
|9.
|Austin Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
|10.
|Bubba Wallace
|0.000
|0.000
|11.
|Brad Keselowski
|0.000
|0.000
|12.
|Christopher Bell
|0.000
|0.000
|13.
|Ty Gibbs
|0.000
|0.000
|14.
|Erik Jones
|0.000
|0.000
|15.
|Connor Zilisch
|0.000
|0.000
|16.
|Ryan Preece
|0.000
|0.000
|17.
|Cole Custer
|0.000
|0.000
|18.
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.000
|0.000
|19.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|0.000
|0.000
|20.
|Tyler Reddick
|0.000
|0.000
|21.
|Michael McDowell
|0.000
|0.000
|22.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|0.000
|0.000
|23.
|Chris Buescher
|0.000
|0.000
|24.
|Todd Gilliland
|0.000
|0.000
|25.
|Austin Hill
|0.000
|0.000
|26.
|Chase Briscoe
|0.000
|0.000
|27.
|Chase Elliott
|0.000
|0.000
|28.
|Daniel Suarez
|0.000
|0.000
|29.
|Ryan Blaney
|0.000
|0.000
|30.
|Cody Ware
|0.000
|0.000
|31.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0.000
|0.000
|32.
|Josh Berry
|0.000
|0.000
|33.
|Ty Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
|34.
|Riley Herbst
|0.000
|0.000
|35.
|Zane Smith
|0.000
|0.000
|36.
|Noah Gragson
|0.000
|0.000
|37.
|Josh Bilicki
|0.000
|0.000
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