Caleb Douglas - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

Caleb Douglas start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Caleb Douglas for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?
Baller Move: Bench in standard leagues, mid-end FLEX in deeper leagues
Positional Value: WR4
Analysis: One of the big mysteries in fantasy football this offseason was how the Miami Dolphins’ offense would look in 2026. Miami signed quarterback Malik Willis to a big contract in free agency, but his pass-catching group was filled with unproven veterans (Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Greg Dulcich) and mid-to-late-round rookies (Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr.).
Douglas had the most impressive training camp, earning consistent praise from beat writers and flashing in preseason games. However, fantasy managers were still skeptical about which piece of this offense was worth rostering.
Caleb Douglas oh my 😮
MIAvsWAS
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/21vkGuMeTb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
In Week 1, Douglas backed up the hype. The third-round rookie finished second on the team in targets (7), but led the Dolphins in both receptions (5) and receiving yards (94) against the Las Vegas Raiders in a game where Miami was forced to throw in a negative game script.
On one hand, the Dolphins finished second in pass rate (74.0%) and 11th in pass rate over expectation (3.9%). However, their 30.2 seconds per play were 15th in the NFL. In an ideal game script, the Dolphins can lean on their run game and take the air out of the ball. The only question is if their defense can sustain that playstyle.
That makes it difficult to trust Douglas at this point in the season. He has the size and speed to provide high-ceiling performances in fantasy, but the team’s offensive environment makes it impossible to trust him in fantasy.
The Dolphins will likely be in a negative game script again in Week 2 with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon. That should be enough to justify playing Douglas for his potential ceiling, even if his floor is extremely low as well.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Caleb Douglas. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Caleb Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Caleb Douglas, Jalen Coker, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington compared to others:
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