Drew Lock Off the Streaming Radar in Week 2
Sep 18, 2026, 10:30 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock put together a solid outing in relief of the injured Sam Darnold (glute) in Week 1. Lock was forced to play 90% of Seattle's snaps in Week 1 and went 16/22 for 187 yards and a long touchdown to wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Lock was efficient and effective in Week 1. He should carry that momentum into Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, but it seems unlikely that Lock will reach fantasy starter status this week. Arizona's defense played solid football against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, but the defense as a whole should not be scary over the course of the season. However, Seattle seems likely to lean on its running game as much as possible until Darnold is back in the lineup. Lock may very well put up respectable numbers once again, but it is unlikely to be enough to consider starting him with so many other quality options available.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Jalen Nailor Not Living Up to His Paycheck
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 10:29 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor made his team debut in Week 1, but it resulted in just three catches for 27 yards. Considering that the Raiders paid him $35 million this past offseason, we would have expected the ex-Viking to have a bigger role with his new team. It's not like he faced much competition, either. Instead, he was losing targets to players with less experience, such as Tre Tucker and Jack Bech. It's possible that Week 1 was a fluke, especially since the Raiders naturally went run-heavy against an inferior Dolphins team. However, we'd need to see him maintain fantasy relevance before we can trust him in lineups. His next opportunity to get back on track will be Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He should be benched in most leagues for now.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee the Odd Man Out in Los Angeles
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 10:23 AM ETWhen the Los Angeles Rams signed tight end Tyler Higbee to a new contract during the offseason, it seemed like they had a plan to incorporate him heavily on offense. After all, he was slated to be a free agent and the Rams already had a very crowded tight end room featuring Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson, so re-signing him indicated that he should have a significant role. However, that wasn't the case in Week 1, as he played just 20% of the offensive snaps despite tight end Davis Allen (concussion) leaving the game early. Higbee did haul in two passes in the loss, but he also lost a fumble. Between the crowded position group, his low volume, and last week's fumble, it will be difficult for Higbee to maintain a role with any sort of fantasy relevance going forward. He can be dropped to waivers in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle No Longer a Viable Fantasy Starter
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 10:20 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle remains on the fantasy radar, but only as a player to stash on the bench in most leagues. His fantasy stock has fallen significantly since last season with the Panthers, when he ranked as the overall RB18 in PPR with seven touchdowns and over 1,000 rushing yards. Fast forward to Week 1 of the 2026 campaign, and Dowdle was held in check with just eight carries, 15 rushing yards, and two catches. He actually played more snaps than Jaylen Warren, but was drastically out-produced by the 27-year-old. It's too early to drop him in leagues with 10+ teams, especially since we know that he can be a fantasy RB2 if Warren were to miss time. For now, though, he should be benched in fantasy football until he proves that he can maintain any sort of standalone value.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tahj Brooks Remains Buried on the Bengals Running Back Depth Chart
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:57 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Tahj Brooks was hardly utilized in his team's Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, logging just two snaps on offense and failing to record a touch. A sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Brooks recorded just 54 scrimmage yards on 17 touches across 16 games as a rookie. Fast forward to 2026, and Brooks remains buried on the Bengals running back depth chart behind star back Chase Brown and trusted veteran Samaje Perine. While Brooks may be a more explosive rusher than the 31-year-old Perine, Perine is widely thought of as one of the league's best pass-protectors at the running back position and also recorded three catches for 30 yards in Week 1. Barring an injury or a change of scenery, Brooks should remain off the radar of fantasy managers heading into Cincinnati's Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:48 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III put up a huge game in his team's 41-31 Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions, recording 21 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the 26-year-old, who was held to 69 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches by the Houston Texans in Buffalo's season-opener. Cook III's fantasy production is impacted by the presence of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who had two rushing touchdowns against Detroit and continues to be Buffalo's preferred option in short-yardage situations. Still, Cook III was the only Bills running back to receive a carry in Week 2, even in a game that his team largely controlled for 60 minutes. Buffalo's offense also looks like one of the best units in football so far, which should give Cook III plenty of chances to score touchdowns. Entering the Bills' Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cook III remains a clear fantasy RB1.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Dalton Kincaid Leads Bills in Targets, Receptions, and Receiving Yards
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:39 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid turned in a dominant performance in his team's 41-31 Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions, recording seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. The 26-year-old is off to an excellent start to the 2026 season, hauling in 12 catches for 225 yards and a score on 14 targets across his team's first two games. While Kincaid was highly efficient as a receiver in 2025, he saw just 49 targets across 12 games. He missed five games due to injury, and the Bills limited his workload even in the weeks when he was active. Kincaid appears to be fully healthy in 2026, and he's played at least 66% of Buffalo's offensive snaps in both Week 1 and Week 2. With top Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) now battling an AC joint sprain that could cause him to miss time, Kincaid's usage could grow even further in Buffalo's Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. As long as he remains healthy, Kincaid profiles as a must-start tight end for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Another Monster Game in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:25 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the lone bright spots in his team's 41-31 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills, recording nine catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. St. Brown has gotten off to a fantastic start to the season, hauling in 19 receptions for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 27 targets across Detroit's first two games. The 26-year-old has been a highly reliable wide receiver for fantasy managers for a number of years now, posting three consecutive seasons with at least 115 catches, 1,250 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns coming into 2026. Still, he could be poised for a career season from a production perspective if the Lions' defense continues to struggle as mightily as it has through the first two weeks. Heading into Detroit's Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, St. Brown profiles as a high-end fantasy WR1.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jameson Williams Difficult to Trust After Underwhelming Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:18 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was held in check in his team's 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, recording two catches for 33 yards on four targets. It's been an underwhelming start to the season for Williams, who has now logged six receptions for 78 yards on 13 targets across Detroit's first two games of the season. Against Buffalo, Williams finished fifth on the Lions in targets behind wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Isaac TeSlaa, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. While Williams has shown he can provide explosive fantasy production on a limited number of touches in the past, the 25-year-old also has a long history of providing fantasy managers with bust weeks when Detroit has its full complement of pass-catchers healthy. Heading into the Lions' Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, it will be difficult for fantasy managers to trust Williams as anything more than a high-ceiling, low-floor WR3/flex option.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
DJ Moore Battling AC Joint Sprain, Week 3 Status in Question
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:11 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is "believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain" in his left shoulder, and his status for Week 3 is "up in the air," per Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Moore was forced to exit early from his team's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions, which led to him finishing the game without a reception. The 29-year-old was heavily featured in Buffalo's season-opening win over the Houston Texans, recording five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Moore has typically been an iron man in his career, playing in all 17 games in five consecutive seasons entering 2026. If he is unable to play in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bills wideout Keon Coleman would likely see a significant increase in playing time and target share.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter
Josh Allen Enjoys a Five-Touchdown Performance on Primetime Television
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 2:22 AM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 248 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Thursday's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. He also tallied 69 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while taking just two sacks. Allen was (unsurprisingly) the focal point of the Bills' game plan on Thursday, and even when Buffalo tried to keep the ball on the ground, Allen was often responsible for the rushing attempt. So far, it's been tough for running back James Cook III's fantasy managers to get ecstatic about drafting him, but obviously Allen's fantasy managers are thrilled. The star quarterback will remain firmly entrenched as a mid-to-high QB1 in the fantasy rankings for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff's Strong Second Half Fuels Huge Fantasy Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 2:17 AM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 26 of his 38 pass attempts for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Thursday's Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills. He also rushed for seven yards and took four sacks in the contest. Goff and the Lions had a quieter start to the game, going scoreless in the first quarter and getting just one touchdown and one field goal before the end of the first half. However, Detroit managed to stay in the game throughout most of regulation, largely thanks to an elite rapport between Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. We have now seen Goff go for two-plus touchdowns and zero turnovers in back-to-back games to start the season, solidifying himself as a low-end QB1 despite his lack of rushing upside. We would continue to start him in most leagues ahead of Week 3 against the Jets.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Mostly Impacting the Dolphins as a Blocker
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 12:54 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich consistently saw the field in Week 1, but his lack of volume in this run-heavy offense will severely limit his floor and upside in fantasy football. Dulcich played 77% of snaps in Week 1 but caught just two passes for 18 yards. As a result of his reduced volume as a receiver, we saw Dulcich step up with a much bigger role in the blocking game. He finished the first week of the regular season with a 55.2 run-blocking grade and 72.5 pass-blocking grade. The pass-blocking mark is very intriguing, but we'd still be somewhat concerned about his lower run-blocking grade within a Miami offense that is designed to run the ball nearly every play. Either way, he can be avoided in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze an Occasional Bust Candidate in Crowded Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 12:47 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has plenty of talent, but his exact volume could fluctuate from week to week due to the crowded state of the offense. Although the Bears dropped 59 points last week, Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland combined for two catches. Between Luther Burden III, Odunze, Kalif Raymond, and Cole Kmet, there are a lot of reliable targets for Caleb Williams in Chicago. They all have relatively high ceilings, but we also wouldn't be surprised to see them naturally alternate which players have big games or quiet games. For that reason, there's a decent chance that Odunze is a top-18 fantasy receiver going forward, but there's also a chance that he's a low-end RB3/flex or worse. The 24-year-old belongs on the bench in most leagues for now, especially as he recovers from a calf injury. He should be active this week, but Burden is currently the only must-start fantasy receiver in Chicago.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Will Continue to Suffer From Offense's Woes
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 12:40 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has a relatively bleak fantasy outlook. Although he is the clear No. 1 running back in Tennessee, he has a low floor due to the state of the offense. In fantasy football, it's often preached that managers should draft workhorse running backs in talented offenses. That's not the case with Pollard; he projects to play roughly half of the snaps in an offense that might not be able to support a fantasy-relevant running back every week. A prime example of this was Week 1, when Pollard rushed for just 35 yards on seven carries against the Jets. Pollard led the team in rushing attempts, played 52% of the snaps, and averaged 5.0 yards per carry, but his low volume made him a massive disappointment in fantasy football. Managers should expect similar results in Week 2, as the Titans take on the Eagles. There probably won't be a ton of rushing opportunities for Pollard in this one, assuming the Titans fall into an early deficit. Pollard continues to rank as a low-end RB3/flex.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Kolar Off the Fantasy Radar Entirely
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 12:36 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar handled a respectable 55% snap share in the season-opening loss last Sunday, but he remains off the fantasy radar after finishing that game without a target. Kolar was used primarily as a blocker, sharing the bulk of his snaps with David Njoku. Oronde Gadsden II was a distant third in terms of tight end snaps on the team. So far, it doesn't look like any of the Chargers' tight ends are going to be top-tier fantasy options, but Njoku presumably has the highest floor of the group after finishing Week 1 with five catches for 58 yards. Meanwhile, Kolar will continue to occupy a blocking role. That's similar to what we saw from him in Baltimore. Over four years with the Ravens, he caught just 30 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns. We don't see a clear path to fantasy relevance for Kolar. He can be avoided in all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson Still the Odd Man Out After Change of Scenery
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:57 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson remains off the fantasy radar despite a trade late in the preseason. Johnson was on the roster bubble with the Steelers, who ultimately dealt him to the Packers after Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. There was some speculation that the former third-round pick could lead the way in Green Bay's backfield. In reality, he operated as the No. 3 running back in Week 1 due to his lack of familiarity with the Packers' system and his underwhelming track record in the NFL. MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks were extremely disappointing in the season opener, while Johnson didn't log a single offensive snap. We don't expect to see a major depth chart shakeup this week, which means that Johnson will remain buried in the third-string role with minimal volume headed his way. He can be dropped in most fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Davante Adams' Managers Should Temper Expectations for Now
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:52 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams had a very underwhelming performance in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran pass-catcher hauled in three of six targets for 26 yards while playing a modest 54% snap share. Under normal circumstances, this would be cause for alarm, but we're not ready to hit the panic button yet. Most of the Rams' offensive playmakers struggled in Week 1, perhaps due to Los Angeles' unique travel plans for the game in Australia. Those plans can be deemed a total failure, which cost the Rams in Week 1 but could spark optimism that the team will be able to get back on track stateside in Week 2. Adams' modest production could potentially be attributed to the Rams' travel debacle, and his low target share was likely a product of the Rams falling behind early and reducing the workload for some of their key players. Although we're optimistic that he can bounce back as a WR2 over the rest of the season, managers should still temper their expectations. Travel may have played a role in the Week 1 loss, but it's equally possible that the Australia game can't be blamed for the Rams' or Adams' struggles, which would spark serious concern for fantasy managers going forward. For Week 2, he fits best as a high-end WR3/flex in fantasy leagues with 12 or fewer teams while we wait to decide whether he's going to trend up or down rest-of-season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Reed Falling Out of Favor in Green Bay's Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:45 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed occupied an underwhelming role during Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, which will drastically reduce his fantasy floor and ceiling going forward. Reed ceded key volume to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who both took an important step toward enjoying potential breakout campaigns in 2026. While Watson and Golden strengthen their rapport with Jordan Love, Reed has become the odd man out. He caught three passes for just 20 yards in the season opener, and he'll have a tough time making up that lost ground as long as Watson and Golden are healthy. To his credit, Reed did command seven targets in the Week 1 loss, but he still had a very modest 57% snap share with just five points in PPR leagues. He has fallen to WR37 in RotoBaller's Week 2 fantasy football rankings and can be benched in most leagues with 14 or fewer teams. The Packers face the New York Jets on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings an Afterthought with New Team
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:40 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (personal) belongs on the bench or waiver wire in all fantasy football leagues. Jennings played less than 50% of the snaps in Week 1, finishing with one target and zero receptions. It was a very disappointing appearance for the veteran receiver with his new team, especially after back-to-back top-33 fantasy finishes in San Francisco. This reduced role certainly didn't come out of nowhere, though. Jennings clearly entered the season as the No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, making it difficult for him to get onto the fantasy radar as long as those two pass-catchers stay healthy. To further complicate matters, Jennings missed practice Thursday due to a personal issue. Regardless of whether he suits up in Week 2 against the Bears, Jennings can be avoided in all leagues. He ranks as the WR79 in RotoBaller's Week 2 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White's Inefficiency and Low Volume a Major Concern
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:34 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White appears to be solidified as the team's clear No. 2 option out of the backfield. There was some speculation that he was signed to compete for Jacory Croskey-Merritt's lead-back role, but there was a clear gap between the two in Week 1, as White rushed for just 22 yards on seven carries. His low volume and lack of efficiency make him an unappealing fantasy option going forward. His role as a handcuff makes him a worthwhile stash in most leagues, but he does not belong in starting lineups as long as Croskey-Merritt is healthy. RotoBaller's fantasy football experts agree, dropping him to RB41 in their latest rankings for half-PPR leagues ahead of Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller