RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.
Three weeks of college fantasy football are in the books, and although that gives us some data to look at and consider, many quarterbacks have yet to face tough matchups this season. That's set to change in Week 4, as many power conference teams enter the bulk of conference play. If you need help deciding who to start this week, we're here to help with our Week 4 college fantasy football rankings for 2026.
RotoBaller's Week 4 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. As always, it's better to trust your stud quarterback who has been performing consistently to this point over a fringe streamer just because they're in a plus matchup. When in doubt, play your studs!
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 4 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|2
|Kamario Taylor
|MSST
|QB
|3
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|4
|Avery Johnson
|KSU
|QB
|5
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|6
|Darian Mensah
|MIA
|QB
|7
|JC French
|CIN
|QB
|8
|Trinidad Chambliss
|MISS
|QB
|9
|Devon Dampier
|UTAH
|QB
|10
|Drew Mestemaker
|OKST
|QB
|11
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|12
|Noah Fifita
|ARIZ
|QB
|13
|Faizon Brandon
|TENN
|QB
|14
|Byrum Brown
|AUB
|QB
|15
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|16
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|17
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|18
|Ethan Grunkemeyer
|VT
|QB
|19
|Mason Heintschel
|PITT
|QB
|20
|Ashton Daniels
|FSU
|QB
|21
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|22
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|23
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|24
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|25
|Dante Moore
|ORE
|QB
|26
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|27
|Jaden Craig
|TCU
|QB
|28
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|29
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|30
|Rocco Becht
|PSU
|QB
|31
|Ryan Browne
|PUR
|QB
|32
|Malik Washington
|MD
|QB
|33
|Lanorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|34
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|35
|C.J. Carr
|ND
|QB
|36
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|37
|Arch Manning
|TEX
|QB
|38
|Marcel Reed
|TA&M
|QB
|39
|Colton Joseph
|WIS
|QB
|40
|Aidan Chiles
|NU
|QB
|41
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|42
|Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
|CAL
|QB
|43
|Bryce Underwood
|MICH
|QB
|44
|Kenny Minchey
|UK
|QB
|45
|Mason McKenzie
|BC
|QB
|46
|CJ Bailey
|NCSU
|QB
|47
|Jaylen Raynor
|ISU
|QB
|48
|Nate Bennett
|BAY
|QB
|49
|Jared Curtis
|VAN
|QB
|50
|Nico Iamaleava
|UCLA
|QB
|51
|Tait Reynolds
|CLEM
|QB
|52
|John Mateer
|OU
|QB
|53
|Julian Lewis
|COLO
|QB
|54
|Drake Lindsey
|MINN
|QB
|55
|KJ Jackson
|ARK
|QB
|56
|Will Hammond
|TTU
|QB
|57
|Hank Brown
|IOWA
|QB
|58
|Alberto Mendoza
|GT
|QB
|59
|Walker Eget
|DUKE
|QB
|60
|Davis Warren
|STAN
|QB
|61
|Dylan Lonergan
|RUTG
|QB
|62
|Alessio Milivojevic
|MSU
|QB
|63
|Keyone Jenkins
|UCF
|QB
Week 4 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia
West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has moved well beyond streamer territory after accounting for all five Mountaineer touchdowns in Saturday's 38-27 win over Virginia. Hawkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two scores, then added 123 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
He now has 477 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, 322 rushing yards and six rushing scores through three games without throwing an interception. RotoBaller already had Hawkins as a top-10 quarterback entering Week 3, yet he remains available in 95% of Yahoo leagues. Oklahoma State visits Morgantown next, but the rushing volume is what makes Hawkins such an appealing long-term play. He should be treated as a must-add and weekly CFF starter anywhere he is still available.
Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State
After finding the end zone four times through the air during a win over South Carolina, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will take on a Missouri defense that allowed Troy quarterback Goose Crowder to put up some quality numbers in Week 3. The Tigers have allowed opposing passers to average just 171 yards passing through three games this season, but Crowder went for 230 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns on 32 attempts a week ago.
Now, Missouri is tasked with slowing down Taylor, who finished a Bulldogs Week 3 victory with 251 yards passing and four scores to go with another 33 yards rushing on eight carries. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 32.5 fantasy points this week.
Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss helped Ole Miss power past rival LSU last week, finishing the win with 363 yards passing and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) along with an interception. Entering a Week 4 matchup with unbeaten Florida, Chambliss is RotoBaller's QB9 and is projected to score 25.7 fantasy points against the Gators.
Through three games, Florida's pass defense has displayed vulnerability, as it has allowed 231.7 yards passing per game. This past week, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown recorded 271 yards passing and 65 yards rushing along with four touchdowns. Chambliss has thrown for 336 yards or more in two of three matchups this season and has a great opportunity for another big game this weekend.
Kenny Minchey, Kentucky
After performing well during a tough matchup with Texas A&M last week, Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey will have a much simpler task in Week 4. The Wildcats will face South Alabama on Saturday, a team that has allowed 210.7 yards passing per game.
During a win over Ohio this past week, the Jaguars gave up a combined 234 yards passing and four touchdowns to two different Bobcats quarterbacks, Levi Davis and Matt Vezza. With Minchey coming off a 252-yard passing, two-touchdown effort against the Aggies, he's a strong play as RotoBaller's QB44. He could very well exceed his projected total of 18.4 fantasy points this weekend.
Noah Fifita, Arizona
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita put himself squarely into the waiver-wire conversation Saturday, completing 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 30-yard rushing score against Northern Illinois. He now has 834 passing yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception through three games, with two more scores on the ground.
Despite that production, RotoBaller noted that Fifita is rostered in just 7% of Yahoo leagues. Washington State is next after allowing Avery Johnson to throw three touchdown passes and Demond Williams Jr. to finish with 268 passing yards earlier this season. Fifita does not offer the rushing floor of some other waiver quarterbacks, but his efficiency and touchdown production make him a priority pickup who is worth holding beyond a one-week stream.
Colton Joseph, Wisconsin
Old Dominion quarterback transfer Colton Joseph had pedestrian numbers in his first two starts for the Badgers, but on Saturday, he showed what all of the offseason fuss was about. Joseph completed 23-of-33 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Wisconsin with 46 rushing yards and added another touchdown.
Joseph ran for 13 touchdowns with Old Dominion last year and had 11 in 2024. He is a sneaky source of extra touchdowns if you are looking for quarterback help. He ran for 1,007 yards in 2025 while passing for 2,624 yards.
Hank Brown, Iowa
Quarterback has been a sore spot for Iowa since Chuck Long graduated in 1985. Senior quarterback Hank Brown had a perfect afternoon for Iowa in the Hawkeyes' 55-0 rout of Northern Iowa. Brown completed all 12 of his passing attempts for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Brown took over for Jeremy Hecklinski in the second half of the first game and hasn't looked back. He doesn't have a lot of fantasy value right now, but this is a situation worth monitoring if you are desperate for a quarterback in your college fantasy leagues. Brown has also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown this year.