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Week 4 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

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Kamario Taylor - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups - icon rotoballer

RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

Three weeks of college fantasy football are in the books, and although that gives us some data to look at and consider, many quarterbacks have yet to face tough matchups this season. That's set to change in Week 4, as many power conference teams enter the bulk of conference play. If you need help deciding who to start this week, we're here to help with our Week 4 college fantasy football rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 4 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. As always, it's better to trust your stud quarterback who has been performing consistently to this point over a fringe streamer just because they're in a plus matchup. When in doubt, play your studs!

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
2 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
3 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
4 Avery Johnson KSU QB
5 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
6 Darian Mensah MIA QB
7 JC French CIN QB
8 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
9 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
10 Drew Mestemaker OKST QB
11 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
12 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
13 Faizon Brandon TENN QB
14 Byrum Brown AUB QB
15 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
16 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
17 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
18 Ethan Grunkemeyer VT QB
19 Mason Heintschel PITT QB
20 Ashton Daniels FSU QB
21 Jayden Maiava USC QB
22 Conner Weigman HOU QB
23 Keelon Russell ALA QB
24 Josh Hoover IU QB
25 Dante Moore ORE QB
26 Aaron Philo FLA QB
27 Jaden Craig TCU QB
28 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
29 Katin Houser ILL QB
30 Rocco Becht PSU QB
31 Ryan Browne PUR QB
32 Malik Washington MD QB
33 Lanorris Sellers SC QB
34 Julian Sayin OSU QB
35 C.J. Carr ND QB
36 Beau Pribula UVA QB
37 Arch Manning TEX QB
38 Marcel Reed TA&M QB
39 Colton Joseph WIS QB
40 Aidan Chiles NU QB
41 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
42 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele CAL QB
43 Bryce Underwood MICH QB
44 Kenny Minchey UK QB
45 Mason McKenzie BC QB
46 CJ Bailey NCSU QB
47 Jaylen Raynor ISU QB
48 Nate Bennett BAY QB
49 Jared Curtis VAN QB
50 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB
51 Tait Reynolds CLEM QB
52 John Mateer OU QB
53 Julian Lewis COLO QB
54 Drake Lindsey MINN QB
55 KJ Jackson ARK QB
56 Will Hammond TTU QB
57 Hank Brown IOWA QB
58 Alberto Mendoza GT QB
59 Walker Eget DUKE QB
60 Davis Warren STAN QB
61 Dylan Lonergan RUTG QB
62 Alessio Milivojevic MSU QB
63 Keyone Jenkins UCF QB

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has moved well beyond streamer territory after accounting for all five Mountaineer touchdowns in Saturday's 38-27 win over Virginia. Hawkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two scores, then added 123 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

He now has 477 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, 322 rushing yards and six rushing scores through three games without throwing an interception. RotoBaller already had Hawkins as a top-10 quarterback entering Week 3, yet he remains available in 95% of Yahoo leagues. Oklahoma State visits Morgantown next, but the rushing volume is what makes Hawkins such an appealing long-term play. He should be treated as a must-add and weekly CFF starter anywhere he is still available.

Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

After finding the end zone four times through the air during a win over South Carolina, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will take on a Missouri defense that allowed Troy quarterback Goose Crowder to put up some quality numbers in Week 3. The Tigers have allowed opposing passers to average just 171 yards passing through three games this season, but Crowder went for 230 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns on 32 attempts a week ago.

Now, Missouri is tasked with slowing down Taylor, who finished a Bulldogs Week 3 victory with 251 yards passing and four scores to go with another 33 yards rushing on eight carries. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 32.5 fantasy points this week.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss helped Ole Miss power past rival LSU last week, finishing the win with 363 yards passing and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) along with an interception. Entering a Week 4 matchup with unbeaten Florida, Chambliss is RotoBaller's QB9 and is projected to score 25.7 fantasy points against the Gators.

Through three games, Florida's pass defense has displayed vulnerability, as it has allowed 231.7 yards passing per game. This past week, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown recorded 271 yards passing and 65 yards rushing along with four touchdowns. Chambliss has thrown for 336 yards or more in two of three matchups this season and has a great opportunity for another big game this weekend.

Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

After performing well during a tough matchup with Texas A&M last week, Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey will have a much simpler task in Week 4. The Wildcats will face South Alabama on Saturday, a team that has allowed 210.7 yards passing per game.

During a win over Ohio this past week, the Jaguars gave up a combined 234 yards passing and four touchdowns to two different Bobcats quarterbacks, Levi Davis and Matt Vezza. With Minchey coming off a 252-yard passing, two-touchdown effort against the Aggies, he's a strong play as RotoBaller's QB44. He could very well exceed his projected total of 18.4 fantasy points this weekend.

Noah Fifita, Arizona

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita put himself squarely into the waiver-wire conversation Saturday, completing 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 30-yard rushing score against Northern Illinois. He now has 834 passing yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception through three games, with two more scores on the ground.

Despite that production, RotoBaller noted that Fifita is rostered in just 7% of Yahoo leagues. Washington State is next after allowing Avery Johnson to throw three touchdown passes and Demond Williams Jr. to finish with 268 passing yards earlier this season. Fifita does not offer the rushing floor of some other waiver quarterbacks, but his efficiency and touchdown production make him a priority pickup who is worth holding beyond a one-week stream.

Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

Old Dominion quarterback transfer Colton Joseph had pedestrian numbers in his first two starts for the Badgers, but on Saturday, he showed what all of the offseason fuss was about. Joseph completed 23-of-33 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Wisconsin with 46 rushing yards and added another touchdown.

Joseph ran for 13 touchdowns with Old Dominion last year and had 11 in 2024. He is a sneaky source of extra touchdowns if you are looking for quarterback help. He ran for 1,007 yards in 2025 while passing for 2,624 yards.

Hank Brown, Iowa

Quarterback has been a sore spot for Iowa since Chuck Long graduated in 1985. Senior quarterback Hank Brown had a perfect afternoon for Iowa in the Hawkeyes' 55-0 rout of Northern Iowa. Brown completed all 12 of his passing attempts for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Brown took over for Jeremy Hecklinski in the second half of the first game and hasn't looked back. He doesn't have a lot of fantasy value right now, but this is a situation worth monitoring if you are desperate for a quarterback in your college fantasy leagues. Brown has also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown this year.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
Indiana Pacers

James Johnson Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Miami Heat

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
CFB

Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
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