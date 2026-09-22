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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 3 Early Updates

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Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 3 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 FLEX Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, we cap off our early rankings series for Week 3 with the FLEX position. Deciding who to start at the FLEX position can be the most difficult decision to make when setting your fantasy football lineup. At RotoBaller HQ, we break down the FLEX spot with our early 2026 Week 3 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings to help fantasy managers get an early start on preparations for Week 3.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 Christian McCaffrey RB
4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 Bijan Robinson RB
6 Derrick Henry RB
7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 Jonathan Taylor RB
10 James Cook III RB
11 Justin Jefferson WR
12 Chris Olave WR
13 Ashton Jeanty RB
14 Saquon Barkley RB
15 CeeDee Lamb WR
16 Zay Flowers WR
17 Puka Nacua WR
18 Javonte Williams RB
19 Chase Brown RB
20 Kyren Williams RB
21 Breece Hall RB
22 Chuba Hubbard RB
23 DeVonta Smith WR
24 Trey McBride TE
25 De'Von Achane RB
26 Parker Washington WR
27 Jaylen Warren RB
28 Christian Watson WR
29 Garrett Wilson WR
30 George Pickens WR
31 David Montgomery RB
32 Davante Adams WR
33 Omarion Hampton RB
34 Drake London WR
35 Bucky Irving RB
36 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
37 D'Andre Swift RB
38 Jaylen Waddle WR
39 Bhayshul Tuten RB
40 Mike Evans WR
41 Cam Skattebo RB
42 DJ Moore WR
43 TreVeyon Henderson RB
44 Tee Higgins WR
45 Malik Nabers WR
46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
47 Jeremiyah Love RB
48 Matthew Golden WR
49 Dalton Kincaid TE
50 Sam LaPorta TE
51 Rashee Rice WR
52 Travis Kelce TE
53 Jalen Coker WR
54 Brock Bowers TE
55 Quinshon Judkins RB
56 Jadarian Price RB
57 Jameson Williams WR
58 Emanuel Wilson RB
59 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
60 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
61 George Kittle TE
62 Dalton Schultz TE
63 Josh Downs WR
64 Tony Pollard RB
65 Ladd McConkey WR
66 Emeka Egbuka WR
67 Mark Andrews TE
68 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
69 DK Metcalf WR
70 Tucker Kraft TE
71 Michael Wilson WR
72 Jordan Addison WR
73 Adonai Mitchell WR
74 Romeo Doubs WR
75 Tyler Warren TE
76 Juwan Johnson TE
77 Luther Burden III WR
78 Dontayvion Wicks WR
79 Terry McLaurin WR
80 Blake Corum RB
81 J.K. Dobbins RB
82 Devaughn Vele WR
83 Stefon Diggs WR
84 Colston Loveland TE
85 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
86 Hunter Henry TE
87 Courtland Sutton WR
88 Rashod Bateman WR
89 Khalil Shakir WR
90 Quentin Johnston WR
91 Xavier Worthy WR
92 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
93 Denzel Boston WR
94 Carnell Tate WR
95 Malik Washington WR
96 Tre Tucker WR
97 Rico Dowdle RB
98 Rome Odunze WR
99 KC Concepcion WR
100 Kaleb Johnson RB
101 Tyjae Spears RB
102 Kyle Monangai RB
103 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
104 Oronde Gadsden II TE
105 Terrance Ferguson TE
106 Jakobi Meyers WR
107 Isaiah Likely TE
108 Kayshon Boutte WR
109 Makai Lemon WR
110 Kaelon Black RB
111 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
112 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
113 Emmett Johnson RB
114 Jake Ferguson TE
115 Woody Marks RB
116 Mack Hollins WR
117 Pat Freiermuth TE
118 T.J. Hockenson TE
119 Rashid Shaheed WR
120 Keenan Allen WR
121 DeMario Douglas WR
122 Kalif Raymond WR
123 Darren Waller TE
124 Keon Coleman WR
125 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
126 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
127 Kendrick Bourne WR
128 Pat Bryant WR
129 Jonah Coleman RB
130 Braelon Allen RB
131 Ryan Flournoy WR
132 Tre Harris WR
133 Caleb Douglas WR
134 Brenton Strange TE
135 Xavier Hutchinson WR
136 Tank Bigsby RB
137 Jalen Nailor WR
138 AJ Barner TE
139 Malachi Fields WR
140 Kenneth Gainwell RB
141 Alvin Kamara RB
142 Keaton Mitchell RB
143 Germie Bernard WR
144 Gunnar Helm TE
145 Cooper Kupp WR
146 Cade Otton TE
147 Evan Engram TE
148 Mike Gesicki TE
149 Tyquan Thornton WR
150 Rachaad White RB
151 Chris Brooks RB
152 Joshua Palmer WR
153 Tyler Allgeier RB
154 Jack Bech WR
155 Roman Wilson WR
156 Justice Hill RB
157 Calvin Ridley WR
158 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
159 Ted Hurst WR
160 Chris Bell WR
161 Antonio Williams WR
162 Jerry Jeudy WR
163 Michael Mayer TE
164 Mike Washington Jr. RB
165 George Holani RB
166 MarShawn Lloyd RB
167 Raheim Sanders RB
168 Darnell Mooney WR
169 Colby Parkinson TE
170 Jaylin Noel WR
171 Greg Dulcich TE
172 Isaac TeSlaa WR
173 Andrei Iosivas WR
174 Kenyon Sadiq TE
175 Dawson Knox TE
176 Laquon Treadwell WR
177 Darnell Washington TE
178 Isaiah Williams WR
179 Elic Ayomanor WR
180 Will Shipley RB
181 Jahan Dotson WR
182 Devin Singletary RB
183 Xavier Legette WR
184 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
185 Jalen McMillan WR
186 Samaje Perine RB
187 LaJohntay Wester WR
188 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
189 Tory Horton WR
190 DeeJay Dallas RB
191 Johnny Mundt TE
192 Theo Johnson TE
193 RJ Harvey RB
194 Kyle Williams WR
195 Kyle Juszczyk RB
196 Darius Cooper WR
197 Cole Kmet TE
198 Troy Franklin WR
199 Foster Moreau TE
200 Konata Mumpfield WR

 

Week 3 FLEX Rankings News

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five of seven targets for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's upset victory over the Chargers, and he appears to have separated himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Through two weeks, Tucker has been targeted 11 times, joining running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer as the only Raiders players to see double-digit opportunities in the passing game.

Starting tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was spotted at practice last week and is nearing a return after undergoing a meniscus trim days before the start of the season. While the All-Pro should immediately slot in as the team's top target-earner as soon as he's active, Tucker will continue to provide big-play upside. His 20.9 yards per reception ranks third among all players with at least 10 targets, and he is a receiver who needs to be rostered after his WR5 finish.

 

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston has moved beyond speculative-stash territory after another productive game. The rookie caught five of seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 win over Tampa Bay, giving him 154 yards and two scores through his first two NFL games. Boston also led Cleveland in routes, targets, and receiving yards on Sunday, which makes the performance more interesting than simply chasing his 55-yard touchdown.

He drew only four targets in the opener, so the jump to seven is another encouraging sign. There is still some uncertainty with a rookie playing in an offense that may not support big receiving numbers every week, but Boston has already started both games, and his role grew last week. RotoBaller currently lists him as its top wide receiver waiver pickup and calls him a must-add. Fantasy managers in leagues where Boston remains available should treat him as a priority claim rather than a long-term stash.

 

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears ran for 41 yards on only seven carries in Sunday's close loss to the Eagles, adding another 29 yards on two receptions, showing encouraging efficiency to overcome a lack of usage. Expected to work primarily as the team's pass-catching back, Spears has caught only four passes through two games despite playing from behind or in a neutral game script on nearly every Titans possession.

The fourth-year back still has some waiver appeal, but remains a difficult start as long as veteran Tony Pollard is healthy. Through two weeks, Pollard has seen the majority of running back snaps and leads Spears 21 carries to 10, while still splitting passing-down work. The Titans face the Giants in Week 3, and after an encouraging Week 1 outing against the Cowboys, a Monday night tilt with the Rams should provide further evidence of whether New York's defense is one to avoid early in the year.

 

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that rookie running back Emmett Johnson will continue to be more involved in the team's offense as the season progresses, per Soren Petro of Sports Radio 810 WHB. Johnson has been extremely efficient on a limited workload through the first two games of his NFL career, recording 103 scrimmage yards on 14 touches. The Chiefs have leaned heavily on RB1 Kenneth Walker so far, and Walker has recorded 369 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 56 touches.

As long as Walker remains healthy, it may be difficult for Johnson to provide consistent production for fantasy managers. Still, it appears as though the Chiefs are happy with Johnson's progress and could find ways to get him more involved going forward. Heading into Week 3, Johnson profiles as a high-upside handcuff running back option with some season-long standalone upside.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
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Choose From The Top Ranked Players
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tre Tucker, Emmett Johnson, Tyjae Spears, Denzel Boston, Khalil Shakir, Rome Odunze, Terrance Ferguson, Kayshon Boutte, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, DeMario Douglas, Kalif Raymond, Darren Waller, and Jonah Coleman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Tre Tucker, Emmett Johnson, Tyjae Spears, Denzel Boston, Khalil Shakir, Rome Odunze, Terrance Ferguson, Kayshon Boutte, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, DeMario Douglas, Kalif Raymond, Darren Waller, and Jonah Coleman:

Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tre Tucker
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre Tucker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
vs
Mack Hollins
Tre Tucker
vs
Tre Harris
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Demario Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre Tucker
vs
Rachaad White
Tre Tucker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Cade Otton
Tre Tucker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
David Montgomery
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Emmett Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
George Holani
Emmett Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Emmett Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Emmett Johnson
vs
Roman Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emmett Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyjae Spears
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyjae Spears
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyjae Spears
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyjae Spears
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
vs
George Holani
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tyjae Spears
vs
AJ Barner
Tyjae Spears
vs
Roman Wilson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Chris Brooks
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyjae Spears
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyjae Spears
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyjae Spears
vs
Evan Engram
Tyjae Spears
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
David Njoku
Tyjae Spears
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyjae Spears
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyjae Spears
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyjae Spears
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyjae Spears
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyjae Spears
vs
Justice Hill
Tyjae Spears
vs
Cade Otton
Tyjae Spears
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
George Kittle
Denzel Boston
vs
Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Denzel Boston
vs
Alec Pierce
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Mayer
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dallas Goedert
Khalil Shakir
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Warren
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rome Odunze
Khalil Shakir
vs
Quentin Johnston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Josh Downs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jayden Reed
Khalil Shakir
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Matthew Golden
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Monangai
Khalil Shakir
vs
DK Metcalf
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tucker Kraft
Khalil Shakir
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Khalil Shakir
vs
Isaiah Likely
Khalil Shakir
vs
Sam Laporta
Khalil Shakir
vs
Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Stefon Diggs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devaughn Vele
Khalil Shakir
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kaelon Black
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Khalil Shakir
vs
Courtland Sutton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaelon Black
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Makai Lemon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Roman Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Holani
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Brooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Antonio Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Braelon Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Kittle
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kayshon Boutte
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
KC Concepcion
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Alec Pierce
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Carnell Tate
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Hunter Henry
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Michael Mayer
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malik Washington
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Denzel Boston
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordan Addison
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rachaad White
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Blake Corum
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Woody Marks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keenan Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tony Pollard
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brenton Strange
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Makai Lemon
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyjae Spears
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Nailor
Makai Lemon
vs
Roman Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
George Holani
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
AJ Barner
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylin Noel
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Brooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Evan Engram
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
David Njoku
Makai Lemon
vs
Cooper Kupp
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
Colby Parkinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Greg Dulcich
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonah Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Braelon Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Cade Otton
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Trey McBride
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kaelon Black
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Travis Kelce
Kaelon Black
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kaelon Black
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaelon Black
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kaelon Black
vs
Tony Pollard
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Blake Corum
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Wilson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Addison
Kaelon Black
vs
Jayden Reed
Kaelon Black
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kaelon Black
vs
Josh Downs
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kaelon Black
vs
Rome Odunze
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kaelon Black
vs
Alec Pierce
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Warren
Kaelon Black
vs
Ted Hurst
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Harris
Demario Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Demario Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
vs
David Njoku
Demario Douglas
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Evan Engram
Demario Douglas
vs
Jake Ferguson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Demario Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Roman Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen McMillan
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Davante Adams
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kalif Raymond
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kalif Raymond
vs
Bryce Lance
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Bell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Malachi Fields
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jack Bech
Kalif Raymond
vs
Justice Hill
Kalif Raymond
vs
Devin Singletary
Kalif Raymond
vs
Samaje Perine
Kalif Raymond
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Kalif Raymond
vs
Braelon Allen
Kalif Raymond
vs
Darren Waller
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Kalif Raymond
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kalif Raymond
vs
Cole Kmet
Kalif Raymond
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kalif Raymond
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keon Coleman
Kalif Raymond
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Brooks
Kalif Raymond
vs
Darnell Washington
Kalif Raymond
vs
AJ Barner
Kalif Raymond
vs
Stefon Diggs
Darren Waller
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Darren Waller
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Darren Waller
vs
Devin Singletary
Darren Waller
vs
Cole Kmet
Darren Waller
vs
Jack Bech
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Mooney
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Bell
Darren Waller
vs
Keon Coleman
Darren Waller
vs
Bryce Lance
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darren Waller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Darren Waller
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Fant
Darren Waller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darren Waller
vs
Jahan Dotson
Darren Waller
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darren Waller
vs
Malachi Fields
Darren Waller
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Darren Waller
vs
Justice Hill
Darren Waller
vs
Joshua Palmer
Darren Waller
vs
Samaje Perine
Darren Waller
vs
Troy Franklin
Darren Waller
vs
Braelon Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Oklahoma DL David Stone Suffers Knee Injury In Practice
CFB

Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan Out With Broken Foot
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Jaxson Dart

"Going to be OK," Tried to Return on Monday
Jaxson Dart

Ruled Out with Knee Injury on Monday Night
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Malik Nabers

Returns in Week 2 After Injury Scare
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Malik Nabers

Questionable to Return Against Rams with Shoulder Injury
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Jaxson Dart

Exits Monday's Game with Knee Injury, Questionable to Return
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
CFB

Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
CFB

Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
CFB

Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Kyler Murray

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
CFB

Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
CFB

Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
CFB

Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
CFB

Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
CFB

Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
CFB

Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
CFB

Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
CFB

CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
CFB

Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
CFB

Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
CFB

Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
CFB

Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
CFB

AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
J.K. Dobbins

Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Golden State Warriors

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
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