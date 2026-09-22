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Week 4 Team Offense/Defense Waiver Wire Streamers and Starts for College Fantasy Football

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Mason Heintschel - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

Mike's top Week 4 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.

You are going to see a lot of ACC offenses and defenses that are worth streaming this week. The ACC is the only conference slumming with FCS schools this week besides Rutgers. We're not using Rutgers anyway. They lost to UMass. Who's to say that they wouldn't lose to Howard?

Nebraska and Missouri were solid last week, but Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa put up strong numbers. The Penn State and Iowa State defenses looked good. We won't be messing with USC anymore. They gave up 35 points to freaking Rutgers.

Waivers for Week 4 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 4 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.

 

Waiver Wire Adds Week 4 - Team Offense

Pittsburgh OFF
3% rostered

Pitt exploded for eight touchdowns in the opener against Miami of Ohio, and the offense was supposed to be off to the races. Mason Heintschel tied a Pitt record with seven passing touchdowns in that one.

Then came the rain. It was a deluge against Central Florida the following week. The week after, against Syracuse, another hour of rain and an injury to Ja'Kyrian Turner hampered the offense. Many have forgotten about Pitt. Now is our time to pounce.

Pitt plays Bucknell this week. The best part is that there is no rain in the forecast for Saturday. The Bison are 1-3 so far this season. There are points to be had in this one.

Duke OFF
1% rostered

Duke's numbers are lower than expected because they played two solid defenses in Illinois and Tulane to start the season. It was what we expected against Stanford.

William and Mary just allowed 44 points to Lehigh and 52 to Fordham. Duke is going to put up huge numbers in this one. The Blue Devils have played two good teams and Stanford to start the season. They are taking their cupcake a bit later than their peers.

Kentucky OFF
1% rostered

South Alabama's defense has looked strong this year, but the same could be said of Texas A&M's defense. Will Stein's offense is starting to take hold in Lexington. It's going to be a wild ride.

Kentucky doesn't have that mouth-watering matchup, but they got 16 fantasy points against Texas A&M on the road. This is a sneaky-good spot for Kentucky. So is next week against South Carolina.

Florida State OFF
1% rostered

Florida State picked up plenty of yards against SMU and Alabama, but turnovers have been a problem. The Seminoles have turned it over five times in three games so far. The good news is that Florida State has 704 yards of offense and is averaging 6.13 yards per play.

Central Arkansas has allowed at least 20 points per game in four FCS matchups this year. If Florida State can cut out the turnovers, they are in for a really good week.

Houston OFF
10% rostered

Georgia Southern's defense struggled against Clemson and Jacksonville State. A polished offense like Houston's is going to be a real problem.

Houston's numbers are a bit skewed because of what they did to Southern, but this offense has topped 400 yards in every game this season. They should be rostered in more leagues than they are. Another game of 400+ yards is incoming.

In a week where we have several byes and many teams starting conference play, the pickings are a little slimmer than usual.

Other offenses to consider:

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, North Carolina State vs. Appalachian State, Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

 

Waiver Wire Adds Week 4 - Team Defense

Utah DEF
4% rostered

Utah has eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions over the last two games. Iowa State went off on Bowling Green, but look at the other two matchups.

The Cyclones only mustered 303 total yards against Southeast Missouri State and 255 against Iowa. Utah's defense isn't quite as good as Iowa's, but it's close.

Close enough that Utah should be rostered in far more than 2% of leagues. The Utes have a bye in Week 5, but are good options against Kansas and Colorado teams that are in the bottom half of FBS in offense.

Michigan DEF
19% rostered

The Michigan defense has registered nine sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown in three games this year. They'll give up some points, but Iowa was shut down by Iowa State.

Don't be fooled by Iowa's putting up a ton of yards (and points) on Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa. Star running back Kamari Moulton missed last week's game and was not on the original depth chart for Week 4.

Since 2021, only the service academies have fewer explosive plays than Iowa. Michigan excels at stopping what Iowa likes to do.

Pittsburgh DEF
9% rostered

Pitt is going to be a great streaming option on both sides of the ball this week. They are generating an excellent pass rush, racking up eight sacks in three games. Pitt has also picked off three passes.

Bucknell has only scored 51 points in four games this season. A defense that is playing as well as Pitt is right now has a puncher's chance at a shutout. At the very least, they'll pile up some more sacks against an overmatched line.

Duke DEF
0% rostered

The Duke defense has been able to keep fresh since the offense has done an excellent job at controlling the ball. The Blue Devils have seven sacks on the season and have forced three turnovers in three games.

Unlike many teams at this point of the season, Duke has played a non-power team that made the CFP last year, and two more power conference schools. Stanford is the worst team that Duke has faced. William and Mary is far worse than Stanford.

Duke should be able to post the highest score of the season for the defense. Maybe even the offense as well. Don't sleep on what is the end of regular FBS vs. FCS matchups of the 2026 season. This is one of the last chances to pick up a big point total off of waivers.

Houston DEF
8% rostered

Houston has allowed more points than we would like, but at least they are starting to force some turnovers. Houston has three interceptions and two fumble recoveries over the last two games.

Georgia Southern put up a bunch of yards on Charleston Southern, but has struggled against FBS opponents. Clemson held the Eagles to 266 yards of offense. Jacksonville State held them to 369.

Houston's defense hasn't allowed a ton of yards, but they have allowed more than 20 points twice in three games. They should be able to hold the Eagles under that, but using Houston long-term may not be a chance worth taking.

Other defenses to consider:

Baylor vs. Colorado, California vs. Clemson, Kentucky vs. South Alabama.

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