👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 3 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jordan Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Quarterback News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Amazingly, we are already two weeks into the 2026 NFL season. There are a few quarterback injuries to monitor, including Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart. Working his way back from a torn ACL that ended last season prematurely, Michael Penix Jr. makes his return on Thursday against the Packers. Whether you are looking for an injury replacement or a streamer, at RotoBaller HQ, we break down the quarterback position with our early fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3. 

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jalen Hurts QB
2 4 Brock Purdy QB
2 5 Patrick Mahomes II QB
2 6 Jared Goff QB
2 7 Dak Prescott QB
3 8 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 9 Joe Burrow QB
3 10 Tyler Shough QB
3 11 Kyler Murray QB
3 12 Jordan Love QB
4 13 Drake Maye QB
4 14 Matthew Stafford QB
4 15 Bryce Young QB
4 16 Justin Herbert QB
4 17 Kirk Cousins QB
5 18 Geno Smith QB
5 19 Bo Nix QB
5 20 Drew Lock QB
5 21 Malik Willis QB
5 22 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 23 Baker Mayfield QB
5 24 Marcus Mariota QB
6 25 C.J. Stroud QB
6 26 Daniel Jones QB
6 27 Deshaun Watson QB
6 28 Tyson Bagent QB
6 29 Cam Ward QB
6 30 Jameis Winston QB
6 31 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 32 Michael Penix Jr. QB

 

Week 3 Quarterback News

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has been named the team's starting quarterback for their Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, per Tori McElhaney of atlantafalcons.com. Penix Jr. has missed the first two games of the 2026 season while working his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign in Week 11. Across nine games before getting injured last year, the 26-year-old completed 60.1% of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Penix Jr.'s return should provide a massive upgrade in quarterback play for Falcons wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., both of whom have gotten off to slow starts to the year while catching passes from Cooper Rush and Jack Strand. Penix Jr.'s own production outlook is uncertain, as he's now suffered three major knee injuries and two major shoulder injuries since the start of his college career in 2018. Still, Penix Jr. profiles as a worthy waiver-wire target in two-quarterback formats now that he will be back on the field in Week 3.

 

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception during Monday's blowout win over the New York Giants. He also took one sack in the victory. After tallying 155 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in last week's season opener, Stafford bounced back in a huge way on national television. Best of all, he did it without Puka Nacua (hip), who was ruled out shortly before kickoff.

Stafford relied heavily on his rapport with veteran receiver Davante Adams, and the reigning MVP should continue to produce at a high level once Nacua rejoins this elite receiver room. The 38-year-old quarterback may not have the same rushing upside as some of the other flashy names in fantasy football, but his elite arm keeps him in the top-eight quarterback range going forward. He's a borderline must-start quarterback for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

 

C.J. Stroud Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is producing solid game stats despite leading his team to a 0-2 start. Stroud has strung together two slightly above-average fantasy performances so far, and his last one didn't even require him to score a touchdown. Against the Bills, he racked up 355 passing yards on a whopping 55 pass attempts. He didn't have any touchdowns, but he also didn't have any interceptions or fumbles. Stroud now has 627 passing yards, 44 rushing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and two lost fumbles in 2026.

He has been playing well enough to rank as a fringe top-12 fantasy quarterback in terms of total scoring, and he can be a matchup-dependent low-end QB1 going forward. He's a particularly intriguing waiver wire target ahead of Week 3, as the Texans prepare for a divisional battle against the Indianapolis Colts. In his last clash with Indy, Stroud threw for a modest 169 yards but totaled two touchdowns and zero turnovers. Stroud remains available in plenty of fantasy leagues, making him a solid waiver wire pick-up this week

 

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2026 season, completing 63% of his pass attempts for 648 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception across two games. The 25-year-old has also logged a rushing touchdown, and he appears to be in full command of a Panthers offense that has scored 71 points so far this year. While Carolina operated a run-heavy system in 2025, Young is averaging 36.5 pass attempts per game early on in 2026.
The Panthers also have a favorable run of matchups coming up on paper, as they will play the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 and host the Detroit Lions in Week 4. In leagues where Young remains available, he profiles as a priority waiver-wire target for fantasy managers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young, Drew Lock, Justin Herbert, and Kirk Cousins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young, Drew Lock, Justin Herbert, and Kirk Cousins:

Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Bryce Young
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Carson Wentz
Jordan Love
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jaxson Dart
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Hurts
Matthew Stafford
vs
Carson Wentz
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bryce Young
vs
Carson Wentz
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Drew Lock
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bryce Young
vs
Caleb Williams
Bryce Young
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drew Lock
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drew Lock
vs
Geno Smith
Drew Lock
vs
Daniel Jones
Drew Lock
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drew Lock
vs
Carson Wentz
Drew Lock
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drew Lock
vs
Malik Willis
Drew Lock
vs
Cam Ward
Drew Lock
vs
Tyler Shough
Drew Lock
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drew Lock
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drew Lock
vs
Cooper Rush
Drew Lock
vs
Bo Nix
Drew Lock
vs
Bryce Young
Drew Lock
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drew Lock
vs
Joe Burrow
Drew Lock
vs
Jordan Love
Drew Lock
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drew Lock
vs
Josh Allen
Drew Lock
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drew Lock
vs
Dak Prescott
Drew Lock
vs
Brock Purdy
Drew Lock
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drew Lock
vs
Caleb Williams
Drew Lock
vs
Jayden Daniels
Justin Herbert
vs
Jayden Daniels
Justin Herbert
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Justin Herbert
vs
Caleb Williams
Justin Herbert
vs
Drake Maye
Justin Herbert
vs
Jalen Hurts
Justin Herbert
vs
Jared Goff
Justin Herbert
vs
Brock Purdy
Justin Herbert
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Justin Herbert
vs
Dak Prescott
Justin Herbert
vs
Jaxson Dart
Justin Herbert
vs
Lamar Jackson
Justin Herbert
vs
Matthew Stafford
Justin Herbert
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
vs
Jordan Love
Justin Herbert
vs
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
vs
Baker Mayfield
Justin Herbert
vs
Bryce Young
Justin Herbert
vs
Bo Nix
Justin Herbert
vs
C.J. Stroud
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyler Shough
Justin Herbert
vs
Malik Willis
Justin Herbert
vs
Carson Wentz
Justin Herbert
vs
Daniel Jones
Justin Herbert
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Justin Herbert
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cooper Rush
Kirk Cousins
vs
Carson Wentz
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 3 Quarterback Rankings
Early Week 3 Rankings: All Positions
Week 3 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Waiver Wire Express - Week 3 Lightning Round


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Oklahoma DL David Stone Suffers Knee Injury In Practice
CFB

Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan Out With Broken Foot
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Jaxson Dart

"Going to be OK," Tried to Return on Monday
Jaxson Dart

Ruled Out with Knee Injury on Monday Night
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Malik Nabers

Returns in Week 2 After Injury Scare
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Malik Nabers

Questionable to Return Against Rams with Shoulder Injury
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Jaxson Dart

Exits Monday's Game with Knee Injury, Questionable to Return
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
CFB

Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
CFB

Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
CFB

Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Kyler Murray

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
CFB

Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
CFB

Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
CFB

Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
CFB

Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
CFB

Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
CFB

Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
CFB

Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
CFB

CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
CFB

Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
CFB

Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
CFB

Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
CFB

Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
CFB

AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
J.K. Dobbins

Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Golden State Warriors

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 3 Rankings: All Positions
Week 3 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Waiver Wire Express - Week 3 Lightning Round
Players To Cut Before Week 3?