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Week 4 College Fantasy Football Team Defense (DEF) Rankings

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Leonard Moore - College Football News, Fantasy DEF Streamers, Defense Rankings

RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these DEF rankings for the top Power 4 defenses.

College football is heating up, and we have a ton of high-profile matchups in Week 4. The start-sit calls at team defense will get trickier as the bulk of conference play begins, so as always, we're here to assist. Below, check out our complete Week 4 college fantasy football team defense (D/ST) rankings for 2026. We have three weeks of data to lean on, but many teams have only been in plus matchups to this point. It's about to get exciting!

In the rankings below, see where top defenses in favorable matchups such as Miami, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Indiana, Arizona, Texas, and more stand for the fourth week of the college football season. We'll help you identify who to stream in Week 4.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Rank Team Opp Pos
1 Miami vs Central Michigan DEF
2 SMU vs Missouri State DEF
3 Texas Tech vs Sam Houston DEF
4 Ohio State vs Illinois DEF
5 Notre Dame @ Purdue DEF
6 Indiana vs Northwestern DEF
7 Penn State vs Wisconsin DEF
8 Pitt vs Bucknell DEF
9 Michigan vs Iowa DEF
10 Texas @ Tennessee DEF
11 Arizona @ Washington State DEF
12 Kansas St @ Cincinnati DEF
13 Houston @ Georgia Southern DEF
14 Virginia vs Delaware DEF
15 Clemson @ California DEF
16 Utah @ Iowa State DEF
17 Kentucky vs South Alabama DEF
18 Tennessee vs Texas DEF
19 Washington vs Minnesota DEF
20 Duke vs William & Mary DEF
21 Louisville vs Wake Forest DEF
22 Oklahoma @ Georgia DEF
23 Virginia Tech @ Boston College DEF
24 Georgia vs Oklahoma DEF
25 Alabama vs South Carolina DEF
26 Auburn vs Vanderbilt DEF
27 Iowa @ Michigan DEF
28 LSU vs Texas A&M DEF
29 South Carolina @ Alabama DEF
30 California vs Clemson DEF
31 Stanford vs Georgia Tech DEF
32 NC State vs App State DEF
33 UCF vs TCU DEF
34 TCU @ UCF DEF
35 Arkansas vs Tulsa DEF
36 Florida St vs Central Arkansas DEF
37 Nebraska @ Michigan State DEF
38 Missouri @ Mississippi State DEF
39 Oregon @ USC DEF
40 Baylor vs Colorado DEF
41 Minnesota @ Washington DEF
42 Maryland vs UCLA DEF
43 Texas A&M @ LSU DEF
44 Ole Miss @ Florida DEF
45 Mississippi St vs Missouri DEF
46 USC vs Oregon DEF
47 Michigan St vs Nebraska DEF
48 Georgia Tech @ Stanford DEF
49 Florida vs Ole Miss DEF
50 Colorado @ Baylor DEF
51 Rutgers vs Howard DEF
52 Vanderbilt @ Auburn DEF
53 West Virginia vs Oklahoma State DEF
54 Boston College vs Virginia Tech DEF
55 Oklahoma St @ West Virginia DEF
56 Iowa State vs Utah DEF
57 UCLA @ Maryland DEF
58 Wisconsin @ Penn State DEF
59 Cincinnati vs Kansas State DEF
60 Illinois @ Ohio State DEF
61 Wake Forest @ Louisville DEF
62 Northwestern @ Indiana DEF
63 Purdue vs Notre Dame DEF

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football DEF News, Outlooks

SMU Mustangs Defense

SMU's defense/special teams unit could lead the position in fantasy scoring in Week 4. This season, the Mustangs' defense and special teams have been a subpar fantasy unit, scoring 11 total fantasy points this season and averaging 3.6 fantasy points per game. However, in Week 2, when SMU faced UC Davis, they scored 10 fantasy points, while they scored a combined 1 point against Florida State in Week 1 and Louisville in Week 3. SMU welcomes Missouri State to Dallas in Week 4; Missouri State gives up the 20th most points to opposing DFST units in college football.

Per PFF, SMU generated 22 pressures against UC Davis; if they can generate a similar number against Missouri State, they could finish as one of the week's highest-scoring DSTs.

Florida State Seminoles Defense

Florida State's defense has an easy matchup in Week 4 against Central Arkansas, but can we trust them? The Seminoles opened up their season with two ranked opponents: SMU and Alabama. In their matchup with SMU, the defense performed relatively well, scoring 8 fantasy points on four forced turnovers.

However, in Week 3 against the Crimson Tide, they allowed 50 points and finished the game with negative three fantasy points. On a positive note, the team plays Central Arkansas in Week 4, which gives up the most fantasy points to opposing offenses in college football. Yahoo has the Seminoles projected for 12.55 fantasy points and ranks them as the week's seventh-best defense. RotoBaller listed them as one of the best streaming options for Week 4, as they are still available in 96% of Yahoo leagues. Fantasy owners should prioritize picking them up for this week.

Pittsburgh Panthers Defense

Pittsburgh's defense can finish Week 4 as a top-10 unit. This season, the Pitt defense has been average, posting 25 total fantasy points. They allow only 11.3 points per game, ranking 15th nationally. They also allow only 60 rushing yards per game. From a fantasy perspective, they've been a relatively high-floor option, but they have not generated enough turnovers to be an elite fantasy unit.

In Week 4, Pitt welcomes Bucknell, which is averaging only 12.8 points per game and 238 yards per game. Bucknell already has one of the worst rushing attacks in college football, with their two lead backs averaging less than 3.7 yards per carry, and as a team, they have a -0.27 EPA Per Run. Fantasy owners should expect the Pitt defense to post its season-high in sacks and turnovers in Week 4, and it should be a viable start option.

Duke Blue Devils Defense

Duke's defense lacks elite upside in a Week 4 matchup with William & Mary. Over three weeks, Duke's defense ranks outside the top 25 fantasy defenses, allowing 24 total points. They have done a good job getting after the quarterback, with seven sacks on the season; however, they have only one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Although the Blue Devils allow only 12.3 points per game, they allow 292 total yards per game. William & Mary comes into this matchup averaging 26 points per game and 336.5 yards per game, although they have not played a defense of Duke's caliber. Per PFF, Duke generated 24 total pressures against Stanford in a 35-7 Week 3 blowout win. The biggest knock on the Duke defense has been its lack of turnovers. If they can generate more than two turnovers against William & Mary, they could be a top-10 unit this week.

Utah Utes Defense

Utah has eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions over the last two games. Iowa State went off on Bowling Green, but look at the other two matchups. The Cyclones only mustered 303 total yards against Southeast Missouri State and 255 against Iowa. Utah's defense isn't quite as good as Iowa's, but it's close.

Close enough that Utah should be rostered in far more than 2% of leagues. The Utes have a bye in Week 5, but are good options against Kansas and Colorado teams that are in the bottom half of FBS in offense.

Michigan Wolverines Defense

The Michigan defense has registered nine sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown in three games this year. They'll give up some points, but Iowa was shut down by Iowa State.

Don't be fooled by Iowa's putting up a ton of yards (and points) on Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa. Star running back Kamari Moulton missed last week's game and was not on the original depth chart for Week 4. Since 2021, only the service academies have fewer explosive plays than Iowa. Michigan excels at stopping what Iowa likes to do.

Houston Cougars Defense

Houston has allowed more points than we would like, but at least they are starting to force some turnovers. Houston has three interceptions and two fumble recoveries over the last two games. Georgia Southern put up a bunch of yards on Charleston Southern, but has struggled against FBS opponents. Clemson held the Eagles to 266 yards of offense. Jacksonville State held them to 369.

Houston's defense hasn't allowed a ton of yards, but they have allowed more than 20 points twice in three games. They should be able to hold the Eagles under that, but using Houston long-term may not be a chance worth taking.

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