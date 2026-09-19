Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 3 Saturday evening Slate (9/19/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's prime time slate.
The nighttime is the right time at DraftKings! DraftKings' night slates feature the marquee prime-time matchups in a standalone slate, as opposed to FanDuel adding all of the biggest games to one monster slate. I've had more success in the slightly smaller DK primetime slates for whatever reason.
The LSU/Ole Miss game may provide more fireworks outside the stadium and in the stands than on the field. Michigan State is here against Notre Dame. We have an old Big East game between Virginia Tech and Maryland. Oklahoma tries to get right against one of the better G6 teams. BYU heads to Fort Collins. UTSA heads up I-35 to Austin. We even have Florida and Auburn on the slate. This is going to be fun!
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the DraftKings Saturday Night slate on 9/19/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Arch Manning, Texas ($8.8K)
Manning and the Longhorns played Texas State in the opener. The Texas State-UTSA game last weekend was a great one. Arch put up 30.8 DK points on the Bobcats. He should be around that range against the Roadrunners as well.
Bear Bachmeier, BYU ($7.7K)
Bear tallied four touchdowns last week at a depressed price. He's a threat for it again in this one.
TOUCHDOWN COUGARS ‼️@BYUfootball is back in front against Arizona pic.twitter.com/sVgQqJRISO
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026
BYU is a heavy favorite, but I could see this game staying close. Bachmeier gives us the rushing prowess of Sam Leavitt without all of the interceptions. Bear has three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games this season.
Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi ($6.9K)
Say what? I don't know how Chambliss is this cheap, but I'm not looking for a gift punt in the mouth. I know LSU has a good defense, but all you need to do is look at Chambliss in last year's CFP to see how he does against good defenses.
Sure, a floor game is possible against the coach that got him to Ole Miss and a lot of the coaches who coached him last year. For this price, I'm taking my chances. The ceiling is still in the high 30s.
Also consider: CJ Carr, Notre Dame ($8.2K); Sam Leavitt, LSU ($7.9K); Aaron Philo, Florida ($7.1K); Malik Washington, Maryland ($6.4K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Hollywood Smothers, Texas ($8.1K)
Smothers had a receiving touchdown in the opener against Texas State and scored twice on the ground in the showdown with Ohio State. The Texas backfield is a committee situation, but Smothers is the guy Texas looks to in the red zone. Don't underestimate the importance of that.
Hollywood. Wow. pic.twitter.com/IKYGKQ5PF7
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 13, 2026
LJ Martin, BYU ($6.5K)
For all of the good things Colorado State has done this year, they have still allowed 349 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only 73 carries. That's a 4.78-yard-per-carry average, and one of the teams they played was FCS Southern Utah.
Bear Bachmeier keeps poaching touchdowns, but Martin should be able to get one across here. If this game stays close, Martin is in for a huge game.
Lloyd Avant, Oklahoma ($5.4K)
For some reason, Oklahoma stopped running the ball against Michigan. Avant was solid on his nine carries, gaining 35 yards. He also caught three passes.
Oklahoma needs to get the running game on track before games against Georgia and Texas. I expect to see a lot of running in this game. Avant has been the only back to have any success out of the Oklahoma backfield so far.
Also consider: Jadan Baugh, Florida ($9.1K); Kewan Lacy, Mississippi ($7.5K); Aneyas Williams, Notre Dame ($6.2K); Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech ($4.7K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Dallas Wilson, Florida ($6.2K)
55 YARDS TO THE HOUSE‼️
Dallas Wilson is special. pic.twitter.com/di7xjmCzBn
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 4, 2025
Wilson still had a good year last year despite subpar quarterback play. Aaron Philo has looked really good for Florida so far. He and Wilson hooked up for a 40-yard strike against Campbell last week.
Wilson has the most potential of any receiver on this slate. Oklahoma and Texas are likely going to run more, and Arch has spread the ball around to Texas receivers.
Wilson leads Florida in targets, receptions, and yards in the early going. Philo is looking to him first.
Deuce Alexander, Mississippi ($5.8K)
Alexander was busy this week taking verbal jabs at the LSU secondary. That's usually not a good idea, especially with all of the drama surrounding this game anyway.
Part of me thinks that Deuce is going to back it up and have a great game. A bigger part thinks LSU is going to make sure anyone but Alexander beats them.
He's strictly a GPP play, but the potential is there. Deuce had a monster game in the opener against Louisville. Chambliss trusted him to bring down the big plays when Mississippi needed them.
Trey'Dez Green, LSU ($5.5K)
Green has been huge for LSU so far with 10 receptions for 162 yards and a score. Green even carried twice against Louisiana Tech. He has been the most involved receiving option so far this year.
He's not going to bust loose on a long play, but the sheer volume makes him worth playing in a game like this. LSU has found creative ways to get Green the ball, so the floor is higher than any other "tight end." I use that term loosely because Green is more of a freak of nature than a TE.
Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech ($4.6K)
Reynolds is also a short-yardage option like Green. Also like Green, Reynolds leads the team in receptions (13) and yards (158). Reynolds also has three of the five touchdowns thrown by Grunkemeyer.
The Hokies will need Reynolds against a Maryland secondary that has played well so far. He'll get us several points on receptions alone.
Also consider: Cam Coleman, Texas ($7.5K); Winston Watkins Jr., LSU ($5.7K); Chris Durr Jr., Maryland ($5.3K); Legend Glasker, BYU ($5K); Horatio Fields, Mississippi ($4.3K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Texas
As per usual, the Longhorns are expensive. Arch, Hollywood, Cam Coleman, and Ryan Wingo will cost you $31.5K. That doesn't leave much for the other half of your lineup.
Adding Raleek Brown as the fifth option helps save for the other three slots, but you better be sure that Texas is going to be the highest-scoring team on the slate.
BYU
Unlike last season, BYU's WR corps has a clear pecking order. So does the backfield. Martin was hurt for part of 2025, so that helped with some of the instability.
Bachmeier, Martin, Legend Glasker, and Kyler Kasper only cost $23.7K combined. I will run that four-man in at least one lineup.
Also consider: Notre Dame, Virginia Tech (GPP only), Florida (GPP only)
Favorite Mini-stacks:
Oklahoma - (John Mateer/Avant)
Florida - (Philo-Wilson)