Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
Hey RotoBallers, we cap off our early rankings series for Week 3 with the FLEX position. Deciding who to start at the FLEX position can be the most difficult decision to make when setting your fantasy football lineup. At RotoBaller HQ, we break down the FLEX spot with our early 2026 Week 3 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings to help fantasy managers get an early start on preparations for Week 3.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 3 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 3 FLEX Rankings News
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five of seven targets for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's upset victory over the Chargers, and he appears to have separated himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Through two weeks, Tucker has been targeted 11 times, joining running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer as the only Raiders players to see double-digit opportunities in the passing game.
Starting tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was spotted at practice last week and is nearing a return after undergoing a meniscus trim days before the start of the season. While the All-Pro should immediately slot in as the team's top target-earner as soon as he's active, Tucker will continue to provide big-play upside. His 20.9 yards per reception ranks third among all players with at least 10 targets, and he is a receiver who needs to be rostered after his WR5 finish.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston has moved beyond speculative-stash territory after another productive game. The rookie caught five of seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 win over Tampa Bay, giving him 154 yards and two scores through his first two NFL games. Boston also led Cleveland in routes, targets, and receiving yards on Sunday, which makes the performance more interesting than simply chasing his 55-yard touchdown.
He drew only four targets in the opener, so the jump to seven is another encouraging sign. There is still some uncertainty with a rookie playing in an offense that may not support big receiving numbers every week, but Boston has already started both games, and his role grew last week. RotoBaller currently lists him as its top wide receiver waiver pickup and calls him a must-add. Fantasy managers in leagues where Boston remains available should treat him as a priority claim rather than a long-term stash.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears ran for 41 yards on only seven carries in Sunday's close loss to the Eagles, adding another 29 yards on two receptions, showing encouraging efficiency to overcome a lack of usage. Expected to work primarily as the team's pass-catching back, Spears has caught only four passes through two games despite playing from behind or in a neutral game script on nearly every Titans possession.
The fourth-year back still has some waiver appeal, but remains a difficult start as long as veteran Tony Pollard is healthy. Through two weeks, Pollard has seen the majority of running back snaps and leads Spears 21 carries to 10, while still splitting passing-down work. The Titans face the Giants in Week 3, and after an encouraging Week 1 outing against the Cowboys, a Monday night tilt with the Rams should provide further evidence of whether New York's defense is one to avoid early in the year.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that rookie running back Emmett Johnson will continue to be more involved in the team's offense as the season progresses, per Soren Petro of Sports Radio 810 WHB. Johnson has been extremely efficient on a limited workload through the first two games of his NFL career, recording 103 scrimmage yards on 14 touches. The Chiefs have leaned heavily on RB1 Kenneth Walker so far, and Walker has recorded 369 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 56 touches.
As long as Walker remains healthy, it may be difficult for Johnson to provide consistent production for fantasy managers. Still, it appears as though the Chiefs are happy with Johnson's progress and could find ways to get him more involved going forward. Heading into Week 3, Johnson profiles as a high-upside handcuff running back option with some season-long standalone upside.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tre Tucker, Emmett Johnson, Tyjae Spears, Denzel Boston, Khalil Shakir, Rome Odunze, Terrance Ferguson, Kayshon Boutte, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, DeMario Douglas, Kalif Raymond, Darren Waller, and Jonah Coleman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Tre Tucker, Emmett Johnson, Tyjae Spears, Denzel Boston, Khalil Shakir, Rome Odunze, Terrance Ferguson, Kayshon Boutte, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, DeMario Douglas, Kalif Raymond, Darren Waller, and Jonah Coleman:
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