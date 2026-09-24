Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 4 Friday Slate (9/25/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.
Our Friday night slate has three games tonight. Indiana plays their toughest opponent of the season. Clemson goes cross-country to face Cal. We have UAB on the slate, hosting Navy. This is going to be a fun one!
How much Tait Reynolds will we see in Berkeley? Is Braxton Woodson going to play? We'll try to answer these questions that affect the slate and offer up some of the better plays for this slate.
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 9/25/26, starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Braxton Woodson, Navy ($8.2K)
Woodson left the game against Florida Atlantic in the third quarter after injuring his knee. It was a non-contact injury, so everyone feared the worst. The team revealed last week that Woodson has a knee sprain after an MRI showed no structural damage.
Navy had a bye last week, so it couldn't have come at a better time for Woodson. There has been no update in nearly 10 days. That said, I'll be surprised if Woodson plays, and I wonder how effective he will be if he does.
Woodson does a great job running the Navy offense, but part of why he does it so well is his rushing ability. He doesn't quite have the arm that Blake Horvath did.
This is a great matchup for Woodson if he can play. He's the only known commodity of the Navy offense. UAB only allowed 150 rushing yards to Illinois, but both Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe topped 200 rushing yards.
A fully healthy Navy option might run for close to 400. Keep an eye on Woodson's status. Navy won't use him unless he's capable of running effectively.
If it's Jackson Gutierrez instead of Woodson, I still have some interest, even at the elevated price. He's not the runner that Woodson is, but he's close. He completed 6-of-11 passes against Florida Atlantic. That's like Darian Mensah completing 24 in a row for a Navy quarterback.
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California ($7.7K)
Overall, Clemson's pass defense has been really good, but they have faced seven-year veteran Max Johnson and Billy Edwards Jr. in the last two weeks. Sam Leavitt had a strong day against Clemson.
JKS hasn't been the model of consistency this year, and Clemson will get after him. I tend to think that Cal runs more in this matchup, but we saw a get-right game against Wagner. JKS still has it.
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele just had the best passing game of his college career ?
27/33, 413 PYDS, 3 PTD, 0 INT vs. Wagner pic.twitter.com/UlYgHFAfVI
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 19, 2026
Cal has intercepted five passes in three games, so I'm very nervous about Tait Reynolds, but the price is right. I'll have Reynolds in GPP formats and JKS in cash/SE games if I don't want to mess with the Navy QB situation.
Ryder Burton, UAB ($5.4K)
Burton looked good against Illinois, but has really struggled the last two games against Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana. Still, Noah Rogers only attempted one pass in relief against the Cajuns. This is Burton's job, but the leash is shorter.
Navy allowed 386 yards through the air against FAU and hasn't picked off a pass all season. If not now, then when? This is Burton's last stand, but it's a great spot if you need QB value.
Also consider: Josh Hoover, Indiana ($8.9K); Tait Reynolds, Clemson ($6.9K); Aiden Chiles, Northwestern ($6K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Adam Mohammed, California ($8.4K)
Clemson clamped down on the Georgia Southern run game, which makes their overall stats look good. Look closer.
Cal RB Adam Mohammed (6-0, 220) needs way more attention around here
Thru 2 games:
?47 rushes, 194 yards, TD
?12 catches, 60 yds; 0 career fumbles
?171 yds after contact; fast cuts; tough pic.twitter.com/Rw7163TT27
— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) September 16, 2026
LSU ran for 309 yards and four touchdowns against Clemson. Last week, North Carolina lined up and ran the ball down their throats before the lightning delay. The Heels finished with 214 yards on only 39 carries.
Putting a guy like Mohammed against this defense almost feels mean. There are no nice guys in DFS. Most tournaments are filled with sharks now. Be a shark. This is a perfect spot for Mohammed.
Turbo Richard, Indiana ($7.3K)
One thing I've noticed about Indiana this year through the smoke of blowout wins is the usage of Richard. He only had 11 touches against Howard, but had 16 against North Texas and 15 against Western Kentucky.
That's liberal usage of a back in the Curt Cignetti system. Lee Beebe Jr. has also been great for Indiana, but Northwestern's run defense has been solid this year. This feels like a game where Richard gets 20-25 touches.
Also consider: Gideon Davidson, Clemson ($6.9K); Vic Listori, Navy ($6.1K); Joseph Himon II, Northwestern ($5K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Charlie Becker, Indiana ($7.1K)
Becker has been elite at getting open this year. We all know that Josh Hoover has a cannon arm. It's just not always an accurate cannon. Having Becker on his team has helped.
Charlie Becker is one of the MOST IMPOSSIBLE covers in all of college football.
One AFC scout reportedly believes Becker’s game has “a lot in common” with Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers WR).
The Hoosiers WR could be the FIRST white WR drafted Top-20 THIS CENTURY ?? pic.twitter.com/D0udYzMJkU
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 24, 2026
Becker has reeled in 12 of 15 targets this year. Half of those receptions have gone for touchdowns. Northwestern has a solid defense, but they still won't be able to cover Becker.
Chase Hendricks, California ($6K)
This should come as no surprise for those that watched Ohio football last year. Hendricks was a target hog on that team. He also has the most targets for Cal this year, but not to the extreme that it was for Ohio.
Hendricks has caught 20 of his 27 targets. Ian Strong leads in yards, but Hendricks gets more receptions and is the only Cal receiver with more than one touchdown.
Griffin Wilde, Northwestern ($5.8K)
There hasn't been a lot of targets to go around for Northwestern. They thrive on the power run game, but that's not going to work against Indiana.
The Wildcats are going to have to throw to keep up. Wilde has been the big play guy for Northwestern. He is the most targeted receiver and has caught eight of the nine passes coming his way.
Despite being Northwestern's main deep threat, Wilde hasn't found the end zone. He has come close a couple of times. I'll say he gets there once this week as Northwestern tries to keep up with the potent Indiana offense.
EJ Reid, UAB ($4.1K)
I understand that Burton has struggled at times for UAB, but there is no reason for the receivers to be this cheap. Reid leads the Blazers with 14 targets, 12 receptions, and is second in yards by one yard to Ty Mims.
He also has one of the two receiving touchdowns for UAB this year. The Blazers haven't thrown a lot so far, but they are going to have to against Navy. It's a great matchup for UAB receivers.
Also consider: Nick Marsh, Indiana ($6.8K); T.J. Moore, Clemson ($5.7K); Tyler Brown, Clemson ($4.5K); Mason Mini, California ($4.3K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
California
Clemson is heading across the country, which has been notoriously tough on nearly every team that does it. The Tigers have allowed 1,259 yards of offense in three games.
JKS and Mohammed are going to be a popular mini stack, but I'll be adding Hendricks to most of those. If you want a full five-man stack, add Strong and Mason Mini.
UAB
I may be on an island here, but Navy has given up a lot through the air. However, they have only allowed 1.27 yards per carry on the ground. Any UAB stack should be QB-WR-WR with an optional third receiver.
Burton, Mims, and Reid will be popular in my lineups. CJ Smith gets targets, but he hasn't caught most of them. When he does, look out. Smith is the biggest deep threat, and therefore, the biggest wild card.
Also consider: Clemson, Indiana